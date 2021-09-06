You are here

  • Home
  • Police investigating 4 Argentines over WCup qualifier chaos

Police investigating 4 Argentines over WCup qualifier chaos

Police investigating 4 Argentines over WCup qualifier chaos
Federal police and health agency officers interrupted the South American classic between Brazil and Argentine after six minutes of play, in an operation that investigates the irregular entry of four players of Argentina into the country. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2tkvn

Updated 06 September 2021
AP

Police investigating 4 Argentines over WCup qualifier chaos

Police investigating 4 Argentines over WCup qualifier chaos
  • Brazil federal police confirmed to AP on Monday the four players received a notification to leave the country on Sunday night
  • Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Giovanni Lo Celso, and Cristian Romero had to give written statements to authorities
Updated 06 September 2021
AP

SAO PAULO: Four Argentina footballers are being investigated by Brazil federal police for allegedly providing false information upon arrival in Sao Paulo for a World Cup qualifying match.
The Brazil-Argentina qualifier on Sunday was interrupted after seven minutes when agents of Brazil’s health agency, Anvisa, insisted they should take England-based players Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Giovanni Lo Celso, and Cristian Romero to the airport for breaching coronavirus protocols.
Anvisa said Argentina soccer officials knew since Saturday that the four players — three of whom were on the field — should not play because they were in the United Kingdom 14 days before their arrival, but did not inform authorities as required. Visitors from the UK must undergo a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine.
Brazil federal police confirmed to AP on Monday the four players received a notification to leave the country on Sunday night, and had to give written statements to authorities. They flew with the rest of the Argentina squad to Buenos Aires shortly after. The match was abandoned without a score.
Argentina tweeted on Monday that Martinez and Buendia were authorized to return to England so they could rejoin their club Aston Villa. It did not discuss the situation for Tottenham’s Lo Celso and Romero.
Anvisa director Alex Campos said Argentina “repeatedly ignored the agency’s recommendations.”
“They were first informed Saturday morning about the players entering the country with false information,” Campos told SporTV.
“We could have deported them at once. But we recommended the quarantine. There was another meeting in the afternoon, same message. And then Sunday morning we saw they had attended a training session.
“We never meant to interrupt the match. We were stopped from acting until the time the match began. Our only goal was to take the players who were challenging Brazilian regulations,” Campos added. “The match could have continued, the interruption was a decision by sports executives. Argentina tried to put pressure on Brazilian authorities and chose to leave if they didn’t have those players.”
Campos also said the four players refused to sign a notification of the incident before leaving.
The AP also had access to two documents of the Brazilian Football Confederation dated July 5 and Sept. 2 in which it mentions new government restrictions issued on June 23 for travelers who were in the United Kingdom two weeks before their arrival.
The documents were addressed to José Astigarraga, the secretary-general of South American soccer body CONMEBOL, with copies to the Argentine and Peru soccer bodies. Brazil is to play Peru on Thursday in another World Cup qualifier.
The documents outlining the new restrictions also mention the possibility of exceptional waivers to be requested to Brazil’s Chief of Staff office. The Chief of Staff office said in a statement it has not received requests for exceptional waivers from the Argentine Football Association

Topics: Brazil federal police Argentina footballers #covid-19

Related

FIFA ‘regrets’ chaos at abandoned Brazil v Argentina match
Sport
FIFA ‘regrets’ chaos at abandoned Brazil v Argentina match
Lionel Messi in PSG squad for first time and poised for debut
Sport
Lionel Messi in PSG squad for first time and poised for debut

Jordan claim 2021 Arab Women’s Cup after late 1-0 win over Tunisia

Jordan players celebrate Maysa Jbarah's late winner in the 2021 Arab Women's Cup final against Tunisia. (UAFA)
Jordan players celebrate Maysa Jbarah's late winner in the 2021 Arab Women's Cup final against Tunisia. (UAFA)
Updated 06 September 2021
Ali Khaled

Jordan claim 2021 Arab Women’s Cup after late 1-0 win over Tunisia

Jordan players celebrate Maysa Jbarah's late winner in the 2021 Arab Women's Cup final against Tunisia. (UAFA)
  • Maysa Jbarah scored the winning goal in stoppage time of a close final in Cairo to give Jordan their first triumph in the competition
Updated 06 September 2021
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Jordan have claimed the 2021 Arab Women’s Cup after a last-gasp 1-0 win over Tunisia in the final at Cairo’s Arab Contractors Stadium on Monday night.

