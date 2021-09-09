Italian Coast Guard rescues 125 migrants in the Med

ROME: The Italian Coast Guard on Thursday rescued 125 migrants on two boats off Isola dei Conigli, a tiny island near Lampedusa, after one of the vessels starting to take on water in choppy waters.
“The bad sea conditions made the operation particularly complex and rescue swimmers were needed,” Admiral Roberto Isidori, chief of the Coast Guard in Sicily, told Arab News.
He said all of the 125 people rescued, which included 49 women and 20 minors, are in good health, “although several of them now are in a state of shock.”
The island reception facility was already under huge stress as it reached maximum capacity with six landings — a total of 143 migrants — in Lampedusa on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
The finance police intercepted the first dinghy with 36 people as 11 of them were Tunisians. A few hours later, the coast guard patrol ships saved another boat where 13 of the 17 people on board were from Tunisia.
At dawn, a boat carrying 55 people was intercepted with two minors and two women. The other three boats saved had a combined 35 people. All the migrants were brought to the Imbriacola district.
“It could have been another intolerable massacre,” Lampedusa Mayor Totò Martello told Arab News. “Only the immediate intervention of the coast guard avoided it, but all of this is definitely intolerable.”
Martello said locals dove into the water to help save migrants who were felling off the rescue boats as they approached the port.
“They did what they felt was the right thing to do,” Martello said.
“Even though we are overwhelmed with this incessant stream of people trying to reach our island, saving lives remains the utmost priority. We are not giving up, but somebody has to help us and the EU must dually take responsibility. We see what happens every day and we feel like crying out in the wilderness. Nobody seems to hear us.”
David Sassoli, president of the European Parliament, also called on the EU for assistance in Lampedusa.
“The EU and its member states must step up their efforts to offer a humane welcome to asylum seekers,” Sassoli tweeted. “This is our common responsibility.”
A war-torn land awash with guns, Afghanistan offers fertile ground for Daesh and ISIS-K
ISIS-K is among several terrorist outfits in Afghanistan, each with its own relationship with the Taliban
Daesh claimed responsibility for Aug. 26 bombings that killed 13 US soldiers and some 170 Afghan civilians
Updated 09 September 2021
Leen Fouad Hani Nasira
LONDON/CAIRO: Only three months after the deadly attacks on New York and Washington in 2001, Osama bin Laden and a small band of followers were forced to flee Tora Bora in the mountainous east of Afghanistan as US special forces and their local allies closed in.
The Al-Qaeda leader had been in Afghanistan for five years when he oversaw the 9/11 bombings, which killed nearly 3,000 people in the US. In 1996, Bin Laden had been given protection in the country by the first Taliban regime of Mullah Omar.
Since the days of the first holy war against the Soviet Union, he had been responsible for training and arming thousands of Arab recruits in war-torn Afghanistan.
Nearly 20 years on and under new Taliban leaders, Afghanistan remains a haven for terrorists from Central Asia and the Middle East in the form of Al-Qaeda and Daesh. Since the Taliban seized power in mid-August, hopes and promises for a newer, more peaceable Afghanistan have proved illusory.
On Aug. 26, Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) claimed responsibility for twin bombings targeting US service personnel and Afghan civilians in and around Kabul airport. In the chaos and confusion, Daesh and its competitor, Al-Qaeda, have scented new opportunities, much as Bin Laden did two decades ago.
A UN sanctions monitoring team reporting in June found that a significant part of the Al-Qaeda leadership was based in the region along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border and that ISIS-K “remains active and dangerous.” ISIS-K is the most violent of all the groups.
Although badly mauled by US forces and those of the old Afghan government, its ability to attract and motivate fighters from around the world make it feared from Moscow to Beijing, Tashkent to Damascus — and in Kabul. The group has an ambitious new leader in Shahab Al-Muhajir, the UN sanctions monitoring team said.
The group’s presence in Afghanistan dates back to 2015, around the time when Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi declared an Islamic State in Iraq and Syria and appointed himself as the caliph of Muslims in all parts of the world.
In Afghanistan, Hafiz Saeed Khan, a former head of the Pakistani Taliban (also known as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan or TTP), pledged allegiance to Al-Baghdadi and founded an affiliate group, ISIS-K.
At its peak in 2016, ISIS-K had an estimated 2,500 to 8,500 fighters in Afghanistan, allowing the group to carry out high-level attacks, the majority of which were concentrated in Kabul and Nangarhar in the east of Afghanistan abutting the border with Pakistan.
Kirill Nourzhanov, senior lecturer at the Center for Arab and Islamic Studies at the Australian National University, told Arab News that while the group had been “nearly wiped out in its main areas of operation” by the end of 2019, “the return of ISIS-K to the eastern provinces of Afghanistan may be only a matter of time. Sectarian violence perpetrated by ISIS-K is set to intensify.”
