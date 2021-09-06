Model Jasmine Tookes gets married in Zuhair Murad gown

Imaan Hammam is the face of Jean Paul Gaultier’s latest fragrance

DUBAI: Imaan Hammam made her catwalk debut eight years ago at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fall 2013 couture show, four years after she was scouted in her hometown by an agent at Amsterdam’s Central Station. Today, the Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch model is the newest face of the Parisian maison after being tapped to star in the label’s campaign for its new fragrance launch.

The 24-year-old features in a series of photographs and videos, lensed by fashion photographer Oliver Hadlee Pearch, for the house’s “So Scandal!” perfume. Starring alongside the catwalk star is Dutch model Parker Van Noord, who was tapped to serve as the face of the brand’s new men’s scent, “Scandal Pour Homme.”

In one of the campaign videos, the catwalk becomes a boxing arena as Van Noord and Hammam make their way into the ring.

Another clip features the model turning away diamonds in favor of a bottle of the So Scandal fragrance.

The scent’s hallmark — as with the other perfumes in the designer’s “Scandal” range — is the bottle cap that depicts a woman’s bare legs. When you spritz the perfume, which comes in a raspberry-hued bottle, you will get an intoxicating waft of orange blossom, sambac jasmine and tuberose notes.

Hammam, who was born to a Moroccan mother and an Egyptian father in the Netherlands, is the latest model of Arab descent to feature in a Jean Paul Gaultier campaign.

In May, part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid and Qaher Harhash, who made headlines as the first man from Palestine to sign to a modeling agency, starred in the brand’s nautical-inspired campaign for its first ready-to-wear offering since 2014 — the “Les Marins by Jean Paul Gaultier” collection.

Hadid, whose parents are Dutch reality television star Yolanda Hadid and Palestinian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, appeared as a sultry mermaid in a series of campaign videos directed by British photographer Charlotte Wales and shot by film cinematographer Pat Aldinger.

Harhash, who was signed by an agency in Tel Aviv when he was just 16-years-old, reportedly making him the first ever Palestinian male model, wrote on Instagram: “Was an absolute heart-warming and beautiful experience to work with @bellahadid! Thankful for my JPG family (sic).”