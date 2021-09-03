You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi literature commission’s writing retreat begins in Soudah

Saudi literature commission’s writing retreat begins in Soudah

The retreat aims to provide interaction between Saudi and international writers to stimulate a creative writing environment. (Screen grab from Twitter video: @MOCLiterature)
1 / 4
The retreat aims to provide interaction between Saudi and international writers to stimulate a creative writing environment. (Screen grab from Twitter video: @MOCLiterature)
The retreat aims to provide interaction between Saudi and international writers to stimulate a creative writing environment. (Screen grab from Twitter video: @MOCLiterature)
2 / 4
The retreat aims to provide interaction between Saudi and international writers to stimulate a creative writing environment. (Screen grab from Twitter video: @MOCLiterature)
The retreat aims to provide interaction between Saudi and international writers to stimulate a creative writing environment. (Screen grab from Twitter video: @MOCLiterature)
3 / 4
The retreat aims to provide interaction between Saudi and international writers to stimulate a creative writing environment. (Screen grab from Twitter video: @MOCLiterature)
Saudi literature commission’s writing retreat begins in Soudah
4 / 4
Short Url

https://arab.news/ckdet

Updated 41 sec ago
SPA

Saudi literature commission’s writing retreat begins in Soudah

The retreat aims to provide interaction between Saudi and international writers to stimulate a creative writing environment. (Screen grab from Twitter video: @MOCLiterature)
Updated 41 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: A 10-day writing retreat organized by the Literature, Translation and Publishing Commission, in collaboration with the Soudah Development Company, kicked off on Thursday in Soudah, Asir region, with the participation of a number of writers from Saudi Arabia and various countries around the world.

The commission noted that the retreat features training workshops provided by specialized guides, panel discussions, tours in selected areas, and working and writing sessions.

The writing retreat in Soudah complements those launched by the Ministry of Culture in the Qassim region in 2019.

The commission is seeking to organize several such retreats before the end of the year, with the aim of exchanging experiences between local and international writers and achieving international cultural communication by bringing together different literary cultures that will pave the way for a stimulating writing and creative environment.

 

Topics: Soudah Soudah Development Company (SDC) literature Translation and Publishing Commission Asir

Related

Writing on the wall: Saudi graffiti artists make their mark
Saudi Arabia
Writing on the wall: Saudi graffiti artists make their mark
Millennials invited to rediscover the timeless literature of Arabia 
Saudi Arabia
Millennials invited to rediscover the timeless literature of Arabia 

Saudi Arabia’s PIF and Saudi Tadawul Group plan voluntary exchange platform for carbon credits in MENA region

Saudi Arabia’s PIF and Saudi Tadawul Group plan voluntary exchange platform for carbon credits in MENA region
Updated 15 min 15 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s PIF and Saudi Tadawul Group plan voluntary exchange platform for carbon credits in MENA region

Saudi Arabia’s PIF and Saudi Tadawul Group plan voluntary exchange platform for carbon credits in MENA region
Updated 15 min 15 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in collaboration with the Saudi Tadawul Group has announced plans to establish a Riyadh voluntary exchange platform for carbon offsets and credits within the MENA region as part of efforts to combat climate change.

Under the initiative announced on Friday, the platform will become the primary destination for companies and institutes seeking to reduce their emissions through the trading of verified, approved and high-quality carbon equivalent credits certificates.

The voluntary exchange platform will come as part of extended alignment efforts with regulatory entities, such as the Designated National Authority for Clean Development Mechanism (DNA), along with local and international expertise to identify regulatory and operational methods, business models and governance practices to support the reduction of climate change effects and contribute to Paris Agreement goals.

In light of these initiatives, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, chairman of the PIF, said: “These efforts are part of Saudi Arabia’s leading role within the region to contribute to the reduction of climate change effects as part of several initiatives that were launched with that regard, through pursuing additional methodologies such as creating a motivational environment for companies and institutes to reduce their emissions.”

He added: “Moreover, and taking Saudi Arabia capital market strength, its initiatives and aspirational projects into consideration, we are well-positioned to incubate and host this exchange platform.”

Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, governor of the PIF, said: “Looking at the exemplary projects we are working on, which generate their supply of energy from renewable sources and utilize sustainable material, we have developed deep knowledge on how to contribute to this cause.

“We have a strong financial background that we will deploy to create a suitable environment for the voluntary exchange platform, and we will capitalize on our partnerships and the strength of our investment portfolio, in addition to exploiting the efforts led by the Sovereign Wealth Funds Group that aim to enhance the effect of its investments on the environment,” he said.

The PIF has a key role in international initiatives that aim to reduce effects of climate change, such as the One Planet Sovereign Wealth Funds Working Group, as well in related conferences and forums.

