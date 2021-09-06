You are here

Tech stocks lead Europe markets to near record highs

Tech stocks lead Europe markets to near record highs
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 2 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

Tech stocks lead Europe markets to near record highs

Tech stocks lead Europe markets to near record highs
  • European stocks edged towards record levels on Monday
  • Tech stocks rose 1.1 percent to a fresh two-decade high
Updated 2 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

European stocks edged towards record levels on Monday, led by gains in technology stocks, as hopes of more economic stimulus bolstered global sentiment.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5 percent in early trading, holding 3 points below its all-time high after reversing Friday's losses on a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data.
While a U.S. holiday is expected to result in thin market volumes, Asian shares reached six-week peaks on talk of more stimulus in Japan and China.
Tech stocks rose 1.1 percent to a fresh two-decade high, with shares in chip equipment maker ASML and Dutch tech investor Prosus providing the biggest boost.

Seperately, German industrial orders were up 3.4 percent, reaching an all-time high, according to official data

Topics: #economy global stocks #europe #tech #techinvesting FTSE 100 STOXX 600

UAE economy to grow 10% over the next decade, says Minister

UAE economy to grow 10% over the next decade, says Minister
Mystical panoramic view of Dubai Business bay, UAE
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

UAE economy to grow 10% over the next decade, says Minister

UAE economy to grow 10% over the next decade, says Minister
  • The UAE economy, built over a period of 50 years, has the potential for growth of more than 10 percent in the next ten years
  • New legislation in the last stage include 100 percent foreign ownership to attract foreign investments and open foreign horizons
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

 

RIYADH: The UAE economy, built over a period of 50 years, has the potential for growth of more than 10 percent in the next ten years, Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq said.

The country "provided investors with flexible legislation, proactive steps and stimulus packages that amounted to 100 billion Emirati dirhams ($27.2 billion), in addition to addressing the situation to attract investment," bin Touq said.

"There are legislations launched in the last stage, such as 100 percent foreign ownership to attract foreign investments and open foreign horizons for the UAE's exports to the world," he said during an interview with Al Arabiya.

Among the most prominent efforts "presented by the UAE were commercial transactions and the Companies Law, which approved 100 percent foreign ownership of companies," he explained.


The UAE's hosting of the Future Investments Summit will bring together minds from government agencies, businessmen, investment funds and academics to focus on what are the future investments in the next fifty years, he added.

Topics: #economy #uae #foreigninvestment #gcc #nonoileconomy #foreignownership

Orascom Development Egypt cash flow exceeds $200m, says CEO

Orascom Development Egypt cash flow exceeds $200m, says CEO
The company's portfolio includes properties in the resort of El Gouna
Updated 14 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Orascom Development Egypt cash flow exceeds $200m, says CEO

Orascom Development Egypt cash flow exceeds $200m, says CEO
  • Orascom Development Egypt Company (ODE) cash flow currently exceeds $200 million for the entire group
  • The occupancy rates in the group's hotels in the first half of the year recorded a rate higher than 30 percent of the total carrying capacity
Updated 14 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

 

RIYADH: Orascom Development Egypt Company (ODE) cash flow currently exceeds $200 million for the entire group, CEO Omar El Hamamsy said.

The occupancy rates in the group's hotels in the first half of the year recorded a rate higher than 30 percent of the total carrying capacity, he told CNBC Arabia.

ODE is Orascom Development Holding Group's largest subsidiary.

 

 

Topics: #economy #egypt #MENA

Commodity sector looking bullish, says Saxo Bank

Commodity sector looking bullish, says Saxo Bank
Decarbonisation of economies is fuelling the commodities sector
Updated 34 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Commodity sector looking bullish, says Saxo Bank

Commodity sector looking bullish, says Saxo Bank
Updated 34 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

The commodity sector rose for a second week, with the Bloomberg Spot index heading for a fresh ten-year closing high, according to analysts at Saxo Bank.

Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at the firm, believes the renewed strength of the index has been led by the growth and demand-dependent sectors of energy and industrial metals.

He said in a note: "The green transformation push, being one of the key reasons for our bullish outlook for the sector, has only just started.

"Following a very challenging few months in terms of weather developments across the world, the push from governments towards decarbonizing their economies looks set to accelerate.

