You are here

  • Home
  • ITFC signs $15m deals with Uzbekistan banks

ITFC signs $15m deals with Uzbekistan banks

ITFC signs $15m deals with Uzbekistan banks
The event was held along the sidelines of the 46th Islamic Development Bank Group Annual Meeting in Uzbekistan. Social media
Short Url

https://arab.news/494n2

Updated 48 sec ago
RINAT GAINULLIN 

ITFC signs $15m deals with Uzbekistan banks

ITFC signs $15m deals with Uzbekistan banks
Updated 48 sec ago
RINAT GAINULLIN 

TASHKENT: The International Islamic Trade Finance Corp. on Wednesday in Tashkent signed $15 million financing agreements with banks of Uzbekistan along with a program to help the country’s financial institutions transform along international lines.

The event was held along the sidelines of the 46th Islamic Development Bank Group Annual Meeting in Uzbekistan.

ITFC CEO Hani Salem Sonbol said: “ITFC’s vision is to become a leading provider of trade solutions to its member countries.”

He said his organization is committed to the restoration of economic growth in the post-COVID era, which is evident from “our COVID-19 Response Strategy in which ITFC provided $1.1 billion of trade financing.”

Topics: IsDB ITFC Uzbekistan Finance economy

Related

IsDB to work on six new investment projects in Uzbekistan
Business & Economy
IsDB to work on six new investment projects in Uzbekistan

OPEC+ agrees to continue raising production amid US pressure to accelerate output

OPEC+ agrees to continue raising production amid US pressure to accelerate output
Updated 58 min 6 sec ago
MATTHEW BROWN

OPEC+ agrees to continue raising production amid US pressure to accelerate output

OPEC+ agrees to continue raising production amid US pressure to accelerate output
  • OPEC+ to lift oil production by 400,000 bpd in October as planned
Updated 58 min 6 sec ago
MATTHEW BROWN

LONDON: The OPEC+ group of oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed to stick with a schedule of gradual production increases, resisting pressure from the US to speed up the pace at which it lifts output.

The group will raise production by 400,000 barrels a day in October as planned, it said in a statement today. The next OPEC+ meeting is scheduled for Oct. 4.

“While the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to cast some uncertainty, market fundamentals have strengthened and OECD stocks continue to fall as the recovery accelerates,” it said.

OPEC+ revised its 2022 oil demand growth forecast to 4.2 million bpd, up from a previous 3.28 million bpd. The group predicts demand will grow by 5.95 million bpd this year after a record drop of about 9 million bpd in 2020. However, demand only rose by some 3 million bpd in the first half of 2021, according to Reuters.

“It’s a good decision. Under the current circumstances there is not much for OPEC+ to do but to extend the agreed cuts for another month,” London-based oil analyst Abdulsamad Alawadhi told Arab News.

The White House last month called for faster output increases by OPEC+ as the benchmark Brent crude contract rose above $70 per barrel, close to multi-year highs.

Brent traded 0.3 percent lower at $71.39 at 7:36 p.m. Riyadh time.

Topics: #OPEC #opec+ #oil #oilmarket

Related

OPEC+ deal removed oil excess, now key to keep market in balance: Russia’s Novak
Business & Economy
OPEC+ deal removed oil excess, now key to keep market in balance: Russia’s Novak
OPEC to defy Biden and keep oil production target
Business & Economy
OPEC to defy Biden and keep oil production target

Ether jumps above $3,500 for the first time since May

Ether jumps above $3,500 for the first time since May
Updated 01 September 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Ether jumps above $3,500 for the first time since May

Ether jumps above $3,500 for the first time since May
  • Ethereum’s market dominance increasing gradually
Updated 01 September 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

 

RIYADH: Ether, the second most-traded cryptocurrency, traded above $3,500 on Wednesday for the first time since May 18.

The cryptocurrency traded at $3,554.38 up 5.32 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.  After days of decline, Bitcoin inched upward rising by 0.13 percent to $47,361.46 at 6:35 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum’s market dominance also reportedly increased to 18.9 percent while the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, witnessed a decline of 40 percent.

Data also showed that Ether surged to a three-and-a-half month high after Ethereum set a new daily coin burning record.

According to a report by MacRumours, Twitter could soon enable users to tip creators using bitcoin after the recent update to the "Tip Jar" feature.

The report said that it will offer users a tutorial on bitcoin, including details about the Lightning Network and custodial vs. noncustodial wallets. It also clarified to users that a Strike account is required to use this feature.

Twitter also recently announced job opportunities in its payments division with experience in crypto.

Regulation

Nigel Green, CEO and founder of DeVere Group, asserts that the head of the US financial regulator is right about cryptocurrency trading platforms, and they should be regulated.

In an interview with the Financial Times published on Wednesday he said: “While he was technology neutral, crypto assets were no different than any others when it came to public policy requirements including investor protection, guarding against illicit activity and maintaining financial stability.”

While Chinese state-owned financial institutions revealed that they aimed to allow holders of the digital “yuan” to obtain investment funds and insurance products using the new currency. Two Chinese banks are expanding their pilot programs for the national digital currency.