Maysa Jbarah, who had scored twice in the semifinal win over Egypt, once again proved the hero, scoring the winning goal in stoppage time just when it looked like the teams would not be separated.

For the gallant Tunisians it was a heartbreaking to lose a match they put so much effort into, but for the Jordanians, there were wild celebration at the final whistle.

This was only the second time that the Arab Women’s Cup - organised by the Union of Arab Football Association (UAFA) - was held for senior national teams, the first being in 2006 when Algeria beat Morocco 1-0 in Alexandria.

On Friday, Jordan reached the final after beating Egypt 5-2 in the first of the competition’s semifinals, while Tunisia overcame Algeria 4-3 in penalty shootout after normal time had finished in 2-2 draw later that day.

Earlier in the seven-team tournament, Egypt won Group A with seven points, with Tunisia finishing second with five points to join the hosts in the semifinals. Lebanon and Sudan finished third and fourth.

Meanwhile, Jordan finished second in the three-team Group B to progress to the last four with Algeria, with Palestine coming last in the group with no points.

Topics: football soccer Arab Women's Cup 2021 Jordan Tunisia Women's Football

Related

Algeria beats Palestine to reach semifinals of 2021 Arab Women’s Cup
Sport
Algeria beats Palestine to reach semifinals of 2021 Arab Women’s Cup
Egypt overwhelms Sudan 10-0 in Arab Women’s Cup 2021 opener
Sport
Egypt overwhelms Sudan 10-0 in Arab Women’s Cup 2021 opener

Hijabi kickboxer killed in MMA bout fought ‘mismatched’ opponent, inquest hears

Saeideh Aletaha, 26, collapsed in a bathroom and died the day after being knocked out by her opponent Janie Morgan, 34, in a mixed martial arts fight. (Screenshot/Facebook)
Saeideh Aletaha, 26, collapsed in a bathroom and died the day after being knocked out by her opponent Janie Morgan, 34, in a mixed martial arts fight. (Screenshot/Facebook)
Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

Hijabi kickboxer killed in MMA bout fought ‘mismatched’ opponent, inquest hears

Saeideh Aletaha, 26, collapsed in a bathroom and died the day after being knocked out by her opponent Janie Morgan, 34, in a mixed martial arts fight. (Screenshot/Facebook)
  • Saeideh Aletaha, 26, collapsed and died in 2019 after being knocked out the day before
  • An inquest into the circumstances surrounding her death is ongoing
Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A Muslim kickboxer who died after sustaining a blow to the head in 2019 was matched against a “much bigger” opponent, her family have told an inquest.

Saeideh Aletaha, 26, collapsed in a bathroom and died the day after being knocked out by her opponent Janie Morgan, 34, in a mixed martial arts fight in November 2019.

Aletaha’s family described her as “slim,” and said Morgan was “very clearly stronger” and “more muscled.”

Morgan did not attend Monday’s inquest, but said in a statement that she had hugged Aletaha after the fight and that she was “shocked” when she heard she had died.

“We both agreed that it was a good fight, she thanked me and said well done,” Morgan added. “I apologised as well ... It is a full contact sport but I do not want to seriously hurt anyone.”

Aletaha, from Salisbury in the south of England, had previously said she wanted to prove to people that a “Muslim lady” can compete in extreme sports even if she is wearing a hijab.

During the inquest, the University of Loughborough graduate’s brothers Ali and Amir raised concerns of a potential mismatch between Aletaha and her opponent.

Aletaha’s family said: “In her chosen sport, Saeideh always used to send her picture with her opponent before each match. However, we did note that for her last match she had cut the picture of her opponent and sent only her own picture.

“We now think that if she had shared her opponent’s picture, Amir would have certainly commented about their physical differences and the fact her opponent seemed bigger and more muscled.

“The night before the match she had mentioned to her sister Sepideh that she was stressed but never mentioned the reason.”

The event organizer, Richard Harding, denied that there was a mismatch, saying Aletaha had more experience than her opponent and both fighters weighed 54 kg.

He denied that Aletaha was at an innate disadvantage due to her body shape compared with Morgan, saying she was a “movement-based” fighter who used speed in her fights, while Morgan was “top heavy” and would seek to “hit Ms Aletaha hard.”

Aletaha’s family described her as “friendly and full of energy,” saying: “Even from childhood, she was always dedicated to whatever she was doing and always seeking success, putting 110 percent to her goals.

“She was a person who was confident but modest, emotional but stable, friendly, open minded and full of energy who could win everyone’s heart.”

