ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

Abba’s Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Bjorn Ulvaeus pose after winning the Swedish branch of the Eurovision Song Contest with their song “Waterloo,” Feb. 9, 1974. (TT News Agency/Reuters)
Abba’s Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Bjorn Ulvaeus pose after winning the Swedish branch of the Eurovision Song Contest with their song “Waterloo,” Feb. 9, 1974. (TT News Agency/Reuters)
Updated 1 min 22 sec ago
AP

  The forthcoming album 'Voyage,' to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s 'The Visitors'
  The group says the they created the "weird and wonderful" show with George Lucas' special-effects company, Industrial Light & Magic
LONDON: ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital.
The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981’s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
“We took a break in the spring of 1982 and now we’ve decided it’s time to end it,” ABBA said in a statement Thursday. “They say it’s foolhardy to wait more than 40 years between albums, so we’ve recorded a follow-up to ‘The Visitors.’”
The group has been creating the holographic live show, using motion capture and other techniques, with George Lucas’ special-effects company, Industrial Light & Magic.
They call it “the strangest and most spectacular concert you could ever dream of.”
“We’re going to be able to sit back in an audience and watch our digital selves perform our songs,” the group’s statement said. “Weird and wonderful!”
The planned show spurred the making of the album, which features the new songs “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down.” It began with sessions in 2018 and was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The show will come 50 years after the founding of the group that consisted of two married couples for most of its existence, and whose name is an acronym of the first names of its members, Agnetha Fältskog, 71, Björn Ulvaeus, 76, Benny Andersson, 74, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 75.
Their music has remained ubiquitous in the decades since their breakup, in part because of the stage musical “Mamma Mia!” and the two films that followed it.
They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.
Last week the group launched a website with the title ” ABBA Voyage,” teasing the new announcement. Tickets go on sale Tuesday.

Misspelling of Moderna leads to tourist’s arrest in Hawaii

Misspelling of Moderna leads to tourist’s arrest in Hawaii
Updated 02 September 2021
AP

Misspelling of Moderna leads to tourist’s arrest in Hawaii

  Aside from misspelling Moderna, the visitor stated that her home was in Illinois but her shot was taken at Delaware
HONOLULU, US: A 24-year-old Illinois woman submitted a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to visit Hawaii with a glaring spelling error that led to her arrest: Moderna was spelled “Maderna,” according to court documents.
In order to bypass Hawaii’s 10-day traveler quarantine, she uploaded a vaccination card to the state’s Safe Travels program and arrived in Honolulu Aug. 23 on a Southwest Airlines flight, the documents said.
“Airport screeners found suspicious errors ... such as Moderna was spelled wrong and that her home was in Illinois but her shot was taken at Delaware,” Wilson Lau, a special agent with the Hawaii attorney general’s investigation division, wrote in an email to a Delaware official who confirmed there was no vaccination record for the woman under her name and birth date.
The email is included in documents filed in court. She was charged with two misdemeanor counts of violating Hawaii’s emergency rules to control the spread of COVID-19. She had been in custody on $2,000 bail until a judge released her at a hearing Wednesday and scheduled another hearing in three weeks, according the public defender’s office.

This document provided by the Hawaii Attorney General's Office shows a fake COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card from a tourist visiting Hawaii. (AP) 

State Public Defender James Tabe, whose office represented her at hearings this week, declined to comment on her case, noting it’s not clear if she’ll hire her own attorney or apply to have a public defender represent her.
The voicemail at a number listed for her in court documents was full Wednesday. She didn’t immediately respond to a text message from The Associated Press.
In addition to the suspicious card, authorities determined that the travel information she provided listed she would be staying at a Waikiki Holiday Inn but didn’t include a reservation number and return flight information, court documents said.
An assistant manager at the hotel confirmed to Lau that she didn’t have a reservation. Lau said in the court document that he tried to call the number she listed, but her voicemail was full. He said he emailed her and didn’t get a response.
Lau said he searched for her on Facebook and found a photo showing a “distinctive tattoo on her left hip area.”
The tattoo helped authorities find her at a Southwest Airlines counter when she was trying to leave Honolulu on Aug. 28, the court document said. She showed her ID and vaccination card to Lau, who informed her she was being arrested for falsifying vaccination documents.
Other visitors to Hawaii have been arrested for fake vaccination cards, including a father and son from California, who appeared in court via Zoom Wednesday and waived their rights to a jury trial.
 

Dubai’s Crown Prince meets Ajman ruler on streets of London

Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

Dubai’s Crown Prince meets Ajman ruler on streets of London

  Sheikh Hamdan has been holidaying in the UK for a couple of weeks
LONDON: A video of Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed greeting the Ruler of Ajman Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al-Nuaimi in an apparently chance meeting on the streets of London has been released.

