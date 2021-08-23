Muslim World League, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change sign deal to empower 100,000 young people

LONDON: The Muslim World League and the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change have launched a new partnership to bring together their common vision to serve the future generation of youth.
There are about 1.8 billion young people in the world and many of them face a myriad of challenges, such as poverty, violence, exclusion and negative perceptions. They are not getting the information they need or learning the necessary skills to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world. They also feel that they do not have a secure platform that gives them the confidence to share their opinions and make choices that affect their future and the way they live.
The MWL and the TBI will work together over the next three years to deliver a global education program to equip more than 100,000 young people aged 13 to 17 in more than 18 countries around the world with critical thinking and dialogue skills.
The program will work through networks of schools and education partners around the world to train more than 2,400 teachers in active listening and global communication to transfer these skills to their students.
This will contribute to building greater mutual understanding, tolerance and trust between young people and their communities and correct perceptions of religious and cultural diversity.
The program will also build a broader dialogue between followers of different religions and cultures within diverse communities, utilizing young people’s empathy and understanding of those who are different from them in their daily lives, their families and their communities.
This program has greater importance as the world deals with the pandemic’s impact on youth education. Learning dialogue skills is vital to building bridges of understanding and exchange, combating misinformation and building empathy among young people.
The TBI is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to equip leaders and governments for a global future, by shaping debate and providing expert advice to help leaders build open, inclusive, and prosperous societies in an increasingly interconnected world.
Jeddah’s new drinking water and wudu stations draw inspiration from the past
The endowment is working in full swing on some watering projects, such as finding watering stations and desalination water wells in remote villages
Updated 26 min 20 sec ago
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: Four new drinking water and wudu stations have been launched in Jeddah by the King Abdul Aziz Endowment of Ain Al-Aziziah, drawing their inspiration from the city’s historical water supply methods.
Al-Bazan, which translates as water tanks, is based on Jeddah’s previous water distribution system.
Tanks were distributed across the city’s old town before there was a supply network in place, making them the primary water source for the people of Jeddah.
In the past, before the endowment was established, Jeddah families received their water from a man called “saggah” (water man) who sourced it from the city’s bazans and traveled around districts delivering it.
“The main idea behind this project is to supply people with water and to remind them of the tremendous transformation that the city has gone through,” Sakhr Al-Asmari, head of public relations at the King Abdul Aziz Endowment of Ain Al-Aziziah, told Arab News.
“The endowment targets several vital places in Jeddah to provide them with the tanks, the waterfront was one of the first and (there are) more to come soon.”
The modern bazans are in different areas across the waterfront and will supply clean water for people to drink and perform wudu. They are aimed at beautifying public facilities and resemble the main pipelines from the valleys.
The endowment was instrumental in providing free and clean drinking water to Jeddah residents, with its infrastructure being the primary source of water until 1979, when modern solutions based on seawater desalination became the new primary water source for Jeddah and supplied several regions in Saudi Arabia.
“The endowment is working in full swing on some watering projects, such as finding watering stations and desalination water wells in remote villages throughout the region and neighboring provinces to achieve the goal of the founder King Abdul Aziz and to fulfill one of Vision 2030’s components,” Al-Asmari said.
Students key to next phase of the pandemic, say Saudi health officials
The family has an important role in enhancing public health situation, officials say
Ministry of Education has designated committees to implement and follow-up on plans in educational institutions to ensure public health and safety
Updated 50 min 13 sec ago
Ruba Obaid
JEDDAH: With fully jabbed students returning to schools and universities next week, the Saudi health authorities have outlined efforts to ensure maximum safety as the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues.
On Sunday, the Public Health Authority said that students will play a major role in maintaining the stability of the health situation in the Kingdom, adding that parents will also need to play their part.
“Social distancing and protection protocols are constantly updated, including education protocols, to ensure a safe return,” said preventive medicine and public health consultant Emad Al-Mohammadi at a Sunday press conference.
Al-Mohammadi said that students infected with COVID-19 or who report respiratory symptoms cannot attend school until their full recovery.
“The family has an important role in enhancing public health situation, by ensuring good nutrition for their children and encouraging them to commit to a routine that includes physical activity,” he said, adding: “On the other hand, they must provide children with preventive supplies such as masks and hand sanitizer, and a complete stationery set in order to eliminate direct contact with other students or their belongings.”
“Students’ biggest role in the next period is adhering to preventive measures,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has designated supervisory, executive and operational committees to implement and follow-up on plans in educational institutions to ensure the health and safety of administrative and academic staff.