In the first six months of this year, ISIS-K claimed responsibility for more than 20 attacks targeting the Hazara Shiite community, resulting in an estimated 500 deaths. Such attacks are likely to unsettle the regime in Tehran.
Moreover, according to the Daesh-issued newspaper, Al-Nabaa, since the US withdrawal got underway, ISIS-K has carried out more than 91 attacks, killing approximately 345 civilians and Afghan police officers.
Shahram Akbarzadeh, convenor of the Middle East Studies Forum at Deakin University, Australia, told Arab News: “The withdrawal by the US and NATO forces has facilitated the collapse of the Afghan government and created a power vacuum.
“The Taliban found it easy to walk into Kabul, but this also offered opportunities for other groups like the ISIS-K to expand their sphere of influence. We are likely to see significant expansion of influence by this Salafi group.”
The power vacuum was not only likely to attract a stronger ISIS-K presence, but also other terrorist and extremist groups. Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri was thought to be living in the tribal areas of Pakistan but ailing. The group has strong links with the Taliban via the Haqqani network which controls Kabul’s security.
Al-Qaeda’s media responses, in contrast with those of the Taliban, Daesh and Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham in northern Syria, are slow, implying severely depleted capabilities. Another senior Al-Qaeda leader, Saif Al-Adel, the group’s former No. 3 after Bin Laden and Al-Zawahiri, is believed to be living in Iran with the protection and support of the regime. But the Taliban’s assumption of power should provide a boost to Al-Qaeda as well as Daesh.
Arie Kruglanski, an expert on the psychology of terrorism and political activism, said: “Al-Qaeda has a strong presence in other parts of the world including West Africa, the Maghreb, and Syria. With the takeover by the Taliban, it is likely to gain another haven to recoup and reorganize in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.”
The ease of movement that Afghanistan provides makes the country attractive to both Daesh and Al-Qaeda, especially compared with other areas where they are currently concentrated. Afghanistan’s weak borders facilitate the movement of fighters, especially from Pakistan, through mountainous areas which NATO and former Afghan government forces found difficult, if not impossible, to police.
In the west, the Iranian border also provides another passage for terrorists to cross into Afghanistan. ISIS-K offers an alternative location for fighters and sleeper cells from Iraq and Syria to recuperate and resume operations.
Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the head of the Islamic Party and a former Mujahideen leader, has blamed Iran for facilitating the passage of Daesh fighters from Iraq and Syria to Afghanistan, which he says is leading to the formation of a “new Daesh version” in the region.
Nevertheless, the region presents challenges to ISIS-K, notably in the form of the Taliban, who for the moment have near-total control of Afghanistan. The new Taliban regime was quick to underline its religious credentials on Aug. 19 by declaring the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the same name that the group used when it ruled the country between 1996 and 2001.
Many analysts think that Afghanistan will see intensified clashes between the Taliban and ISIS-K in the coming weeks.
Jonathan Goodhand, professor of conflict and development studies at the School of Oriental and African Studies, said: “There is deep enmity between Daesh and the Taliban. While the likes of Al-Qaeda, the TPP, the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan and others will celebrate the Taliban victory, it’s very unlikely that Daesh’s footprint will expand in Afghanistan.”
While the Taliban is mainly made up of Pashtuns who come only from Afghanistan and Pakistan, Daesh comprises a multitude of nationalities including Arabs, Uzbeks, Turkmens, Chechens, Kurds, Kazakhs, Tajiks and Uyghurs.
Nourzhanov said: “The Taliban have been fighting ISIS-K consistently and robustly since 2015. In fact, it’s precisely the Taliban’s efficiency in combating what Russia, Iran, and the Central Asian republics count as enemy No. 1, that has compelled Afghanistan’s neighbors to adopt a flexible and pragmatic stance vis-a-vis the Taliban.”
Akbarzadeh expected ISIS-K to try to expand its influence, thereby exacerbating tensions with the Taliban. He said: “The Taliban and ISIS-K are rivals. ISIS-K dismisses the Taliban as fake Muslims just as it dismisses all other Muslim groups as corrupt and untrue. They have clashed in the past. And the Taliban has tried to distance itself from the overtly sectarian and violent ISIS-K.
“With the US out of the picture these tensions are likely to be exacerbated as ISIS-K moves to expand its influence and comes into direct conflict with the Taliban,” Akbarzadeh added.
Neo-Nazi teens who planned to attack Muslims avoid prison sentence
One of the boys possessed Islamophobic material, including footage of the Christchurch terror attack
The boys were said to be radicalized online during Britain’s first COVID-19 lockdown
Updated 10 September 2021
Arab News
LONDON: Two neo-Nazi teenagers who had plotted to bomb London “because it was not English enough” and planned attacks on Muslims narrowly avoided going to prison.
The unnamed boys, known as Boy A and B, admitted to terror offenses in court on Thursday but were spared custodial sentences.
Boy A, now 16, founded an extreme-right group called ‘The British Hand’ when he was just 14 and spoke on the encrypted messaging app, Telegram, about how he wanted to attack Muslims.
