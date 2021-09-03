You are here

Lebanon delegation in first official Syria visit in 10 years

Lebanon delegation in first official Syria visit in 10 years
Lebanese officials are set to visit Damascus Saturday to discuss plans to import gas through Syria’s territory. (File/AFP)
Updated 39 sec ago
AFP

Lebanon delegation in first official Syria visit in 10 years

Lebanon delegation in first official Syria visit in 10 years
  • Lebanon energy ministry source said two sides will discuss plans to import natural gas via Jordan and Syria
  • Aim is to revive 2009 agreement that allowed Lebanon to import gas from Egypt through Syria, source said
Updated 39 sec ago
AFP

DAMASCUS: Lebanese officials are set to visit Damascus Saturday to discuss plans to import gas through wartorn Syria’s territory in what would mark the first official diplomatic visit during the 10-year-old conflict.
The delegation includes Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni, Energy Minister Raymond GHajjar, General Security agency chief Abbas Ibrahim and Zeina Akar, who holds the posts of defense minister, foreign minister and deputy premier, Syria’s information ministry said in an invite sent to journalists.
They will be greeted at the Syrian side of the border at 10:30am (0730 GMT) by Syrian foreign minister Faisal Mekdad, the information ministry added.
A source at Lebanon’s energy ministry said the two sides will discuss plans to import natural gas via Jordan and Syria to ease Lebanon’s energy crisis.
The aim is to revive a 2009 agreement that allowed Lebanon to import gas from Egypt through Syria, the source said.
Lebanon has maintained diplomatic ties with Syria but it adopted a so-called policy of dissociation from the conflict since it started in 2011, which put a dampener on official dealings.
Lebanese security officials and politicians have made several visits to Syria in recent years, but almost exclusively in a personal capacity or on behalf of political parties that support President Bashar Assad’s government.
They include representatives of the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah movement which has been battling alongside Assad’s forces in Syria since the early stages of the war.
Last November, a small Lebanese delegation participated in a Russian-sponsored conference in Damascus that discussed the return of Syrian refugees.
The upcoming visit comes after the Lebanese presidency last month said that Washington has agreed to help Lebanon secure electricity and natural gas from Jordan and Egypt through Syrian territory.
This implies that the US is willing to waive Western sanctions which prohibit any official transactions with the Syrian government and which have hampered previous attempts by Lebanon to source gas from Egypt.
Lebanon, a country of more than six million people, is grappling with an economic crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the planet’s worst in modern times.
The central bank is struggling to afford basic imports, including fuel, which has caused shortages and prolonged power cuts that now last as long as 22 hours per day.

UAE records 978 new COVID-19 cases 

UAE records 978 new COVID-19 cases 
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

UAE records 978 new COVID-19 cases 

UAE records 978 new COVID-19 cases 
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention reported on Friday 978 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 721,308.

The ministry also announced 1 death due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,044.

Meanwhile 1,504 individuals were reported as “fully recovered” from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 709,659.

After carrying out 299,936 additional COVID-19 tests since Thursday, the ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing for early detection of coronavirus cases and to carry out the necessary treatment. 

The ministry called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

Worst Tripoli fighting in a year shows limits of Libya peace push

Worst Tripoli fighting in a year shows limits of Libya peace push
Updated 03 September 2021
Reuters

Worst Tripoli fighting in a year shows limits of Libya peace push

Worst Tripoli fighting in a year shows limits of Libya peace push
  • A resident of Salah al-Din district said shooting began at about 2.30 a.m. and continued through the morning
  • There has been no movement towards integrating Libya’s myriad armed groups into a unified national military
Updated 03 September 2021
Reuters

TRIPOLI: Fighting broke out in Tripoli early on Friday between rival armed forces, the heaviest clashes in the Libyan capital since the conflict between eastern and western factions paused a year ago.
A resident of the Salah Al-Din district in southern Tripoli said shooting began at about 2.30 a.m. and continued through the morning with medium and light weapons.
Conflict in Tripoli between the armed groups who vie to control both territory and state institutions would further undermine the prospect of December elections as part of a plan to end a decade of chaos, violence and division.
Despite a cease-fire and progress earlier this year toward a political solution to Libya’s crisis, there has been no movement toward integrating its myriad armed groups into a unified national military.
The new fighting pitted the 444 Brigade against the Stabilization Support Force, two of the main forces in Tripoli, a witness said.
The head of the Tripoli Military Zone, a structure set up to organize the various armed forces in the city during the civil war, indicated that the fighting was aimed at curbing the activities of 444 Brigade.
“What happened is to correct the brigade’s deviation from its course and non-compliance with military orders,” Abdulbaset Marwan said in a video statement.
The 444 Brigade told Reuters it had been “surprised by an assault by armed men” and said it was surprised at Marwan’s statement.
The United Nations Libya mission called for an immediate halt in the fighting, saying it had “grave concern.”
Libya is a major oil producer and though it has been able to maintain output over the past decade, disputes have sometimes shut down exports, including for months last year.
The fighting follows major clashes last month in the city of Zawiya, west of Tripoli, and smaller incidents of friction or clashes inside the capital including a gunfight this week at a state institution.
In eastern Libya, controlled by Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA), there have also been shootings and other incidents of violence in recent months.
Libya has had little peace since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that overthrew longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi, and it divided in 2014 between warring eastern and western factions.
However, they agreed a cease-fire last year and a new unity government that both sides backed was installed in March to prepare for national elections in December, moves seen as the best chance for peace in years.
The Tripoli-based unity government has however struggled to unify state institutions or prepare for elections, with the eastern-based parliament rejecting its budget and failing to agree a constitutional basis for a vote.
Political factions have squabbled repeatedly over the role and powers of the interim government as well as over the control of state institutions and the public purse.
Wolfram Lacher, of the German thinktank SWP, said that although there was the possibility of further escalation, a mediated solution was likely to resolve the fighting in the short term.
However, “similar clashes are bound to recur in Tripoli and elsewhere,” he added.

Lebanese cleric holds prayer in gas station amid fuel shortages

Lebanese cleric holds prayer in gas station amid fuel shortages
Updated 03 September 2021
Najia Housari

Lebanese cleric holds prayer in gas station amid fuel shortages

Lebanese cleric holds prayer in gas station amid fuel shortages
  • The fuel shortages have yet to ease as the cash-strapped country struggles to pay importers
Updated 03 September 2021
Najia Housari

BEIRUT: A cleric performed Friday prayers in front of a gas station in the coastal town of Jiyeh south of Beirut, as the country continues grappling with suffocating fuel shortages. 

Dozens of motorists, who were lining up to fill up their cars, listened to the cleric's sermon 30km south of the capital.  

The fuel shortages have yet to ease as the cash-strapped country struggles to pay importers. 

Clashes between angry residents are an almost daily occurrence. 

 

UAE airlifts urgent food and medical aid to Afghanistan

UAE airlifts urgent food and medical aid to Afghanistan
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

UAE airlifts urgent food and medical aid to Afghanistan

UAE airlifts urgent food and medical aid to Afghanistan
  • The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, which resulted in the collapse of the US-backed government
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE dispatched Friday a plane carrying urgent medical and food aid to Afghanistan, state news agency WAM reported.

A severe humanitarian crisis has gripped Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US forces last month, leading to the capture of Kabul by the Taliban. 

It is the latest in an ongoing humanitarian aid for Afghan people being provided by the UAE, WAM reported.
 
The UAE has agreed to take in 5,000 Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban-run Afghanistan, hosting them temporarily in Abu Dhabi in specially constructed housing units.