Topics: CRYPTO #ethereum bitcoin

Related

Update Bitcoin loses momentum, as more players enter NFT space: Market wrap
Business & Economy
Bitcoin loses momentum, as more players enter NFT space: Market wrap
Central bank digital currencies face uphill battle to win over crypto fans
Business & Economy
Central bank digital currencies face uphill battle to win over crypto fans

OPEC+ sticks with gradual oil output increase

OPEC+ sticks with gradual oil output increase
Updated 01 September 2021
Frank Kane

OPEC+ sticks with gradual oil output increase

OPEC+ sticks with gradual oil output increase
  • OPEC+ alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia will add 400,000 barrels a day to market from October
Updated 01 September 2021
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Oil producers opted on Wednesday to stay on course with output increases as the post-pandemic global economic recovery gathers pace.
OPEC+, the alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, will add 400,000 barrels per day to the market from October, in line with the schedule to return output to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year.
After a virtual meeting of ministers organized from Vienna, the 23-strong group said: “While the effects of the COVID-19 virus continue to cast some uncertainty, market fundamentals have strengthened and OECD stocks continue to fall as the recovery accelerates.”
Saudi Arabia, under Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, has been the leading advocate of a long-term strategy to gradually rebalance global oil markets, resisting calls to put more barrels on the market.
The latest OPEC+ meeting also heard that overall compliance continued to run at a high level — around 110 per cent — and called for compensation for past overproduction to be completed by the end of this year.
There were other encouraging signals for the global market. US oil stocks fell by more than twice what had been expected as Americans took summer trips, and an OPEC analysis forecast a tightening oil market this year as economic activity resumed, though flipping into surplus supply in 2022.
Paul Young, Asia head of consultancy Quantum Commodities Intelligence, told Arab News: “It sends a strong signal that the OPEC+ group is confident in economic growth going forward after the oil demand wobble in August.
“OPEC+ will retain the flexibility to adjust numbers if things change in the fourth quarter, but we should see the market looking toward 2022 policy now.”

Topics: OPEC Oil

Related

OPEC+ deal removed oil excess, now key to keep market in balance: Russia’s Novak
Business & Economy
OPEC+ deal removed oil excess, now key to keep market in balance: Russia’s Novak
Update OPEC supply hike expected as planned as downside demand risks remain
Business & Economy
OPEC supply hike expected as planned as downside demand risks remain

Saudi Arabia's NADEC says 30 MW solar plant to begin operation by end October

Saudi Arabia's NADEC says 30 MW solar plant to begin operation by end October
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's NADEC says 30 MW solar plant to begin operation by end October

Saudi Arabia's NADEC says 30 MW solar plant to begin operation by end October
  • 10 MW phase one has already begun operation
  • 30 MW project expected to reduce energy costs by 4 percent
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s National Agricultural Development Co. said it has completed 90 percent of the construction on its 30 MW solar power project in Haradh and expects commercial operation to begin at the end of October this year.

It has already commissioned the first 10 MW of the project, which it expects will show up in its fourth-quarter results as a SR740,000 ($197,000), NADEC said a statement to the Tadawul stock exchange on Tuesday.

Once the whole 30 MW is operational, NADEC estimates it will save about 16 million liters of fuel, cutting its energy costs by SR4.1 million, or 4 percent.

In 2019, NADEC signed a 25-year solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with France’s ENGIE, which is building the project at NADEC City, Haradh.

According to Argaam, the projected start date for commercial operations was Oct. 31, 2020.

Topics: #solar #saudi #engie #NADEC

Related

Saudi Arabia’s NADEC profit falls on lower agriculture sales
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s NADEC profit falls on lower agriculture sales
NADEC consortium submits bid for privatized Saudi flour mill
Business & Economy
NADEC consortium submits bid for privatized Saudi flour mill
Saudi Arabia’s NADEC mulls fruit and veg greenhouse project purchase
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s NADEC mulls fruit and veg greenhouse project purchase

Saudi delivery startup Diggipacks invests in Egyptian partner

Saudi delivery startup Diggipacks invests in Egyptian partner
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi delivery startup Diggipacks invests in Egyptian partner

Saudi delivery startup Diggipacks invests in Egyptian partner
  • Diggipacks to expand into Egypt as part of deal
  • The acquisition will see the companies exchange expertise, resources and technology
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Riyadh-based storage and delivery startup Diggipacks has acquired shares in its Egyptian counterpart FWRUN and will expand its business in the country, the companies said in a statement.

The acquisition will see the companies exchange expertise, resources, and technology, as well as support their expansion between Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The value of the investment was not disclosed.

Diggipacks provides middle-mile and last-mile delivery services, while FWRUN offers a fulfillment center with storage facilities and handling services.

The deal happens amid a growing volume of startup investment transactions in the delivery and logistics sector in both countries in the first half of 2021.

Topics: #saudi #egypt #startup #logistics #tech

Related

UAE, Egypt logistics startups among the most funded in H1 2021 — MAGNiTT
Business & Economy
UAE, Egypt logistics startups among the most funded in H1 2021 — MAGNiTT
New plan to transform Saudi Arabia’s logistics landscape welcomed
Business & Economy
New plan to transform Saudi Arabia’s logistics landscape welcomed
Update Pakistani grocery delivery startup Airlift targets Middle East, Africa expansion
Business & Economy
Pakistani grocery delivery startup Airlift targets Middle East, Africa expansion

Latest updates

ITFC signs $15m deals with Uzbekistan banks
ITFC signs $15m deals with Uzbekistan banks
Saudi Arabia records 7 COVID-19 deaths, 185 new infections
Saudi Arabia records 7 COVID-19 deaths, 185 new infections
WHO launches pandemic data hub in Berlin
WHO launches pandemic data hub in Berlin
US defense secretary says will be traveling to the Gulf next week
US defense secretary says will be traveling to the Gulf next week
Iraqi PM boasts ‘balance and agreement’ record in run-up to elections
Iraqi PM boasts ‘balance and agreement’ record in run-up to elections

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.