You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Kenyan president

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Kenyan president

Saudi Ambassador Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Salman, left, after presenting his credentials to the Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta. (SPA)
Saudi Ambassador Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Salman, left, after presenting his credentials to the Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4nj23

Updated 03 September 2021
SPA

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Kenyan president

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Kenyan president
Updated 03 September 2021
SPA

NAIROBI: The Saudi ambassador to Kenya, Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Salman, has presented his credentials to the Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Al-Salman conveyed King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s greetings and wishes of good health, progress and prosperity for the Kenyan president, government and people.

Kenyatta also sent his greetings to the king and the crown prince, and wished the Kingdom and its people health, happiness and continuous progress and prosperity.

Topics: Kenya

Related

Blinken tells Saudi foreign minister of US concern over Houthi attack on Abha airport
Saudi Arabia
Blinken tells Saudi foreign minister of US concern over Houthi attack on Abha airport
Saudi-founded Mommy Reads cultivates children’s love of reading from an early age
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-founded Mommy Reads cultivates children’s love of reading from an early age

Saudi health expert, speaking at Health20 Summit, calls for global action over COVID-19 pandemic

Saudi health expert, speaking at Health20 Summit, calls for global action over COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 03 September 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi health expert, speaking at Health20 Summit, calls for global action over COVID-19 pandemic

Saudi health expert, speaking at Health20 Summit, calls for global action over COVID-19 pandemic
  • ‘World will fail to deal with another pandemic if countries, companies, and relevant bodies are unable to work together’
Updated 03 September 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: A Saudi health expert on Thursday called for urgent international action to tackle the global fallout from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Dr. Abdulelah Al-Hawsawi, vice president of the Global Sepsis Alliance, spoke as the virtual two-day annual Health20 Summit drew to a close with delegates appealing for the immediate implementation of investment, partnership, and innovation initiatives in health technology.

He said: “Implementation beats oration. We have to act swiftly; we have to act now. I think we have to have the collective wisdom of planet Earth.

“When you think about G20 or G7, it is still pretty much left to the government representatives. I think there is a lot of intelligence and a lot of wisdom in nonstate actors that we should listen to.”

And he highlighted crowdsourcing as one possible way of gathering information, opinions, and expertise from around the world.

Mark Feinberg, the chief executive officer of IAVI, a nonprofit scientific research organization that develops vaccines and antibodies, warned that the world would fail to deal with another pandemic if countries, companies, and relevant bodies were unable to work together.

We have to act swiftly; we have to act now. I think we have to have the collective wisdom of planet Earth.

Dr. Abdulelah Al-Hawsawi, vice president of the Global Sepsis Alliance

Commonwealth secretary-general, Patricia Scotland, pointed out that the global health crisis was far from over.

“While we are all in the same storm, we are not in the same boat. Until we are all safe, no one is safe,” she said.

The baroness added that the Commonwealth did not have the resources of the state, but the nations of the G20 did. “We are working with the G20 and UN to help everyone.”

Greg Perry, assistant director general of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations, noted that 300 partnerships had been created since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but said structures needed to be established to enable more public and private sector partnerships and investment projects to take place.

Dr. Hayat Sindi, senior adviser to the president of the Islamic Development Bank, said the bank had set up a blockchain platform enabling $2.3 billion to be allocated to more than 30 member countries to cover urgent needs during the COVID-19 outbreak while also helping small and medium-sized enterprises, and trade.

The IsDB is a multilateral development bank that promotes comprehensive development among its 57 member states and Muslim communities in nonmember states.

Dr. Peter Singer, special adviser to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization, said: “Equity. Equity. Equity. The only way to solve the economic crisis is to solve the health crisis.”

Addressing the summit, Andreano Erwin, the Indonesian Health Ministry’s director of international cooperation, said healthy people and healthy economies were inextricably linked.

He added that tackling diseases was not a cost but an investment and noted that investments needed to be quantitatively measured alongside national objectives.

