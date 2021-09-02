You are here

  • Home
  • Bush: Afghanistan invasion was ‘right’

Bush: Afghanistan invasion was ‘right’

Bush: Afghanistan invasion was ‘right’
George W. Bush was told about the 9/11 attacks while on a visit to a school. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mv38d

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Bush: Afghanistan invasion was ‘right’

Bush: Afghanistan invasion was ‘right’
  • Ex-US president spoke in lead up to 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
  • ‘Goal was to protect the American people. I’m comfortable with the decisions I made’
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Former US President George W. Bush has defended his decision to invade Afghanistan in 2001 following the 9/11 terror attacks.

“I made some big decisions, starting with the big thought of America being at war,” Bush told the BBC in a program marking the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

“Those decisions weren’t made out of anger, they were made with a goal in mind, which was to protect the American people. I think I was right.” 

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 attacks, after which Bush declared a “war on terror,” marking the beginning of the 20-year, US-led NATO campaign to eliminate the Taliban and Al-Qaeda and stabilize Afghanistan.

Tens of thousands of Afghan civilians and security forces were killed over the course of the war, as well as over 2,300 Americans, nearly 500 Britons, and hundreds of other NATO coalition soldiers.

The campaign in Afghanistan has been subject to a significant amount of scrutiny since the Taliban toppled the US-backed government.

The American withdrawal has drawn criticism, with scenes of chaos being widely shared online and by media outlets as Afghans and foreign nationals scrambled to flee the country.

A terror attack against those evacuees in late August, claimed by Daesh’s Afghanistan division, killed nearly 200 people, including 13 American marines, further illustrating the perceived lack of order in the US withdrawal.

“You know, there weren’t any other attacks on America,” Bush said when asked if he thought his post-9/11 decisions made the world a safer place. “We’ll let the historians sort all that out. Let’s just say this: I’m comfortable with the decisions I made.”

Topics: US George W. Bush Afghanistan Afghanistan War

Related

Aid group: 22 migrants die on way to Spain; dozens missing

Aid group: 22 migrants die on way to Spain; dozens missing
Updated 47 min 11 sec ago
AP

Aid group: 22 migrants die on way to Spain; dozens missing

Aid group: 22 migrants die on way to Spain; dozens missing
  • 22 bodies have been recovered from a migrant boat by the Moroccan navy
  • The boat started its journey carrying 86 people, including 36 women and 13 girls
Updated 47 min 11 sec ago
AP

MADRID: A humanitarian aid group that monitors the plight of migrants taking perilous seaborne routes to Spain said that 21 women and one girl have died.
The group also said several dozen more people were lost at sea while trying to reach the Canary Islands.
Helena Maleno, founder of nongovernmental organization Walking Borders, tweeted Thursday that 22 bodies have been recovered from a migrant boat by the Moroccan navy. She said there was one girl among the female casualties, who were mostly from the Ivory Coast and Guinea.
Moroccan authorities and navy haven’t commented or provided information about the incident. Spain’s maritime rescue service also wasn’t able to confirm it immediately.
Maleno said that the boat started its journey carrying 86 people, including 36 women and 13 girls.
The Atlantic route from the west coast of Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands has become one of the most used and deadliest routes for those desperate to reach Europe.

Topics: Spain migrants Canary Islands

Related

Spain dismantles migrants’ ‘dock of shame’ in Canary Islands
World
Spain dismantles migrants’ ‘dock of shame’ in Canary Islands
Spain: 13 injured as ferry slams into port in Canary Islands
World
Spain: 13 injured as ferry slams into port in Canary Islands

Britain’s Raab, in Qatar, cites need to engage with Taliban

Britain’s Raab, in Qatar, cites need to engage with Taliban
Updated 02 September 2021
Reuters

Britain’s Raab, in Qatar, cites need to engage with Taliban

Britain’s Raab, in Qatar, cites need to engage with Taliban
  • Britain has no immediate plans to recognize the Taliban's government, Raab said
  • “Our commitment on the part of the UK to Afghanistan remains. We need to adjust to the new reality”: Raab
Updated 02 September 2021
Reuters