 

Topics: Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) Saudi Tadawul Group

Related

PIF-backed ACWA Power nears $1bn IPO announcement: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
PIF-backed ACWA Power nears $1bn IPO announcement: Bloomberg
Saudi Public Investment Fund refutes WSJ report claiming $200bn solar project halted
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Public Investment Fund refutes WSJ report claiming $200bn solar project halted

Saudi health expert, speaking at Health20 Summit, calls for global action over COVID-19 pandemic

Saudi health expert, speaking at Health20 Summit, calls for global action over COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 03 September 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi health expert, speaking at Health20 Summit, calls for global action over COVID-19 pandemic

Saudi health expert, speaking at Health20 Summit, calls for global action over COVID-19 pandemic
  • ‘World will fail to deal with another pandemic if countries, companies, and relevant bodies are unable to work together’
Updated 03 September 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: A Saudi health expert on Thursday called for urgent international action to tackle the global fallout from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Dr. Abdulelah Al-Hawsawi, vice president of the Global Sepsis Alliance, spoke as the virtual two-day annual Health20 Summit drew to a close with delegates appealing for the immediate implementation of investment, partnership, and innovation initiatives in health technology.

He said: “Implementation beats oration. We have to act swiftly; we have to act now. I think we have to have the collective wisdom of planet Earth.

“When you think about G20 or G7, it is still pretty much left to the government representatives. I think there is a lot of intelligence and a lot of wisdom in nonstate actors that we should listen to.”

And he highlighted crowdsourcing as one possible way of gathering information, opinions, and expertise from around the world.

Mark Feinberg, the chief executive officer of IAVI, a nonprofit scientific research organization that develops vaccines and antibodies, warned that the world would fail to deal with another pandemic if countries, companies, and relevant bodies were unable to work together.

We have to act swiftly; we have to act now. I think we have to have the collective wisdom of planet Earth.

Dr. Abdulelah Al-Hawsawi, vice president of the Global Sepsis Alliance

Commonwealth secretary-general, Patricia Scotland, pointed out that the global health crisis was far from over.

“While we are all in the same storm, we are not in the same boat. Until we are all safe, no one is safe,” she said.

The baroness added that the Commonwealth did not have the resources of the state, but the nations of the G20 did. “We are working with the G20 and UN to help everyone.”

Greg Perry, assistant director general of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations, noted that 300 partnerships had been created since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but said structures needed to be established to enable more public and private sector partnerships and investment projects to take place.

Dr. Hayat Sindi, senior adviser to the president of the Islamic Development Bank, said the bank had set up a blockchain platform enabling $2.3 billion to be allocated to more than 30 member countries to cover urgent needs during the COVID-19 outbreak while also helping small and medium-sized enterprises, and trade.

The IsDB is a multilateral development bank that promotes comprehensive development among its 57 member states and Muslim communities in nonmember states.

Dr. Peter Singer, special adviser to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization, said: “Equity. Equity. Equity. The only way to solve the economic crisis is to solve the health crisis.”

Addressing the summit, Andreano Erwin, the Indonesian Health Ministry’s director of international cooperation, said healthy people and healthy economies were inextricably linked.

He added that tackling diseases was not a cost but an investment and noted that investments needed to be quantitatively measured alongside national objectives.

And Jamie Bay Nishi, director of the Global Health Technologies Coalition, also called for more investment to deal with the COVID-19 crisis and any future pandemics. “Those investments will be a drop in the bucket and worth it for future crises.”

Topics: Coronavirus Global Sepsis Alliance Dr. Abdulelah Al-Hawsawi Health20 Summit

Related

Saudi Arabia registers 8 COVID-19 deaths, 177 new infections
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia registers 8 COVID-19 deaths, 177 new infections
Plane carrying oxygen from Saudi Arabia arrives in Tunisia to treat COVID-19 patients
Saudi Arabia
Plane carrying oxygen from Saudi Arabia arrives in Tunisia to treat COVID-19 patients

Saudi Space Commission highlights empowerment of women

Saudi Space Commission highlights empowerment of women
Updated 03 September 2021
SPA

Saudi Space Commission highlights empowerment of women

Saudi Space Commission highlights empowerment of women
  • Organization’s third Space Talk meeting will include a talk titled Women in Space: From Empowerment to Innovation
Updated 03 September 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: Guest speaker Candace Johnson, an entrepreneur and investor in the space sector, will give a talk titled Women in Space: From Empowerment to Innovation on Saturday during the third meeting of the Saudi Space Commission’s Space Talk program.