They added: “We were surprised by the number of people in the UK who told us that she had influenced their life and career, and their way of thinking.”

The inquest into her death will continue at Southampton Crown Court on Tuesday.

Topics: Mixed martial arts MMA

Related

MMA fighter has finger severed in match; doctors reattach it
Sport
MMA fighter has finger severed in match; doctors reattach it
Mounir Lazzez paving a path for generation of Arab MMA fighters
Sport
Mounir Lazzez paving a path for generation of Arab MMA fighters

Brazil soccer legend Pele underwent surgery to remove colon tumor

Brazil soccer legend Pele underwent surgery to remove colon tumor
Updated 06 September 2021
Reuters

Brazil soccer legend Pele underwent surgery to remove colon tumor

Brazil soccer legend Pele underwent surgery to remove colon tumor
  • "The tumor was identified during the tests I mentioned last week" Pele said in a social media post
Updated 06 September 2021
Reuters

SAO PAULO: Former Brazil soccer great Pele underwent surgery on Saturday to remove a tumor in his colon, according to a social media post on Monday by the sports legend, who has been in hospital for six days.
“Last Saturday I underwent surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon,” the posting said. “The tumor was identified during the tests I mentioned last week.”

Topics: Pele football Brazil

Related

Analysis Even in death, Diego Maradona continues to haunt Peter Shilton
Sport
Even in death, Diego Maradona continues to haunt Peter Shilton
Former France defender Adams dies after 39 years in a coma
Sport
Former France defender Adams dies after 39 years in a coma

FIFA ‘regrets’ chaos at abandoned Brazil v Argentina match

FIFA ‘regrets’ chaos at abandoned Brazil v Argentina match
Updated 06 September 2021
AFP

FIFA ‘regrets’ chaos at abandoned Brazil v Argentina match

FIFA ‘regrets’ chaos at abandoned Brazil v Argentina match
  • The match at Sao Paulo on Sunday was halted when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch 7 minutes after kick-off
  • "FIFA regrets the scenes preceding the suspension of the match between Brazil and Argentina," FIFA said
Updated 06 September 2021
AFP

LAUSANNE: FIFA said Monday it regretted the chaotic scenes that preceded the suspension of the World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina and a decision on possible disciplinary action would be taken “in due course.”
The match at Sao Paulo’s Neo Quimica Arena on Sunday was halted when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch seven minutes after kick-off, triggering a melee involving team officials and players from both sides.
The officials intervened just hours after health authorities in Brazil said four England-based players in Argentina’s squad should be placed in “immediate quarantine” for breaching Covid-19 protocols.
“FIFA regrets the scenes preceding the suspension of the match between Brazil and Argentina for the CONMEBOL qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2022 which prevented millions of fans from enjoying a match between two of the most important football nations in the world,” football’s world governing body said in a statement.
“The first match official reports have been sent to FIFA. This information will be analyzed by the competent disciplinary bodies and a decision will be taken in due course,” FIFA added.
Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) said the Argentinian Premier League players — Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero of Tottenham, and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia — had given “false information” when they entered Brazil.
Romero, Lo Celso and Martinez were all in Argentina’s starting line-up for Sunday’s game, prompting the intervention of ANVISA officials.
In scenes of confusion on the pitch, Argentina captain Lionel Messi and his teammates left the field while Brazil’s squad began a practice game.
After the game was abandoned, Messi criticized the intervention of the Brazilian officials.
“We’ve been here for three days, why are you doing this just now?” he said on Argentina’s TyC network.
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni told reporters that “at no time were we told that they could not play the game.”
The Argentina team arrived back in Buenos Aires early Monday.

Topics: FIFA 2022 FIFA World Cup Brazil Argentina

Related

FIFA pledges action after racist abuse of England in Hungary
Sport
FIFA pledges action after racist abuse of England in Hungary
French league adds to criticism of FIFA over player release
Sport
French league adds to criticism of FIFA over player release

India win fourth Test at the Oval, go 2-1 up in series after sorry England collapse

India's Umesh Yadav celebrates as he takes the wicket of England's James Anderson, meaning India win by 157 runs on day five of the fourth Test match at The Oval. (AP)
India's Umesh Yadav celebrates as he takes the wicket of England's James Anderson, meaning India win by 157 runs on day five of the fourth Test match at The Oval. (AP)
Updated 06 September 2021
AFP

India win fourth Test at the Oval, go 2-1 up in series after sorry England collapse