Each school will allocate a specific isolation room for students who have potentially been infected with COVID-19. Moreover, classes will be frequently sanitized, and if there is a suspected infection, the whole class will be moved online.
The Ministry of Health continues to urge the public to get the vaccine and announced that the Moderna vaccine is now available for children aged between 12 and 17.
The MOH added that the same age group are permitted to mix doses, receiving either Pfizer or Moderna jabs.
Nearly 34 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the Kingdom, including more than 12.5 million second doses.
“The delta variant is widespread across the Kingdom. It spreads three times faster than the basic form of the virus. Therefore, a single dose of the vaccine is not sufficient to counter the delta variant, while two doses proved their effectiveness,” said MOH spokesperson Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly.
JEDDAH: Saudi municipalities have ramped up efforts to monitor compliance with anti-COVID-19 health and safety measures.
Eastern Province municipality carried out 9,543 inspection tours in one week in shopping malls, commercial centers and stores.
It issued penalties to 459 people for ignoring health regulations, including failure to use the Tawakkalna app and overcrowding.
In Jeddah, the municipality closed 43 facilities during 10,413 monitoring rounds carried out at the end of last week in order to ensure that commercial establishments were complying with the precautionary guidelines and measures. 49 other establishments were issued fines.
Asir municipality also carried out 9,660 inspection tours in two weeks across shops and commercial centers, and found 66 health violations, including ignoring social distancing and mask wearing rules, leniency in measuring the body temperatures of customers, overcrowding issues, and failures to use the Tawakkalna app effectively.
The Tawakkalna app was launched last year to help track COVID-19 cases and has been updated to show vaccination information, including an individual’s status, such as vaccinated or infected. It now functions as a COVID-19 “passport.”
Municipalities urged all commercial facilities to abide by regulations to ensure public safety and prevent the spread of the disease.
Officials have also urged the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.
Meanwhile, Hail’s health department carried out 535 inspection tours during July to ensure that precautionary measures were being adhered to. The tours included 99 visits to government and private hospitals, 211 visits to private medical complexes, and 225 visits to private pharmacies.
What Saudi domination of Arab university rankings table signifies
Investments pays off as Saudi institutions dominate Times Higher Education’s Arab University Rankings 2021
Experts say there is still room for improvement in vocational training, teaching, graduate jobs and locally conducted research
Updated 22 August 2021
Caline Malek
DUBAI: Four Saudi universities have claimed the top five positions in a new ranking of Arab academic institutions, a sign that investment in higher education is paying off.
King Abdulaziz University took first place in the table produced by Times Higher Education, followed by Thuwal’s King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and Alkhobar’s Prince Mohammad bin Fahd University in third and fourth respectively. Dammam’s King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals took fifth place, followed by Riyadh’s King Saud University in eighth.
Saudi Arabia’s achievements are, however, not quite reflective of the Arab world as a whole, according to experts who say the Middle East still has a long way to go to build a strong and sustainable higher-education system.
“Saudi Arabia has been building up research capacity across multiple institutions, and recruiting some of the best and brightest academics from across the world,” Natasha Ridge, executive director at the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al-Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research in Ras Al-Khaimah in the UAE, told Arab News.
“This investment over time is really starting to pay off. This is coupled with the opening up of the Kingdom to tourism, which more generally has meant that it’s no longer an isolated enclave but a vibrant and connected country that can now attract both students and faculty from across the world,” she said.
“You can see that Saudi Arabia has the majority of universities in the top 10 of every category, indicating a holistic approach to higher education.”
Judith Finnemore, an education consultant in the UAE, believes that Saudi Arabia’s higher-education success story is rooted in its recent drive to attract international expertise and develop quality research infrastructure, which were once the exclusive preserve of institutions in the West.
“It has done this because it realizes that shoveling its school leavers off to foreign universities isn’t conducive to alleviating the brain drain,” Finnemore told Arab News.
“They were seeing a ‘finished product’ but not realizing the advantages of having innovation and research available in-country.”
Ridge said there are currently far too many students studying just a handful of subjects such as business administration, and not enough opting for courses in psychology and education — sectors in urgent need of more graduates.
This is partly the result of low funding for research in social sciences, especially relating to the public sector, such as education, urban planning and public health, among others.
“We still need a lot more locally conducted research on issues particular to the region so that policymakers can be more effective,” Ridge said.
Also, once students graduate they often leave university without the skills sought by employers.
“There’s a lack of vocational education and colleges to train people in trades and other more applied fields,” Ridge said.
