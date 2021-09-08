Australian court rules media liable for Facebook comments

You are here

Facebook users responded by posting comments that Voller alleges were defamatory. (AP)
  • The court found that by facilitating and encouraging the comments, the companies had participated in their communication
CANBERRA, Australia: Australia’s highest court on Wednesday made a landmark ruling that media outlets are “publishers” of allegedly defamatory comments posted by third parties on their official Facebook pages.
The High Court dismissed an argument by some of Australia’s largest media organizations — Fairfax Media Publications, Nationwide News and Australian News Channel — that for people to be publishers, they must be aware of the defamatory content and intend to convey it.
The court found that by facilitating and encouraging the comments, the companies had participated in their communication.
The decision opens the media organizations to be sued for defamation by former juvenile detainee Dylan Voller.
Voller wants to sue the television broadcaster and newspaper publishers over comments on the Facebook pages of The Sydney Morning Herald, The Australian, Centralian Advocate, Sky News Australia and The Bolt Report.




The decision opens the media organizations to be sued for defamation by former juvenile detainee Dylan Voller. (AP)

His defamation case launched in the New South Wales Supreme Court in 2017 was put on hold while the separate question of whether the media companies were liable for Facebook users’ comments was decided.
The companies posted content on their pages about news stories that referred to Voller’s time in a Northern Territory juvenile detention center.
Facebook users responded by posting comments that Voller alleges were defamatory.
The High Court decision upholds the rulings of two lower courts on the question of liability.
Courts have previously ruled that people can be held liable for the continued publication of defamatory statements on platforms they control, such as notice boards, only after they became aware of the comments.

Sky News Australia denies ‘ridiculous’ claim it broadcast COVID-19 misinformation

CEO of Sky News Australia, Paul Whittaker, appears before a Senate media diversity inquiry. (The Guardian)
CEO of Sky News Australia, Paul Whittaker, appears before a Senate media diversity inquiry. (The Guardian)
Updated 07 September 2021
Arab News

Sky News Australia denies ‘ridiculous’ claim it broadcast COVID-19 misinformation

CEO of Sky News Australia, Paul Whittaker, appears before a Senate media diversity inquiry. (The Guardian)
  • The channel was recently banned from uploading content to YouTube for seven days after posting videos which denied existence of coronavirus
Updated 07 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Sky News Australia has denied broadcasting coronavirus disease (COVID-19) misinformation describing YouTube’s removal of 23 videos as “totalitarian” and lacking in transparency.

The channel was recently banned from uploading content to YouTube for seven days after posting videos which denied the existence of COVID-19, thereby breaching the platform’s medical misinformation policies.

Testifying to a federal parliamentary inquiry on Monday, Sky News Australia’s chief executive officer, Paul Whittaker, criticized YouTube for being “frankly, ridiculous.”

Defending the channel’s right to present different opinions on the issue, he said: “(It) now appears commonplace to discredit any debate on contentious issues as misinformation.

“Most of those videos concerning the YouTube policy breaches were reflecting a discussion that was taking place in the scientific and medical community worldwide. Amongst health practitioners and lawmakers both in this country and overseas,” he added.

Sky News Australia was also accused of denying climate change. Whittaker said: “We don’t deny climate change, I accept climate change is happening. The question is, what is the solution?”

Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said Sky News and co-executive chairman, Lachlan Murdoch, had “a case to answer” for vaccine hesitancy and the promotion of “quack medicine.”

However, Murdoch did not appear before the committee and flew to the US a day before the parliamentary inquiry to reopen Fox News offices.

Topics: media Sky News Australia Sky News Australia Coronavirus COVID-19 misinformation

Shahid VIP launches new original for kids

Shahid VIP launches new original for kids
Updated 07 September 2021
Arab News

Shahid VIP launches new original for kids

Shahid VIP launches new original for kids
  • The animated Arabic series, ‘Globie’s Colourful World,’ tells the story of a shy cow 
Updated 07 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: MBC Group’s streaming service Shahid is celebrating the back-to-school season with a host of new and old content for kids.

The newest show in the line-up is a Shahid Original titled “Globie’s Colourful World.” The Arabic-language animation show is targeted at preschoolers and tells the story of Globie, a quiet, shy cow who avoids trying new experiences. To help her become more social, Globie’s parents arrange magical and colorful trips to neighboring islands where she makes friends, leading her to discover a new side of herself.

