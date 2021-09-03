You are here

  • Home
  • Babies found dumped as Lebanese grapple with poverty

Babies found dumped as Lebanese grapple with poverty

A general view of the centre of Lebanon's capital Beirut. (AFP file photo)
A general view of the centre of Lebanon's capital Beirut. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6xmrq

Updated 48 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Babies found dumped as Lebanese grapple with poverty

A general view of the centre of Lebanon's capital Beirut. (AFP file photo)
  • Country has reached starvation stage, says ex-minister
Updated 48 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Two babies have been found dumped in Lebanon in less than a week.

On Aug. 27, cleaners found a baby girl inside a garbage bag that was in a waste container under the Burj Hammoud Bridge, a popular mixed area with an Armenian majority where many underprivileged families live.

Then, on Sept. 1, a worker at Al-Bahr Mosque in the southern city of Sidon found a baby boy on the stairs of the building’s entrance. The baby was just a few months old and in poor health.

This terrifying social phenomenon is new to Lebanese society.

Lebanon experienced something similar over three decades ago during the civil war, and such incidents occurred intermittently after the conflict ended.

Security and judicial authorities usually follow up on these cases, often placing the abandoned babies in social welfare institutions.

In July a UNICEF report on Lebanon warned that over 30 percent of children were “going to bed hungry” and had skipped meals in the past month.

“Seventy-seven percent of households do not have enough food or enough money to buy food. Sixty percent of households have to buy food on credit or borrow money. Thirty percent of children are not receiving the primary health care they need,” it said.

The national currency has lost about 99 percent of its value in less than two years and around 55 percent of the population now lives below the poverty line as a result of an economic crisis.

Inflation is expected to increase, with the anticipation of a greater decline in the value of the Lebanese pound if the country’s political turmoil persists.

The international community requires the formation of a government that implements economic and financial reforms as a precondition for aid.

Khaled Qabbani, a former minister of justice and education and the director general of Social Welfare Institutions and the Islamic Orphanage in Lebanon, said he expected “the worst amid this economic, financial, political and moral collapse.”

“When people starve and institutions collapse and Lebanon loses the confidence of the international community while the political class is distracted by quotas and personal gains, we will see more children in the streets and more theft and looting,” he told Arab News. “Chaos is bound to prevail. Since the ruling authority and the security forces lost their stature, no one can prevent riots. We are currently in the midst of this stage and the phenomenon of leaving babies in the garbage and on the doors of mosques indicates this complete collapse.

“A high percentage of parents want to enroll their children in the orphanage because they are unable to provide them with care and protection. They know that we protect our children and provide them with education, a place to sleep, food and hospitalization. They would rather be separated from their children and place them in our care than keep them at home without food or education. The phenomenon of parents leaving their children is a product of poverty and a lack of moral values.

“Parents who enroll their children in our institutions have to come and take their children home weekly in order to maintain a family connection. However, parents have recently stopped coming to the orphanage due to the high cost of transportation, especially if they live in areas far from Beirut.”

The economic crisis has hit all institutions that provide social care within their sects. “Social welfare institutions had never experienced such conditions and risks, even in the most difficult stages of Lebanon’s history,” he added. “The country has reached the stage of starvation, people did not starve during the war.

“Our expenses increased and our sources of income decreased. The donors were affected by the crisis as well, so the size of donations dropped. The middle class, which is considered the backbone of society and which sympathizes greatly with its social welfare institutions, was also dramatically affected by the crisis. Remarkably, the people’s sympathy for us did not cease. On the contrary, the sense of responsibility rose and the donations never stopped. This means that society has not lost its social and patriotic sense.”

Qabbani said that many social welfare institutions in Lebanon faced the same predicament. Some had reduced their services, dismissed employees, or cut their salaries.

“All the Lebanese share the same plight and poverty has spread to all sects.”

