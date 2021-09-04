You are here

Teens oust defending champ Osaka, No. 3 Tsitsipas at US Open

Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada serves against Naomi Osaka of Japan on day five of the 2021 US Open tennis tournament. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)
Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada serves against Naomi Osaka of Japan on day five of the 2021 US Open tennis tournament. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)
Carlos Alcaraz (front) celebrates after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas during the third round of the US Open on Sept. 3, 2021, in New York. (AP)
Carlos Alcaraz (front) celebrates after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas during the third round of the US Open on Sept. 3, 2021, in New York. (AP)
  • Canadian left-hander Leylah Fernandez beat Osaka 5-7, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4
  • Alcaraz became the youngest man to beat a top-3 player at the US Open since the rankings began in 1973
NEW YORK: Defending champion Naomi Osaka of Japan and Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas were both ousted from the US Open by 18-year-olds in epic stunners on Friday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka was shocked by Canadian left-hander Leylah Fernandez 5-7, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 after Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz upset French Open runner-up Tsitsipas 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 0-6, 7-6 (7/5).
“Honestly the Alcaraz match gave me motivation and gave me the energy to do the same,” Fernandez said. “I saw his match and I saw the way he won and I’m like ‘I’m going to do that next now.’“
Alcaraz is the youngest man in the US Open fourth round since 17-year-old American Michael Chang in 1989 and at any Slam since Ukraine’s Andrei Medvedev in the 1992 French Open.
“Incredible. Incredible feeling for me,” Alcaraz said. “This victory means a lot to me. It’s the best match of my career, the best win.
“To beat Stefanos Tsitsipas is a dream come true and to win here is even more special for me.”
Osaka, who had won her prior 16 Grand Slam matches, was foiled in a bid for her third US Open crown in four years and the first back-to-back titles since Serena Williams in 2014.
She also had a major meltdown on court during the final moments of the second set after she was unable to hold serve for the victory.
“From the very beginning, right before the match, I knew I was able to win,” Fernandez said. “Thanks to New York fans. They helped me get the win.”
Osaka, who hadn’t played since Monday thanks to a second-round walkover, took the first set in 37 minutes on her sixth ace.
But Osaka was broken in the 12th game of the second set, an errant forehand sending her to a tie-breaker.
That began a sequence of repeated racquet smashing by Osaka as she was humbled in the tie-break to force a third set.
“I wanted to stay on court a little longer,” Fernandez said. “One hour was just not enough for me.”
Fernandez, the daughter of an Ecuadoran father and Filipino-Canadian mother who turns 19 on Monday, hit a forehand winner to break Osaka to start the third set.
Osaka saved two break points to hold in the third game and from there both held to the finish, which came after two hours and four minutes, sending Fernandez against German 16th seed Angelique Kerber in her first Grand Slam fourth round appearance.
“It’ll be a battle,” Fernandez said. “We’re just going to have fun. I’ll put on a show like I did tonight.”
Fernandez, who won her first WTA title in March at Monterrey, had never beaten so high-ranked a rival as third-rated Osaka and the same was true for Alcaraz when he sent home the men’s world number three.

Alcaraz became the youngest man to beat a top-3 player at the US Open since the rankings began in 1973.
World number 55 Alcaraz next faces 141st-ranked German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk, who ousted Swiss Henri Laaksonen 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.
Alcaraz won his first ATP title at Umag in July, becoming the tour’s youngest champion since 18-year-old Kei Nishikori in 2008 at Delray Beach.
The teen nicknamed “Next Nadal” was the crowd darling at Arthur Ashe Stadium, roars erupting when he blasted 33 winners past Tsitsipas.
“Without this crowd I haven’t the possibility to win the match,” Alcaraz said. “I was down at the beginning of the fourth set so thank you to the crowd for pushing me up in the fifth.”
Tsitsipas opened the final tie-break with an ace but Alcaraz jumped ahead 5-2 and 6-3 before finishing matters after four hours and seven minutes with a forehand winner. He collapsed to the court on his back to celebrate.
“It’s one of those matches where you feel like you’re in control and it doesn’t go your way,” Tsitsipas said. “It’s kind of bitter.”
Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev, the 2019 US Open and 2021 Australian Open runner-up, beat Spain’s 74th-ranked Pablo Andujar 6-0, 6-4, 6-3. He’s next face British 24th seed Daniel Evans.
“I was playing good and really happy with my level,” Medvedev said. “The main positive was to win in three sets.”
 

