Cautious optimism about a possible Lebanese government this week

BEIRUT: Several obstacles in the way of forming a government in Lebanon have been removed, according to local politicians.
The US congressional delegation that visited Lebanon on Wednesday left bearing “joyful” news about the possibility of a government before the end of the week, based on its meeting with key political figures.
However, statements showed caution on Thursday.
MP Ali Darwish, a member of the parliamentary bloc headed by Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati, told Arab News: “We can talk about cautious optimism. The process of forming the government has come a long way, but it is not over yet. We cannot say that a government will be formed this week until a decree makes it official.”
Darwish added: “There are still some outstanding issues, but they are essential since they revolve around the required balance the government needs to achieve to gain the confidence of the international community.”
The Lebanese government has been in caretaker mode since August 2020.
Information leaked on Wednesday night revealed that the director-general of General Security, Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, who mediated between Aoun and Mikati, had succeeded in removing obstacles related to some ministerial portfolios.
Darwish hoped that a government would be formed this week. However, he noted: “There is no specific deadline for the 14th meeting between Mikati and Aoun. When Mikati sees that things have been accomplished, he will go to the presidential palace. He has fulfilled his duty and wants to maintain positivity, but no meeting has yet been set. Mikati is no one’s pawn and he bases his decisions on national constants.”
MP George Atallah of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) bloc, Aoun’s political team, said that Mikati “sometimes follows the lead of the former prime ministers. On paper, a government has been formed, but in reality, there is no government unless a decree is issued.”
Darwish said he hoped that consensus between Aoun and Mikati would be the basis for any agreement, rather than any external factors.
Looking back on the memorable life of the grande dame of Gulf expats
Jocelyn Henderson recently celebrated her 100th birthday at her home in Abu Dhabi’s Royal Stables
She arrived in the Gulf as the wife of British diplomat and scholar of the Arab world Edward Henderson
Ashleigh Stewart
ABU DHABI: Tucked away in a quiet, verdant corner of Abu Dhabi’s Royal Stables sits an unassuming little house with a white porch. It is quiet around here, the thick foliage and occasional whinny helping to drown out the sounds of the UAE capital, sprawling in every direction beyond the parameters of this tiny inner-city oasis.
The British couple who moved here chose it for that very reason: its peace and tranquility. That, and the fact it was gifted to them by the emirate’s founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan.
Fast forward four decades and only one-half of the couple survives. Jocelyn Henderson, widow of British diplomat and renowned scholar of the Arab world Edward Henderson, still lives in the little house under the special protection of Abu Dhabi’s royal family.
Last week, she celebrated her 100th birthday. Pictures of her throughout her “birthday week” show her surrounded by balloons, flowers and old friends. In one, a beaming Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al-Nahyan, one of the UAE’s highest-ranking royals, wraps his arm around her. He had close ties to Edward.
Jocelyn is the grande dame of the oldest generation of surviving Gulf expats, a dwindling group of foreigners who arrived when the land was still known as the Trucial States.
Jocelyn’s husband had a big hand in that. Edward spent most of his career working in the Arabian Gulf, maintaining Britain’s relations with the land that eventually became the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.
He played a key role in defusing the Buraimi border dispute involving Abu Dhabi, Oman and Saudi Arabia between 1952 and 1955. He was also a good friend of the famous British explorer Wilfred Thesiger.
When Edward died in 1995, the Independent described him as “steely-nerved and a subtle negotiator” and “one of the most prominent personalities” in the Arabian Gulf.
“He harmonized the aims of Britain with those of the Gulf with regard to oil exploration and the establishment of the oil industry in the lower Gulf,” his obituary said.
In the 26 years since Edward’s death, Jocelyn has remained a stalwart of the Abu Dhabi community, actively involved in many of the initiatives she helped establish four decades ago. Only recently has the encroachment of old age slowed her down.
When I arrived at the little house on a sunny Friday afternoon, several weeks before her birthday, I found her spritely and alert, her two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels bounding around her. A badge of the seven founding members of the UAE in front of a national flag was pinned to her chest. “Sheikh Zayed gave that to me,” she said. “He told me: ‘You must always wear it.’”
The couple knew the country’s founding royals well. Edward served in World War II as a member of the Arab Legion, before he was seconded to the British foreign service in 1956.
