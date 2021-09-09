You are here

MUSE: Life lessons from Moroccan journalist Fatima Daoui

MUSE: Life lessons from Moroccan journalist Fatima Daoui
Fatima Daoui is a business-news anchor. (Supplied)
Arab News

MUSE: Life lessons from Moroccan journalist Fatima Daoui

MUSE: Life lessons from Moroccan journalist Fatima Daoui
  • The Moroccan business-news anchor and author of new book ‘Don’t Look Down’ talks women in the workplace, loyalty, and falling over on live TV
Arab News

DUBAI: I never dreamed of being a journalist. I’m a very shy, reserved person. I though journalism and media work was for people who are very sociable. When the opportunity arose, though, I was at a point where I was willing to try something else. I think everyone has that time.

The fear factor plays a big role in people’s lives, but it just leads to regrets. Don’t be afraid. You should look at the worst-case scenario, for sure, but taking risks is very important for self-discovery. You have to challenge yourself. And you have to fail. Failure puts you in a place where you start asking questions. All this is part of discovering yourself.

What I thought was the worst thing I ever did was — lots of people say — the best. It was when I fell live on air. It broke the internet. Apparently, it’s been on a blooper reel on “Ellen.” I’ve never watched it back. It was unreal — like a nightmare. I didn’t want to be famous for falling over! I wanted to be famous for breaking news… But that’s how it was, and, yes, it did help make me famous. You can’t control everything.

Women often have to work harder than men to succeed. Institutions were built on a culture that aligned with what men can, and can’t, do. And that culture has barely changed over the past 100 years. Yes, women started going to university and getting educated, and we have female executives, but what has not changed is the culture that was already built. So women had to work within those settings. I had to do probably 10 times what my male colleagues had done before in order to be recognized. Which shouldn’t be the case. We should all be examined by the same criteria. Any woman entering any career has to disprove a stereotype. There’s always that fight. But we should be assessed on our achievements. That’s all. It’s very simple.

I am not against men. No. I believe we complement each other. We need a combination of male and female thought to move forward in every aspect of life.

I think people are here to learn from each other. We shouldn’t look at it as a man/woman thing. I learn so much from men, and I think men can learn a lot from women. If we can accept that we’re all humans, the world will be much better.

Work-life balance is a hot topic. But if you enjoy your work, you don’t need to build a wall around it. And if you hate it, you should be asking yourself, “Is this what I really want to do for the rest of my life?” What would make you happier? When you find that, then it’s no longer ‘work-life balance,’ it’s just life.

The best advice I was ever given was “We don’t need to know everything.” I’m talking about our personal lives here, not journalism. Sometimes we have this thirst to know everything about everything, and we end up regretting it once we do know. But the things I don’t know won’t hurt me. Ask yourself: What would change if you knew that thing about that person? Will it really make your life better? I want to deal with people based on my own judgement.

The two things I appreciate the most in my friends are loyalty and respect. I’m very loyal, I take that very seriously. And respect goes above everything.

Authors: Neil deGrasse Tyson, J. Richard Gott, and Michael A. Strauss

A Brief Welcome to the Universe offers a breathtaking tour of the cosmos, from planets, stars, and galaxies to black holes and time loops. Bestselling authors and acclaimed astrophysicists Neil deGrasse Tyson, Michael A. Strauss, and J. Richard Gott take readers on an unforgettable journey of exploration to reveal how our universe actually works.
Propelling you from our home solar system to the outermost frontiers of space, this book builds your cosmic insight and perspective through a marvelously entertaining narrative. How do stars live and die? What are the prospects of intelligent life elsewhere in the universe? How did the universe begin? Why is it expanding and accelerating? Is our universe alone or part of an infinite multiverse? Exploring these and many other questions, this pocket-friendly book is your passport into the wonders of our evolving cosmos.

Expo 2020 and Dubai’s Alserkal arts hub team up on cultural program

Expo 2020 and Dubai’s Alserkal arts hub team up on cultural program
The inaugural “Cultures in Conversation” session will take place on the Saturday of each Theme Week. Supplied
Updated 08 September 2021
Arab News

Expo 2020 and Dubai’s Alserkal arts hub team up on cultural program

Expo 2020 and Dubai’s Alserkal arts hub team up on cultural program
Updated 08 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: With less than 30 days to go until Expo 2020, there are certainly plenty of things to look forward to. In addition to a series of live performances being kicked off by legendary Iraqi crooner Kadim Al-Sahir and a slew of international restaurants sure to entice even those with the most discerning taste, the upcoming event has announced that it has teamed up with Dubai-based arts hub Alserkal Avenue on a series of cultural events.

Titled “Cultures in Conversation,” the initiative, commissioned by the Expo, is part of “Build Bridges,” one of the five tracks under Expo’s Program for People and Planet.

The Program for People and Planet at Expo 2020 addresses the world’s most critical issues and opportunities, aiming to inspire collective and meaningful action. Through five tracks – Build Bridges, Leave No One Behind, Live in Balance, Thrive Together and UAE Vision 2071 – this program will explore humanity’s most pressing challenges through cultural, social, environmental and economic lenses.

The inaugural “Cultures in Conversation” session will take place on the Saturday of each Theme Week, kicking off on Oct. 9, 2021, as part of Climate and BioDiversity Week, with the final session being held on March 26, 2022.

The program will feature a series of multi-disciplinary events, cross-cultural conversations and artistic interventions with an array of UAE-based poets, artist collectives, academics and diplomats, exploring pertinent topics at the heart of today’s cultural conversations through immersive experiences, artist interventions, informal conversations and performances.  

Syrian contemporary choreography company Sima Dance Company; poet, artist and film director Nujoom Alghanem and author Charles Landry are just some of those taking part in the initiative.

Abdelmonem Bin Eisa Alserkal, founder of Alserkal, said: “At Alserkal we share Expo 2020’s commitment to sustainable innovation and providing a platform for global exchange. Expo 2020 Dubai is a historic moment uniting the world and drawing attention to today’s challenges while imagining ambitious solutions. Alserkal is proud to help shape thinking around these urgent issues.”

“Cultures in Conversation” is Alserkal’s first project with Expo 2020 Dubai.

The events are free to ticket-holding members of the public.  

Topics: Alserkal Avenue Expo 2020 Dubai 

