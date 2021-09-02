DiplomaticQuarter: UAE Embassy in Saudi Arabia celebrates Emirati Women’s Day

RIYADH: The UAE Embassy in Riyadh has celebrated Emirati Women’s Day by organizing a dialogue session.
The sixth edition of Emirati Women’s Day, held under the theme “Women: Ambitions and Inspiration for the Next 50 Years,” comes as the country celebrated its golden jubilee this year.
The event was attended by Princess Hind bint Abdulrahman Al-Saud, chairwoman of Idea for Innovation and Social Entrepreneurship; Dr. Hanadi Al-Musen, adviser to the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council; Dr. Aisha Al-Khuzaimi, head of the endocrinology and diabetes unit and head of the endocrinology fellowship program at King Saud University and Medical City; and Dr. Malak Husseini, a media and social activist.
The session featured various segments and discussions to honor women and mention their efforts and achievements.
The event included a presentation of a series of inspiring stories depicting the success of Emirati and Gulf women in various fields.
The participants also praised the support of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, president of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and supreme chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, who is relentlessly endeavoring to empower Emirati women by supporting all that would improve women’s work.
Sheikha Fatima is the leader of the women’s movement in the UAE and is credited with establishing the General Women’s Union. Her approach to women’s work is characterized by a balance between seeking openness to modernity and preserving Arab authenticity and Islamic traditions. She holds that maintaining cultural peculiarity is the best way to achieve progress.
During the dialogue session, participants also highlighted the efforts of the leaderships of Saudi Arabia and the UAE to make women a key partner in the development process, highlighting the great support and encouragement that women in the UAE enjoy thanks to the support of the country’s leadership.
This year’s event highlighted Emirati women’s invaluable contributions to the nation, thanks to the vision and support provided by the UAE leadership to help women to occupy their rightful place in society and fulfill their dreams and aspirations as they participate in nation-building efforts.
Over the past 50 years, Emirati women have increased their presence in all fields, which has become equal to that of men and even surpassing men in many indicators.
