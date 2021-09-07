Who’s Who: Abdullah Ahmed Eid Al-Harbi, president of the Saudi Arabia Boxing Federation

Abdullah Ahmed Eid Al-Harbi has been president of the Saudi Arabia Boxing Federation since May 2021, overseeing the sports ecosystem within the Kingdom, over and above the position of marketing director at NEOM since April 2021.
Prior to that, he served as senior director, business sector head and head of communications and public relations at Emaar, the Economic City between June 2019 and April 2021.
He led the growth of the nonmanufacturing sector in the King Abdullah Economic City, developing and directing the ecology of the business sector within the city, which included KAEC ventures the Startup Hub, the Technical Vocational Program, Special Economic Zones and other business sector development projects.
He was the commercial marketing officer at the National Transformation Program between July 2018 and June 2019, where he built and delivered the Vision Realization Program’s marketing plan. He served as the senior director of strategy, project management and communications at the Job Creation Commission between July 2017 and July 2018.
Between August 2016 and July 2017, he was the director of human capital development and city marketing at Emaar, the Economic City. During his tenure, he was responsible for leading learning facilities in the KAEC, which included The World Academy K-12 School and the Prince Mohammed bin Salman College for Business and Entrepreneurship.
He held the position of general manager at Waad Academy, the largest school in the Middles East and the first fully tablet-based school in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia lifts travel ban on UAE, Argentina and South Africa from Wednesday
Updated 07 September 2021
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will lift a COVID-19 travel ban on the UAE, South Africa and Argentina from Wednesday.
A Ministry of Interior official said people would be allowed to travel from those countries through airports, and sea and land borders from 11 a.m. People living in Saudi Arabia will also be permitted to travel to those countries.
Saudi cabinet: 'Kingdom will take all measures to protect itself'
Saudi Arabia will also work on halting any form of hostilities committed by the Houthis
Cabinet further commended the efficiency of Saudi air defenses and the Arab Coalition for Legitimacy in Yemen
Updated 07 September 2021
RIYADH: The Saudi cabinet on Tuesday discussed the recent missile and drone attacks launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia against the Kingdom.
Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles and three drones launched towards the eastern region, Jazan, and Najran at the weekend.
During the weekly meeting, chaired by King Salman via video conferencing, the council of ministers stressed that the Kingdom will take all measures required to protect its land, citizens and expatriates living on Saudi soil.
Saudi Arabia will also work on halting any form of hostilities committed by the Houthis and stopping them from constantly breaching international laws and customary rules.
The cabinet further commended the efficiency of Saudi air defenses and the Arab Coalition for Legitimacy in Yemen in combating the Houthi’s “atrocious and terroristic” attacks and foiling their bid to target civilians and civilian targets.
On Saturday, defense ministry spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, said the drones and missiles were all intercepted.
In Dammam, shrapnel scattered across a neighborhood, injuring a Saudi boy and girl, and damaging 14 houses.
How Saudi Arabia debunked the ideology of extremism, defeated terrorism
Faced with a rash of attacks, the Kingdom went on the offensive, defeating extremists both militarily and ideologically
Saudi Arabia’s counterterrorism effort sends a clear message: Islam has nothing to do with terrorism and terrorism has no religion
Updated 07 September 2021
Mohammed Al-Sulami
JEDDAH: “We will not spend 30 years of our lives dealing with extremist ideologies. We will destroy them today and immediately.” Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made this seminal commitment at an investment conference in Riyadh in October 2017.
The remark was not meant for mere media consumption; it established a new roadmap for dealing with extremist ideologies that, in recent decades, have menaced the world in general and Saudi Arabia in particular.
With the US preparing to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, now is as good a time as any to recall Saudi Arabia’s exploits in the fight against terrorism and the ideology of Islamic extremism. For, as Prince Turki Al-Faisal, the former Saudi ambassador to the US and intelligence chief, said during a panel discussion in Washington, D.C. in 2016, “Saudi Arabia is a victim of terrorism as much as the United States, and by the same terrorist groups.”