He was fully enlisted into the foreign service in 1959 when he was appointed political officer in Abu Dhabi. Subsequent posts took him to Jerusalem and Bahrain, and he later became Britain’s first ambassador to Qatar when the country gained independence in 1971.
Jocelyn had a distinguished career herself prior to their marriage, serving as private secretary to actress Sarah Churchill, daughter of Winston Churchill, and separately as secretary to Oscar-winning filmmaking duo Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger.
But she followed her husband without question, assuming her position as entertainer of house parties and dignitaries. She described her role as that of a “silent partner.”
“In many ways I was the perfect vision of an expatriate wife during his lifetime. I never spoke out of turn, I always made small talk with a visiting dignitary and put all of my energy into entertaining Edward’s endless flow of visitors,” Jocelyn wrote in her memoir, “The Gulf Wife,” published in 2014.
It was during their time in Bahrain that Jocelyn first visited and fell in love with the UAE.
It was a time before skyscrapers, sprawling malls and seven-lane highways, when Abu Dhabi was just a “small village” where the expat community all knew each other well.
She recalls traveling to Al-Ain for regular lunches with Sheikh Shakhbout, who ruled Abu Dhabi from 1928 to 1966.
The couple were in Qatar when Edward retired from the foreign service in 1974. He went on to teach at the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University.
However, in 1976, they returned to Abu Dhabi to settle permanently at the request of Sheikh Zayed, who asked Edward personally to help organize the National Center for Documentation and Research. The country’s fortunes had by then changed dramatically with the discovery of oil.
With no such thing as retirement visas back then, Jocelyn and Edward lived under the protection of the Crown Prince Court.
Jocelyn too carved out a role for herself in Abu Dhabi. In 1978, she founded the Daly Library, one of the earliest private libraries in Abu Dhabi, and became a warden emeritus at St Andrew’s church, a role she holds until this day.
In 1982, Edward co-founded the American Educational Trust, best known for publishing the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs. He was also appointed a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George, a British order of chivalry used to honor individuals who have rendered important services to the Commonwealth or foreign nations.
Jocelyn has worked to preserve the couple’s legacy in Abu Dhabi. The Daly Library, which was staffed entirely by volunteers, closed in 2014, but its books were donated to an organization in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Until its final days, Jocelyn remained its chief volunteer.
And the UAE’s royal household continues to ensure she is well cared for. Her eyes light up when she hears the names of the various sheikhs who regularly visit her.
“The sheikhs come to visit quite a lot,” said Jocelyn’s granddaughter, Kirstin Henderson, who moved in with her grandmother after she broke her shoulder eight years ago.
“Sheikh Nahyan comes often. He was very close to my grandfather because my grandfather was very close to his father. So, every now and again he comes and pays a visit. He always comes to see her if she’s in the hospital.”
Sheikh Nahyan had visited a week earlier to celebrate Jocelyn’s birthday. Although the pandemic meant they had to forego a big family celebration, Kirstin says they held a week of smaller celebrations instead. Jocelyn’s only daughter, who lives in the UK, was able to attend, as were some of her oldest expat friends.
Asked what the secret is to her longevity, Jocelyn says a lifetime of reading has kept her mind sharp. “It’s also how well she has been looked after here,” Kirstin said. “The UAE is such an important place to our family in general. This is the home that we’ve had since we were kids.”
Although Jocelyn has no intention of returning to the UK, she remains fond of her roots and is something of a royalist. According to Kirstin, Jocelyn has watched the Netflix drama series “The Crown” several times.
A letter from Queen Elizabeth II, sent to mark Jocelyn’s 100th birthday, is already framed and takes pride of place in the living room, visible from her favorite chair.
And in the hallway, near the front door, is another tribute to both her heritage and her adopted home: portraits of the queen and Sheikh Zayed hanging side by side.
Kotey and Elsheikh’s four-member Daesh cell was dubbed the ‘Beatles’ by their captives due to their British accents
Deciding to change his plea to guilty could indicate that Kotey has reached a deal with prosecutors based on his cooperation
Updated 02 September 2021
AFP
ALEXANDRIA, United States: Alexanda Kotey, a member of the notorious Daesh kidnapping cell dubbed the “Beatles,” was expected to plead guilty Thursday in a US court to charges of conspiring to murder four American hostages.
