El Salvador becomes the first bitcoin nation

El Salvador becomes the first bitcoin nation
A man wearing a protective face mask with the image of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele poses for a picture at a bitcoin ATM in San Salvador, on Tuesday. AFP
Updated 1 min 47 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

  • The country bought 400 bitcoins worth around $20 million ahead of Tuesday’s launch
RIYADH: El Salvador on Tuesday became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, although it suffered teething problems when the government had to unplug a digital wallet to cope with demand.

President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency, called for help from users who had already downloaded the government-backed app, to test if it was now working properly.

“Could you please try to register and post in the comments if there are any errors or if the whole process works fine?” the president wrote on Twitter.

Bukele said using bitcoin will help Salvadorans save $400 million a year on commissions for remittances, while giving access to financial services to those with no bank account.

El Salvador purchased 150 additional bitcoins on Tuesday, Salvadoran President Nayib Buekele said on Twitter.

Bukele said El Salvador was “buying the dip” after prices of the currency dropped sharply on Tuesday morning.

The purchase of 150 bitcoins, worth about $7 million, came after El Salvador bought 400 bitcoins worth around $20 million ahead of Tuesday’s launch. 

“El Salvador accepting bitcoin as a legal tender is a significant milestone for both the country and future of cryptocurrencies,” Abdullah Mashat, managing director of a private Saudi retail company, told Arab News.

He said: “Of course, accepting a cryptocurrency has its own unique challenges and that’s something El Salvador will soon discover.”

“This step won’t be the last from sovereign governments and I expect some other progressive governments to follow in order to attract global attention and more foreign direct investments,” Mashat said. 

Earlier on Tuesday, Salvadorans trying to download the Chivo digital wallet, which the government has promoted, promising $30 of bitcoin for each user, found it was unavailable on popular app stores. Then Bukele tweeted that the government had temporarily unplugged it, in order to connect more servers to deal with demand.

Bukele blamed Apple Inc., Google and Huawei’s app download platforms for the delay.

"Release him! @Apple @Google and @Huawei," Bukele wrote in one of his tweets, which was accompanied by a red-faced "angry" emoji. The wallet was later available from Huawei.

Google and Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Prior to Bukele’s tweet, a growing number of users on social media platforms including Twitter and Reddit were calling on people to buy small amounts of bitcoin to support the El Salvador plan, Bloomberg reported.

Nigel Green, chief executive and founder of deVere group said: “It’s almost universally recognized that the future of money is inevitably digital, in some form or another.”

“I believe this is a threshold moment in the evolution of digital currency and that it ushers in the start of a new world as we can expect more nations, especially those with developing economies, to follow El Salvador’s historic lead.”

He acknowledged that there are significant risks associated with the move, including the possibility that El Salvador will run out of dollars and that institutions such as the IMF may not view a country that has adopted bitcoin favorably.

Decline

A selloff in cryptocurrencies widened on Tuesday, with bitcoin weakening nearly 4 percent while smaller rival ether fell more than 6 percent.
Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, traded lower on Tuesday, falling by 8.73 percent to $44,771.04 at 6:08 p.m. Riyadh time and Ether slipped by 12.46 percent at $3,156.60, according to data from CoinDesk.

Topics: Crytpocurrency

RIYADH: A recent report by the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce revealed that e-commerce in the Kingdom is growing at a rapid pace. 

The volume of transactions in the sector reached about SR21.375 billion ($5.7 billion) last year.

The total value of the e-commerce sector in the Kingdom contributed $10.4 billion to the national accounts last year.

The global e-commerce index last year showed that the Kingdom ranked second in the Arab world, and 49 globally out of 152 countries.

The Saudi Ministry of Commerce data showed an increase in the number of licensed online stores in 2020 by 14 percent compared to 2019. The number of commercial records for licensed online stores reached 28,676. Electronic platforms increased by about 3,571 new platforms in the first half of 2020 .

