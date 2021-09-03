Saudi Space Commission highlights empowerment of women

You are here

Short Url

JEDDAH: Guest speaker Candace Johnson, an entrepreneur and investor in the space sector, will give a talk titled Women in Space: From Empowerment to Innovation on Saturday during the third meeting of the Saudi Space Commission’s Space Talk program.

Through the program the commission aims to encourage the exchange of expertise and ideas, provide inspiration and enhance discourse and content related to space sciences and technologies. It is designed to raise awareness of the importance of space sciences and technologies, share the expertise and experiences of influential experts in the field and highlight important discoveries and events.

Saturday’s meeting has been organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology’s Thinktech initiative.

Authorities in the Kingdom are working to enhance the nation’s leading role in space sciences and the development of space technologies. As set out in the objectives of Kingdom’s space policy, the commission aims to inspire the next generation of Saudi scientists and engineers, build a national network of space experts, encourage economic development and innovation by increasing the rate of Saudization at all levels in the sector, create economic, social and scientific opportunities, and enhance the contribution of the sector in the Kingdom.

To help achieve this the commission has launched a number of initiatives including, in August, a training camp to introduce high-school students to space sciences and technologies. The initiative is part of the commission’s efforts to encourage future astronauts and engineers, and attract talent through quality training programs.

The camp connects school math and physics curricula to the space sciences through three hours of learning each day for 10 days. Participants who successfully complete the course and an evaluation will receive a certificate.

Topics: Saudi Space Commission Saudi women empowerment Thinktech initiative Candace Johnson

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Thursday from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to express concern over a Houthi attack on Abha airport.
Eight people were wounded when Iran-backed Houthi militants targeted the airport in Asir province, with two exploding drones on Monday. Saudi air defenses managed to intercept them but the shrapnel from one of the drones showered the airport.
Prince Faisal and Blinken also discussed Afghanistan and other regional issues, the State Department said.
“The Secretary expressed the US’ strong commitment to its longstanding strategic partnership with the Kingdom and to helping Saudi Arabia defend its people and territory,” it said.
During the call, the two ministers reviewed the strategic relations between Riyadh and Washington and ways to strengthen them in all common areas.
They also discussed the most prominent developments in the region, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States Antony Blinken Prince Faisal bin Farhan abha airport attack houthi attack abha airport

Markus M. Golder was appointed last year as the chief executive officer at Intigral, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Saudi Telecom Co. and the leading provider of digital entertainment and sports in the MENA region.

Intigral recently released its original Al-Awael program and exclusively broadcasted “Beyond Survival,” the Misk Foundation’s first film documentary series. Both critics and audiences have praised the shows for promoting social integration and development and inspiring Saudi society to be more resilient and ambitious.

Golder’s role at Intigral is to supervise the overall strategy, operations, and performance of the company.

He received an MSc in electrical engineering in 1993 from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology. Some six years later, Golder obtained an MBA from the London Business School.

His impressive track record is derived from prominent regional and international executive appointments within both incumbents and challenger telecom operators across Western and Eastern Europe, and the Middle East markets.

Prior to joining Intigral, Golder has held various leadership roles with STC in Saudi Arabia, including vice president of marketing in the consumer business unit and CEO of Jawwy.

He has served as chief commercial officer at GO in Malta, where he led a 300-strong team and managed commercial activities, including strategy, planning, marketing, consumer and business sales, wholesale and customer service. He started his career as a consultant with AWK Engineering in Switzerland, and was the marketing director and a member of the executive management team of Vivacom in Bulgaria and the Zurich-based Swiss telecom provider Sunrise Communications AG in Switzerland.

He also served as chief marketing officer with Nawras, now known as Ooredoo in Oman.

Topics: Who's Who Intigral Saudi Telecom Co. (STC)

JEDDAH: In an era of rapid tech advances and digital distractions, many parents find that instilling simple language skills in children can be a confusing and challenging task.
With this in mind a Saudi mother founded the Mommy Reads institute to make parents’ mission a lot easier.
Mommy Reads is one of the first Saudi institutes to focus on broadening children’s horizons, promoting the importance of reading out loud and its beneficial effect on motivation, imagination and language.
The institute targets children from year zero to 12 through reading a variety of stories in English and Arabic, and helping teaching children literacy in the preschool years.
Sundos Al-Sharif, CEO and founder of Mommy Reads, told Arab News that she was inspired to establish the language institute while preparing for her master’s in digital technologies, communication and education in the UK.
After having two children there she tried out the ideas on them.
“In 2009, with my first child, the midwife came for the first visit to check on both of us. She gave me a bag with three books explaining how important it is to read to my baby,” she said.

“I was amazed by the idea, and started searching and reading more about the effectiveness of reading to infants and babies, and practicing it with my children. The results were amazing. My son Al-Faisal, 12, is now a bookworm and my daughter Maria, who is five, is a good storyteller.”
Al-Sharif is experienced in establishing the main skills of reading and the art of storytelling. She is also passionate about children’s books in English and Arabic.
“We write stories and draw books with passion and tell them to children with more excitement,” she said.
According to some studies, reading to a baby in the womb promotes brain activity, early literacy skills and language development.
The institute targets babies in the womb from around 24 weeks of pregnancy and children up to 12 by reading stories aloud. This can help to develop children’s understanding of story structure and other elements of text, and provide the child with a wealth of information about the processes and functions of written language.
“Reading stories aloud develops children’s attention span and listening skills, and helps them experience the power of words through oral expression,” Al-Sharif said.
She and her team of professional storytellers provide five main programs, including interactive workshops with pregnant women, developing bilingual skills through stories for children aged from 4 to 10, teaching children literacy in preschool years, writing and drawing stories, and outdoor storytelling activities.
While relying on digital reading to teach children how to read might sound convenient, it also affects the parent-child bond, recent studies show.
Research suggests that nothing compares to interactive reading for children from a printed book, joining children in reading, and setting aside time to talk about stories, words and ideas.
“From my day-to-day interaction with mothers and children, I found in the past five years that awareness regarding the importance of reading from an early stage has increased dramatically in Saudi society,” Al-Sharif said.

