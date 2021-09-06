Model Jasmine Tookes gets married in Zuhair Murad gown

DUBAI: Congratulations are in order for Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes who got married to Snapchat’s Juan David Borrero in his home country of Ecuador this week wearing a dress by Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad. The couple tied the knot in the presence of family and friends-slash-bridesmaids, which included fellow Victoria’s Secret models Shanina Shaik, Sara Sampaio and Lais Ribiero, in the Church of San Francisco in the city of Quito on Sept. 5, after putting their plans on hold due to the pandemic.
Tookes’ custom wedding gown featured an illusion, lace-embroidered neckline, a fitted bodice and a voluminous skirt with a train. She paired the exquisite wedding dress with a sheer, floor-trailing veil. With its long sleeves and its high mandarin neck, the gown was equal parts chic and conservative.
The 30-year-old, who got engaged to the current Vice President of Ecuador’s son last year in Utah, first hinted at wearing a Zuhair Murad creation on her big day during the couturier’s Fall 2021 couture show in Paris in July.
In a social media post, she wrote: “Such a pleasure to be in Paris and watch my favorite designer @zuhairmuradofficial. Ten years ago, I used to walk his couture shows and now I wear his dresses on almost every red carpet. Something even more special is coming very soon.”