The federal court in Alexandria, Virginia outside Washington posted a notice this week for a “change of plea” hearing for Kotey, a former British national and one of two kidnap cell members brought to the United States for trial.
Kotey, 37, and El Shafee Elsheikh, 33, were flown from Iraq in October to face trial for involvement in the murders of American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and relief workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.
After the two suspects were captured in January 2018 by Syrian Kurdish forces in Syria, they were turned over to US forces in Iraq.
Britain, which did not want to put them on trial at home, stripped them of their UK nationality.
But their transfer to the United States was made possible only after the US authorities assured London they would not seek the death penalty in the case.
Appearing from prison before Judge TS Ellis by video link on October 9, both pleaded not guilty.
Deciding to change his plea to guilty could indicate that Kotey has reached a deal with prosecutors based on his cooperation. But any such deal would have to be approved by the judge.
Kotey and Elsheikh’s four-member Daesh cell was dubbed the “Beatles” by their captives due to their British accents.
They were allegedly involved in abducting American, European and Japanese hostages in Syria from 2012 to 2015.
They allegedly tortured and killed their victims, including by beheading, and Daesh released videos of the murders for propaganda purposes.
Alleged ringleader Mohamed Emwazi, known as “Jihadi John,” was killed in a US airstrike in Syria in November 2015 while the fourth “Beatle,” Aine Davis, is imprisoned in Turkey after being convicted on terrorism charges.
Kotey and Elsheikh supervised detention facilities for hostages and allegedly coordinated ransom negotiations conducted by email, according to the US authorities.
The pair also engaged in a “prolonged pattern of physical and psychological violence against hostages,” they said.
A US special forces raid that resulted in the death of Daesh group leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi in Syria in 2019 was code-named Task Force 8-14, in reference to the birthday of the young aid worker Mueller.
She was working with the Danish Refugee Council when she was abducted in northern Syria in 2013.
Mueller’s parents say she was tortured before being handed over to Al-Baghdadi, who allegedly raped her repeatedly before killing her.
21 countries participate in Operation Bright Star drills in Egypt
The exercises are usually held in Egypt every two years, but were postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic
Updated 02 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid
CAIRO: The Egyptian Armed Forces announced the start of Operation Bright Star 2021 on Thursday.
According to a video published by Egyptian army spokesman, Col. Arkan Harb Gharib Abdel Hafez, the joint drills are taking place with the participation of 21 other countries from Sept. 2-17.
Operation Bright Star is the largest set of multinational army maneuvers in the Middle East, which began in 1981 between Egypt and the US, before a large number of countries joined them, reaching 21 this year.
The exercises are usually held in Egypt every two years, but were postponed last year due to the coronavirus disease pandemic.
The most important characteristic of these exercises is the participation of the various branches of the naval and air defense forces, as well as infantry, armored vehicles, electronic warfare and others.
Bright Star’s exercises achieve several goals, the most important of which are access to the latest weaponry and learning how to handle it, in addition to exchanging expertise in various fields, and fighting and coexisting alongside new elements.
Turkey recently began exporting advanced weaponry to several countries including Poland, the Philippines and Azerbaijan
Updated 02 September 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY
ANKARA: Relations between Turkey and Iraq are evolving with an increase in military purchases between the two nations.
Iraq recently announced its willingness to buy a multimillion-dollar arms package from Turkey, including armed drones, attack helicopters, electronic warfare systems and advanced weaponry.
Iraqi Defense Minister Juma Inad announced Baghdad’s request to Turkey during a speech at a local television station on Aug. 30, and added an agreement had been reached for the purchase of TB2 Bayraktar armed drones.
Ankara says the deal has not yet been finalized, and negotiations are still ongoing because the sale of the helicopters requires an export permit from the US, as they use engines manufactured by a joint venture between American and British companies.
The arms package is expected to boost the Iraq’s military readiness in the fight against Daesh. It is also likely to strengthen the political ties between the two states that have been developing since Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi assumed office last year.
“If Iraq is unstable, the whole area will not achieve stability. We will keep supporting Baghdad to achieve stability,” said Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu during the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership on Aug. 28.