  • Brazil is missing 9 England-based players who didn’t travel because of Britain's coronavirus restrictions
  • Argentina star Lionel Messi is a slight doubt after being subjected to a harsh tackle
SAO PAULO: When Brazil hosts Argentina in Sunday’s World Cup qualifier, it may not be fair to call it a rematch of the Copa America final from less than two months ago.
Brazil is missing nine England-based players who did not travel because of Britain’s coronavirus restrictions.
Meanwhile, Argentina star Lionel Messi is a slight doubt after being subjected to a harsh tackle by Venezuela’s Adrian Martinez on Thursday, which led to a red card.
If Messi can play, as expected, Argentina will have a good chance of strengthening its status as the best team in South America after beating Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final in July in Rio de Janeiro. Especially since it was able to bring four Premier League players: Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia and Tottenham’s Giovanni Lo Celso and Cristian Romero.
“What matters the most is not to rest on past achievements and march on,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said after the 3-1 win in Venezuela. “It will be a different match against Brazil, everyone is available and whoever is at their best will play.”
Brazil leads the South American qualifying group with a perfect 21 points after seven games, while Argentina is second on 15.
But Brazil coach Tite is missing a big part of the team that started the Copa America final, including the suspended Marquinhos and England-based Thiago Silva, Fred and Richarlison.
Tite used four forward in Thursday’s 1-0 win at Chile but is unlikely to repeat that formation against Argentina, not only because he’s facing a more dangerous opponent but also because it didn’t work very well. The winning goal came from substitute Everton Ribeiro in the 64th minute, with star forward Neymar having a sub-par game.
The uncertainty surrounding Brazil’s team is such that midfielder Gerson, who hadn’t even been called up by Tite for more than a year, hopes to start against Argentina.
“If it is meant to be, I am ready,” said Gerson, who played in the second half of Brazil’s win in Chile.
Also Sunday, third-place Ecuador hosts Chile and Uruguay takes on Bolivia. Colombia will travel to Paraguay, while Peru plays Venezuela.
The first four teams will automatically qualify for the tournament in Qatar next year. The fifth-place team will take part in a playoff against a team from a different confederation.

