Saudi FM: Afghans have Kingdom's support during this crucial stage

Prince Faisal attends a virtual meeting of officials from 22 countries as well as NATO, the EU and the UN on Afghanistan. (SPA)
  • The minister said the Kingdom hopes the Taliban and all Afghan parties will work to maintain peace and security
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister on Wednesday said the Kingdom supported the people of Afghanistan during a “crucial stage” in their history, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Kingdom also supports the choices that the Afghan people make regarding the future of their country, away from external interference. 

The foreign minister said Saudi Arabia hopes the Taliban and all Afghan parties will work to maintain peace and security and protect the lives and property of civilians.

The Kingdom also hopes that the formation of a caretaker government will be a step in the right direction toward achieving security and stability, the rejection of violence and extremism, and building a bright future, he said.

He added that the Kingdom places high importance on supporting ways through which Afghanistan can overcome its current challenges.

Prince Faisal made the comments at a virtual meeting of officials from 22 countries as well as NATO, the European Union and the UN the day after the Taliban announced their interim government.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his German counterpart Heiko Maas hosted the meeting.

On Tuesday, the Taliban announced an interim government after seizing control of the country last month.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said it welcomed the proposed release of classified documents by the US related to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.
The statement by the Saudi Embassy in Washington came after President Joe Biden ordered the US Justice Department to review documents from the FBI investigation into 9/11 for declassification and release.
The embassy said: “Since that horrific day 20 years ago, the leadership of Saudi Arabia has consistently called for the release of all materials related to the United States’ investigation of the attacks. 

 

“The Kingdom has always advocated for transparency surrounding the September 11 tragedy. And as past investigations have revealed, including the 9/11 Commission and the release of the so-called “28 Pages,” no evidence has ever emerged to indicate that the Saudi government or its officials had previous knowledge of the terrorist attack or were in any way involved in its planning or execution.

“Any allegation that Saudi Arabia is complicit in the September 11 attacks is categorically false.”

The statement said Saudi Arabia had “unwaveringly condemned” the attacks against the US, which it described as its close ally and partner.

It said the Kingdom has also suffered from the “evil” of Al-Qaeda’s ideology and actions.

“Alongside the US, we have been Al-Qaeda’s top target, even before the September 11 attacks. And alongside the US, the Kingdom has spared no effort in tackling the men, money, and mindset of terrorism and extremism in all its forms,” the statement said.

Saudi Arabia is an essential counterterrorism partner to the US, the embassy added. The two countries have countered Daesh in Iraq and Syria, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula and Daesh in Yemen.

The cooperation has saved thousands of lives in the past 20 years by foiling terrorist plots and making the world safer, the statement said.

“Saudi Arabia understands the indescribable pain and hardship of the families who lost loved ones on that unforgettable day.

“Previous declassification of materials relating to the September 11 attacks, such as the “28 Pages,” only have confirmed the 9/11 Commission’s finding that Saudi Arabia had nothing to do with this terrible crime. It is lamentable that such false and malicious claims persist.”

The statement said the full declassification of the documents, will end the baseless allegations against the Kingdom “once and for all.”

MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has completed all preparations to receive Umrah pilgrims after increasing the capacity to 70,000 per day.
These preparations were completed under the supervision of Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, the head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.
The first group of fully-vaccinated foreign Umrah pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 15 after a temporary COVID-19 travel ban was lifted.
Hani bin Hosni Haidar, the official spokesman for the general presidency, said all Umrah pilgrims and worshippers will have to abide by precautionary measures and intensified sterilization.
Additional services the presidency has provided in conjunction with the existing precautionary measures include the development of thermal cameras and visual sorting operations. 
The sterilization process will utilize 11 robots that work with AI, 20 bio-care devices with dry steam, and 500 sterilization pumps. The presidency will also provide 500 electronic soap dispensers and 250 fans distributed throughout the Grand Mosque’s courtyards.
Haidar said the presidency also increased the production capacity of Zamzam water to more than 300,000 bottles per day, which will be distributed to Umrah pilgrims and worshippers.
He said Qur’anic sessions and religious lessons delivered by Grand Mosque scholars will resume in accordance with all precautionary and preemptive measures.
Haidar also said the presidency will provide translation services to pilgrims and visitors in English, Turkish, Urdu, Persian, French, Russian, Malay, Bengali, Chinese, and Hausa.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced seven deaths from COVID-19 and 119 new infections on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 38 were recorded in Riyadh, 20 in Makkah, nine in the Eastern Province, eight in Madinah, eight in Jazan, six in Asir, six in Najran, five in Tabuk, four in the Northern Borders region, four in Al-Jouf, four in Hail and one in Al-Baha.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 534,639 after 188 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,598 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 38.4 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reiterated that mixing any of the coronavirus vaccines approved in the Kingdom is both safe and effective.

The health ministry said that mixing vaccine options — getting a first shot from one brand and a second from another — gives a stronger immune response and longer-lasting protection from the virus.

Vaccines approved in the Kingdom include Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sinovac and Sinopharm.

A UK study released in the summer showed mixing some vaccines worked well for priming the immune system against the virus.

The Oxford University study compared those who took two shots of Pfizer-BioNTech, those with two shots of AstraZeneca and those given a mix of both.