India's Umesh Yadav celebrates as he takes the wicket of England's James Anderson, meaning India win by 157 runs on day five of the fourth Test match at The Oval. (AP)
  • India’s victory came 50 years on from their first Test — and series — win in England at the Oval in 1971
  • England have little time to regroup before the fifth Test at Old Trafford starts on Friday
Updated 06 September 2021
AFP

LONDON: Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah sparked a dramatic collapse as India beat England by 157 runs to win the fourth Test at the Oval on Monday and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.
The tourists bounced back in style following their innings defeat in the third Test at Headingley and cannot now lose the series.
England, set 368 to win, were relatively well-placed at 141-2 after lunch on the last day but Jadeja and Bumrah both struck twice as England lost four wickets for six runs, slumping to 147-6.
There was no way back from there. England lost two more wickets before tea including captain and star batsman Joe Root, bidding for a fourth hundred in successive Tests, who played on to recalled all-rounder Shardul Thakur for 36.
Umesh Yadav, in for the dropped Mohammed Shami, then cleaned up the tail to the delight of India fans among a capacity crowd revelling in the south London sunshine.
Yadav, who took six wickets in the match, ended proceedings when he had James Anderson caught behind off the new ball shortly after tea.
England have little time to regroup before the fifth Test at Old Trafford starts on Friday.
India’s victory came 50 years on from their first Test — and series — win in England at the Oval in 1971.
Left-arm spinner Jadeja, again preferred to star off-break bowler Ravichandran Ashwin, was eventually rewarded for a probing spell on a wearing pitch.
Haseeb Hameed, 43 not out overnight, added just 20 more runs in 108 balls on Monday.
Jadeja pierced his defense with a delivery that pitched just outside leg stump and turned to clip the top of the opener’s off stump.
Ollie Pope, who made 81 in the first innings, was bowled for two by Bumrah giving the fast bowler, gaining significant reverse swing, his 100th Test wicket.
Bumrah then took his second wicket in five deliveries when a brilliant yorker clean bowled Jonny Bairstow for a duck.
Ali was powerless to prevent further collapse, the all-rounder also falling for nought when he deflected a Jadeja delivery that turned and bounced out of the rough straight to short leg.
England had earlier resumed on 77-0, with Rory Burns 31 not out.
History, however, was against the home team as the most they have made to win in the fourth innings of a Test is 362-9, requiring 359, against Australia at Headingley in 2019.
Burns and Hameed had denied India an early breakthrough Sunday after the tourists had piled up 466 in their second innings, with player of the match Rohit Sharma scoring 127 — his first Test century outside of India.
Yadav and Bumrah opened the attack on Monday, with the pair both bowling a significantly fuller length and straighter line than on Sunday.
However, it was all-rounder Thakur — playing in his first Test since suffering a hamstring injury in the drawn series opener in Nottingham — who ended the opening stand.
With just his fourth ball of the innings, and one delivery after Burns had completed a fifty to take England to 100, Thakur’s excellent leg-cutter to the left-hander took the outside edge and was caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.
Hameed completed a 123-ball fifty — his fourth in five Tests — before he mistimed a needless slog-sweep off Jadeja only for Mohammed Siraj to drop a routine catch at mid-on.
But Dawid Malan, slow to respond to Hameed’s call, was run out for five by substitute fielder Mayank Agarwal’s throw from cover to Pant.

Topics: Cricket Test cricket India England The Oval England cricket India cricket

Related

An English team of professionals on their way to North America for the first-ever overseas tour in 1859. (Wikimedia Commons)
Sport
From England’s fields to the world: How cricket became the world’s second most popular sport
Sports for All Federation and Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation launch new Softball Cricket Tournament to raise popularity of game
Sport
Sports for All Federation and Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation launch new Softball Cricket Tournament to raise popularity of game

Latest updates

Wipro appoints new Middle East country head
Mohammed Areff has been appointed as Wipro’s new country head and managing director for the Middle East.
Firebrand Myanmar monk Wirathu released from prison
In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 file photo, Buddhist monk and anti-Muslim community leader Wirathu speaks during a pro-military rally in front of city hall in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP)
VFS Global extends services to Al-Kharj chamber members
The agreement was signed in the presence of officials from both sides.
Dubai Culture concludes annual summer camp
The summer camp activities targeted children and adolescents aged three to 18, and included virtual and physical workshops in Arabic and English.
Desert Technologies names Ahmad Alhusseini as chief strategy officer
Ahmad Saleh Alhusseini

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.