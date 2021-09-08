You are here

UK inquest into hijab-wearing kickboxer’s death calls for more paramedics

Saeideh Aletaha, 26, collapsed in a bathroom and died the day after being knocked out by her opponent Janie Morgan, 34, in a mixed martial arts fight. (Screenshot/Facebook)
Updated 08 September 2021
  • Saeideh Aletaha, 26, wanted to show Muslim women could take part in extreme sports
  • Coroner rules that her death in 2019 was accidental
LONDON: A coroner in England has called for more paramedics at combat sports events after a young hijab-wearing kickboxer died following a mixed martial arts bout.

Saeideh Aletaha, 26, collapsed after she was knocked unconscious by her opponent during a Fast and Furious Fight Series contest in 2019.

Her family were concerned that her opponent, Janie Morgan, 34, appeared much stronger than Aletaha.

An inquest at Winchester Crown Court heard that paramedics present at the contest treated Aletaha and found she had suffered a heavy knockout following a blow to the head.

Aletaha, who took up the sport to prove Muslim women could fight despite wearing a hijab, collapsed in the bathroom of the venue after her bout, Mail Online reported.

She was taken to Southampton General Hospital and was pronounced dead the following day.

On Tuesday, Christopher Wilkinson, Hampshire’s senior coroner, concluded that Aletaha’s death was the result of a tragic accident.

He ruled that the kickboxer suffered a brain bleed that was unexpected and highly unusual, but said that more paramedics should be deployed during amateur contests.

The coroner said that Aletaha suffered severe injuries caused by massive blows and punches during the fight, with one or more of the punches causing death.

In recording a verdict of accidental death, Wilkinson said that paramedics on duty could not have done more to help Aletaha.

He said there are invariably risks associated with dangerous sports, and that both fighters were aware of the dangers and took part willingly.

The inquest heard that the two paramedics left Aletaha alone before she collapsed because they had to return to ringside.

Wilkinson said that Aletaha should have been kept under observation for longer.

He also said that despite her opponent being more muscular, Aletaha was slightly heavier and the bout was evenly matched.

Australia, South Korea post single-goal wins in World Cup qualifiers

SEOUL: Australia edged Vietnam 1-0 in Hanoi on Tuesday to make it two wins out of two in Group B of Asia World Cup qualifying.
In Group A, South Korea defeated Lebanon 1-0 at Suwon World Cup Stadium to pick up their first win of the stage, after 0-0 against Iraq five days earlier.
Rhyan Grant ran to the far post to steer in a header after 43 minutes in an empty My Dinh Stadium. His first international goal kept the Socceroos on track for a fifth successive World Cup appearance.
Vietnam is making their first appearance at this stage of qualifying but had chances, including a VAR review for a possible penalty against Grant’s handball before the visitors took the lead.
In humid conditions and on a difficult playing surface, Vietnam pushed for a point but couldn’t find a way past Mat Ryan in the Australia goal. Mitchell Duke looked to have sealed the win with a low shot four minutes from the end but the goal was ruled out for offside.
South Korea’s campaign to appear at a 10th successive World Cup was hit by the late withdrawal of Son Heung-min. The Tottenham Hotspur star injured a calf in training on Monday and was deemed unfit to play.
Without Son, South Korea struggled against Lebanon goalkeeper Mostafa Matar. The deadlock was broken only on the hour, when Kwon Chang-hoon shot past Matar from close range.
“I’m happy to have scored a goal for the national team, and honored to have done it at the Big Bird,” Kwon told reporters, referring to the Suwon World Cup Stadium, where his club is based.
The first half ended in goalless, mostly thanks to Lebanese goalkeeper Mostafa Matar, who turned in a shift to repeatedly deny Korean attackers.
Lebanon almost equalized in the dying moments, but their attack was cleared by Korean midfielder Son Jun-ho.
There are two groups of six nations in the final round of Asian qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
South Korea and Lebanon are joined in Group A by Iran, Syria, UAE and Iraq.

Portugal overcomes Ronaldo’s absence, beats Azerbaijan 3-0

  • Bernardo Silva, André Silva and Diogo Jota scored a goal each to give Portugal a two-point lead
  • Ronaldo was serving a suspension for accumulation of yellow cards
BAKU, Azerbaijan: Portugal overcame the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo to comfortably defeat Azerbaijan 3-0 and take the lead in its World Cup qualifying group on Tuesday.
Bernardo Silva, André Silva and Diogo Jota scored a goal each to give Portugal a two-point lead over Serbia, which conceded late in a 1-1 draw at Ireland in the other Group A match. The away victory gave Portugal 13 points from five matches.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic gave Serbia the lead in Dublin with a 20th-minute header off a corner kick but the hosts equalized with an 87th-minute own-goal by defender Nikola Milenkovic.
Ronaldo was serving a suspension for accumulation of yellow cards. He was released from the squad after netting his 110th and 111th goals in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Ireland last week, becoming the men’s all-time top scorer in international soccer. He had been tied with former Iranian striker Ali Daei at 109 goals.
“We could have scored more goals, we created several chances,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said. “If we had been more efficient in front of the goal, the score would have been even better.”
Bernardo Silva opened the scoring from inside the area in the 26th minute by flicking the ball into the top corner with the outside of his left foot. André Silva, playing in Ronaldo’s position up front, added to the lead from close range five minutes later, and Jota sealed the victory with a header in the 75th.
In the final minutes of the match, some fans entered the field and took photos with Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes.
Winless Azerbaijan stayed in last place in the group with one point from five matches. It hosts Ireland in the next round in October.
Serbia will next visit Luxembourg, which is also Portugal’s next opponent. Luxembourg is third in the group with six points from four matches.