  • The statement from FIFA stopped short of directly condemning Hungary fans for the abuse in Thursday's World Cup qualifier at Puskas Arena
  • FIFA didn't explain why it didn't seek to apply the punishment immediately.
BUDAPEST: After England players faced racial abuse in Hungary, FIFA said Friday it will take “adequate actions” once it has completed its investigation.
The statement from FIFA stopped short of directly condemning Hungary fans for the abuse, which included monkey chanting, in Thursday’s World Cup qualifier at Puskas Arena in Budapest that England won 4-0.
“Following analysis of the match reports, FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings concerning the incidents,” the world governing body said, without specifically referencing discriminatory incidents.
Hungary had recently been ordered to play two matches without fans but the sanction from UEFA didn’t take effect for the visit of England because the game was under FIFA’s jurisdiction. FIFA didn’t explain why it didn’t seek to apply the punishment immediately.
“FIFA would like to state that our position remains firm and resolute in rejecting any form of racism and violence as well as any other form of discrimination or abuse,” FIFA said in a statement. “We have a very clear zero tolerance stance against such abhorrent behaviors in football.”
The racist abuse has been condemned by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been criticized for his own racially offensive comments in the past.
“It is completely unacceptable that England players were racially abused in Hungary last night,” Johnson said on Twitter. “I urge (FIFA) to take strong action against those responsible to ensure that this kind of disgraceful behavior is eradicated from the game for good.”
England’s players were jeered for taking a knee, pelted with plastic cups after goals and then targeted with alleged racist chants.
Pitch-side reporters for domestic broadcasters ITV and Sky Sports said they saw and heard individuals among the Hungary supporters behind one of the goals aim monkey chants at Raheem Sterling and unused substitute Jude Bellingham, who are Black. Sky Sports showed video footage of one spectator giving the abuse.
The game was played in front of a crowd of 60,000 mostly Hungarian fans about two months after UEFA ordered the team to play three matches without fans — one of which was suspended for a probationary period of two years — as a punishment for what was termed “discriminatory” behavior by its supporters at all three of its Euro 2020 group games.
Those behind-closed-doors games have to be in UEFA competition, though. World Cup qualifiers are organized by FIFA.
“Why do we keep coming back to these same scenarios, when they’re so predictable and they’re so preventable?” said Tony Burnett, chief executive of anti-racism group Kick It Out. “If the governing bodies and the right people have got the intent to affect change, they’ll do it.
“The question for us is why FIFA didn’t act to prevent this, and why the global football system didn’t work together to prevent this,” Burnett continued. “All I’m hearing again thus far is excuses about who should file what paperwork and who should file permission.”
The Hungarian Football Association made no mention of the racial abuse in a statement, published Friday, condemning the actions of “those who were disruptive” in the crowd.
The Hungarian FA said it was looking to identify the people who threw what the body described as “flash grenades and cups” onto the field and will report them to the police.
“Any possible fines will be issued to the perpetrators by the association through a civil litigation procedure,” the statement read, “after which they will be subject to a two-year ban from attending sporting events.”
It said the “vast majority of the 60,000 fans in the Puskas Arena were there encouraging their team in a sportsmanlike way, even when their team was losing.”

Oman glory, Saudi persistence: 5 things we learned from Group B action of Asian World Cup qualifiers

Saudi Arabia's Yasser al-Shahrani celebrates with teammates during the 2022 Qatar football World Cup Asian qualification match between Saudi Arabia and Vietnam. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia's Yasser al-Shahrani celebrates with teammates during the 2022 Qatar football World Cup Asian qualification match between Saudi Arabia and Vietnam. (AFP)
Oman glory, Saudi persistence: 5 things we learned from Group B action of Asian World Cup qualifiers

Saudi Arabia's Yasser al-Shahrani celebrates with teammates during the 2022 Qatar football World Cup Asian qualification match between Saudi Arabia and Vietnam. (AFP)
  • Successful start for Arab nations with wins over Vietnam and Japan
LONDON: What an opening day of World Cup qualifiers that was, and especially in Group B. Of the dozens of things we learned on Thursday in the final round of qualification for Qatar, here are just five.

Saudi Arabia show confidence and patience to beat Vietnam 3-1 after early wake-up call

Vietnam’s talisman Nguyen Quang Hai said before the game that he was focusing on making the most of set pieces, but his goal after just three minutes came from open play and was a beauty. The one good thing for Saudi Arabia is that it came early. Vietnam were causing problems in the first half, but the hosts stayed reasonably calm and patient in the belief that chances would come sooner or later.

It was all possible thanks to the new-found confidence and rhythm that the team has picked up under Herve Renard in recent months. The penalty and sending off early in the second half looked harsh on a committed Vietnam, but that is not the Green Falcons’ fault.

Once the goal came and the man went, the result was never in doubt. The attack was patient and probing and there was always a feeling that another goal was going to come. The first game is all about getting the points, and Saudi Arabia have started well.

Oman’s win in Japan a result for the ages but a double-edged sword

Oman had been largely forgotten about in the buildup, perhaps understandably as they were away to the highly fancied Japan in the opening game, but ended winning 1-0. Nobody gave them a chance, perhaps including the hosts, who could have fielded a stronger team. Yet Oman were immense on a rainy night in Osaka, limiting the hosts to half-chances and speculative shots. Had VAR not intervened then the visitors would have had a second-half penalty. They did not need it as Issam Al-Sabhi scored smartly with two minutes remaining.

It was a fantastic result against Asia’s best team and it will provide inspiration for the rest of Group B. Japan looked short of ideas and lacked movement and energy. Yet, it adds a little wariness for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. If Oman can win in Japan then they can win anywhere. All six teams in the group need to be respected.

