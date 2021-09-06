Tech stocks lead Europe markets to near record highs

Saudi Aramco has officially launched a new facility which will see a reduction in the use of steel rebar in its construction projects as part of a drive towards carbon neutrality in the Kingdom.
A new fibreglass production centre has been opened, with the material a non-corrosive alternative to steel, as well as offering twice the strength at a quarter of the weight.
The non-metallic glass fiber-reinforced polymer (GFRP) rebar, will be produced at IKK Mateenbar’s 10,000 m2 facility, and is expected to reduce steel rebar consumption by approximately 50,000 tons per year.
IKK Mateenbar is a joint venture between the Isam Khairy Kabbani (IKK) Group of Companies and the New Zealand company Pultron Composites.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Saudi Aramco’s senior vice president of technical services Ahmad Al-Sa’adi said: “Aramco has been developing and deploying non-metallic solutions within its own operations for more than 20 years.
"The use of non-metallic, advanced polymer materials has significant potential in multiple sectors.
"Moreover, technologies such as GFRP rebar, which mitigate corrosion and minimise life cycle cost, have potential to be the real game-changers for the building and construction sector in particular.”
Nick Crofts, CEO of Mateenbar, expressed his happiness at the introduction of IKK Mateenbar in the Saudi market, and said: “Being present in Saudi Arabia is critical to our credibility and success.
"The Kingdom is a progressive and fast adopter of new technology, and we are honoured to be a part of its growth and success."