Islamism still prime security threat to West: Blair

Islamism still prime security threat to West: Blair
Former UK prime minister Tony Blair warned on Monday that "radical Islam" remained a "first-order security threat" to the world despite two decades confronting the issue across the globe. (AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Islamism still prime security threat to West: Blair

Islamism still prime security threat to West: Blair
  • British PM during 9/11 attacks calls for preparation to counter ‘bio-terror’
  • ‘Overwhelming political constraint on military interventions’ represents challenge for UK, Europe, NATO
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The West still faces the threat of large-scale terror attacks by radical Islamist groups, but this time using bio-terrorism, Britain’s former Prime Minister Tony Blair has warned.

He made the comments in a speech marking two decades since the 9/11 terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in the US.

Blair, who was prime minister at the time of the attacks, said Islamist terror remains an acute threat but may arrive in a different form, one influenced by the events of the last two years.

“Despite the decline in terrorist attacks, Islamism, both the ideology and the violence, is a first-order security threat; and, unchecked, it will come to us, even if centered far from us, as 9/11 demonstrated,” he added.

“COVID-19 has taught us about deadly pathogens. Bio-terror possibilities may seem like the realm of science fiction, but we would be wise now to prepare for their potential use by non-state actors.”

In his speech, Blair appeared to contradict the views of US President Joe Biden by suggesting that nation-building must remain a key tool in the American foreign policy arsenal, saying drone strikes and special forces alone cannot defeat radical Islamism.

Biden recently declared that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan has turned the page on the American era of nation-building.

Blair appeared to admit that nation-building in Afghanistan — which was seized unexpectedly quickly by the Taliban following the US troop withdrawal — was a failure, but said structural issues in the Afghan government and external actors, which he did not name, were responsible.

“Our ‘remaking’ didn’t fail because the people didn’t want the country ‘remade.’ For sure, we could have ‘remade’ better, but Afghans did not choose the Taliban takeover,” he added.

“The last opinion poll in 2019 showed them (the Taliban) with 4 percent support among the Afghan people. They conquered the country by violence not persuasion. The barrier to ‘nation-building’ is usually not the people, but poor institutional capacity and governance, including corruption, over many years; and most of all the challenge of trying to build whilst internal elements combined with external support are trying to destroy.”

He continued: “For me, one of the most alarming developments of recent times has been the sense that the West lacks the capacity to formulate strategy, that its short-term political imperatives have squeezed the space for long-term thinking.

“It is this sense more than anything else which gives our allies anxiety and our opponents a belief our time is over.”

For Europe, he said, the most pressing security issues could come from the Sahel — a vast region in Africa comprising Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Burkina Faso and other countries — which has experienced a surge in extremist violence that regional governments have failed to stamp out.

“We do not have the capacity to help those countries govern their space or get on their feet,” Blair added. “Are we going to let the situation fester until finally we get waves of extremism and waves of migration coming from there, or are we going to deal with it?”

But despite the security threat, he said, there is “now an overwhelming political constraint on military interventions,” and this represents a challenge for Britain, Europe and NATO.

“If the enemy we’re fighting knows that the more casualties they inflict, the more our political will to fight erodes, then the incentive structure is plain.”

Topics: Former UK prime minister Tony Blair radical Islam Taliban Afghanistan

Activists accuse German firms over Uyghur forced labor

Activists accuse German firms over Uyghur forced labor
Updated 06 September 2021
AFP

Activists accuse German firms over Uyghur forced labor

Activists accuse German firms over Uyghur forced labor
  • European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights said it had filed the case after carrying out an open source investigation
  • It was difficult for civil society organisations to obtain clear evidence of the abuse
Updated 06 September 2021
AFP