And Jamie Bay Nishi, director of the Global Health Technologies Coalition, also called for more investment to deal with the COVID-19 crisis and any future pandemics. “Those investments will be a drop in the bucket and worth it for future crises.”

Topics: Coronavirus Global Sepsis Alliance Dr. Abdulelah Al-Hawsawi Health20 Summit

Related

Saudi Arabia registers 8 COVID-19 deaths, 177 new infections
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia registers 8 COVID-19 deaths, 177 new infections
Plane carrying oxygen from Saudi Arabia arrives in Tunisia to treat COVID-19 patients
Saudi Arabia
Plane carrying oxygen from Saudi Arabia arrives in Tunisia to treat COVID-19 patients

Saudi Space Commission highlights empowerment of women

Saudi Space Commission highlights empowerment of women
Updated 03 September 2021
SPA

Saudi Space Commission highlights empowerment of women

Saudi Space Commission highlights empowerment of women
  • Organization’s third Space Talk meeting will include a talk titled Women in Space: From Empowerment to Innovation
Updated 03 September 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: Guest speaker Candace Johnson, an entrepreneur and investor in the space sector, will give a talk titled Women in Space: From Empowerment to Innovation on Saturday during the third meeting of the Saudi Space Commission’s Space Talk program.

Through the program the commission aims to encourage the exchange of expertise and ideas, provide inspiration and enhance discourse and content related to space sciences and technologies. It is designed to raise awareness of the importance of space sciences and technologies, share the expertise and experiences of influential experts in the field and highlight important discoveries and events.

Saturday’s meeting has been organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology’s Thinktech initiative.

Authorities in the Kingdom are working to enhance the nation’s leading role in space sciences and the development of space technologies. As set out in the objectives of Kingdom’s space policy, the commission aims to inspire the next generation of Saudi scientists and engineers, build a national network of space experts, encourage economic development and innovation by increasing the rate of Saudization at all levels in the sector, create economic, social and scientific opportunities, and enhance the contribution of the sector in the Kingdom.

To help achieve this the commission has launched a number of initiatives including, in August, a training camp to introduce high-school students to space sciences and technologies. The initiative is part of the commission’s efforts to encourage future astronauts and engineers, and attract talent through quality training programs.

The camp connects school math and physics curricula to the space sciences through three hours of learning each day for 10 days. Participants who successfully complete the course and an evaluation will receive a certificate.

Topics: Saudi Space Commission Saudi women empowerment Thinktech initiative Candace Johnson

Related

Photo/Twitter
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Space commission launches training camp
Saudi Space Commission set for SR2 billion boost
Business & Economy
Saudi Space Commission set for SR2 billion boost

International camel conference in Riyadh to boost investment ties

International camel conference in Riyadh to boost investment ties
Updated 03 September 2021
SPA

International camel conference in Riyadh to boost investment ties

International camel conference in Riyadh to boost investment ties
Updated 03 September 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Camel Club and the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture are scheduled to organize an international conference on the economies of camels on the sidelines of the sixth edition of the King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival in December.

The conference will review international expertise and practices on how to utilize and manufacture camel products.

It will also consider new methods for sustaining local practices in nutrition according to modern practices for economic and social development.

Participants will discuss camel traditions and the maintenance of biological diversity and adapting to climate change and alleviating its impacts.

The conference will work on creating a comprehensive camels industry that develops community revenues through raising two million heads of camels, representing 7 percent of the livestock wealth of Saudi Arabia.

 

Topics: Saudi Camel Club King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival

Related

Saudi female camel owner breaks new ground at Taif festival
Saudi Arabia
Saudi female camel owner breaks new ground at Taif festival
International Camel Organization signs cooperation agreement with the World Assembly of Youth
Saudi Arabia
International Camel Organization signs cooperation agreement with the World Assembly of Youth

Blinken tells Saudi foreign minister of US concern over Houthi attack on Abha airport

Blinken tells Saudi foreign minister of US concern over Houthi attack on Abha airport
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

Blinken tells Saudi foreign minister of US concern over Houthi attack on Abha airport