DOHA: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday there is a need to engage with the Taliban on Afghanistan, but Britain has no immediate plans to recognize their government.
Raab was speaking during a joint press conference with Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Doha, where he visited housing for refugees evacuated from Afghanistan after the Taliban swept to power last month.
Sheikh Mohammed said Qatar was talking with the Taliban and working with Turkey for potential technical support to restart operations at Kabul airport.
“We are engaging with them (Taliban), engaging also with Turkey if they can provide any technical assistance on that front. Hopefully in the next few days there will be some good news,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
“There is no clear indication when (the airport) is going to be fully operational yet...We remain hopeful that we will be able to operate it as soon as possible.”
The hard-line Islamist militant Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital Kabul last month, but have yet to name an administration or reveal how they intend to govern.
Raab said he had discussed with Qatari officials ensuring Afghanistan does not harbor terrorism in the future, preventing a humanitarian crisis, preserving regional stability and holding the Taliban to account on their public pledge to set up a more inclusive government.
“Our commitment on the part of the United Kingdom to Afghanistan remains. We need to adjust to the new reality,” Raab told reporters.
“Our immediate priority is to secure the safe passage of those remaining British nationals, and also the Afghans who worked for the United Kingdom, and others who may be at the most risk,” he said, adding that he would be talking to regional leaders about securing safe passage through third countries.
Britain has moved its Afghanistan embassy from Kabul to the Qatari capital Doha.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Britain Taliban British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

Related

Qatar working with Taliban to reopen Kabul airport ‘as soon as possible’
World
Qatar working with Taliban to reopen Kabul airport ‘as soon as possible’

Qatar working with Taliban to reopen Kabul airport ‘as soon as possible’

Qatar working with Taliban to reopen Kabul airport ‘as soon as possible’
Updated 25 min 41 sec ago
AFP

Qatar working with Taliban to reopen Kabul airport ‘as soon as possible’

Qatar working with Taliban to reopen Kabul airport ‘as soon as possible’
  • A Qatari technical team flew into Kabul on Wednesday to discuss reopening the airport
Updated 25 min 41 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Qatar is working with the Taliban to reopen Kabul’s airport as soon as possible, its foreign minister said on Thursday, urging the hard-line Islamists to allow Afghans to leave.
The airport, the scene of a frenzied evacuation which ended with the US troop withdrawal on Tuesday, is out of operation with much of its infrastructure degraded or destroyed.
“We are working very hard (and) we remain hopeful that we will be able to operate it as soon as possible,” said Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.
“Hopefully in the next few days we will hear some good news,” he told a news conference in Doha.
A Qatari technical team flew into Kabul on Wednesday to discuss reopening the airport, the first plane to land there since the evacuations.
A source with knowledge of the matter said the goal was to resume flights both for humanitarian aid and to provide freedom of movement, including the resumption of evacuation efforts.
More than 123,000 foreign nationals and Afghans fled the country in the airlift operation, but many more are desperate to depart.
“It’s very important... that the Taliban demonstrate their commitment to provide safe passage and freedom of movement for the people of Afghanistan,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
Qatar is “engaging with (the Taliban) and also with Turkey if they can provide any technical assistance,” he added.
Sheikh Mohammed was addressing a joint press conference with his British counterpart Dominic Raab, who said “we need to adjust to the new reality” of Taliban rule.
“Our immediate priority is to secure the safe passage of those remaining British nationals, but also the Afghans who worked for the United Kingdom, and indeed others who may be at most risk,” Raab said.
Qatar hosted negotiations between the Taliban and the United States in recent years and was a transit point for about 43,000 evacuees from Afghanistan.
The US invaded Afghanistan and toppled its Taliban government in 2001 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks by Al-Qaeda, which had sought sanctuary in the country.