Topics: Saudi Arabia e-commerce

Wa’ed, entrepreneurship arm of Aramco, gives $2.71m in grants to winning startups

Wa’ed, entrepreneurship arm of Aramco, gives $2.71m in grants to winning startups
Wa’ed, entrepreneurship arm of Aramco, gives $2.71m in grants to winning startups

Wa’ed, entrepreneurship arm of Aramco, gives $2.71m in grants to winning startups
  • The next Wa’ed Entrepreneurship Roadshow will be on Sept. 21 in Yanbu
RIYADH: A total of SR10.2 million ($2.71 million) has been given in grants and loans to six local startups in the first of Wa’ed’s six stops on its nationwide roadshow. The first group of winners include a maker of radioisotopes, used in medical imaging technology, and a company that converts used cooking oil into biofuels for use in diesel cars.

Wa’ed, the entrepreneurship arm of Aramco, began a six-city national roadshow in Jubail on Monday to fund the Kingdom’s best new startups. The roadshows bring an element of Shark’s Tank TV show to Saudi Arabia with a top local TV personality bringing an air of excitement and competition to the selection of winning entrepreneurs.

Wa’ed roadshows will also be held this year in Yanbu, Jeddah, Riyadh, Madinah and Makkah. Wa’ed is selecting Saudi-based entrepreneurs for loans, incubation services and venture capital investment. The roadshows are being hosted by Mohammed Almousa, a Saudi entrepreneur and broadcast presenter for MBC television.

“The startups we recognize tonight in Jubail are part of a new wave of Saudi-based entrepreneurs who are driving economic growth and diversification in the Kingdom,” said Fahad Alidi, Wa’ed managing director. 

Created as a wholly owned venture of Aramco in 2011, Wa’ed has helped drive growth of the Kingdom’s entrepreneurial ecosystem by deploying more than SR 400 million in venture capital investment, loans and incubation services into more than 100 Saudi-based startups. 

The Jubail roadshow highlighted industrial manufacturing and services and drew entrepreneurs from a range of fields. The event was sponsored by The Royal Commission for Jubail & Yanbu, which oversees the Kingdom’s largest industrial zone. 

Future roadshows will focus on drones, security technology, reverse engineering, petrochemicals, environmental tech, fintech, supply chains, tourism and hospitality, among other sectors.

Entrepreneurs recommended for loans and incubation support must pass Wa’ed background checks. The next Wa’ed Entrepreneurship Roadshow will be on Sept. 21 in Yanbu.

Wa’ed Entrepreneurship Roadshow recommended loans be issued to:

  • Ahmad Alkhowaiter, the first Saudi producer of a ubiquitous oil and gas drilling compound;
  • Motlaq Almotairy, founder of Saudi’s first radioisotopes firm;
  • Abdullah Al Otaibi, the founder of a company that converts used cooking oils into biofuels. 

Wa’ed also recommended incubation seed funding grants to:

  • Nawaf Alabra, founder of a new-generation B2B platform;
  • Ahmed Abdulmohsen, founder of a business software maker that manages infrastructure, buildings and lighting;
  • Muhannad Alhamed, founder of a smart home automation solutions maker based on IoT.

 

Topics: Wa'ed Aramco #entrepreneurs grants

85% of space allocated at Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show

World Defense Show, the global defense and security event to be held in Riyadh under the patronage of King Salman, has allocated 85 percent of its space. (Supplied)
World Defense Show, the global defense and security event to be held in Riyadh under the patronage of King Salman, has allocated 85 percent of its space. (Supplied)
85% of space allocated at Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show

World Defense Show, the global defense and security event to be held in Riyadh under the patronage of King Salman, has allocated 85 percent of its space. (Supplied)
  • Government entities and businesses have confirmed their participation at the inaugural show taking place from March 6-9, 2022
RIYADH: The World Defense Show, the global defense and security event to be held in Riyadh under the patronage of King Salman, has allocated 85 percent of its space, a statement released on Tuesday said.