Blinken tells Saudi foreign minister of US concern over Houthi attack on Abha airport
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Thursday from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to express concern over a Houthi attack on Abha airport.
Eight people were wounded when Iran-backed Houthi militants targeted the airport in Asir province, with two exploding drones on Monday. Saudi air defenses managed to intercept them but the shrapnel from one of the drones showered the airport.
Prince Faisal and Blinken also discussed Afghanistan and other regional issues, the State Department said.
“The Secretary expressed the US’ strong commitment to its longstanding strategic partnership with the Kingdom and to helping Saudi Arabia defend its people and territory,” it said.
During the call, the two ministers reviewed the strategic relations between Riyadh and Washington and ways to strengthen them in all common areas.
They also discussed the most prominent developments in the region, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States Antony Blinken Prince Faisal bin Farhan abha airport attack houthi attack abha airport

Related

Support for Saudi Arabia as Abha airport attack sparks global condemnation
Saudi Arabia
Support for Saudi Arabia as Abha airport attack sparks global condemnation
Saudi and Sudanese foreign ministers discuss relations
Saudi Arabia
Saudi and Sudanese foreign ministers discuss relations

Who’s Who: Markus M. Golder, CEO of Saudi Telecom subsidiary Intigral

Who’s Who: Markus M. Golder, CEO of Saudi Telecom subsidiary Intigral
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Markus M. Golder, CEO of Saudi Telecom subsidiary Intigral

Who’s Who: Markus M. Golder, CEO of Saudi Telecom subsidiary Intigral
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

Markus M. Golder was appointed last year as the chief executive officer at Intigral, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Saudi Telecom Co. and the leading provider of digital entertainment and sports in the MENA region.

Intigral recently released its original Al-Awael program and exclusively broadcasted “Beyond Survival,” the Misk Foundation’s first film documentary series. Both critics and audiences have praised the shows for promoting social integration and development and inspiring Saudi society to be more resilient and ambitious.

Golder’s role at Intigral is to supervise the overall strategy, operations, and performance of the company.

He received an MSc in electrical engineering in 1993 from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology. Some six years later, Golder obtained an MBA from the London Business School.

His impressive track record is derived from prominent regional and international executive appointments within both incumbents and challenger telecom operators across Western and Eastern Europe, and the Middle East markets.

Prior to joining Intigral, Golder has held various leadership roles with STC in Saudi Arabia, including vice president of marketing in the consumer business unit and CEO of Jawwy.

He has served as chief commercial officer at GO in Malta, where he led a 300-strong team and managed commercial activities, including strategy, planning, marketing, consumer and business sales, wholesale and customer service. He started his career as a consultant with AWK Engineering in Switzerland, and was the marketing director and a member of the executive management team of Vivacom in Bulgaria and the Zurich-based Swiss telecom provider Sunrise Communications AG in Switzerland.

He also served as chief marketing officer with Nawras, now known as Ooredoo in Oman.

Topics: Who's Who Intigral Saudi Telecom Co. (STC)

Related

Who’s Who: Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud, entrepreneur, business exec and chair of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud, entrepreneur, business exec and chair of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation
Rasha Binaftan. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Rasha Binaftan, head of strategic partnerships at the Ministry of Finance

Latest updates

Kim orders tougher virus steps after N. Korea shuns vaccines
Kim orders tougher virus steps after N. Korea shuns vaccines
Hollywood has a problem portraying Arabs — and a veteran actor aims to fix it
Hollywood has a problem portraying Arabs — and a veteran actor aims to fix it
Saudi Arabia’s PIF and Saudi Tadawul Group plan voluntary exchange platform for carbon credits in MENA region
Saudi Arabia’s PIF and Saudi Tadawul Group plan voluntary exchange platform for carbon credits in MENA region
Saudi health expert, speaking at Health20 Summit, calls for global action over COVID-19 pandemic
Saudi health expert, speaking at Health20 Summit, calls for global action over COVID-19 pandemic
Saudi Space Commission highlights empowerment of women
Saudi Space Commission highlights empowerment of women

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.