Saudi joy as Green Falcons maintain perfect start to World Cup qualifying, UAE held to draw again

A goal from Saleh Al-Shehri was enough for Saudi Arabia to complete a perfect week in the AFC Asian World Cup Qualifiers and beat Oman. (AFC/the-afc.com)
  • The three points puts the Green Falcons level with Group B leaders Australia
  • UAE have two points from as many games after 1-1 draw with Syria
LONDON: A goal from Saleh Al-Shehri was enough for Saudi Arabia to complete a perfect week in the AFC Asian World Cup Qualifiers, as they registered their second victory in five days with a 1-0 win against Oman at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on Thursday.

Al-Shehri’s strike, which was the culmination of a great team move, was the key moment in a cagey and hard-fought match. 

Despite late pressure from Oman, playing at home for the first time since 2019 in front of a raucous 10,000-strong crowd, Saudi Arabia survived a late scare to seal the win.

The three points puts the Green Falcons level with Group B leaders Australia on the maximum six points after two matches. The Socceroos won their match against Vietnam in Hanoi 1-0 earlier in the day.

Saudi Arabia go into next month’s home fixtures against Japan and China looking to maintain their perfect start, while Oman face a tough test in Australia in Sydney before returning home to face Vietnam.

Elsewhere, in Group A, Syria held the UAE to an entertaining draw in an end-to-end match in Amman.

The Emiratis took the early lead after Syrian goalkeeper Ibrahim Alma fumbled Shahin Abdulrahman’s long range pass, which allowed Ali Mabkhout to poke home for his 77th international goal.

The goal takes the UAE legend past Argentinian Lionel Messi in the international goal count, and level with Brazilian great Pele.

Mahmood Al-Baher was the hero for Syria as he lashed home from a Mahmood Al-Mawas’ cross from the right hand side.

The result means UAE have two points from as many games, while Syria also remain without a win and just one point from the first two games.

 

 

England’s Southgate fears two-year World Cup plan risks precious tradition

  • The England manager is keen for an overhaul of the football calendar
  • "We don't need to put more into the calendar,” said Gareth Southgate
LONDON: England boss Gareth Southgate voiced fears on Tuesday that the World Cup could lose some of its lustre if it were held every two years, warning other competitions would have to be sacrificed to make it happen.
Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who is now director of development at world governing body FIFA, has called for football’s showpiece competition to become a biennial event.
Southgate revealed after England’s 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Andorra on Sunday that he had spoken to the Frenchman about the proposals.
The England manager is keen for an overhaul of the football calendar, with players under increasing strain from the demands of the club and international game.
But Southgate is wary of tinkering with the format of a competition that has been played every four years, apart from cancelations as a result of World War II, since the inaugural edition in 1930.
“I can see the game always needs to evolve and be forward-thinking, but also there are some traditions that are very special and worth protecting,” Southgate said ahead of Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier in Poland.
“It’s a welcome decision to discuss the overall calendar and that includes the demands on the players.
“We don’t need to put more into the calendar. If something is going in, something else has to come out so that requires all the governing bodies to come together and make sure that calendar gets sorted out.”
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin warned on Monday that holding the World Cup every two years would “dilute” the tournament.
“We think that the jewel of the World Cup has value precisely because of its rarity,” Ceferin said at a general assembly of the European Club Association.
“But holding it every two years will, by our opinion, lead to more randomization, less legitimacy, and it will unfortunately dilute the World Cup itself.
“The international match calendar does not need that. Our players don’t need to see more of their summers spent on consuming tournaments rather than devoted to relaxing and recuperation.”
Wenger’s plan to compensate for the increased tournament load on players would include fewer qualifiers, collated into one international window during the season, and compulsory rest periods after the final stages of major tournaments.

Saudi Arabia team set for 2021 MMA World Cup in Prague

  • Hosted by the Czech Association of MMA, the tournaments are the first in the IMMAF’s MMA World Cup Series
  • The team from the Kingdom is made up of four athletes and will take part in two categories
Saudi Arabia is one of more than 20 nations sending senior and junior athletes to compete in the 2021 International Mixed Martial Arts Federation Senior & Junior MMA World Cup, which is set to run in Prague from Sept. 8-11.

Hosted by the Czech Association of MMA, with funding from the Czech Republic’s National Sports Agency, the tournaments are the first in the IMMAF’s MMA World Cup Series. These are designed to offer additional championship-hosting opportunities to cities and national federations.

The team from the Kingdom is made up of four athletes and will take part in two categories.

Other nations that have registered athletes for the senior tournament include Bahrain, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Spain, Italy, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Jordan, Lithuania, Ukraine, Norway, Greece, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, and Tajikistan.

The teams that are only participating in the junior tournament include Russia, Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, and Finland.

“For those nations unable to travel to Russia for the European Championships, this year’s MMA World Cup provides a European platform for returning and upcoming seniors and juniors to test themselves ahead of the worlds,” said IMMAF president, Kerrith Brown. “These include Norway, Sweden, Ireland and Ukraine, who all have strong track records at IMMAF Championships and are sending large teams. I would like to thank (CSMMA president) Michal Hamrsmid and the CSMMA for creating this opportunity in the beautiful city of Prague and the National Sports Agency for its support.”