Although university staff are often paid well, long teaching hours can take away from other important aspects of their work.
ARAB UNIVERSITYRANKINGS 2021
1 King Abdulaziz University (KSA)
2 Qatar University (Qatar)
3 King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KSA)
4 Prince Mohammad bin Fahd University (KSA)
5 King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KSA)
6 Khalifa University (UAE)
7 United Arab Emirates University (UAE)
8 King Saud University (KSA)
9 American University of Beirut (Lebanon)
10 Zewail City of Science and Technology (Egypt)
“While some countries and universities can pay high salaries to attract high-performing faculty, many can’t, and on top of that they require faculty to have very high teaching loads, which then limits the amount of research they can do,” Ridge said.
“This then impacts the rankings of the universities if faculty aren’t publishing enough papers.”
While there have been enormous strides in the adoption of technology in further education, Finnemore said access to digital learning and research aids is by no means guaranteed across the region.
“In all societies, the need for on-the-go education provided by distance learning and apps is taking off globally,” she added.
“This will enable learning to be real and much more useful to the workforce than turning out batches of graduates who then go out to seek work.”
Although the quality and availability of higher education will no doubt continue to improve, especially in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, these nations can only stand to benefit if enough graduate jobs are created and if students themselves pursue degrees in a wider variety of disciplines.
“In the longer-established systems such as Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon, there have been ongoing concerns about the employability of graduates and the number of people pursuing a university education and then being unemployed,” Ridge said.
“Without a strong and culturally valued vocational sector, low-quality institutions will keep producing graduates who then can’t find work and feel disillusioned about their future, leading to social unrest.”
There are signs, though, that students are adapting. The COVID-19 pandemic, for instance, has forced young people to embrace different learning formats.
“But there isn’t necessarily a wholesale take-up from more traditional faculty reluctant to relinquish the lecturing role,” Finnemore said.
“If more fluid structures do evolve, I can see this as a way to ensure a greatly more educated workforce, because the less rigid approach could appeal to a far wider spread of the population, like women and rural dwellers, among others.”
Such work is crucial as the GCC states transition to a more knowledge-based economy. With their large youth populations and the advantage of oil wealth, these countries could avoid the “baggage” of traditional educational approaches and create a school-to-workforce pipeline that propels industries ahead of the rest of the world. “This is what happened in places like Singapore, and look where they are,” Finnemore said.
Ridge said: “Without high-performing higher-education institutions, countries in the Middle East will have to keep depending on expertise from elsewhere, whether paid for by aid programs or by their own governments. This isn’t sustainable or efficient for the future of the region.”
Put another way, the entire sustainable development agenda in the Middle East must be built on the solid foundations of a top-notch higher-education sector.
Saudi Arabia, along with other GCC countries, could well become the trailblazers in achieving this ambitious goal.
Take Riyadh’s Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, the largest women’s university in the world. Recently, it became the first university in Saudi Arabia to win accreditation to award its staff the Advance HE Fellowship upon completion of its Academic Excellence Program.
Led by staff at its Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, under the umbrella of the Academic Development Deanship, PNU has been working toward accreditation for the past three years, establishing a strong team of fellows as part of a growing fellowship community of almost 150,000.
“We’re delighted to have achieved accreditation for the AEP, a professional development and recognition scheme,” Ola Elshurafa, an academic consultant and AEP scheme leader at the CETL, and herself a senior fellow, told Arab News.
“This achievement is a significant milestone in our work toward teaching excellence across PNU by recognizing and rewarding the commitment of individuals in their continuous professional development,” she said.
“We’re committed to supporting PNU faculty and staff in their journey toward quality education, in light of international standards, for the improvement of student learning and achievement.”
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait
The coalition is taking operational measures to protect civilians and objects from hostile attempts
The OIC strongly condemned the attempt to target the Kingdom
Updated 47 min 28 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward southern Saudi Arabia, state TV reported on Sunday.
The coalition said the drone was targeting the southwestern city of Khamis Mushait, adding that the Iran-backed group continues its attempts to target civilians.
“We are taking operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects,” the coalition added in a statement.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the Houthis’ failed attempt to target innocent civilians in Khamis Mushait with a booby-trapped drone.
Secretary-General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen said the OIC also condemned the terrorist practices committed by the militia and those who support, finance and provide it with weapons.
Al-Othaimeen reiterated the OIC’s support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to preserve its security and stability and the safety of citizens and residents.
The UAE and Bahrain also strongly denounced the attack and affirmed their full solidarity with Saudi Arabia.