Most parents today are keen to teach their children 21st-century skills and develop valuable skills, including bilingualism, she added. Mommy Reads encourages this through stories and storytelling, teaching children English and Arabic vocabulary in an interactive, enjoyable way.
“Through bilingualism, the child gains cognitive development, language skills, increased concentration, discipline, and improved imagination and creativity,” she said.
All children learn differently, but research shows that babies whose parents read to them frequently can speak more words by the age of two than those whose parents do not read as often.
Al-Sharif read stories to her own children at an early age, using finger puppets and interactive books. “I built their first library when my son was two months old,” she said.
“My husband and I took our son Al-Faisal when he was a toddler to the first story activity, where all the parents and young children would sit and listen to the storyteller in the library. He loved it so much that it became our favorite place every weekend,” she said.
“At the age of 7, Al-Faisal won the school’s reading competition and finished reading 10 stories in one day. My daughter Maria is now my partner in reading stories to children on YouTube and also helps them pronounce the words correctly.”
Mommy Reads can be reached via different social media platforms, where Al-Sharif details the program’s times and places.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The first-ever cultural festival highlighting gender equality in Saudi Arabia has launched in Riyadh with the screening of a movie by a female director.
Organized by the Embassy of Mexico and Mexican movie theater chain Cinépolis Gulf, in collaboration with the embassies of Argentina, Spain and Uruguay, the “Ibero-American Film Festival” kicked off on Wednesday.
The event was attended by the Mexican Ambassador Aníbal Gómez-Toledo, Argentine Ambassador Marcelo Gilardoni, Spanish Ambassador Álvaro Iranzo and Uruguayan Ambassador Nelson Yemil Chabén, in association with Mexican exhibitor Cinépolis Gulf and Al-Hokair Group, a name synonymous with entertainment and tourism in Saudi Arabia.
The screening will be followed by a five-day film festival from Sept. 28 until Oct. 2 in the Cinepolis theaters in Jeddah and Dammam.

Guests at the launch of Ibero-American Film Festival in Riyadh. (Supplied)

The festival is aimed at highlighting gender equality by showcasing films directed by women filmmakers, or about women empowerment in the four Ibero-American countries and in Saudi Arabia, which is participating in the film festival as a special guest.
Gómez-Toledo said that gender equality is a highly relevant topic in the national agendas of the participating countries, explaining that his country is one of the few that has adopted a “feminist foreign policy.”
“The main goal of this film fest is to bring our cultures and our societies closer together,” he said. “It is the first time a Mexican exhibitor participates in an event like this in Saudi Arabia, in part, thanks to the Saudi Vision 2030 reforms.”
Alejandro Aguilera, CEO of Cinépolis Gulf, and Majed Al-Hokair, chairman of directors of Al-Hokair Group, said that Cinépolis, the largest cinema exhibitor in the Latin America and fourth largest in the world, is currently operating two theaters in the Kingdom, in Jeddah and Dammam. He added that the group will be opening 200 more screens in the country in the next three years.
The launch event concluded with the screening of the movie “Corazón de Mezquite” (Mezquite’s Heart), directed and produced by Mexican filmmaker Ana Laura Calderón, who presented the film and explained the importance of “telling the stories of their indigenous cultures in commercial cinema.”

Guests at first Ibero-American Film Festival in Riyadh. (Supplied)

The movie tells the story of Lucía, a Yoreme girl in Northern Mexico, who dreams of healing her father’s broken heart by playing the harp, a musical instrument traditionally played only by men in her community and forbidden for women.
Lucía, however, fights for her dream against all obstacles and finds her place in the community.
Iffat Shaheen, an audience member at the film screening, told Arab News: “The film festival scheduled for later this month will definitely bring a refreshing change amid the pandemic with more entertainment options.”
She added: “Highlighting female perspectives is a good message to take home.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mexico United States saudi film

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the inaugural Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) and Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) events in Riyadh on Oct. 23-25, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) announced on Thursday.
Announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in March, the two initiatives have been praised by governments and international green agencies.
The SGI forum and the MGI summit will bring together in the Kingdom’s capital heads of state, public officials, business leaders, renowned environment experts and academicians, SPA said.
The SGI and MGI are aiming to collectively plant 50 billion trees as well as propel the Middle East region toward achieving more than 10 percent of global carbon emissions reduction targets.
The two events will reinforce the Kingdom’s commitment to making a sustainable impact in the face of climate change and will enhance its work to protect the environment and the planet at large, SPA said.
They will reinforce Saudi Arabia’s leading role in preserving the planet and supporting the efforts of the international community in combating environmental challenges.
The events reflect the Kingdom’s ambition to strengthen its regional and global role in overcoming even the most pressing environmental challenges, SPA said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Saudi Green Initiative Middle East Green Initiative