A number of countries, including the UK, Germany and Canada, already allow vaccines to be mixed.

In June, the Saudi public health authority authorized the mixing of vaccine types and said the technique likely provided a better immune reaction.

Saudi Arabia has administered over 38 million doses of the various vaccines so far.

The health ministry reported another 138 cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, with six more deaths.

There are currently 2,463 active cases of which 636 are critical.

Since the start of the pandemic 8,591 people have died of COVID-19 in the Kingdom.

DHAHRAN: Three out of four people in Saudi Arabia say they lose sleep because of their phones, a major initiative on digital health has been told.

The Sync program staged by King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) on Tuesday highlighted the growing issue of digital overuse in an increasingly digitized world.

The initiative comes as digital overuse and screen addiction are blamed for problems ranging from behavioral disorders in children to insomnia in adults — issues that appear to be growing as technology spreads into all areas of our lives.

Among the well-being program’s aims is to “draw a line between the digital world and the real one.”

The wide-ranging program featured multiple workstreams and seminars on technology overuse, with perspectives from a range of disciplines including, sociology, psychology, science and neurology.

A discussion panel was moderated by cultural adviser Tariq Khawaji, and featured Mohammed Al-Hajji, director of the Behavioral Insights Unit at the Saudi Ministry of Health, and Heyla Al-Selim, professor of social psychology at King Saud University.

The panel saw a debate between Al-Hajji and Al-Selim take place, with the former shedding light on the risks caused by technology from a medical and neurological point of view, while Al-Selim drew attention to the positive and effective side of technology.

Al-Selim told Arab News that social media has helped reveal the true identity of the Saudi community by breaking down the walls of private life.

“We don’t have to only see the dark side of the issue, and we can’t deny that (social media) has helped the Saudi community share and communicate more, especially the youth and those eager to express themselves,” she said. “This explains how it helps in cultural exchange, such as Saudi people being fond of Japanese culture.”

Al-Hajji discussed how daily habits resulting from phone addiction affect the neuroplasticity of the brain, saying: “I think the average time of daily phone use varies from six to seven hours for each one of us for 365 days. It can actually change the anatomical structure of the human brain in the long run, and that rings the danger bill.”

Sync’s program director, Abdullah Al-Rashid, said that research for the program began almost a year ago, with 75 experts from nine countries, including the US, UK, France, Belgium, South Korea, Japan and China, collaborating in order to understand the latest thinking on the topic.

“We carried out landscape mapping of all the available research on the subject and then launched one of the largest global studies in 30 countries. We were able to study 15,000 people, and that formed the basis of this program,” he said.

Al-Rashid said that research showed that the vast majority of people are a lot more connected to their phones today than they were two years ago.

“Half the global population, one in two people in the world, say they lose sleep because of their phones,” he said.

In Saudi Arabia, the figure is even higher. “Almost three out of every four people in Saudi say that they have lost sleep because of their phones, and that is only one data point — there is a wealth of data yet to be revealed.”

The program also aims to raise awareness of the problem, encourage people to practice good digital habits, and provide international leadership for a post-pandemic digital world.

“This project has come out of something we are all aware of — technology is permeating our lives. We see it in our daily habits, in the behavior of our loved ones and in society,” Al-Rashid said. “But it also has brought us a lot of benefits, especially during the pandemic.”

The program combines research and good practice to help people use digital technology without allowing it to control their lives or cause damage that can lead to physical and mental issues.

“This extremely fast acceleration and adaptation has affected our identity, culture and language, even the words that we use,” Al-Rashid said.

“As a cultural nonprofit center, our aim is to study this phenomenon, and the implications of technology’s rise not only for our inner personal well-being but also for society at large.”

During the launch, Ithra viewed a video that showed children’s responses when asked about the amount of time they spend on tablets and phones, and about the behavior of their parents regarding phone overuse.

Dr. Hanan Al-Shaikh, a pediatric consultant, said that digital balance is “extremely important,” and that children should be included in the conversation, too. “One of the rights of children is to use technology; it is a worldwide need. However, it is really crucial to be aware that many kids are being harassed and bullied online. Thus, we as parents should teach kids about digital citizenship that protects their privacy from being digitally exploited.”

Research carried out for Ithra by ASDA’A warns that the overuse of technology has become a concern both at the regional and international levels.

Highlights:

• Studies show that 41 percent of technology users find it difficult to focus on everyday tasks.

• More than 3 million people use meditating apps to overcome insomnia, research shows.

• Almost 50 percent of technology users experience sleeping disorders.

And according to ASDA’A research:

• 40 percent of Gen Z respondents — people born between 1995 and 2012 — have misled their friends and family about their internet usage.

• The public in South Asia and the Middle East, and people within Gen Z, are the most likely to spend more time online than they actually want to.

• Online harassment and bullying affects about 34 percent of the public in the Middle East and North Africa.

• Some people use social media in an individual way, by exploring publications without interacting or commenting, which can lead to feelings of loneliness.

• Receiving a social media notification on our phone can lead to “reward anticipation” and a dopamine hit. Another hit is activated if the message is pleasant (eventually, the anticipation of a reward is enough).