In the video, shared to an Instagram fan page @faz3video, Sheikh Hamdan bumps into the Ajman ruler near Selfridges department store on Oxford Street in the British captial.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @faz3video

The crown prince also greeted Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al-Nuaimi, the president of the UAE Football Association.

“I couldn’t but stop when I saw you,” Sheikh Hamdan says in Arabic before kissing Sheikh Humaid on the forehead.

The crown prince has been holidaying in Britain for a couple of weeks. He recently took his son, Rashid, and daughter to see the Maktoum family racing stables, Godolphin, in Newmarket in the east of England.

Sheikh Rashid and his twin sister, Sheikha Sheikha, were born in May.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

Olympics-Tokyo organizers discard $45,500 worth of medical gear -media

Olympics-Tokyo organizers discard $45,500 worth of medical gear -media
Updated 31 August 2021
AP

Olympics-Tokyo organizers discard $45,500 worth of medical gear -media

  Asahi daily quoted an official as saying 33,000 masks, 3,420 gowns and 380 bottles of disinfectant were discarded
  The revelation embarrassed organisers as they've long pitched Tokyo 2020 as sustainable Games
TOKYO: Tokyo Olympics’ organizers have discarded $45,508 worth of surgical masks, gowns, and disinfectant after the Games and left much of that medical equipment unused, media said on Tuesday.
The Games were held practically with no fans amid the pandemic.
The Asahi daily quoted an organizing committee official as saying 33,000 masks, 3,420 gowns and 380 bottles of disinfectant were discarded when they closed down operations at some of the venues used for the Olympics, which ran from July 23 to Aug. 8.
The revelation was embarrassing for organizers as they have long pitched Tokyo 2020 as a sustainable Games. They came under fire last month for ordering too much food for their staff during the opening ceremony, leading to a massive waste of food.
“When we withdrew from the venues, there was no place to store unused consumables,” the Asahi quoted Tokyo 2020 executive director of operations Satoshi Yamashita as saying.
“We are sorry we ended up discarding them even though we had known there was going to be surplus.”
Tokyo organizers said in a statement some of the medical consumables left after the Games were discarded, without specifying their amount or value. Officials at the organizing committee were not immediately available to comment.
With the Paralympics underway until Sunday, the organizers plan to hold onto unused consumables from now on for possible donation, the Asahi said.

Dubai to host Middle East’s biggest eSports, comics and YouTubers’ pop culture festival

Dubai to host Middle East’s biggest eSports, comics and YouTubers’ pop culture festival
Updated 29 August 2021
Arab News

Dubai to host Middle East’s biggest eSports, comics and YouTubers’ pop culture festival

  Middle East's biggest eSports, comics and YouTubers' pop culture festival will feature five days of unique experiences and activities
DUBAI: Entertainment company Waverider announced on Sunday its partnership with Galaxy Racer (GXR), a Dubai-based eSports organisation, to launch the inaugural POPC Live! in Dubai.

To be held in March 2022, the Middle East’s biggest eSports, comics and YouTubers’ pop culture festival will feature five days of unique experiences and activities organized for the first time in the region.

“I am thrilled to once again get the opportunity to develop the biggest pop culture event in the region,” said Arafaat Ali Khan, the CEO of Waverider. “At Waverider, our focus is on new content. POPC Live! will be one of many exciting content events planned in the coming months.”

POPC Live! is set to welcome leading developers, publishers and eSports teams to Dubai, where visitors will have the opportunity to network with international social media stars and industry leaders.

Top international teams will compete in the tournaments to win millions of dirhams in prize money.

Highlights of the event will include PUBG Mobile, League of Legends and DOTA2 tournaments hosted at the festival’s eSports Zone. The Zone will also host the GIRLGAMER World Finals as well as several community tournaments hosted by GXR that will be open to the public.

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, said that the partnership between GXR and Waverider supports the promotion of talent, creativity and entrepreneurship, and will strengthen Dubai’s position as a global center for entertainment and eSports events.

The way we were: Rare photos shed new light on Saudi Arabia’s past

The cavalry and guards lining up near Al-Safat Square and Al-Adl Square in Riyadh's historical area, with its famous clock, in preparation for welcoming a head of state visiting the capital city. (Photos/Omar Murshid)
The cavalry and guards lining up near Al-Safat Square and Al-Adl Square in Riyadh's historical area, with its famous clock, in preparation for welcoming a head of state visiting the capital city. (Photos/Omar Murshid)
Updated 29 August 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

The way we were: Rare photos shed new light on Saudi Arabia’s past

The cavalry and guards lining up near Al-Safat Square and Al-Adl Square in Riyadh's historical area, with its famous clock, in preparation for welcoming a head of state visiting the capital city. (Photos/Omar Murshid)
  Omar Murshid acquired his collection through special auctions featuring photographs taken by foreign employees who worked in Saudi Arabia decades ago
Updated 29 August 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: A Saudi expert has acquired a collection of rare photos of Saudi Arabia that shed light on older eras and historical events in the Kingdom.