The first of the terrorist attacks was the Juhayman incident — or the siege of the Grand Mosque in Makkah — in 1979. A group of several hundred militants led by Juhayman Al-Otaibi stormed the mosque, the holiest site in Islam, took hundreds of innocent pilgrims hostages and turned the structure into a battleground before they were overpowered by commandos. More than 250 people were killed and another 560 injured in the two-week standoff.
In 1987, Iranian pilgrims inspired by the revolutionary ideology of the regime in Tehran clashed with security forces in Makkah during the Hajj pilgrimage, leading to more than 400 deaths. This deepened the commitment of Saudi Arabia’s rulers to eradicating radicalism and protecting the Kingdom from terrorist attacks and extremist ideology.
Next it was the turn of the Saudi capital to experience terror first hand. In November 1995, a massive car bomb went off in front of a residential building belonging to the Saudi National Guard. Five Americans and two Indian nationals died in the attack, and dozens of others of different nationalities were wounded.
The bombing was carried out by four young Saudi men who had been influenced by the speeches of Al-Qaeda leaders in Afghanistan and the ideas of the Kingdom’s Sahwa movement.
The Sahwa, or “awakening” movement, was led by extremist clerics influenced by the Muslim Brotherhood. Less than a year later, in May 1996, the men responsible for the bombing were executed. But other extremist cells were busy hatching plots. On June 25, 1996, the city of Alkhobar, in the Eastern Province, was struck by a massive bomb.
The terrorists targeted the Khobar Towers, an eight-story building occupied by American airmen and soldiers. The attack killed 19 members of the US Air Force as well as a Saudi citizen, and wounded 498 residents of different nationalities.
It was later established that the attackers had ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. One of them, Ahmed Al-Mughassil, had fled after the bombing to Iran and then to Lebanon. Saudi authorities managed to arrest him in Beirut in August 2015, according to reports.
After 1996, seven years passed before Al-Qaeda, the terrorist group led by Osama bin Laden, began a series of operations against Saudi Arabia — on May 12, 2003. The most prominent of these was the bombing of three residential complexes in Riyadh — Dorrat Al-Jadawel, Al-Hamra Oasis Village, and Vinnell Corporation — using four car bombs. The coordinated attacks left 39 people dead.
Seven months later, extremists also inspired by Al-Qaeda carried out bombings at Al-Muhaya near Riyadh in November 2003, killing 17 and wounding 122. On April 21, 2004, a suicide car bomber blew up the General Security building in Riyadh, the headquarters of the domestic anti-terrorism effort, and killed at least 10 people.
The collective toll has been massive. In 2018, the Presidency of State Security said that over the previous 21 years, 863 terrorist operations had been carried out in Saudi Arabia, out of a total of 1,096 planned. The number of victims was 3,007, while 333 security officers lost their lives, 695 terrorists were killed and another 346 were wounded.
The PSS also listed the firearms and explosives it had seized: 4,529 weapons of varying types, 450 homemade bombs, three SAM-7 surface-to-air missiles, 374 rocket propelled grenades, 241 explosive belts and 47 tons of military-grade explosives.
What amounted to a fierce war prompted Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to move forward with a campaign against extremism, terrorism and associated ideology. Subsequently the Kingdom took a series of steps that contributed to eliminating terrorist operations locally and to exposing and combating extremist ideology internationally.
Earlier, the Kingdom announced on Dec. 15, 2015, that it was setting up the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC), an alliance grouping opponents of extremism. The initiative aimed to combat terrorism in all its forms, no matter the sect or its name, according to the statement announcing the coalition.
The IMCTC brings together 41 Muslim countries which participate in a joint planning and decision-making process. The coalition mans a joint operations room based in Riyadh which works to combat extremist ideology and coordinates efforts to confront terrorist planning and execution.
Saudi Arabia has not stopped with the creation of the IMCTC. On April 30, 2017, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman established and chaired the Ideological War Center, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Defense. It is tasked with fighting the roots of extremism and terrorism in addition to consolidating the concepts of the true religion.