Australia’s movement looks ominous

There were genuine concerns in Australia going into their game with China in Qatar, but they won 3-0. The team had little time to prepare, the home advantage had been given up due to travel restrictions and the team looked short of stars. China, meanwhile, were looking good and had top-notch preparation.

Yet the Socceroos came out as comfortable winners in Doha. The movement of the four attacking players — Awer Mabil, Tom Rogic, Martin Boyle and Adam Taggart — was excellent and just too much for the Chinese defense. There was a single-mindedness going forward and when Mabil and Boyle scored in the space of two minutes in the first half, it was all over as a contest. Australia have a habit of winning even when they are not playing well, but here they looked pretty good, and the early leaders will go to Hanoi full of confidence after reminding the rest of the group that they have qualified for the last four World Cups.

Yasser Al-Shahrani deserves more recognition

There were some eyebrows raised when the Al-Hilal fullback was selected as one of three over-age players for Saudi Arabia’s Olympic team, but given the form he has been in this year, why not? He has been excellent for his club this season, getting up and down the line and putting in some fabulous crosses to set up chances and goals for famous international strikers such as Bafetimbi Gomis and Moussa Marega. Players in form for their clubs are gifts to national team coaches. On Thursday, Al-Shahrani popped up in the area to power home a header that those two forwards would have been proud of. He was generally excellent even if it took him a little time to get to grips with the aggressive Vietnamese start.

Al-Shahrani rarely has a bad game and rarely has an average game. Consistently good and often excellent, the 29 year old should be a bigger star than he is.

Vietnam will take points off Saudi Arabia’s rivals

The Golden Stars may have lost 3-1 in Saudi Arabia, and there may be those who expect the team from Southeast Asia to go the same way as Thailand did five years ago, when they performed well in Riyadh only to lose and then struggle for the rest of the group. That is unlikely to happen as Vietnam are made of sterner stuff.

They more than matched Saudi Arabia until the sending off and penalty early in the second half. Even after being reduced to 10 men, the Reds were still competitive and aggressive. While there was nothing to show for their efforts, Vietnam will cause all teams problems in the group, and while they are unlikely to finish in the top two, they will collect points, and that will be good for Saudi Arabia.

  • Only 1 goal scored in 3 matches as favorites found going tough in matchday 1 of 3rd round of AFC qualification
RIYADH: With just one goal in three games, it would be fair to think that the start of Group A of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers had been a rather dull affair.

But over the course of 270 minutes from Seoul to Tehran to Dubai, there was plenty of action, excitement, and at least five key lessons to be learned.

1. Minnows make life difficult for the group favorites

The statement, “there are no easy games at this level,” is one of the most common football cliches, and the first matchday in a highly competitive third round of the Asian qualifiers proved just why that is.

On paper, South Korea, Iran, and the UAE were favorites to varying degrees as they took on Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, respectively. In reality, it was far from straightforward, with two of the three top seeds in the group dropping points on home soil.

Iraq started the day by putting on a disciplined and spirited display at the Seoul World Cup Stadium to snatch a point from the den of the South Koreans. Syria held Iran for nearly an hour at the Azadi Stadium before Alireza Jahanbakhsh curled home Team Melli’s winner. And for Lebanon there was more to the Dubai trip than sightseeing as the Cedars collected their first point of the campaign in a stalemate against the UAE.

2. UAE unimaginative in the absence of key playmakers

The first challenge for coach Bert van Marwijk, in his pursuit to replicate his success of leading Saudi Arabia to the World Cup four years earlier, came from within.

Playing at home against the lowest-ranked side of the group was supposed to be the optimal way to start the third-round journey, but complications arrived ahead of Thursday’s kick-off.

Two of the UAE’s focal creative midfielders were struggling to overcome injuries; Khalfan Mubarak had missed Al-Jazira’s first two games of the UAE Pro League season and his mere inclusion in the squad came as a surprise to many.