BERLIN: Rights activists said Monday they had filed a criminal complaint in Germany against five retailers including C&A, Lidl and Hugo Boss, accusing them of benefiting from forced labor among China’s Uyghur population.
The European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) said it had filed the case, which also targeted the two supermarket chains Aldi Nord and Aldi Sued, after carrying out an open source investigation.
The ECCHR’s Miriam Saage-Maass said it was difficult for civil society organizations to obtain clear evidence of the abuse but there was enough for prosecutors to take a closer look.
She said there was plenty of information emerging to suggest forced labor was taking place.
“The question is whether entertaining business relationships is not a way of aiding and abetting those international crimes,” she said.
Saage-Maass added that the five companies had listed “publicly and voluntarily” their supplying factories from Xinjiang — the Chinese region at the center of forced-labor allegations — but that they may just be the tip of the iceberg.
“We do believe that those five are really only an example of a much wider and more systematic problem,” she said.
She pointed out that Chinese cotton made up 20 percent of global production — and 80 percent of it was produced in Xinjiang.
“So it’s very likely that there are many more companies sourcing from the region,” she added.
Contacted by AFP, fashion retailer C&A denied purchasing any garments from Xinjiang-based manufacturers. It added that it has not been sourcing yarn or fabric from the region.
Likewise, Hugo Boss rejected the ECCHR’s claims. It argued that it’s “values and standards were adhered to in the production of our goods and that there are no violations of the law.”
The Aldi group said the ECCHR’s allegations were directed at the supplier Turpan Jinpin Knitting, but it said it had stopped purchasing any items from the company since the end of 2019.
The United States says that Beijing is carrying out genocide against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim Turkic people in Xinjiang, where experts estimate more than one million people are incarcerated in camps.
Beijing denies genocide and has described the camps as vocational training centers aimed at steering people away from extremism after years of unrest.
Uyghurs say are being forced to renounce religious traditions.
Several major consumer brands including Uniqlo, H&M, Nike and Adidas announced last year that they would stop buying cotton from the region, leading to boycott calls in China.
The ECCHR’s move follows similar action in France.
In July, French magistrates opened an inquiry into allegations four fashion groups including Uniqlo and the owner of Zara profited from Uyghur forced labor.
The case is based on a complaint lodged in April by the anti-corruption group Sherpa, the French branch of the Clean Clothes Campaign, and the Uyghur Institute of Europe, as well as by a Uyghur woman who had been held in a camp in Xinjiang.

Topics: Germany China Uyghur population

Taliban provincial governor vows to fight Daesh

Taliban provincial governor vows to fight Daesh
Updated 06 September 2021
AFP

Taliban provincial governor vows to fight Daesh

Taliban provincial governor vows to fight Daesh
  • With the Taliban in power, “there will be no reason for (Daesh) to be here,” he said
  • One Daesh commentary published after the fall of Kabul accused the Taliban of betraying militants with the US withdrawal deal
Updated 06 September 2021
AFP

JALALABAD: As a Taliban commander, he spent years battling the former Afghan government. Now, with his hard-line movement back in power, Mullah Neda Mohammad vows to continue fighting against rival militants, the Daesh group.

Following the Taliban’s victory in August, Mohammad took over as governor of Nangarhar province, home to the Daesh Afghanistan-Pakistan chapter’s stronghold.

“We are searching for individuals who are hiding,” Mohammad told AFP, claiming his forces have arrested 70 to 80 Daesh members since they took control of Nangarhar’s provincial capital Jalalabad, the country’s fifth biggest city.

Daesh have been responsible for some of the deadliest attacks in Afghanistan of recent years, massacring civilians at mosques, shrines, public squares and even hospitals.

The group claimed responsibility for a devastating suicide bombing near Kabul airport on August 26 that killed more than 100 Afghans and 13 US soldiers.

It was the deadliest attack against American forces in Afghanistan since 2011.

After the blast, the US military said it had carried out a drone strike against a Daesh “planner” in the Nangarhar province.

Still, Mohammad says he does not believe Daesh poses a great a threat as they did in Iraq and Syria.

“Here they have suffered many casualties in northern and eastern Afghanistan,” he told AFP in Jalalabad, at the governor’s palace, now decked with Taliban flags.

With the Taliban in power, “there will be no reason for (Daesh) to be here,” he said. “We don’t consider Daesh as a threat.”

Although both Daesh and the Taliban are hard-line Islamist militants, they have differed on the minutiae of religion and strategy, while each claiming to be the true flag-bearers of jihad.

That tussle has led to bloody fighting between the two.

One Daesh commentary published after the fall of Kabul accused the Taliban of betraying militants with the US withdrawal deal, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors militant communications.

The latest estimates of Daesh’s strength vary from 500 active fighters to as high as several thousand, according to a UN report in July.

However, a spree of prison breaks by the Taliban during their summer offensive also led to many Daesh militants being released.

The Taliban swept to power with staggering speed, and Mohammad described how he and his fighters were able to march on Jalalabad without firing a shot.

There had been intense fighting against former government forces in nearby Sherzad as they made their advance, but once the Taliban took the village they received word of a surrender.

