Saudi, Omani investors mull setting up joint petrochemical firm in Oman

Sakani launches service for real estate deals

RIYADH: The Saudi Housing Ministry’s Sakani program on Saturday launched an online service to enable buyers and sellers of housing units do the dealings using its website and app, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The “Real Estate Market” service is part of the program’s efforts to facilitate homeownership among Saudis.

The Ministry of Housing and the Real Estate Development Fund formed Sakani in 2017 with the aim of facilitating home ownership in the Kingdom through the creation of new housing stock, allocating plots and homes to nationals and financing their purchase. It has a goal of reaching 70 percent home ownership by 2030.

The program also offers several other online services to ensure it becomes “the go-to destination for housing services and solutions.”