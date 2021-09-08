Saudi trade show season returns with three events

Trade show organizer dmg events is hosting three major events to help relaunch the Kingdom’s “live” events trade season. These include the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Expo, the Hotel Show Saudi Arabia and INDEX Saudi, taking place from Sept. 7-9 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center.
Saudi Arabia is poised for an influx of hotel, hospitality, interiors, and entertainment industry players from around the region as the Kingdom reopens venues and for tourism. The events come at a critical time for trade to ensure the rebound of key megaprojects in the region.
“These events are the only platform for local venues, hotel operators, project owners, designers, contractors and retailers to access products and services directly from local and international suppliers. They will be the Kingdom’s first entertainment, hospitality and interiors events to take place for 18 months and will offer the buyers a great opportunity to source the latest product designs and innovations as well as finally being able to network with industry colleagues,” said Andy White, senior vice president, dmg events.
At SEA Expo, visitors will experience an action-packed event featuring the latest cutting-edge technological leisure solutions including the RoboThespian — the flagship robot that will entertain guests at the Experience UK Pavilion. They will also get to see SEA’s fire-starter — Super FX — a live display of the latest pyrotechnic innovations. Elsewhere, the event will feature a Portuguese Pavilion of beautiful furniture displays as well as world-class culinary creations at the Chefs Mystery Box Challenge.
Delegates will also be able to drill down into all aspects of the Saudi Arabian market through multiple knowledge-sharing summits, boasting more than 60 of the Kingdom’s tourism, entertainment, and leisure leaders from both the public and private sectors.
The list of speakers includes leadership figures from Sala Entertainment, Diriyah Gate Development Authority, Al-Hokair, Ministry of Tourism, IHG, NEOM, The Red Sea Development Company and AMAALA.
The events are free to attend for trade professionals only, and open daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center. Advance online registration is mandatory.