Turkey recently began exporting advanced weaponry to several countries including Poland, the Philippines and Azerbaijan.
During the International Defense Industry Fair 2021 held in Istanbul on Aug. 19, Inad met his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar.
Ismail Demir, head of Turkish Defense Industries, also signed an agreement with his Iraqi counterpart Mohamed Saheb Al-Daraji in Istanbul last week for the sale of defense articles and the exchange of technical knowledge.
“Unmanned aerial vehicles and armed drones manufactured by Turkey were tested both in Turkey and in other conflict areas. Whether it’s the payload they carry or their visibility and targeting rates, the drones performed very well. They produced very effective results especially against armed groups and terrorist organizations using unconventional methods,” Erol Bural, head of the Ankara-based Research Center for Defense Against Terrorism and Radicalization, or TERAM, told Arab News.
According to Bural, the Turkish-made defense equipment has also proven its capability for monitoring fields from the air whilst firing at the same time.
“For this reason, Iraq wants to control both its borders and conflict areas as well as potential conflict areas using the same method and system,” he said.
“Every country wants to have such sophisticated weapons systems in its inventory. If the countries do not produce these systems themselves, they want to diversify their resources as much as possible by buying the same system or equipment from different countries. I think Iraq does not want to be dependent on one country to diversify its UAV systems,” Bural said.
Experts also note the importance of being an “exporter country” in the defense industry.
“The fact that Iraq has such technological systems to ensure its own domestic and border security will also contribute to Turkey’s security itself,” Bural said.
Tuna Aygun, an Iraq expert at Ankara-based think-tank ORSAM, agrees.
“Increasing Iraqi defense capacity is important especially in terms of establishing federal control over gray areas such as Sinjar and borderlines,” he told Arab News.
“The shared disapproval of the independence referendum by northern Iraq in 2017 helped Ankara and Baghdad in cultivating close ties. To what extent the purchase of this new defense equipment, especially armed drones, will be used against terror threats in the region will determine the areas of cooperation between the two countries.”
Aygun also noted that the prospective defense deal between Ankara and Baghdad might come with a logistics and training package, which will bring the two countries even closer.
Turkey has become the world’s fourth-largest drone producer, with the flight automation and performance of Bayraktar drones standing out as the world’s most advanced system in its category.
The presence of Daesh and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party on Iraqi soil has been a source of dispute for Ankara. Turkey’s Ambassador to Iraq Ali Riza Guney said at a forum in Baghdad on Monday that Turkey will continue to support Iraq’s sovereignty, stability and security against the two groups.
The meeting discussed the latest developments regarding the Palestinian peace process
El-Sisi reaffirmed Cairo’s pledge to help the Palestinians restore their legitimate rights
Updated 02 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid
CAIRO: A trilateral summit between the leaders of Egypt, Jordan and Palestine took place in Cairo on Thursday to discuss issues of mutual concern, including the Palestinian cause.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Jordan’s King Abdullah and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the presidential palace.
Bassam Radi, spokesman for the presidency, said the meeting discussed the latest developments regarding the Palestinian peace process.
El-Sisi reaffirmed Cairo’s pledge to help the Palestinians restore their legitimate rights, push for the resumption of peace negotiations and consolidate the truce between the Palestinians and Israel, stressing the importance of unified efforts to achieve a political settlement.
He also stressed Egypt’s vision of how to revive the peace process, stabilize the truce in the Gaza Strip, and reconstruct the enclave, adding that achieving the aspirations of the Palestinian people for an independent state will only come by uniting the long-standing divisions between the West Bank and Gaza.
President Abbas and King Abdullah thanked El-Sisi for hosting the summit, emphasizing that the meeting represented an opportunity for discussion and exchange of views on how to put the Palestinian issue back on top of the international community’s priorities.
Abbas said he appreciated Egypt’s historic role in seeking a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, which was recently manifested in Cairo’s efforts to broker a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.
Abbas also underlined El-Sisi’s subsequent initiative for the reconstruction of Gaza.
The three agreed to continue intensive consultation and coordination for next steps regarding support for the Palestinian cause at various forums and at all levels.
Egypt and Jordan have been in talks with regional and international parties to revive the Israeli-Palestinian talks following the international resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative and the two-state solution to establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.