“Not only do we understand the importance of providing child-friendly content on Shahid, but we also understand how crucial it is to curate premium quality Arabic-language content that can help our younger viewers build up their Arabic language skills,” said Jakob Mejlhede Andersen, group director of content at Shahid.

Along with providing content exclusively for kids, Shahid is also mindful of enabling safety features on its platform. This includes adults being able to shortlist what is available to kids and setting up an independent profile for them, which they cannot exit without a pin code set by the adults.

“With Shahid’s safety features, parents and guardians can have a stress-free experience knowing that their kids are only watching what is suitable for them,” Andersen added.

Shahid’s back-to-school lineup also includes shows such as “Masha and the Bear,” “Cocomelon,” “Counting with Paula,” “My Little Pony Collection,” “The Brilliant World of Tom Gates,” “Invention Story,” and “Science Guy.”

Topics: Shahid VIP Kids MBC

Myanmar court extends pre-trial detention of US journalist

Fenster is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an online magazine based in Yangon. (AFP PHOTO / COURTESY OF THE FENSTER FAMILY)
Fenster is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an online magazine based in Yangon. (AFP PHOTO / COURTESY OF THE FENSTER FAMILY)
Updated 07 September 2021
AP

Myanmar court extends pre-trial detention of US journalist

Fenster is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an online magazine based in Yangon. (AFP PHOTO / COURTESY OF THE FENSTER FAMILY)
  • Myanmar extends the pre-trial detention of US journalist Danny Fenster who was arrested in Yangon in May
  • Fenster has been charged with incitement for which he could be sentenced to up to three years’ imprisonment
Updated 07 September 2021
AP

BANGKOK: A court in Myanmar on Monday extended the pre-trial detention of Danny Fenster, an American journalist in the military-led Southeast Asian nation who was arrested in May.
Fenster was detained at Yangon International Airport on May 24, as he was about to board a flight to go to the Detroit area in the United States to see his family. He is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an online magazine based in Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city.
“Danny’s next trial date is set for September 20,” said his lawyer, Than Zaw Aung. “The court held a video conference with Danny Fenster this afternoon and he is healthy, according to the clerk from the court.”
Fenster has been charged with incitement for which he could be sentenced to up to three years’ imprisonment. The charge against him does not make clear specifically what he is accused of doing.
Court hearings in Myanmar have been held by video for several months since a new wave of the coronavirus began ravaging the country. Lawyers do not take part in the video remand hearings but are informed afterward of their results.
Fenster has told his lawyer he fears he has COVID-19, though the authorities at Yangon’s Insein Prison have denied he is infected.
“We are very disappointed at the repeated delays in Danny’s case,” Frontier’s Editor-in-Chief Thomas Kean told The Associated Press. “Because of these delays he has now been in prison for more than 100 days and also had very little contact with his family or his lawyer. We know he has done nothing wrong and we are hopeful the case will soon be withdrawn so he can finally go home to his family.”
The military-installed government that took power in February in Myanmar — also known as Burma — has tried to silence independent news media by withdrawing their licenses and by arresting dozens of journalists.
“We remain deeply concerned over the continued detention of US citizen Danny Fenster who was working as a journalist in Burma,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said last week after Fenster marked his 100th day in detention.
“Journalism is not a crime. The detention of Daniel Fenster and other journalists constitutes an unacceptable attack on freedom of expression in Burma. We continue to press Burma’s military regime to release Danny immediately. We will do so until he safely returns home to his family.”

Topics: Danny Fenster journalist The United States Myanmar

Journalists react to deportation of Reuters journalist from Lebanon

Suleiman al-Khalidi. (Reuters file photo)
Suleiman al-Khalidi. (Reuters file photo)
Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

Journalists react to deportation of Reuters journalist from Lebanon

Suleiman al-Khalidi. (Reuters file photo)
  • The authorities said the decision was a denial of entry, rather than a deportation, because his passport was never actually stamped
  • Al-Khalidi is Reuters chief correspondent for Jordan and Syria
Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The deportation of senior Reuters correspondent Suleiman al-Khalidi from Lebanon has been criticized by journalists in the Arab world.

Al-Khalidi, a Jordanian national, flew to Beirut in early August on a reporting assignment but was stopped by authorities at passport control who took him aside for questioning and asked him to surrender his company laptop computer and mobile phone.