Omar Murshid, an expert in digital exhibitions, acquired his collection through special auctions featuring photographs taken by foreign employees who worked in Saudi Arabia decades ago.
He “traveled back in time” more than 40 years after acquiring the photographs from the personal archive of US journalist Najib Najjar, who was a frequent visitor to the Kingdom, especially its capital Riyadh, in 1974.
Najib’s archives depict Saudi history and were featured for the first time in newspapers.

Murshid told Arab News that the first photo he had showed the late Saudi King Faisal bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud leaving the old Riyadh governorate building, and behind him the governor of Riyadh region at the time, now King Salman.
The second photo was of the old governorate building with the details of its facade from a local architectural perspective, showing the cavalry and guards lining up at its entrance.

HIGHLIGHT

The first photo showed the late Saudi King Faisal bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud leaving the old Riyadh governorate building, and behind him the governor of Riyadh region at the time, now King Salman.

The third photo showed the cavalry and guards lining up near Al-Safat Square and Al-Adl Square in the historical region, with its famous clock, in preparation for welcoming a head of state visiting Riyadh.
The fourth picture showed the head of the National Guard at the time, the late King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud, while receiving a number of employees of the National Guard.

Finally, a fifth photo showed King Faisal bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud, the princes, and a group of citizens while performing the Al-Ardeh traditional dance of Najd, during national celebrations at Al-Malaz Stadium.
Murshid said that he was unable to determine the type of cameras used at the time, however he was able to get the photos through an American journalist who worked with official US delegations at the time.
He said that cameras were among the most important of human inventions, initiating a revolution in transmitting events and information, and documenting them. Murshid said that cameras had developed rapidly due to the digital revolution.

Omar Najib’s archives depict Saudi history and were featured for the first time in newspapers

“We are talking about the nature of technology and the time pace distinguished by the spread of photography through slide films. Then we present a detailed description of a number of selected photos and conclude by explaining how we transform them into digital photos,” he said.
He talked about the beginning of the use of slides, issued in 1935 by the Eastman Kodak Company. This consisted of positive photos of 25 mm Kodachrome film — fixed with rectangular cardboard or plastic for protection — in 2 x 2 inch (5 x 5 cm) squares; the most widespread form of slide photographs.

Murshid said that a viewer could see slide content in many forms, either by looking at them under spotlights or on a screen by using a projector, the most widespread method during the 1960s and 1970s.
“Their usage was extended in public life to include commercial activities, advertisements, and artistic exhibitions, museums, universities and research centers,” he said.
Murshid pointed to the importance of these slides in recording history, whether showing the human aspect, the architectural side through buildings, historical landmarks, the artistic and aesthetic side, or the civilizational side that depicted lifestyles of a particular era.
On the importance of slides from an artistic and historical perspective, he said: “The artistic perception of slides reminds me of oil paintings which distinguished the arts of previous ages before the invention of the camera. For each photo expresses the moment of capturing the photo to feature a story with lot of details of the lifestyle, architectural designs, the people’s wardrobe, their habits and traditions, in addition to the tools and technologies widespread and used at the time.”

Head of the National Guard at the time, late King Abdullah, while receiving members of the National Guard. (Photos/Omar Murshid)

“From a historical perspective they are considered as material evidence that embodies human civilization and links it to the past, describe events in the form of a photo, records historical landmarks and architectural designs of buildings that might develop or change over time so that their photo would be the best witness of them,” he said.
That was why slides showing useful content were seen as priceless treasures by libraries specialized in the field, and also by research centers and museums, he said.

King Faisal (center), members of the royal family, and a group of citizens while performing the Al-Ardah traditional dance of Najd, during national celebrations at Al-Malaz stadium in Riyadh. (Photo/Omar Murshid)

The sources of such slides were numerous, Murshid said. However, acquiring them was not an easy task for many reasons. The most important reason was the disappearance of this technology and its rare use, in addition to the damage that might affect some old slides due to bad storage, the huge stores of these slides, and the difficulty of sorting them and identifying the people, places or period of the photos.
This was why they were offered for sale through intermediaries at low prices. The deal was done on big collections of slides, and the buyer had to work on sorting them and try to identify the people and places in them.

