You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan’s water crisis deepens as climate changes, population grows

Jordan’s water crisis deepens as climate changes, population grows

Jordan’s water crisis deepens as climate changes, population grows
As scientific warnings of dire climate change-induced drought grow, many in Israel and Jordan cast worried eyes at the river running between them and the critical but limited resources they share. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z8kvc

Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

Jordan’s water crisis deepens as climate changes, population grows

Jordan’s water crisis deepens as climate changes, population grows
  • While climate change has brought drier weather to the Middle East, Jordan has fared worse than its neighbours
  • "Rainfall did not exceed 60% of the average," said Water Ministry official Omar Salameh
Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

AMMAN: At a private underground well in Amman, Imad Suleiman waits for hours to pump water into the container on his truck that he then sells on to private customers in the sprawling city of four million.
He has a growing clientele among the residents of Jordan’s capital, pushed by a combination of climate change, population growth, corruption and creaking infrastructure to buy from costly private tankers rather than rely on tap water that only runs for one day a week.
“This year the increase (in demand) compared to previous years is around 70 to 80 percent,” Suleiman told Reuters. The rooftop tanks where his customers store their water now pepper the city’s landscape.
While climate change has brought drier weather to the Middle East, Jordan has fared worse than its neighbors.
“Rainfall did not exceed 60 percent of the average,” said Water Ministry official Omar Salameh.
Meanwhile, demand had risen sharply. Jordan’s population has doubled in the past 20 years, with waves of refugees, including more than 1 million Syrians, taken in.
The share of water per person per year has plummeted to 80 cubic meters from 3,400 at the turn of the century, official figures show, and Salameh says available supplies are only enough for three million of Jordan’s 10 million inhabitants.
With aquifers beneath the desert overpumped and flows in the Jordan-Yarmouk River hit by upstream diversions in Israel and Syria, farmers in the Jordan Valley, the country’s breadbasket, are also feeling the pinch.
“Water scarcity affected us, we cannot grow summer crops which we usually do and can give us good financial returns,” Jehad Tawalbeh, a farmer who inherited his farm from his father, said.
Agriculture now consumes around 60 percent of supplies, but Jordan’s water problems are aggravated further by corruption and poor planning, with more than half of the pumped water estimated to be lost by theft and leaky pipes, despite billions of dollars of funds poured in by major Western donors.
Projects ranging from dozens of dams, reservoirs to water treatment plants and a $1 billion pipeline transporting fresh water from a large reservoir in the south to the capital Amman have been no more than stopgap measures.
A Stanford University study released last 2021 painted a bleak picture showing per capita water use in Jordan could halve by the end of this century.
Without intervention, few households in the arid nation will by then have access to even 40 liters (10.5 gallons) of piped water per person per day, it said.
Water expert and former government official Dreid Mahaseneh believes only huge desalination projects such as a long-proposed canal from the Red Sea to the Dead Sea can meet the growing population’s future needs.
“Our fate might be at risk if we continue like this... and there would be forced migrations, socio economic and political instability, future thirst and dark scenarios. The future of our country will be endangered,” Mahasneh added.

Topics: Jordan climat change water

Related

Special Jordanian COVID-19 curfews removed from midnight video
Middle-East
Jordanian COVID-19 curfews removed from midnight
A Tunisian farmer harvests wheat, on June 12, 2021, in the agricultural region of Jedaida, some 30 kilometres (18 miles) northwest of the capital Tunis. (AFP)
Middle-East
Tunisia plants seeds of hope against climate change

Iran opens trial of Swedes on drug trafficking charges

Iran opens trial of Swedes on drug trafficking charges
Updated 4 sec ago

Iran opens trial of Swedes on drug trafficking charges

Iran opens trial of Swedes on drug trafficking charges
Updated 4 sec ago
TEHRAN: The trial of two Swedish men accused of belonging to an “international drug trafficking network” has opened in Tehran, Iranian government media reported Thursday.
State daily Iran said that the two men, identified as “Stephen Kevin Gilbert” and “Simon Kasper Brown,” were brought before the 15th chamber of the capital’s revolutionary tribunal.
The judiciary’s Mizan Online agency said the pair entered Iran as tourists, but that one was arrested with almost 10 kilos (22 pounds) of opium resin and the other with 21,000 tramadol painkiller tablets.
Judicial authorities had announced their arrest in July 2020 as part of the “dismantling of an international drug trafficking gang,” without naming them or giving details of the arrests.
The Tehran trial begins as a former senior Iranian judicial official faces war crimes and murder charges in a Stockholm court.
Hamid Noury, 60, is being prosecuted for his suspected involvement in mass executions of Marxist and other left-wing prisoners in summer 1988.
The trial is taking place under the so-called “universal jurisdiction” principle which allows Sweden and some other countries to try people on such serious charges, even if the alleged crimes happened elsewhere.
Noury was arrested in November 2019 at Stockholm’s Arlanda airport while visiting Sweden.