Following hours of questioning, the officials detained him overnight after he refused to surrender his devices and was deported back to Jordan the next day.

News of his deportation surfaced on Friday and provoked public criticism, particularly from journalists.

Reuters contacted Lebanese authorities to reverse the decision.

“We have protested to Lebanese government officials about the treatment of Reuters journalist Suleiman al-Khalidi and are seeking further information from these authorities, who have provided no explanation for their action,” a Reuters spokesperson said.

Insisting that al-Khalidi’s reporting had always been independent and impartial, Reuters condemned the limitation and freedom of movement imposed on journalists.

In response, Lebanon’s General Directorate of General Security said the law ensured a free media environment. But it did not confirm whether al-Khalidi's deportation would be reversed.

“The ban on his entry to Lebanon is a purely sovereign decision of the Lebanese state, and has no relation to his work or profession,” it said.

The authorities said the decision was a denial of entry, rather than a deportation, because his passport was never actually stamped.

Al-Khalidi is Reuters chief correspondent for Jordan and Syria.

He has worked for the news agency for 25 years, covering Jordan and the Syrian conflict, as well as reporting from Iraq, Lebanon, Libya and the Gulf.

 

Topics: Reuters correspondent Suleiman al-Khalidi

‘Fake news’ flourished on Facebook during 2020 US presidential election: study

The phrase “fake news” took shape in mid-2016 during Donald Trump’s run to the presidency and essentially morphed into an angry political slur during Trump’s first term. (Shutterstock/File Photos)
The phrase “fake news” took shape in mid-2016 during Donald Trump’s run to the presidency and essentially morphed into an angry political slur during Trump’s first term. (Shutterstock/File Photos)
Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

‘Fake news’ flourished on Facebook during 2020 US presidential election: study

The phrase “fake news” took shape in mid-2016 during Donald Trump’s run to the presidency and essentially morphed into an angry political slur during Trump’s first term. (Shutterstock/File Photos)
  • Misinformation posts on the social media platform were clicked on six times more often than traditional news sources
  • Study was conducted by New York University and Université Grenoble Alpes in France as it focused on Facebook user behavior
Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Social media posts that push misinformation, spin, lies, and deceit — otherwise known as “fake news” — generated six times more clicks, likes, shares, and interactions on Facebook compared to traditional news sources between August 2020 to January 2021, according to a study.

The forthcoming peer-reviewed study was jointly conducted by New York University and Université Grenoble Alpes in France as it focused on user behavior on Facebook around the 2020 US presidential election.

The phrase “fake news” took shape in mid-2016 during Donald Trump’s run to the presidency and essentially morphed into an angry political slur during Trump’s first term and his unsuccessful re-election campaign four years later.

Facebook is certainly not the only social media platform to benefit from the exploration of “fake news” as the phrase has quickly become part of America’s lexicon. 

“This report looks mostly at how people engage with content, which should not be confused with how many people actually see it on Facebook,” Joe Osborne, company spokesman, said. 

“When you look at the content that gets the most reach across Facebook, it is not at all like what this study suggests.”

However, the number of people who actually view a certain post, known as impressions, is not available to researchers or the public. 

According to Osborne, Facebook has fact-checkers who limit posts that include misinformation.

In early August, Facebook reportedly shut down the personal accounts of the NYU researchers involved in the study, citing that the group was publishing academic studies about the platform at “the expense of people’s privacy.”

According to experts, however, this study will validate the criticism that Facebook’s algorithms fuel the spread of misinformation and “fake news” over more trustworthy information. 

Facebook and other social media companies have recently been attempting to increase their scrutiny over misinformation and disinformation shared on the platforms. In August, Facebook announced it had dismantled 53 accounts and 51 pages sharing misinformation on its site. 

The multinational technology company, based in Menlo Park, Calif., was founded in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg and four other students at Harvard College. Today Zuckerberg serves as the CEO, chairman, and controlling shareholder of Facebook.

“It is clear now that we did not do enough to prevent these tools from being used for harm as well,” Zuckerberg said when he testified before a joint US Senate Committee nearly two years before the 2020 presidential election.

“That goes for fake news, foreign interference in elections, and hate speech, as well as developers and data privacy. We did not take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I am sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I am responsible for what happens here.”

Topics: media social media Facebook US US Election 2020 Donald Trump

