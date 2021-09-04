RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia announced that the state would bear value-added tax due on private educational services provided to citizens.
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority said that this will include school expenses, including the value of textbooks sold by private and international schools that are subject to tax and approved by the Ministry of Education.
The authority said it is implementing a royal decree, which stipulates that the state would shoulder VAT for citizens benefiting from the private education sector.
It also said that the educational services include assistance provided by private universities (for undergraduates) that fall under the supervision of the Ministry of Education.
Educational and training programs supervised by the General Organization for Technical and Vocational Training will also be covered.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education will start implementing skills enhancement tests on Sunday in schools at all levels.
Students will undergo the tests through an electronic central platform to measure the skills and knowledge that students acquired during the previous academic year in basic subjects, such as Arabic, mathematics, science and English.
The tests will help provide information to teachers about the achievement of each student to address weaknesses, enhance and invest in strengths, and develop teaching plans to improve their skills.
Saudi authorities to pay VAT on private educational services
https://arab.news/mutyw
Saudi authorities to pay VAT on private educational services
- It will include school expenses, including the value of textbooks sold by private and international schools that are subject to tax
- Ministry of Education will start implementing skills enhancement tests on Sunday in schools at all levels
RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia announced that the state would bear value-added tax due on private educational services provided to citizens.