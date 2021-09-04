You are here

Saudi authorities to pay VAT on private educational services

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority said that it will bear value-added tax due on private educational services. (Twitter/@moe_gov_sa)
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority said that it will bear value-added tax due on private educational services. (Twitter/@moe_gov_sa)
  • It will include school expenses, including the value of textbooks sold by private and international schools that are subject to tax
  • Ministry of Education will start implementing skills enhancement tests on Sunday in schools at all levels
RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia announced that the state would bear value-added tax due on private educational services provided to citizens.
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority said that this will include school expenses, including the value of textbooks sold by private and international schools that are subject to tax and approved by the Ministry of Education.
The authority said it is implementing a royal decree, which stipulates that the state would shoulder VAT for citizens benefiting from the private education sector.
It also said that the educational services include assistance provided by private universities (for undergraduates) that fall under the supervision of the Ministry of Education.
Educational and training programs supervised by the General Organization for Technical and Vocational Training will also be covered. 
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education will start implementing skills enhancement tests on Sunday in schools at all levels.
Students will undergo the tests through an electronic central platform to measure the skills and knowledge that students acquired during the previous academic year in basic subjects, such as Arabic, mathematics, science and English. 
The tests will help provide information to teachers about the achievement of each student to address weaknesses, enhance and invest in strengths, and develop teaching plans to improve their skills.

Saudi crown prince discusses Afghanistan situation during phone call with Pakistan PM

Saudi crown prince discusses Afghanistan situation during phone call with Pakistan PM
Saudi crown prince discusses Afghanistan situation during phone call with Pakistan PM

Saudi crown prince discusses Afghanistan situation during phone call with Pakistan PM
  • The crown prince affirmed that the Kingdom supports the Afghan people
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday during which they discussed developments in Afghanistan.

The crown prince affirmed that the Kingdom supports the Afghan people and everything that achieves security and stability in Afghanistan.

The leaders also reviewed bilateral relations between their countries.

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle more than 75,000 amphetamine pills

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle more than 75,000 amphetamine pills
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle more than 75,000 amphetamine pills

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle more than 75,000 amphetamine pills
  • Two Syrians and one Egyptian were arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution
RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia thwarted an attempt to smuggle 75,794 amphetamine tablets into the Kingdom.
Spokesman of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control Maj. Mohammed Al-Najidi said the drugs were found during a raid targeting “criminal networks.”
The operation was held in coordination with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority in the capital, Riyadh.
Maj. Al-Najidi said two Syrians and one Egyptian were arrested and they were referred to the Public Prosecution.

Saudi Arabia registers 7 COVID-19 deaths, 120 new cases

Saudi Arabia registers 7 COVID-19 deaths, 120 new cases
Saudi Arabia registers 7 COVID-19 deaths, 120 new cases

Saudi Arabia registers 7 COVID-19 deaths, 120 new cases
  • 10-30 percent of COVID-19 recoveries suffer from long COVID, says Health Ministry spokesman
  • Ministry of Interior recorded 23,280 violations in one week
JEDDAH: Saudi health officials are urging people to get vaccinated as recent studies have shown that being double jabbed cuts the risk of long COVID by half, in addition to it being a key factor in preventing new infections.
At Sunday’s press conference, Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said authorities were continuing to follow up with recovered patients and were also monitoring the recoveries suffering from the long-term effects of coronavirus, lasting weeks or months after the onset of infection.
“The studies have shown that 10-30 percent of recoveries suffer from lasting symptoms of long COVID and the studies further support authorities’ call to get the vaccine,” said the spokesman.
The study referred to was from researchers affiliated with King’s College London, analyzing over 1 million participants between Dec. 2020 and July of this year. The study included 1.2 million adults vaccinated with only one dose and more than 970 with double doses.
The results found that the odds of suffering from long COVID was significantly lower after two jabs. The study also showed that double jabs cut patients’ odds of needing hospitalization for COVID-19 by 73 percent.
More than 38 million vaccine doses have been administered in Saudi Arabia, at a rate of 206,422 a day. So far, 44 percent of the Kingdom’s 34.8 million population have completed their vaccinations.
Saudi Arabia’s daily coronavirus case count is around 100, an 87.8 percent decline from the nearly 1,000 cases recorded on Aug. 5.
It reported 120 new infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 545,243. The last time the Kingdom recorded such numbers was on Jan. 6, with 118 cases.
Of Sunday’s cases, 35 were in Riyadh, 22 were in Makkah and 14 were in the Eastern Province. Baha recorded just one new infection.
There were 219 recoveries reported, raising the total to 534,062. There are 2,602 active cases, of which 723 are in critical care. Seven people have died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 8,579.


There have been 47,732 PCR tests in the past 24 hours, bringing this total to 27.7 million.
Authorities are continuing their monitoring campaigns to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.
They recorded 23,280 violations in one week, according to figures from the Ministry of Interior. 
The statistics indicated that the region of Riyadh recorded the highest number with 8,805 violations, followed by the Eastern Province (2,405), Hail (2,191), Madinah (2,125), Makkah (1,939), Qassim (1,778), Jouf (1,467), the Northern Borders (729), Tabuk (585), Asir (485), Jazan (329), Baha (245), and Najran (197).
The municipality of Jeddah carried out 9,890 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities in three days, identifying 94 violations.
Authorities closed 68 commercial outlets for breaching protocols.
The Eastern Province municipality also carried out 9,778 inspection tours in one week in shopping malls, commercial centers and stores. It issued penalties to 555 businesses for ignoring health regulations.
The violations included noncompliance with social distancing and mask-wearing, leniency in measuring the temperature of customers, overcrowding issues, and a failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app.
The app was launched last year to help track COVID-19 cases and has been updated to show vaccination information, including an individual’s status, such as vaccinated or infected. It now functions as a “COVID-19 passport.”
Municipalities urged all commercial facilities to abide by regulations to ensure public safety and prevent the spread of the disease.
Authorities have urged members of the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or by contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 221 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.57 million.