Topics: Lebanon Burj Hammoud Bridge

Related

Lebanon delegation in first official Syria visit in 10 years
Middle-East
Lebanon delegation in first official Syria visit in 10 years
Lebanese cleric holds prayer in gas station amid fuel shortages
Middle-East
Lebanese cleric holds prayer in gas station amid fuel shortages

US sanctions Iranians over alleged plot to kidnap NY-based journalist

Masih Alinejad, an Iranian- American journalist said she was shocked by an Iranian plot to kidnap her from her New York home. (Shutterstock/Reuters/File Photos)
Masih Alinejad, an Iranian- American journalist said she was shocked by an Iranian plot to kidnap her from her New York home. (Shutterstock/Reuters/File Photos)
Updated 50 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

US sanctions Iranians over alleged plot to kidnap NY-based journalist

Masih Alinejad, an Iranian- American journalist said she was shocked by an Iranian plot to kidnap her from her New York home. (Shutterstock/Reuters/File Photos)
  • Senior intelligence official Alireza Shahvaroghi Farahani led a network that plotted the kidnapping of a US journalist and human rights activist
Updated 50 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US has sanctioned four Iranian intelligence operatives behind a failed plot to kidnap a US journalist and human rights activist, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday.

The sanctions come after US prosecutors in July charged the four with plotting to kidnap the New York-based journalist who was critical of Tehran, whom Reuters previously confirmed was Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad.

Iran has called the alleged plot “baseless.”

A Treasury statement said the individuals were working as part of a wide-ranging campaign to silence critics of the Iranian government.

Senior intelligence official Alireza Shahvaroghi Farahani led a network that plotted the kidnapping of a US journalist and human rights activist, a failed plot that led to the indictment of members of the network in late July.

“Consistent with the well-documented role of the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) in domestic repression, this operation demonstrates the pernicious role of Iran’s intelligence apparatus in targeting Iranians abroad, to include brazen attempts to return dissidents to Iran,” the statement said.

“The Iranian government’s kidnapping plot is another example of its continued attempt to silence critical voices, wherever they may be,” Director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control, Andrea M. Gacki said. “Targeting dissidents abroad demonstrates that the government’s repression extends far beyond Iran’s borders.”

The Treasury statement added that their actions “threatened the rules-based international order and undermine collective peace and security.”

The sanctions block all property of the four Iranians in the United States or in US control, and prohibits any transactions between them and US citizens.

Other non-Americans who conduct certain transactions with the four could also be subjected to US sanctions, the department added.

Those sanctioned along with Farahani are Iranian intelligence operatives Mahmoud Khazein, Kiya Sadeghi and Omid Noori, the Treasury said.

* With Reuters

Topics: Middle East Iran US sanctions US sanctions on Iran US Treasury

Related

Masih Alinejad, an Iranian- American journalist, poses for a portrait in London in 2013. She said she was shocked by an Iranian plot to kidnap her from her New York home. (Reuters/File Photo)
Media
Rights group slams Iran over attempted kidnapping of journalist
Journalist ‘shocked’ over Iranian kidnap plot in US
Media
Journalist ‘shocked’ over Iranian kidnap plot in US

UN experts urge Iran to halt imminent execution of Kurdish prisoner

UN experts urge Iran to halt imminent execution of Kurdish prisoner
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

UN experts urge Iran to halt imminent execution of Kurdish prisoner

UN experts urge Iran to halt imminent execution of Kurdish prisoner
  • Heidar Ghorbani found guilty of armed rebellion despite not being found with weapons
  • “Many foundational guarantees of fair trial and due process appear to have been violated”
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: UN human rights experts have urged Iranian authorities to immediately halt the imminent execution of an Iranian-Kurdish prisoner whom they say was subject to enforced disappearance and pre-trial torture.

“The Iranian authorities must immediately halt the execution of Heidar Ghorbani and annul the death sentence against him and grant him a retrial in compliance with their international obligations,” the experts, including the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran and the special rapporteur on minority issues, said in a statement issued on Friday.

Ghorbani, 48, was arrested in October 2016 and accused of playing a role in the killing of three men affiliated with the Basij, the domestic paramilitary arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Ghorbani was found guilty of baghi — armed rebellion against the state — despite the court acknowledging that he himself was not found with arms. 

He was “subjected to enforced disappearance as no information was provided to his family on his fate and whereabouts,” and he was reportedly “held in solitary confinement and subjected to torture and ill-treatment,” the UN experts said.

“We are seriously concerned that Mr. Ghorbani’s eventual confession was forced as a result of torture and ill-treatment,” they added, expressing concern that he was denied access to a lawyer during the investigation.

“In the case of Heidar Ghorbani, many foundational guarantees of fair trial and due process enshrined in international human rights law appear to have been violated,” they said. 

“Allegations of torture and confessions extracted under duress are extremely concerning, as is the fact that these allegations did not lead to any investigation and appear not to have been considered by the Court during his trial.”