Jalalabad’s former leaders “sent a representative who told us that they did not want to fight any more and wanted to hand over the local government peacefully,” Mohammad said.

“We built our organization here,” he said. “We appointed the police chief, intelligence chief and the governor — which was given to me.”

After two decades of fighting an insurgency, the Taliban must rapidly transition into a governing force that can manage a humanitarian crisis and war-wrecked economy.

It has resulted in commanders more at ease with organizing ambushes now running cities of hundreds of thousands of people.

Like most in Afghanistan, the people of Nangarhar are scarred by the memories of the Taliban’s brutal reign in the 1990s, which was infamous for deaths by stoning, girls being banned from school and women from working in contact with men.

The province’s new governor has offered reassuring words, but many people remain skeptical about the Taliban’s pledge of a different kind of rule.

“We will protect their rights and we won’t allow criminals to harm the people of Afghanistan, particularly the people of Nangarhar,” Mohammad said.

Despite the assurances, an aid worker in Jalalabad said on condition of anonymity that “a lot of people in the city are not happy, and they are afraid for freedom of expression.”

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan Kabul Taliban Daesh

At least 30 dead in weekend DR Congo attack: UN, local sources

At least 30 dead in weekend DR Congo attack: UN, local sources
Updated 06 September 2021
AFP

At least 30 dead in weekend DR Congo attack: UN, local sources

At least 30 dead in weekend DR Congo attack: UN, local sources
Updated 06 September 2021
AFP

BUNIA: At least 30 people were killed in a weekend attack in the restive northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local and UN sources said on Monday.

The militants of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) are suspected to have carried out the attack in the Ituri area on Saturday, they said.

Topics: DR Congo United Nations (UN)

British minister says he was wrong on Afghan veterans taking their own life

British minister says he was wrong on Afghan veterans taking their own life
Updated 06 September 2021
Reuters

British minister says he was wrong on Afghan veterans taking their own life

British minister says he was wrong on Afghan veterans taking their own life
Updated 06 September 2021
Reuters

LONDON: A British junior defence minister said on Monday that he was wrong when he said that some former British soldiers had taken their own lives due to anger over the U.S.-led withdrawal from Afghanistan.
“Actually the thing I was referring to was inaccurate,” James Heappey, a junior defence minister, told BBC TV. “We're looking very, very carefully at whether or not it is true that someone has taken their life in the last few days.”
Heappey earlier told Sky News that some British military veterans from the Afghan war had taken their own lives because they were so devastated by the chaotic withdrawal of U.S.-led forces from the country and the victory of the Taliban.
A spokesman for Britain's defence ministry denied that veterans had taken their own lives due to the withdrawal. 
The humiliation of the lightning Taliban takeover in Afghanistan after a 20-year war that cost hundreds of thousands of lives and at least a trillion dollars has dismayed veterans of the war.
Britain lost 457 armed forces personnel in Afghanistan, or 13 percent of the international military coalition’s 3,500 fatalities since 2001.
“I know, unfortunately, there have been soldiers who served in Afghanistan, indeed a soldier who served on my last tour in Afghanistan, who have taken their own lives in the last week or so because of the feelings they have had over what’s happening in Afghanistan,” said Heappey.
“That is hugely concerning and upsetting,” Heappey, who served in the British army in Afghanistan, Northern Ireland and Iraq, told Sky News. “That makes me sick to the bottom of my stomach.”
Heappey, who reached the rank of major before entering politics, said he was hearing the Taliban was now in control of the whole of Afghanistan but that the situation in Panjshir did not change the big picture.
Britain fears the Taliban’s return and the vacuum left by the West’s chaotic withdrawal will allow militants from Al-Qaeda to gain a foothold in Afghanistan, just 20 years after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States. 

Topics: Afghanistan crisis UK troops US Afghanistan withdrawal

New Zealand eases virus curbs in areas beyond Auckland

New Zealand eases virus curbs in areas beyond Auckland
Updated 06 September 2021
Reuters

New Zealand eases virus curbs in areas beyond Auckland

New Zealand eases virus curbs in areas beyond Auckland
  • Schools, offices and businesses can now operate with social distancing rules in place as the regions’ alert level shifts to 2 from 3
Updated 06 September 2021
Reuters
WELLINGTON: New Zealand will ease COVID-19 curbs in all regions outside its biggest city of Auckland from midnight on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference.
Schools, offices and businesses can now operate with social distancing rules in place as the regions’ alert level shifts to 2 from 3, Ardern added.

