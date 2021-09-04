You are here

With no tourist handouts, hungry Bali monkeys raid homes

Made Mohon, the operation manager of Sangeh Monkey Forest, feeds macaques with donated peanuts during a feeding time at the popular tourist attraction site in Sangeh, Bali Island, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP)
Made Mohon, the operation manager of Sangeh Monkey Forest, feeds macaques with donated peanuts during a feeding time at the popular tourist attraction site in Sangeh, Bali Island, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP)
Updated 04 September 2021
AP

With no tourist handouts, hungry Bali monkeys raid homes

Made Mohon, the operation manager of Sangeh Monkey Forest, feeds macaques with donated peanuts during a feeding time at the popular tourist attraction site in Sangeh, Bali Island, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP)
  • The Sangeh Monkey Forest typically had about 6,000 visitors a month, but as the pandemic spread last year and international travel dropped off dramatically, that number dropped to about 500
Updated 04 September 2021
AP

SANGEH, Indonesia: Deprived of their preferred food source — the bananas, peanuts and other goodies brought in by tourists now kept away by the coronavirus — hungry monkeys on the resort island of Bali have taken to raiding villagers’ homes in their search for something tasty.
Villagers in Sangeh say the gray long-tailed macaques have been venturing out from a sanctuary about 500 meters (yards) away to hang out on their roofs and await the right time to swoop down and snatch a snack.
Worried that the sporadic sorties will escalate into an all-out monkey assault on the village, residents have been taking fruit, peanuts and other food to the Sangeh Monkey Forest to try to placate the primates.
“We are afraid that the hungry monkeys will turn wild and vicious,” villager Saskara Gustu Alit said.
About 600 of the macaques live in the forest sanctuary, swinging from the tall nutmeg trees and leaping about the famous Pura Bukit Sari temple, and are considered sacred.
In normal times the protected jungle area in the southeast of the Indonesian island is popular among local residents for wedding photos, as well as among international visitors. The relatively tame monkeys can be easily coaxed to sit on a shoulder or lap for a peanut or two.
Ordinarily, tourism is the main source of income for Bali’s 4 million residents, who welcomed more than 5 million foreign visitors annually before the pandemic.
The Sangeh Monkey Forest typically had about 6,000 visitors a month, but as the pandemic spread last year and international travel dropped off dramatically, that number dropped to about 500.
Since July, when Indonesia banned all foreign travelers to the island and shut the sanctuary to local residents as well, there has been nobody.
Not only has that meant nobody bringing in extra food for the monkeys, the sanctuary has also lost out on its admission fees and is running low on money to purchase food for them, said operations manager Made Mohon.
The donations from villagers have helped, but they are also feeling the economic pinch and are gradually giving less and less, he said.
“This prolonged pandemic is beyond our expectations,” Made Mohon said, “Food for monkeys has become a problem.”
Food costs run about 850,000 rupiah ($60) a day, Made Mohon said, for 200 kilograms (440 pounds) of cassava, the monkeys’ staple food, and 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of bananas.
The macaque is an omnivore and can eat a variety of animals and plants found in the jungle, but those in the Sangeh Monkey Forest have had enough contact with humans over the years that they seem to prefer other things.
And they’re not afraid to take matters into their own hands, Gustu Alit said.
Frequently, monkeys wander into the village and sit on roofs, occasionally removing tiles and dropping them to the ground. When villagers put out daily religious offerings of food on their terraces, the monkeys jump down and make off with them.
“A few days ago I attended a traditional ceremony at a temple near the Sangeh forest,” Gustu Alit said. “When I parked my car and took out two plastic bags containing food and flowers as offerings, two monkeys suddenly appeared and grabbed it all and ran into the forest very fast.”
Normally, the monkeys spend all day interacting with visitors — stealing sunglasses and water bottles, pulling at clothes, jumping on shoulders — and Gustu Alit theorizes that more than just being hungry, they’re bored.
“That’s why I have urged villagers here to come to the forest to play with the monkeys and offer them food,” he said. “I think they need to interact with humans as often as possible so that they do not go wild.”

