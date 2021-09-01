You are here

  What We Are Reading Today: Guanzi: Political, Economic, and Philosophical Essays from Early China

What We Are Reading Today: Guanzi: Political, Economic, and Philosophical Essays from Early China

What We Are Reading Today: Guanzi: Political, Economic, and Philosophical Essays from Early China
Edited and translated by W. Allyn Rickett

Named for the famous Chinese Minister of State, Guan Zhong (d. 645 B.C.), the Guanzi is one of the largest collections of ancient Chinese writings still in existence. With this volume, W. Allyn Rickett completes the first full translation of the Guanzi into English. This represents a truly monumental effort, as the Guanzi is a long and notoriously difficult work. It was compiled in its present form about 26 B.C. by the Han dynasty scholar Liu Xiang and the surviving text consists of some 76 anonymous essays dating from the fifth century B.C. to the first century B.C.
The 42 chapters contained in this volume include several which present Daoist theories concerning self-cultivation and the relationship between the body and mind as well as the development of Huang-Lao political and economic thought. The “Dizi zhi” chapter provides one of the oldest discussions of education in China.
The “Shui di” chapter refers to the circulation of blood some 2,000 years before the discoveries of William Harvey in the West. Other chapters deal with various aspects of statecraft, Yin-Yang and Five Phases thought, folk beliefs, seasonal calendars, and farming. Perhaps the best-known chapters are those that deal with various methods of controlling and stimulating the economy. They constitute one of the world’s earliest presentations of a quantity theory of money. Throughout the text, Rickett provides extensive notes. He also supplies an introduction to the volume and a comprehensive index.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: The Evolution of Knowledge

What We Are Reading Today: The Evolution of Knowledge
Updated 30 August 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Evolution of Knowledge

What We Are Reading Today: The Evolution of Knowledge
Updated 30 August 2021
Arab News

Author: Jurgen Renn

This book presents a new way of thinking about the history of science and technology, one that offers a grand narrative of human history in which knowledge serves as a critical factor of cultural evolution.
Jurgen Renn examines the role of knowledge in global transformations going back to the dawn of civilization while providing vital perspectives on the complex challenges confronting us today in the anthropocene — this new geological epoch shaped by humankind.
Renn reframes the history of  science and technology within a much broader history of knowledge, analyzing key episodes such as the evolution of writing, the emergence of science in the ancient world, the Scientific Revolution of early modernity, the globalization of knowledge, industrialization, and the profound transformations wrought by modern science.  He investigates the evolution of knowledge using an array of disciplines and methods, from cognitive science and experimental psychology to earth science and evolutionary biology.

Topics: Books

What We Are Reading Today: The Secret Body by Daniel M. Davis

What We Are Reading Today: The Secret Body by Daniel M. Davis
Updated 28 August 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Secret Body by Daniel M. Davis

What We Are Reading Today: The Secret Body by Daniel M. Davis
Updated 28 August 2021
Arab News

Imagine knowing years in advance whether you are likely to get cancer or having a personalized understanding of your individual genes, organs, and cells. Imagine being able to monitor your body’s well-being, or have a diet tailored to your microbiome. The Secret Body reveals how these and other stunning breakthroughs and technologies are transforming our understanding of how the human body works, what it is capable of, how to protect it from disease, and how we might manipulate it in the future.
Taking readers to the cutting edge of research, Daniel Davis shows how radical new possibilities are becoming realities thanks to the visionary efforts of scientists who are revealing the invisible and secret universe within each of us. Focusing on six important frontiers, Davis describes what we are learning about cells, the development of the fetus, the body’s immune system, the brain, the microbiome, and the genome—areas of human biology that are usually understood in isolation. Bringing them together here for the first time, Davis offers a new vision
of the human body as a biological wonder of dizzying complexity and possibility.
Written by an award-winning scientist at the forefront of this adventure, The Secret Body is a gripping drama of discovery and a landmark account of the dawning revolution in human health.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today Book Review Daniel M. Davis