The event aims to provide a platform for global firms to connect with the regional defense market and explore partnership opportunities with more than 100 Saudi firms exhibiting at the show.

Key government entities have confirmed their participation at the inaugural show taking place from March 6-9, 2022, including the ministries of defense, National Guard and interior, the Presidency of State Security and the General Authority for Military Industries.

They will be joined by some of the largest local defense firms, including Military Industries Corp., Al-Tadrea, GDC, the Middle East Propulsion Co., Saudi Arabian Military Industries, the National Co. for Mechanical Systems and Wahaj.

Leading global defense companies such as Embraer, General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, NORINCO and Rolls Royce will also be in attendance, the statement said.

“With over 800 exhibitors, 30,000 visitors and 85 military delegations, the World Defense Show will open the local and regional defense industry to partnerships and investments from international defense players,” said the show’s CEO Shaun Ormrod.

“This will be the first time the global industry has had such open access to all the opportunities with Saudi defense entities, and we are greatly looking forward to providing the world’s best meeting environment for global industry decision makers.”

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Defense World Defense Show

Oil prices slide 2 percent on worries about weak demand

Oil prices slide 2 percent on worries about weak demand
Oil prices slide 2 percent on worries about weak demand

Oil prices slide 2 percent on worries about weak demand
  • More than 80 percent of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico remains shut
RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, as Saudi Arabia’s sharp cuts in crude contract prices for Asia sparked fears over slower demand, but strong Chinese economic data and US output outages capped losses.

Brent crude futures fell 93 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $71.30 a barrel, after falling 39 cents on Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $67.84 a barrel, down $1.45 or 2.1 percent, from Friday’s close, with no settlement price for Monday due to the Labor Day holiday in the US.

Analysts said the oil market was still assessing the data from Friday as well as Saudi Aramco’s move on Sunday to cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all its crude grades sold to Asia by at least $1 a barrel.

The deep price cuts, a sign that consumption in the world’s top-importing region remains tepid, come as lockdowns across Asia to combat the delta variant of the coronavirus have clouded the economic outlook.

“There’s some concern about demand going forward because of a weak jobs report in the US and COVID fears. The market is catching a bad mood,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

More than 80 percent of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico remains shut in after Hurricane Ida, a US. regulator said.

About 1.5 million barrels per day of oil production, or 84 percent, remains shut, while another 1.8 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas output, or 81 percent was offline, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said.

China’s crude oil imports rose 8 percent in August from a month earlier, data showed, as refiners resumed purchases following the issue of new import quotas.

Strong global demand helped to grow exports in China faster in August and helping take some of the pressure on the world’s second-biggest economy.

Topics: Oil

Saudi Arabia’s PIF hires 5 banks for ESG panel on green finance push

Saudi Arabia’s PIF hires 5 banks for ESG panel on green finance push
Saudi Arabia’s PIF hires 5 banks for ESG panel on green finance push

Saudi Arabia’s PIF hires 5 banks for ESG panel on green finance push
  • The selected banks are Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Standard Chartered
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has hired five banks to be members of an environmental, social and governance panel for its medium-term capital-raising strategy, International Financing Review reported on Monday.

The selected banks are Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Standard Chartered.  

Sources told Reuters in July that PIF sent banks a request for proposals to advise the investment fund’s global capital finance division on an ESG framework for public market capital raising.

PIF’s development of an ESG framework was likely a precursor for a multibillion-dollar debut bond sale, Reuters reported.  

This would be the Saudi wealth fund’s first. This may take place in the fourth quarter. Once an ESG framework is developed, PIF may need credit ratings and an audit of its finance before it can issue bonds.

PIF declined to comment.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom's Ministry of Finance has appointed HSBC and JP Morgan as joint structuring agents for its sustainability financing framework, according to IFR.

Topics: PIF Green Finance ESG