US leads global condemnation of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

US leads global condemnation of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
US leads global condemnation of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

US leads global condemnation of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
  • Egypt expressed its support for the measures taken by Saudi Arabia to preserve its security and stability
  • Kuwait called for “swift and firm actions from the international community to stop these threats”
RIYADH: The US led on Sunday the global condemnation of a recent escalation in Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.
The Houthi militia launched three ballistic missiles toward the Kingdom on Saturday, two targeting the southwestern cities of Najran and Jazan. A third missile was launched at Dammam in the Eastern Province. All were intercepted.
The US embassy in Riyadh “categorically condemns the recent Houthi missile attack on the Eastern region of the Kingdom,” and said “attacking civilians is illegal and totally unacceptable.”
“Such attacks do not serve any legitimate military objectives, but rather prolong the conflict in Yemen,” a statement said.
The US urged the Houthis to “immediately stop these senseless attacks and start working toward a peaceful and diplomatic solution to the conflict.”
“The United States remains committed to its long-term strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia, as well as its commitment to helping the Kingdom defend its people and territory,” the statement added.
Falling debris from the missile that was shot down in the Eastern Province injured a boy and a girl in Dammam.
There was also light damage to 14 residential properties, coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said.
The militia also launched several booby-trapped drones toward the Kingdom on Friday and Saturday.
The UK condemned the Houthi attacks and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “This is reckless behavior by the Houthis, facilitated by Iran, which threatens innocent civilians and hinders efforts toward regional stability.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation also condemned the attacks and praised the Kingdom’s air defense forces for intercepting them.
The Muslim World League said the attacks were “a dangerous barbaric escalation that constitutes a war crime.”
The league expressed its support for measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its security and ensure the safety of civilians.
The Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO) said that the repeated attacks on civilian facilities in the Kingdom and endangering civilians is a matter of concern, and it includes persistence, perseverance and defiance of the international community, and a disregard for international laws and norms.
“What civilian facilities in the Kingdom are exposed to and the violations of the principles of international humanitarian law, is at the same time a threat to global security, especially since a number of these drones are directed to areas that supply the world with oil, which is the backbone of everyday life,” said ARCO Secretary-General Dr. Saleh bin Hamad Al-Tuwaijri.
He added that the international community must fully assume its responsibilities, and move from denouncing and condemning to taking strict practical measures to stop these attacks, especially since the United Nations, the Security Council and other intergovernmental institutions possess the deterrent tools for these successive violations of civil and economic facilities in the Kingdom.
The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) condemned the attacks targeting the Eastern Province, Jazan and Najran, calling them a “flagrant violation of international norms and laws.”
Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf reiterated the GCC states’ solidarity with Saudi Arabia against everything that targets its security, stability and territorial integrity, while also calling on the international community to take immediate and decisive measures.
”The UAE also strongly condemned the attacks and reiterated in a statement that “these systematic terror attacks by the Houthis reflect their blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.”
The country’s foreign ministry urged the international community to “take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts, which target critical infrastructure and threaten the security and stability of the Kingdom.”
It added that “the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.”
Kuwait also condemned the Houthi attacks in the “strongest terms” and said “the continuation and escalation of these hostile actions against the security of Saudi Arabia and regional stability are blatant violations of international law.”
The foreign ministry called for “swift and firm actions from the international community to stop these threats and hold perpetrators accountable.”
Qatar denounced the attacks and reiterated its firm position rejecting violence, criminal acts and acts of sabotage regardless of the motives.
Egypt strongly condemned the attacks and expressed “its support for the measures taken by Saudi Arabia to preserve its security, stability and territorial integrity in the face of these terrorist attacks, which represent a serious threat to security and stability in the region.”
Bahrain issued a similar statement and Jordan said “these terrorist acts and the targeting of innocent civilians, is contrary to all religious and humanitarian values, and aims to destabilize security and stability.”

Egypt condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia as a great threat to the security of the region

Egypt condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia as a great threat to the security of the region
  • Egypt affirmed that it stands by Saudi Arabia in the face of Houthi hostilities
  • It also stressed the close connection between the national security of the two countries
CAIRO: Egypt has strongly condemned the Houthi attacks that targeted the eastern and southern regions of Saudi Arabia.

Its foreign ministry said in a statement: “Egypt expressed in the strongest terms its condemnation and denunciation of the attacks that targeted Saudi Arabia using a number of ballistic missiles, as well as the booby-trapped planes launched by the Houthi militia today, which the joint forces of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen were able to successfully intercept.”

The coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, announced the interception and destruction of three booby-trapped drones launched by the Houthi militia towards the southern region of Saudi Arabia on Saturday evening.

Egypt affirmed that it “stands by Saudi Arabia in the face of these hostilities.”

It stressed the “close connection between the national security of the two brotherly countries.”

Egypt also expressed “its support for the measures taken by Saudi Arabia to preserve its security, stability and territorial integrity in the face of these terrorist attacks, which represent a serious threat to security and stability in the region.”