Topics: Qatar Afghanistan

Related

4 soldiers killed in attack in Indonesia’s Papua region

4 soldiers killed in attack in Indonesia’s Papua region
Updated 02 September 2021
AP

4 soldiers killed in attack in Indonesia’s Papua region

4 soldiers killed in attack in Indonesia’s Papua region
  • More than 30 military and intelligence forces joined together to find the attackers
Updated 02 September 2021
AP

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Attackers believed to be West Papua rebels killed four soldiers and wounded two others in an attack on a military post in Indonesia’s troubled easternmost region, authorities said Thursday.
About 50 attackers believed to be members of the West Papua Liberation Army, the military wing of the Free Papua Organization, stormed the post and attacked the six soldiers with arrows, machetes and axes early Wednesday, the West Papua regional military command spokesman Hendra Pesireron said in a statement.
The two badly injured soldiers were evacuated from the post in Kisor village of Maybrat district for treatment, Pesireron said.
More than 30 military and intelligence forces joined together to find the attackers, he said.
A spokesperson for the rebels couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
Conflicts between indigenous Papuans and Indonesian security forces are common in the impoverished Papua region, a former Dutch colony in the western part of New Guinea that is ethnically and culturally distinct from much of Indonesia.
Papua was incorporated into Indonesia in 1969 after a UN-sponsored ballot that was widely seen as a sham. Since then, a low-level insurgency has simmered in the mineral-rich region, which is divided into two provinces, Papua and West Papua.
Rebel attacks have spiked in the past year, with dozens of rebels, security forces and civilians killed.
Police on Wednesday arrested 4 suspected members of the separatist Liberation Army group and accused them of involvement in the killings of two construction workers in Yahukimo district, where the two bodies were found burned at a bridge project in Aug. 23.
Four other workers were killed days earlier in the same district.

Topics: Indonesia

Related

H.E. Arifin Tasrif, Minister of Energy & Mineral Resources of Indonesia
Corporate News
Indonesian, Sri Lankan and Jordanian energy ministers to speak at Gastech 2021
Indonesia reaffirms commitment to Afghanistan peace process
World
Indonesia reaffirms commitment to Afghanistan peace process

Merkel steps down with legacy dominated by tackling crises

Merkel steps down with legacy dominated by tackling crises
Updated 02 September 2021
AP

Merkel steps down with legacy dominated by tackling crises

Merkel steps down with legacy dominated by tackling crises
  • Among democratic Germany’s post-World War II leaders, she lags only Helmut Kohl, who led the country to reunification during his 1982-98 tenure
  • Merkel also inherited a plan to exit nuclear power from Schroeder, but abruptly accelerated it following the meltdowns at Japan’s Fukushima plant in 2011
Updated 02 September 2021
AP