Through the program the commission aims to encourage the exchange of expertise and ideas, provide inspiration and enhance discourse and content related to space sciences and technologies. It is designed to raise awareness of the importance of space sciences and technologies, share the expertise and experiences of influential experts in the field and highlight important discoveries and events.

Saturday’s meeting has been organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology’s Thinktech initiative.

Authorities in the Kingdom are working to enhance the nation’s leading role in space sciences and the development of space technologies. As set out in the objectives of Kingdom’s space policy, the commission aims to inspire the next generation of Saudi scientists and engineers, build a national network of space experts, encourage economic development and innovation by increasing the rate of Saudization at all levels in the sector, create economic, social and scientific opportunities, and enhance the contribution of the sector in the Kingdom.

To help achieve this the commission has launched a number of initiatives including, in August, a training camp to introduce high-school students to space sciences and technologies. The initiative is part of the commission’s efforts to encourage future astronauts and engineers, and attract talent through quality training programs.

The camp connects school math and physics curricula to the space sciences through three hours of learning each day for 10 days. Participants who successfully complete the course and an evaluation will receive a certificate.

Topics: Saudi Space Commission Saudi women empowerment Thinktech initiative Candace Johnson

Related

Photo/Twitter
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Space commission launches training camp
Saudi Space Commission set for SR2 billion boost
Business & Economy
Saudi Space Commission set for SR2 billion boost

Syrian air defenses confront hostile missiles in the sky of Damascus

Syrian air defenses confront hostile missiles in the sky of Damascus
Updated 03 September 2021
Reuters

Syrian air defenses confront hostile missiles in the sky of Damascus

Syrian air defenses confront hostile missiles in the sky of Damascus
Updated 03 September 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Syrian air defenses confronted hostile missiles in the sky of Damascus, the state news agency said early on Friday.
Syrian TV showed scenes from the air defenses confronting the targets in the sky of Damascus.

Topics: Syria Israel

Related

Deadliest Israeli raids on Syria in years kill 57
Middle-East
Deadliest Israeli raids on Syria in years kill 57
Israeli strikes on Syria kill 4 pro-Iran fighters: monitor
Middle-East
Israeli strikes on Syria kill 4 pro-Iran fighters: monitor

Saudi literature commission’s writing retreat begins in Soudah

The retreat aims to provide interaction between Saudi and international writers to stimulate a creative writing environment. (Screen grab from Twitter video: @MOCLiterature)
The retreat aims to provide interaction between Saudi and international writers to stimulate a creative writing environment. (Screen grab from Twitter video: @MOCLiterature)
Updated 42 sec ago
SPA

Saudi literature commission’s writing retreat begins in Soudah

The retreat aims to provide interaction between Saudi and international writers to stimulate a creative writing environment. (Screen grab from Twitter video: @MOCLiterature)
Updated 42 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: A 10-day writing retreat organized by the Literature, Translation and Publishing Commission, in collaboration with the Soudah Development Company, kicked off on Thursday in Soudah, Asir region, with the participation of a number of writers from Saudi Arabia and various countries around the world.

The commission noted that the retreat features training workshops provided by specialized guides, panel discussions, tours in selected areas, and working and writing sessions.

The writing retreat in Soudah complements those launched by the Ministry of Culture in the Qassim region in 2019.

The commission is seeking to organize several such retreats before the end of the year, with the aim of exchanging experiences between local and international writers and achieving international cultural communication by bringing together different literary cultures that will pave the way for a stimulating writing and creative environment.

 

Topics: Soudah Soudah Development Company (SDC) literature Translation and Publishing Commission Asir

Related

Writing on the wall: Saudi graffiti artists make their mark
Saudi Arabia
Writing on the wall: Saudi graffiti artists make their mark
Millennials invited to rediscover the timeless literature of Arabia 
Saudi Arabia
Millennials invited to rediscover the timeless literature of Arabia 

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s PIF and Saudi Tadawul Group plan voluntary exchange platform for carbon credits in MENA region
Saudi Arabia’s PIF and Saudi Tadawul Group plan voluntary exchange platform for carbon credits in MENA region
Saudi health expert, speaking at Health20 Summit, calls for global action over COVID-19 pandemic
Saudi health expert, speaking at Health20 Summit, calls for global action over COVID-19 pandemic
Saudi Space Commission highlights empowerment of women
Saudi Space Commission highlights empowerment of women
Syrian air defenses confront hostile missiles in the sky of Damascus
Syrian air defenses confront hostile missiles in the sky of Damascus
Saudi literature commission’s writing retreat begins in Soudah
The retreat aims to provide interaction between Saudi and international writers to stimulate a creative writing environment. (Screen grab from Twitter video: @MOCLiterature)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.