Topics: Indonesia

British man rescued after being lost 3 days in Thai jungle

British man rescued after being lost 3 days in Thai jungle
Updated 03 September 2021
AP

British man rescued after being lost 3 days in Thai jungle

British man rescued after being lost 3 days in Thai jungle
  • A local hunter came across Barry Leonard Weller, 72, on Friday in a remote forest in Khon Kaen province
  • Video showed Weller walking gingerly out of the forest, the rescue team around him
Updated 03 September 2021
AP

BANGKOK: A 72-year-old British man was found safe three days after disappearing in a thick jungle in northeastern Thailand while going to visit friends on a motorbike.
A local hunter came across Barry Leonard Weller on Friday in a remote forest in Khon Kaen province, said Nattapat Tadee, a member of a local volunteer team that helped rescue him. He was asleep on a rock formation after climbing it to try to see a route out.
Weller said he had not eaten anything during his ordeal but sipped water puddled on rocks, using grass as a straw, Nattapat said.
Video showed Weller walking gingerly out of the forest, the rescue team around him. He was shoeless and dressed in shorts and an open shirt. He looked tired and had multiple small cuts on his legs, but otherwise appeared healthy.
“Yes, I am wonderfully happy. I have never been so happy in my life,” Weller said. “My feet are sore, otherwise I am happy. Hot. I just admire the work these people are doing. It makes me cry. They are doing a good job.”
He emerged to an emotional reunion with his Thai partner, Tawee Chaisanrit. They hugged tightly and wept before thanking rescuers.
“Thank you everyone. Thank you to all the teams who kept fighting along with me,” she said, holding her hands together in a traditional Thai gesture of respect.
Tawee, 49, said by phone that Weller left their home on Tuesday and failed to return. It rained heavily and she searched for him unsuccessfully. She alerted the authorities the next day.
She said he told her that he had taken a different route than usual and became lost. Weller is retired and has lived in Thailand for about 15 years, she said.
There are many types of wild animals in Thailand’s jungles, including tigers, leopards, bears and elephants, but rescuers said that particular forest was not considered dangerous.

Topics: Thailand forest British jungle

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show
Updated 02 September 2021
AP

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show
  • The forthcoming album ‘Voyage,’ to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s ‘The Visitors’
  • The group says the they created the “weird and wonderful” show with George Lucas’ special-effects company, Industrial Light & Magic
Updated 02 September 2021
AP

LONDON: ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital.
The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981’s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
“We took a break in the spring of 1982 and now we’ve decided it’s time to end it,” ABBA said in a statement Thursday. “They say it’s foolhardy to wait more than 40 years between albums, so we’ve recorded a follow-up to ‘The Visitors.’”
The group has been creating the holographic live show, using motion capture and other techniques, with George Lucas’ special-effects company, Industrial Light & Magic.
They call it “the strangest and most spectacular concert you could ever dream of.”
“We’re going to be able to sit back in an audience and watch our digital selves perform our songs,” the group’s statement said. “Weird and wonderful!”
The planned show spurred the making of the album, which features the new songs “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down.” It began with sessions in 2018 and was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The show will come 50 years after the founding of the group that consisted of two married couples for most of its existence, and whose name is an acronym of the first names of its members, Agnetha Fältskog, 71, Björn Ulvaeus, 76, Benny Andersson, 74, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 75.
Their music has remained ubiquitous in the decades since their breakup, in part because of the stage musical “Mamma Mia!” and the two films that followed it.
They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.
Last week the group launched a website with the title ” ABBA Voyage,” teasing the new announcement. Tickets go on sale Tuesday.

Topics: Abba

Misspelling of Moderna leads to tourist’s arrest in Hawaii

Misspelling of Moderna leads to tourist’s arrest in Hawaii
Updated 02 September 2021
AP

Misspelling of Moderna leads to tourist’s arrest in Hawaii

Misspelling of Moderna leads to tourist’s arrest in Hawaii
  • Aside from misspelling Moderna, the visitor stated that her home was in Illinois but her shot was taken at Delaware
Updated 02 September 2021
AP

HONOLULU, US: A 24-year-old Illinois woman submitted a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to visit Hawaii with a glaring spelling error that led to her arrest: Moderna was spelled “Maderna,” according to court documents.
In order to bypass Hawaii’s 10-day traveler quarantine, she uploaded a vaccination card to the state’s Safe Travels program and arrived in Honolulu Aug. 23 on a Southwest Airlines flight, the documents said.
“Airport screeners found suspicious errors ... such as Moderna was spelled wrong and that her home was in Illinois but her shot was taken at Delaware,” Wilson Lau, a special agent with the Hawaii attorney general’s investigation division, wrote in an email to a Delaware official who confirmed there was no vaccination record for the woman under her name and birth date.
The email is included in documents filed in court. She was charged with two misdemeanor counts of violating Hawaii’s emergency rules to control the spread of COVID-19. She had been in custody on $2,000 bail until a judge released her at a hearing Wednesday and scheduled another hearing in three weeks, according the public defender’s office.