BERLIN: Angela Merkel will leave office as one of modern Germany’s longest-serving leaders and a global diplomatic heavyweight, with a legacy defined by her management of a succession of crises that shook a fragile Europe rather than any grand visions for her own country.
In 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy, Merkel did end military conscription, set Germany on course for a future without nuclear and fossil-fueled power, enable the legalization of same-sex marriage, introduce a national minimum wage and benefits encouraging fathers to look after young children, among other things.
But a senior ally recently summed up what many view as her main service: as an anchor of stability in stormy times. He told Merkel: “You protected our country well.”
“All the major crossroads you had to navigate ... we never mapped out in any election program — they came overnight and you had to govern well,” Bavarian governor Markus Soeder said.
Merkel passed her first test in 2008, pledging at the height of the global financial crisis that Germans’ savings were safe. Over the following years, she was a leading figure in the effort to save the euro currency from the debt crisis that engulfed several members, agreeing to bailouts but insisting on painful spending cuts.
In 2015, Merkel was the face of a welcoming approach to migrants as people fleeing conflicts in Syria and elsewhere trekked across the Balkans. She allowed in hundreds of thousands and insisted that “we will manage” the influx, but ran into resistance both at home and among European partners.
And in the twilight of her career — she announced in 2018 that she wouldn’t seek a fifth term — she led a COVID-19 response that saw Germany fare better than some of its peers.
On the international stage, Merkel insisted on seeking compromises and pursuing a multilateral approach to the world’s problems through years of turbulence that saw the US drift apart from European allies under President Donald Trump and Britain leave the European Union.
“I think Ms. Merkel’s most important legacy is simply that, in such a time of worldwide crises, she provided for stability,” said Ralph Bollmann, a biographer of Merkel and a journalist with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper.
There was “a constant succession of crises that were really existential threats and raised questions over the world order we are used to, and her achievement is that she led Germany, Europe and perhaps to some extent the world fairly safely through that, for all that you can criticize details,” Bollmann said.
Before winning the top job in 2005, he noted, Merkel campaigned as “a chancellor of change, who wanted to make Germany more modern,” seeking deeper economic reforms and a more socially liberal approach than her center-right party had previously taken.
But she ditched much of her economic agenda after almost blowing a huge poll lead by turning off voters with talk of far-reaching reforms, instead embracing what she called an approach of “many small steps.” Along with a pragmatic willingness to jettison conservative orthodoxy such as conscription when opportune, it enabled her to dominate the center ground of German politics.
Crises consumed so much energy that “not much time was left to deal with other issues,” Bollmann said. There is plenty of unfinished business: Merkel has conceded that “the lack of digitization in our society” is a problem, ranging from notoriously patchy cell phone reception to many health offices using faxes to transmit data during the pandemic.
Merkel’s political longevity is already historic. Among democratic Germany’s post-World War II leaders, she lags only Helmut Kohl, who led the country to reunification during his 1982-98 tenure. She could overtake even him if she is still in office on Dec. 17. That’s feasible if parties are slow to form a new government after the Sept. 26 election.
Merkel, 67, insists that others must judge her record. Still, she highlighted a few achievements at a rare campaign appearance last month, starting with the reduction of the number of unemployed in Germany from over 5 million in 2005 to under 2.6 million now.
Predecessor Gerhard Schroeder, whose welfare-state trims and economic reforms were beginning to kick in when he left office, arguably deserves part of the credit.
Merkel also inherited a plan to exit nuclear power from Schroeder, but abruptly accelerated it following the meltdowns at Japan’s Fukushima plant in 2011. More recently, she set in motion Germany’s exit from coal-fueled power.
The chancellor pointed to progress on renewable energy, saying its share of the German energy mix has risen from 10 percent to well over 40 percent. Merkel was often referred to as the “climate chancellor” in her early years, but also has drawn criticism for moving too slowly; her government this year moved forward the date for reducing German greenhouse gas emissions to “net zero” to 2045, after the country’s top court ruled that previous plans place too much of the burden on young people.
Merkel praised her government’s drive to improve Germany’s public finances, which enabled it to stop running up new debt from 2014 until the coronavirus pandemic pushed it into huge rescue packages. Opponents argue that it skimped on necessary investments in infrastructure.
“I could talk about how we saved the euro,” she said, adding that “our principle of combining the affected countries’ own responsibility with solidarity was exactly the right method to give the euro a future.” Merkel’s austerity-heavy approach was resented deeply in parts of Europe and controversial among economists, but allowed her to overcome reluctance at home to bail out strugglers.
Whatever the ultimate verdict, Merkel can celebrate a unique end to her tenure: she is set to become the first German chancellor to leave power when she chooses.

Topics: Angela Merkel Germany politicis

Related

France, Germany urge Iran to return speedily to nuclear deal talks
Middle-East
France, Germany urge Iran to return speedily to nuclear deal talks
Google to invest $1.2B in Germany cloud computing program
Business & Economy
Google to invest $1.2B in Germany cloud computing program

Latest updates

Bush: Afghanistan invasion was ‘right’
Bush: Afghanistan invasion was ‘right’
Algeria’s Safia Djelal sets new world record with shot put Paralympic gold
Algeria’s Safia Djelal sets new world record with shot put Paralympic gold
Iran opens trial of Swedes on drug trafficking charges
Iran opens trial of Swedes on drug trafficking charges
MBC Group, MMS partner with Saudi cybersecurity federation
MBC Group, MMS partner with Saudi cybersecurity federation
Vaccine rollout helping Morocco's economy bounce-back from Covid
Vaccine rollout helping Morocco's economy bounce-back from Covid

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.