"A development that is likely to create even tighter markets across several “green” metals from copper and aluminum to zinc and nickel, not to mention several rare earths and even platinum and silver."

Hansen warned that a prospect for a winter gas crunch remains a real threat, thanks to low stock levels of gas both in Europe and Russia.

"Some companies may even be forced to cut back production in order to curb demand," said Hansen.

Topics: commodities

Adnoc IPO could raise $750m as one of UAE's largest ever offerings

Adnoc IPO could raise $750m as one of UAE's largest ever offerings
Updated 36 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Adnoc IPO could raise $750m as one of UAE's largest ever offerings

Adnoc IPO could raise $750m as one of UAE's largest ever offerings
  • The company will offer at least 7.5 percent of Adnoc Drilling, which could value the business at up to $10 billion
  • Given the valuation, a sale of that size could raise about $750 million
Updated 36 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is planning to sell shares in its drilling unit in what would rank among the largest initial public offerings in the UAE.

The company will offer at least 7.5 percent of Adnoc Drilling, it said on Monday. An IPO could value the business at up to $10 billion, Bloomberg reported earlier this year, citing people familiar with the matter.

In 2018, when Baker Hughes bought a 5 percent stake in Adnoc Drilling, that deal valued it at about $11 billion, including $1 billion of debt.

Given the valuation, a sale of that size could raise about $750 million and Adnoc said it may increase the amount of stock on offer. It will be the second IPO of one of the group’s subsidiaries after the share sale in its retail fuel unit for $850.8 million in 2017.

The proposed listing comes as Abu Dhabi tries to revive IPOs on its bourse. The bourse, known as ADX, is offering sweeteners that include flexibility on the minimum stake size required for share sales and promising to reduce or forgo listing fees.

Adnoc has also started preparations for a potential IPO of its fertilizer joint venture Fertiglobe.

Read more: ADNOC, Reliance to build raw chemicals plant in Abu Dhabi

The offer period will start on Sept. 13 and end on Sept. 23 for retail investors, representing 1.2 billion shares. It will be offered in three tranches; first for individuals and others investors: offering closes on Sept. 23, Second for qualified institutional investors: offering closes on Sept. 26 and thirdly for Adnoc employees and UAE national retirees: offering closes on Sept. 23.

An Announcement of final offer price is due Sept. 27 with an expected date of Oct. 3 for the listing.  

Topics: #ipo #adnoc Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) #uae #gcc #crudeoil

Aramco opens new glass fiber facility in carbon-neutral move

Aramco opens new glass fiber facility in carbon-neutral move
Updated 22 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco opens new glass fiber facility in carbon-neutral move

Aramco opens new glass fiber facility in carbon-neutral move
Updated 22 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco has officially launched a new facility which will see a reduction in the use of steel rebar in its construction projects as part of a drive towards carbon neutrality in the Kingdom.

A new fibreglass production centre has been opened, with the material a non-corrosive alternative to steel, as well as offering twice the strength at a quarter of the weight.

The non-metallic glass fiber-reinforced polymer (GFRP) rebar, will be produced at IKK Mateenbar’s 10,000 m2 facility, and is expected to reduce steel rebar consumption by approximately 50,000 tons per year.

Read more: Aramco talks with Reliance Industries at critical stage

IKK Mateenbar is a joint venture between the Isam Khairy Kabbani (IKK) Group of Companies and the New Zealand company Pultron Composites.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Saudi Aramco’s senior vice president of technical services Ahmad Al-Sa’adi said: “Aramco has been developing and deploying non-metallic solutions within its own operations for more than 20 years.

"The use of non-metallic, advanced polymer materials has significant potential in multiple sectors.

"Moreover, technologies such as GFRP rebar, which mitigate corrosion and minimise life cycle cost, have potential to be the real game-changers for the building and construction sector in particular.”

Read more: Saudi Aramco seeks to raise at least $17 billion from gas pipeline: Reuters

Nick Crofts, CEO of Mateenbar, expressed his happiness at the introduction of IKK Mateenbar in the Saudi market, and said: “Being present in Saudi Arabia is critical to our credibility and success.

"The Kingdom is a progressive and fast adopter of new technology, and we are honoured to be a part of its growth and success."

Topics: Aramco Carbon neutral