According to Saud Al-Otaibi, an analyst and researcher in security and terrorist issues, in setting up the IMCTC Saudi Arabia sent a clear message to the world that Islam has nothing to do with terrorism and that terrorism has no religion.
Al-Otaibi pointed out that the Kingdom’s efforts have not been limited to the IMCTC. It has also set up the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, Etidal, inaugurated in May 2017 by King Salman, US President Donald Trump and other leaders who attended the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh.
Etidal has received $110 million in financial support. Abdul Aziz Al-Harthy, a legal adviser, told Arab News that the enactment of legislation targeting ideology is another pillar of the Saudi war on extremism.
New laws mandate monitoring of financial flows and limit the channeling of all donations through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, KSrelief. This deters financial support for terrorism by classifying entities and identifying people who support terrorism.
Al-Harthy pointed to a televised meeting in April 2021 when the crown prince said: “Anyone who adopts an extremist approach, even if he is not a terrorist, is a criminal who will be held accountable by law.”
Al-Harthy said: “One of the most important features that confirm the Kingdom’s determination and firmness in combating extremism is the prosecution of terrorists and bringing them to justice so that they receive a deterrent punishment for what they have committed against Islam and the state.”
INDEX Saudi conference back in Riyadh to connect interior design community
The forum will cater to the demands of ongoing construction projects
Updated 07 September 2021
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s premier interior design and trade show, INDEX Saudi, opening on Tuesday at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center, aims to connect interior suppliers and manufacturers with interior designers, architects, project managers and retailers involved in the thousands of fit-out projects across the Kingdom.
Following the success from previous events, the forum is back in Riyadh in 2021 and will cater to the demands of ongoing construction projects including the Red Sea Development Project, NEOM, Qiddiya, Amaala, Al-Diriyah, Al Widyan, King Salman Park, Jeddah Tower, Riyadh and Jeddah Metro and others.
Organizer dmg events said key players from these projects have confirmed their attendance, offering an exceptional networking and business development opportunity as industry professionals prepare to celebrate the return of live events.
“INDEX Saudi is the only platform for local project owners, designers, contractors and retailers to access products and services directly from local and international suppliers,” said Andy White, senior vice president at dmg events.
“It will be the Kingdom’s first interiors event to take place for 18 months and will offer the buyers a great opportunity to source the latest designs and innovations, as well as finally being able to network with industry colleagues.”
FASTFACT
The residential interiors sector in Saudi Arabia is the fastest growing sector, as the number of residential developments continues to expand at a rapid pace.
Developers are investing about $10.7 billion in the construction of various residential and commercial projects, increasing the demand for residential interiors and adding to the growth of the sector.
The Public Investment Fund plans to develop around 350,000 homes at various locations across the Kingdom, via a public-private investment model which will lead to even more demand for interior design services in the country.
INDEX Saudi is co-located with the Hotel Show, a premier food and hospitality trade event, and Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Expo to create the biggest community gathering and supplier showcase for the design, hospitality, leisure, and entertainment industry that the region has ever seen.
All three shows are expected to draw more than 10,000 visitors including designers, project owners, architects, and retail buyers.
Having successfully established itself as the Kingdom’s premier event for the hotel and hospitality sector, the Hotel Show moved from Jeddah to Riyadh for its 6th edition.
As things are starting to look up for hospitality and tourism, and with Saudi Arabia reopening its borders to international tourists from Aug. 1, 2021, the show will provide an essential platform to discuss the industry’s important changes and trends.
While the event will see live attendance, all health and safety measures and precautions will be strictly enforced according to the guidelines of public health authorities and international health and safety standards.
By 2030, the Kingdom aims to attract over SR220 billion ($55.66 billion) in investment to its tourism sector, contributing 10 percent of its GDP.
With its many giga-projects under development, Saudi Arabia continues to reinforce itself as one of the world’s major destinations for global visitors.
The launch of a new national airline and the simplified e-visa will boost tourist numbers, especially as the Kingdom aims to attract 100 million tourists by 2030.