Iran’s many ethnic and linguistic minorities are regularly subject to human rights abuses, including executions and torture.

In many cases highlighted by rights groups and the UN, individuals are tortured into making confessions that are used against them during trials.

In many cases, those forced confessions are used as evidence in order to administer the death penalty.

According to the Minority Rights Group, Kurds make up around 10 percent of Iran’s population but face a host of legal, structural and economic barriers in the Persian-majority country.

Schools were forbidden from teaching the Kurdish language in 2014, and “there are high levels of property confiscation and governmental neglect in the Kurdish region of north-west Iran,” the MRG said.

They also “experience poor housing and living conditions because of forced resettlement,” and the “expropriation of rural land for large-scale agricultural plantations and petrochemical plants which pollute the surrounding environment.”

Topics: Iran Kurdish Heidar Ghorbani

Related

Senior Iranian military advisor dies as country grapples with unhinged COVID-19 outbreak
Middle-East
Senior Iranian military advisor dies as country grapples with unhinged COVID-19 outbreak
Iran opens trial of Swedes on drug trafficking charges
Middle-East
Iran opens trial of Swedes on drug trafficking charges

Lebanon delegation in first official Syria visit in 10 years

Lebanon delegation in first official Syria visit in 10 years
Updated 03 September 2021
AFP

Lebanon delegation in first official Syria visit in 10 years

Lebanon delegation in first official Syria visit in 10 years
  • Lebanon energy ministry source said two sides will discuss plans to import natural gas via Jordan and Syria
  • Aim is to revive 2009 agreement that allowed Lebanon to import gas from Egypt through Syria, source said
Updated 03 September 2021
AFP

DAMASCUS: Lebanese officials are set to visit Damascus Saturday to discuss plans to import gas through wartorn Syria’s territory in what would mark the first official diplomatic visit during the 10-year-old conflict.
The delegation includes Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni, Energy Minister Raymond GHajjar, General Security agency chief Abbas Ibrahim and Zeina Akar, who holds the posts of defense minister, foreign minister and deputy premier, Syria’s information ministry said in an invite sent to journalists.
They will be greeted at the Syrian side of the border at 10:30am (0730 GMT) by Syrian foreign minister Faisal Mekdad, the information ministry added.
A source at Lebanon’s energy ministry said the two sides will discuss plans to import natural gas via Jordan and Syria to ease Lebanon’s energy crisis.
The aim is to revive a 2009 agreement that allowed Lebanon to import gas from Egypt through Syria, the source said.
Lebanon has maintained diplomatic ties with Syria but it adopted a so-called policy of dissociation from the conflict since it started in 2011, which put a dampener on official dealings.
Lebanese security officials and politicians have made several visits to Syria in recent years, but almost exclusively in a personal capacity or on behalf of political parties that support President Bashar Assad’s government.
They include representatives of the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah movement which has been battling alongside Assad’s forces in Syria since the early stages of the war.
Last November, a small Lebanese delegation participated in a Russian-sponsored conference in Damascus that discussed the return of Syrian refugees.
The upcoming visit comes after the Lebanese presidency last month said that Washington has agreed to help Lebanon secure electricity and natural gas from Jordan and Egypt through Syrian territory.
This implies that the US is willing to waive Western sanctions which prohibit any official transactions with the Syrian government and which have hampered previous attempts by Lebanon to source gas from Egypt.
Lebanon, a country of more than six million people, is grappling with an economic crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the planet’s worst in modern times.
The central bank is struggling to afford basic imports, including fuel, which has caused shortages and prolonged power cuts that now last as long as 22 hours per day.

Topics: Lebanon Syria gas

Related

Update Israeli strikes target pro-Iran groups in Syria: monitor
Middle-East
Israeli strikes target pro-Iran groups in Syria: monitor
Iranian fuel tankers bound for Lebanon yet to reach cash-strapped country, Tankertrackers says
Middle-East
Iranian fuel tankers bound for Lebanon yet to reach cash-strapped country, Tankertrackers says

UAE records 978 new COVID-19 cases 

UAE records 978 new COVID-19 cases 
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

UAE records 978 new COVID-19 cases 

UAE records 978 new COVID-19 cases 
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention reported on Friday 978 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 721,308.

The ministry also announced 1 death due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,044.