Abu Dhabi cancels quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers

Abu Dhabi cancels quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers
Updated 02 September 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi cancels quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers

Abu Dhabi cancels quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers
  • Vaccinated people arriving from green countries must take a nasal swab test on arrival
Updated 02 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Vaccinated travelers entering Abu Dhabi from any destination will no longer be required to quarantine starting Sept. 5, the Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said.

All passengers, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, are required to present negative coronavirus test results from within 48 hours of departure before boarding to the UAE capital, state news agency WAM reported. 

Vaccinated people arriving from green countries must take a nasal swab test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and another test on day six, if staying in the emirate. 

Those arriving from other destinations must take a nasal swab test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and further tests on days four and eight, if staying in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE has recorded a total of 719,355 infections, 2,043 deaths and 706,644 recoveries. 

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

UAE coronavirus cases below 1,000 for eighth day
Middle-East
UAE coronavirus cases below 1,000 for eighth day
UAE coronavirus cases continue to fall
Middle-East
UAE coronavirus cases continue to fall

Mini-bus plunges off road into a valley in Iran, killing 16

Mini-bus plunges off road into a valley in Iran, killing 16
Updated 02 September 2021
AP

Mini-bus plunges off road into a valley in Iran, killing 16

Mini-bus plunges off road into a valley in Iran, killing 16
  • With some 17,000 deaths annually, Iran has one of the world’s worst traffic safety records
Updated 02 September 2021
AP

TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s state TV says 16 people were killed and 12 injured in the country’s west when a mini-bus plunged off a road into a valley. The report says the accident happened in Kurdish province of the Kordestan region on Thursday around noon.
According to the report, 12 injured people were taken to hospital in Sanandaj city. The country’s emergency organization deployed a rescue helicopter and an ambulance bus, as well as six ambulances to the scene.
Authorities did not report the cause of the accident, saying only that it was under investigation.
With some 17,000 deaths annually, Iran has one of the world’s worst traffic safety records, blamed on disregard of traffic laws, unsafe vehicles and inadequate emergency services.

Topics: Iran

Related

Iranian fuel tankers bound for Lebanon yet to reach cash-strapped country, Tankertrackers says
Middle-East
Iranian fuel tankers bound for Lebanon yet to reach cash-strapped country, Tankertrackers says
Iraq approves 7.5 GW solar power project as it looks to reduce Iran electricity imports
Business & Economy
Iraq approves 7.5 GW solar power project as it looks to reduce Iran electricity imports

Iranian fuel tankers bound for Lebanon yet to reach cash-strapped country, Tankertrackers says

Iranian fuel tankers bound for Lebanon yet to reach cash-strapped country, Tankertrackers says
Updated 02 September 2021
Georgi Azar

Iranian fuel tankers bound for Lebanon yet to reach cash-strapped country, Tankertrackers says

Iranian fuel tankers bound for Lebanon yet to reach cash-strapped country, Tankertrackers says
  • The Iranian-backed Hezbollah has vowed that it would turn to Tehran for fuel oil to help ease shortages
Updated 02 September 2021
Georgi Azar

DUBAI: The ocean vessel tracking service, Tankertrackers.com, denied Thursday claims that a tanker carrying Iranian fuel for Lebanon had entered Syrian territorial waters despite claims to the contrary. 

Iranian state agency Fars News had reported that the tanker would offload in Syria before transporting the fuel to Lebanon by land. 

“The tanker that arrived a few days ago in Syria is carrying 730,000 barrels of Iranian crude oil. It is not gasoline. Deliveries of crude oil happen a few times a month for Syria’s needs and not that of Lebanon,” Tankertrackers.com tweeted. 

The tracking agency is currently following three tankers that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said were bound for the small Mediterranean country. 

“First tanker has not reached the Suez yet. Second tanker hasn't left Iran yet but has left port. Third tanker is leaving Iran,” it tweeted Thursday, adding that it “normally takes 10-12 days to reach the Suez.”  

The group said it would publicly announce the names of the three tankers “once or if they traverse the Suez Canal into the Mediterranean sea.” 

With Lebanon struggling to secure enough fuel nationwide, amid a crippling foreign currency liquidity crunch, the Iranian-backed Hezbollah vowed that it would turn to Tehran for fuel oil to help ease shortages. 

