Saudi trade show season returns with three events

PR Arabia National Auto Award kicks off with Mobil as partner

PR Arabia, a marketing communication agency, has announced the launch of the 9th edition of its annual National Auto Award. Launched in 2012, the awards recognize the efforts of those working in the automotive industry, and encourage companies to offer the best services to help improve overall customer satisfaction.

The launch was announced during a signing ceremony between the Arabian Petroleum Supply Company (APSCO) and PR Arabia, making APSCO’s “Mobil 1” the official partner of the National Auto Award.

Muhammad Islam, marketing manager of Mobil 1 in Saudi Arabia, underlined the importance of this sponsorship, which he said comes within the framework of APSCO and Mobil’s strategy to develop their relationship with the automotive sector.

“The National Auto Award constitutes a public referendum on the preferred cars among consumers and car enthusiasts, and our sponsorship of the award comes within the framework of raising awareness among the public to find out the validity of their choice,” he added.

A number of awards this year will recognize works related to technologies and software in the automotive sector, in addition to awards for 2021-2022 models and special categories such as media, marketing campaigns, and hybrid and electric cars.

Moreover, several awards will honor those contributing to the success of motorsports in the Kingdom, in view of the many achievements made by the country in the past few years as it hosted international events such as Formula 1, Formula E and the world-famous Dakar Rally.

Waleed Karanouh, executive director of PR Arabia and the award’s supervisor, said: “We are proud of the success of this award for the ninth year in a row. We always try to stay informed of the developments in the automotive market in the Kingdom. This is why the award constitutes a compass to determine the direction of the market, and what prompted us to continue it is the confidence, credibility and dynamism it enjoys, in addition to reflecting our strong commitment to partner with our customers in the automotive sector and support services to strengthen the automotive market and related industries in Saudi Arabia.”

Those wishing to vote for their favorite cars and campaigns in this sector can do so on the award’s website. The final results will be announced by October end.

PR Arabia organizes the awards event to promote fair competition among the automotive sector players in the Kingdom and the region and to ensure its ongoing development.

The National Auto Award jury is drawn from a mix of experts in their fields. It typically includes those with auto industry, car racing, and auto market experience and skills. They are committed to the honesty and transparency of the award when selecting the winners who will be publicly announced across media channels.