Eventually, it was left for 19-year-old Abdullah Hamad to make his competitive debut under difficult circumstances in a role he is largely unfamiliar with.

The Al-Wahda man, naturally a deeper lying midfielder, should be applauded for his display, but the absence of creativity in midfield was notable and Van Marwijk tried to change that in vain, introducing Abdallah Ramadan for a 20-minute appearance and Mubarak for a six-minute cameo that changed little at the end as the UAE failed to score for the first time since a 1-0 defeat to Vietnam in November 2019.

3. Instant Advocaat impact at old stomping ground

Two months on after the departure of Srecko Katanec, the Dick Advocaat tenure at the helm of the Iraq hot seat started in earnest and as fate would have it, his journey in charge of the Lions of Mesopotamia began from South Korea, where he had managed the national team 15 years ago, leading them to the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

Advocaat wasted no time in leaving his mark on this Iraq side, handing a debut to 24-year-old Amir Al-Ammari. The Sweden-born midfielder was outstanding at the heart of a 4-5-1 set up, combining tenacity with creativity to form a solid double-pivot with Amjad Attwan.

Ayman Hussein was fielded alone up front, and while he did work the Korean defense throughout the 90 minutes, he was unable to find scoring chances as his side often kept shape to keep Son Heung-min and company quiet, which they did with efficiency.

A point from arguably the most difficult away trip of this group is certain to satisfy Advocaat as he looks to bring Iraq to the international stage for the first time since 1986.

4. Experience counts for Iran as Syria start third Mahrous era with a defeat

A third manager making his debut on the Syrian bench in as many years, and this time it was one returning for a third spell in charge. Nizar Mahrous’ latest coaching reign for the Qasioun Eagles did not get off to the best of starts as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Iran at the Azadi Stadium.

Ironically, the only goal of Group A’s opening day came in the match where both sides were missing their star strikers; Omar Al-Somah ruled out with an injury and Sardar Azmoun serving out a one-match disciplinary suspension.

Mahrous’ Syria were combative, resilient, and organized – some of the same characteristics that helped the country go all the way to the play-off against Australia four years ago – but in the absence of Al-Somah as well as key players such as Mardik Mardikian, it was the experience of Alireza Jahanbakhsh that settled the tie as the Feyenoord Rotterdam forward curled in the winner for his country just before the hour-mark.

5. Fans return in numbers to light up UAE stands

It was seen at Euro 2020 and confirmed in Dubai on Thursday. Unable to enjoy live football for the best part of 18 months due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, fans were hungry to return to the stands, and despite the sweltering September heat and humid evening in Dubai, the Whites played their football in front of a sell-out crowd for the first time since the 2019 AFC Asian Cup semi-final against Qatar.

The attendance was capped at 60 percent of the Zabeel Stadium capacity, but every available seat was filled as UAE fans put on a vocal and colorful display of support for the national squad.

And it was not only the home fans that made themselves heard. At the end of the 90 minutes, it was Lebanon’s players that joined hundreds of away fans in singing the national anthem as they reveled in the aftermath of securing a valuable point on the road against a theoretically superior opponent.

With Iraq, Syria, and Iran all boasting sizeable expat communities in Dubai, the UAE’s upcoming home matches are set to become festivals of sound and color on the stands, which only serves to add to the joy of the Asian qualifiers.

  • Leading Emirati Para athlete, 51, came first in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 competition
One of the UAE’s most decorated athletes, Abdullah Al-Aryani, on Friday won gold in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 competition at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The 51-year-old from Al-Ain finished top of the standings at Asaka Shooting Range with a total score of 453.6. Laslo Suranji of Serbia took silver with 452.9, and Shim Youngjip of South Korea claimed bronze, scoring 442.2.

It was the UAE’s second medal of the Games, and first gold.

At the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, Al-Aryani won one gold medal — in the R6 mixed 50m rifle prone SH1 — and three silvers in other categories. He had also taken part in the London Games four years earlier.

In addition, the sharpshooter scooped two golds at the Cheongju 2018 World Shooting Para Sport Championships in South Korea, and two silver and two bronze in Suhl, Germany in 2014.