“We have agreed to start loading a third vessel,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech on Friday, adding that the “the coming days will prove those doubtful about the shipments arriving with fuel wrong … and our words will be clear when the first vessel reaches Lebanon.”

Two days later, the leader of the heavily armed group founded by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982 said the first vessel carrying Iranian fuel for Lebanon had already departed.

Opponents and critics of Hezbollah have lambasted the move, arguing that any Iranian fuel delivery would pave the way for sanctions from the US, which has vowed to punish anyone dealing with Tehran. 

Moreover, critics have pointed to Hezbollah’s role in smuggling Lebanese subsidized fuel into Syria to prop up Bachar Assad’s regime, which has likely played a role in exacerbating Lebanon’s economic crisis. They have called on the group to seize its smuggling operations before attempting to alleviate the country’s fuel deficiency.  

“Fuel imports before the Syrian civil war were around 5 or 6 million tons per year. This figure reached almost 12 million tons in 2019,” Jean Tawile, an economist and former government advisor, told Arab News.  

In an interview with France24 in April, Shia cleric Sheikh Sadiq Al-Nabulsi and close associate of Hezbollah acknowledged that cross-border smuggling was an integral part of the militia’s apparatus. 

“Smuggling is an integral part of the resistance’s operations to defend Lebanese interests,” he said boastfully.  

Given the logistical and diplomatic difficulty of offloading the cargo in Lebanon, analysts have suggested that the group might instead to turn to neighboring Syria. 

Speaking Wednesday, caretaker energy minister Raymond Ghajar said he was not aware of any official request to import fuel. 

“Our role is restricted to import permits and we did not receive a request for permission,” he told reporters gathered in parliament. 

Responding to a question on whether this means that tanker would arrive without an official permit, Ghajar said: "No. We do not have information at this point. Permission was not requested from us and this is all I am saying."

Topics: Lebanon Iran fuel Oil Economic crisis Beirut Syria

Related

Special Can fuel subsidy cuts halt Lebanon’s descent into darkness? graphic
Middle-East
Can fuel subsidy cuts halt Lebanon’s descent into darkness?
Special No end in sight: Lebanon’s government crisis rages on as country on its knees 
Middle-East
No end in sight: Lebanon’s government crisis rages on as country on its knees 

65 dead in renewed fighting for Yemen’s Marib

65 dead in renewed fighting for Yemen’s Marib
Updated 02 September 2021
AFP

65 dead in renewed fighting for Yemen’s Marib

65 dead in renewed fighting for Yemen’s Marib
  • The clashes erupted when the militia attacked pro-government positions south of the city
  • The fighting comes after strikes on Yemen’s largest air base, in the country’s south
Updated 02 September 2021
AFP

DUBAI: Sixty-five Houthis and pro-government forces have been killed in renewed fighting for the strategic Yemeni city of Marib, a military official told AFP on Thursday.
The clashes erupted when the Iran-backed militia attacked pro-government positions south of the city, making progress despite losing dozens of fighters in coalition air strikes.
“Twenty-two pro-government (forces) were killed and 50 others were wounded, while 43 Houthi militia were also killed in the last 48 hours,” a government military official said, in figures that were confirmed by other military and medical sources.
The fighting comes after strikes on Yemen’s largest air base, in the country’s south, killed at least 30 pro-government fighters on Sunday in the deadliest incident since December.
Yemen’s internationally recognized government — backed by a Saudi-led military coalition — and the Houthis have been locked in war since 2014, when the insurgents seized the capital Sanaa.
In February, the Houthis escalated their efforts to seize Marib, the government’s last northern stronghold in fighting that has killed hundreds on both sides.
Control of the oil-rich region would strengthen the Houthis’ bargaining position in peace talks.

Topics: Yemen Houthis yemeni army

Related

Special Yemeni singer’s abduction sparks anger against Houthi ‘morality crackdown’
Middle-East
Yemeni singer’s abduction sparks anger against Houthi ‘morality crackdown’
Arab coalition destroys four drones in Yemeni airspace
Middle-East
Arab coalition destroys four drones in Yemeni airspace

Latest updates

Jordan’s water crisis deepens as climate changes, population grows
Jordan’s water crisis deepens as climate changes, population grows
World food prices jumped in August says UN food agency
World food prices jumped in August says UN food agency
Facebook says it helped 175 people flee from Afghanistan
This group is reportedly the fourth to arrive in Mexico from Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds since the Taliban took over the country. (File/AFP)
UAE to mark 50th year with 50 economic projects
UAE to mark 50th year with 50 economic projects
Binance US eyes IPO; NFT craze persists: market wrap
Binance US eyes IPO; NFT craze persists: market wrap

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.