This document provided by the Hawaii Attorney General's Office shows a fake COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card from a tourist visiting Hawaii. (AP) 

State Public Defender James Tabe, whose office represented her at hearings this week, declined to comment on her case, noting it’s not clear if she’ll hire her own attorney or apply to have a public defender represent her.
The voicemail at a number listed for her in court documents was full Wednesday. She didn’t immediately respond to a text message from The Associated Press.
In addition to the suspicious card, authorities determined that the travel information she provided listed she would be staying at a Waikiki Holiday Inn but didn’t include a reservation number and return flight information, court documents said.
An assistant manager at the hotel confirmed to Lau that she didn’t have a reservation. Lau said in the court document that he tried to call the number she listed, but her voicemail was full. He said he emailed her and didn’t get a response.
Lau said he searched for her on Facebook and found a photo showing a “distinctive tattoo on her left hip area.”
The tattoo helped authorities find her at a Southwest Airlines counter when she was trying to leave Honolulu on Aug. 28, the court document said. She showed her ID and vaccination card to Lau, who informed her she was being arrested for falsifying vaccination documents.
Other visitors to Hawaii have been arrested for fake vaccination cards, including a father and son from California, who appeared in court via Zoom Wednesday and waived their rights to a jury trial.
 

Topics: Moderna vaccine Coronavirus Maderna Hawaii

Dubai’s Crown Prince meets Ajman ruler on streets of London

Sheikh Hamdan bumps into the Ajman ruler near Selfridges department store on Oxford Street in the British captial London. (Screenshot/Instagram: @faz3video)
Sheikh Hamdan bumps into the Ajman ruler near Selfridges department store on Oxford Street in the British captial London. (Screenshot/Instagram: @faz3video)
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

Dubai’s Crown Prince meets Ajman ruler on streets of London

Sheikh Hamdan bumps into the Ajman ruler near Selfridges department store on Oxford Street in the British captial London. (Screenshot/Instagram: @faz3video)
  • Sheikh Hamdan has been holidaying in the UK for a couple of weeks
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A video of Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed greeting the Ruler of Ajman Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al-Nuaimi in an apparently chance meeting on the streets of London has been released.

In the video, shared to an Instagram fan page @faz3video, Sheikh Hamdan bumps into the Ajman ruler near Selfridges department store on Oxford Street in the British captial.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @faz3video

The crown prince also greeted Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al-Nuaimi, the president of the UAE Football Association.

“I couldn’t but stop when I saw you,” Sheikh Hamdan says in Arabic before kissing Sheikh Humaid on the forehead.

The crown prince has been holidaying in Britain for a couple of weeks. He recently took his son, Rashid, and daughter to see the Maktoum family racing stables, Godolphin, in Newmarket in the east of England.

Sheikh Rashid and his twin sister, Sheikha Sheikha, were born in May.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

Topics: Dubai UAE ajman UK London Sheikh Hamdan Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed

Olympics-Tokyo organizers discard $45,500 worth of medical gear -media

Olympics-Tokyo organizers discard $45,500 worth of medical gear -media
Updated 31 August 2021
AP

Olympics-Tokyo organizers discard $45,500 worth of medical gear -media

Olympics-Tokyo organizers discard $45,500 worth of medical gear -media
  • Asahi daily quoted an official as saying 33,000 masks, 3,420 gowns and 380 bottles of disinfectant were discarded
  • The revelation embarrassed organisers as they’ve long pitched Tokyo 2020 as sustainable Games
Updated 31 August 2021
AP

TOKYO: Tokyo Olympics’ organizers have discarded $45,508 worth of surgical masks, gowns, and disinfectant after the Games and left much of that medical equipment unused, media said on Tuesday.
The Games were held practically with no fans amid the pandemic.
The Asahi daily quoted an organizing committee official as saying 33,000 masks, 3,420 gowns and 380 bottles of disinfectant were discarded when they closed down operations at some of the venues used for the Olympics, which ran from July 23 to Aug. 8.
The revelation was embarrassing for organizers as they have long pitched Tokyo 2020 as a sustainable Games. They came under fire last month for ordering too much food for their staff during the opening ceremony, leading to a massive waste of food.
“When we withdrew from the venues, there was no place to store unused consumables,” the Asahi quoted Tokyo 2020 executive director of operations Satoshi Yamashita as saying.
“We are sorry we ended up discarding them even though we had known there was going to be surplus.”
Tokyo organizers said in a statement some of the medical consumables left after the Games were discarded, without specifying their amount or value. Officials at the organizing committee were not immediately available to comment.
With the Paralympics underway until Sunday, the organizers plan to hold onto unused consumables from now on for possible donation, the Asahi said.

Topics: 2020 Tokyo Olympics Asahi daily surgical masks

