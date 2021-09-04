The UN condemned the Houthi attack on the Abha International Airport, stressing that it will continue to condemn attacks on civilian infrastructure.
“International law is very clear that civilian infrastructure should never be targeted,” the official spokesman of the United Nations, Stephane Dujarric, said in response to a question at a press conference on the Houthis’ repeated violations of the Security Council resolution.
“We are also concerned about the renewed fighting and human losses that we see around Marib, and I think it is very important for all concerned parties to renew their commitment to the political,” he added.
An armed drone launched by Houthis was shot down by Saudi air defenses over the southern region of Asir, state TV reported late on Friday.
The UAV was directed toward the highland city of Khamis Mushayt, Al-Ekhbariya TV said, quoting the Arab Coalition supporting Yemen’s legitimate government.
UN condemns Houthi attacks on Abha International Airport
https://arab.news/85gt7
UN condemns Houthi attacks on Abha International Airport
The UN condemned the Houthi attack on the Abha International Airport, stressing that it will continue to condemn attacks on civilian infrastructure.