Meanwhile 1,504 individuals were reported as “fully recovered” from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 709,659.

After carrying out 299,936 additional COVID-19 tests since Thursday, the ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing for early detection of coronavirus cases and to carry out the necessary treatment. 

The ministry called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

Topics: Coronavirus

Worst Tripoli fighting in a year shows limits of Libya peace push

Worst Tripoli fighting in a year shows limits of Libya peace push
Updated 03 September 2021
Reuters

Worst Tripoli fighting in a year shows limits of Libya peace push

Worst Tripoli fighting in a year shows limits of Libya peace push
  • A resident of Salah al-Din district said shooting began at about 2.30 a.m. and continued through the morning
  • There has been no movement towards integrating Libya’s myriad armed groups into a unified national military
Updated 03 September 2021
Reuters

TRIPOLI: Fighting broke out in Tripoli early on Friday between rival armed forces, the heaviest clashes in the Libyan capital since the conflict between eastern and western factions paused a year ago.
A resident of the Salah Al-Din district in southern Tripoli said shooting began at about 2.30 a.m. and continued through the morning with medium and light weapons.
Conflict in Tripoli between the armed groups who vie to control both territory and state institutions would further undermine the prospect of December elections as part of a plan to end a decade of chaos, violence and division.
Despite a cease-fire and progress earlier this year toward a political solution to Libya’s crisis, there has been no movement toward integrating its myriad armed groups into a unified national military.
The new fighting pitted the 444 Brigade against the Stabilization Support Force, two of the main forces in Tripoli, a witness said.
The head of the Tripoli Military Zone, a structure set up to organize the various armed forces in the city during the civil war, indicated that the fighting was aimed at curbing the activities of 444 Brigade.
“What happened is to correct the brigade’s deviation from its course and non-compliance with military orders,” Abdulbaset Marwan said in a video statement.
The 444 Brigade told Reuters it had been “surprised by an assault by armed men” and said it was surprised at Marwan’s statement.
The United Nations Libya mission called for an immediate halt in the fighting, saying it had “grave concern.”
Libya is a major oil producer and though it has been able to maintain output over the past decade, disputes have sometimes shut down exports, including for months last year.
The fighting follows major clashes last month in the city of Zawiya, west of Tripoli, and smaller incidents of friction or clashes inside the capital including a gunfight this week at a state institution.
In eastern Libya, controlled by Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA), there have also been shootings and other incidents of violence in recent months.
Libya has had little peace since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that overthrew longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi, and it divided in 2014 between warring eastern and western factions.
However, they agreed a cease-fire last year and a new unity government that both sides backed was installed in March to prepare for national elections in December, moves seen as the best chance for peace in years.
The Tripoli-based unity government has however struggled to unify state institutions or prepare for elections, with the eastern-based parliament rejecting its budget and failing to agree a constitutional basis for a vote.
Political factions have squabbled repeatedly over the role and powers of the interim government as well as over the control of state institutions and the public purse.
Wolfram Lacher, of the German thinktank SWP, said that although there was the possibility of further escalation, a mediated solution was likely to resolve the fighting in the short term.
However, “similar clashes are bound to recur in Tripoli and elsewhere,” he added.

Topics: Tripoli Libya 444 Brigade

Related

Libya National Oil Corp. chief says minister cannot suspend him
Business & Economy
Libya National Oil Corp. chief says minister cannot suspend him
Egypt has reiterated its call for the need to provide Libya with full support to enable it to complete various tasks, including ensuring the exit of all foreign forces, fighters and mercenaries. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Egypt reiterates call for foreign forces to leave Libya

Latest updates

Babies found dumped as Lebanese grapple with poverty
A general view of the centre of Lebanon's capital Beirut. (AFP file photo)
Blinken to visit Qatar, Germany for Afghan crisis talks
Blinken to visit Qatar, Germany for Afghan crisis talks
US sanctions Iranians over alleged plot to kidnap NY-based journalist
Masih Alinejad, an Iranian- American journalist said she was shocked by an Iranian plot to kidnap her from her New York home. (Shutterstock/Reuters/File Photos)
South Sudan facing ‘new wave of repression’, Amnesty warns
South Sudan facing ‘new wave of repression’, Amnesty warns
UN experts urge Iran to halt imminent execution of Kurdish prisoner
UN experts urge Iran to halt imminent execution of Kurdish prisoner

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.