According to the Daily Mail, in one post he wrote: “I am planning an attack against the Dover coast where every Muslim and refugee has been given safety. If you are interested, tell me now.”
He was previously found guilty of planning to bomb a mosque. The teenager also possessed a video of the Christchurch mosque attacks, in which a terrorist killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand.
The boy had also made a string of calls to mosques across London and had been twice referred to the UK’s deradicalization program Prevent.
Westminster Crown Court heard that Boy A, the self-appointed leader of a group of young extremists, vetted new members in a private chat, spoke about “doing something” against ethnic minorities, and discussed weapons.
The court was told that the two boys went down a “twisted rabbit hole” during Britain’s first COVID-19 lockdown during which they spent a “concerning” amount of time online being radicalized by others.
Boy A admitted to a series of terror offenses, including preparing for acts of terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications on Telegram. He previously admitted to four charges of possessing terror documents.
The judge handed him a two-year youth referral order and a three-year criminal behavior order.
“I cannot emphasize how close you came to a further period of custody,” the judge said. “Until last night I was going to do so. I changed my sentencing reasons at about 11 p.m. last night — that is how close you came.”
Boy B pleaded guilty to sharing terrorist propaganda and was handed a 12-month youth referral order. The judge said he had not encouraged anyone to commit acts of terrorism, nor planned them himself, and that the boy had a “bright future.”
Boy B told the judge earlier: “I'm really sorry. I will never touch that aspect of belief in my life and I will stop anyone I can from even trying to touch it.”
Britain could launch drone strikes in Afghanistan, says defense secretary
UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace: ‘I will do whatever I have to do to protect citizens’ lives’
Wallace also warned that the global terror threat has increased since the US and NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan
Updated 10 September 2021
Arab News
LONDON: The UK may be prepared to carry out lethal drone strikes in Afghanistan if the Taliban fails to live up to its commitment of preventing the war-torn country from becoming a safe haven for terrorists, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has said.
Asked if he was prepared to consider drone strikes in Afghanistan, Wallace said: “I will do whatever I have to do to protect citizens’ lives and our interests and our allies when we are called upon to do so, wherever that may be.”
He made the comments on a visit to a British factory producing a fleet of 16 Protector drones for the UK’s military — at a cost of around £260m ($360m).
The missile-capable aircraft, Wallace said, “is being acquired to ensure that the UK can continue to intervene militarily overseas without the risk of having troops on the ground.”
The defense secretary said: “One of the options is to deploy anywhere in the world where there is an imminent threat to life, British life or our allies, where international law enables us to take action.”
The use of drones is controversial, as they are often linked to civilian casualties. Last month, an Afghan family of 10, including seven children, was wiped out in a US drone strike in Kabul that had targeted a suspected suicide bomber. The Pentagon is now investigating the incident.
Wallace said that he did not believe there was a “short-term” threat emanating from Afghanistan, but the withdraw of US and NATO forces could prove an “inspiration” for other terror groups worldwide.
“The global terrorist threat has taken an uptick,” he said.
What the world’s most accurate clock can tell us about Earth and the cosmos
Scientists share award for making the most precise timekeeping pieces ever built
Updated 09 September 2021
AFP
WASHINGTON: It would take 15 billion years for the clock that occupies Jun Ye’s basement lab at the University of Colorado to lose a second — about how long the universe has existed.
For this invention, the Chinese-American scientist, along with Hidetoshi Katori of Japan, will split $3 million as co-winners of the 2022 Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics.
Working independently, the two developed techniques using lasers to trap and cool atoms, then harness their vibrations to drive what are known as “optical lattice clocks,” the most precise timekeeping pieces ever built.
By comparison, current atomic clocks lose a second once every 100 million years.
But what is gained by greater accuracy?
“It’s really an instrument to allow you to probe the basic fabric of space-time in the universe,” Ye told AFP.
In Ye’s lab, researchers have shown that time moves slower when the clock is moved closer to the ground by a matter of centimeters, in line with Einstein’s predictions of relativity.
Applied to current technology, these clocks could improve GPS navigation accuracy by a factor of a thousand, or help smoothly land an unmanned spaceplane on Mars.
Improving the precision and accuracy of timekeeping has been a goal since ancient Egyptians and Chinese made sundials.
A key breakthrough came with the invention of the pendulum clock in 1656, which relies on a swinging weight to keep time, and a few decades later chronometers were accurate enough to determine a ship’s longitude at sea.
The early 20th century saw the advent of quartz clocks, which when jolted with electricity resonate at very specific, high frequencies, or number of ticks in a second.
Quartz clocks are ubiquitous in modern electronics, but are still somewhat susceptible to variations caused by the manufacturing process, or conditions like temperature.
The next great leap in timekeeping came from harnessing the movements of energized atoms to develop atomic clocks, which are immune the effects of such environmental variations.
Physicists know that a single, very high frequency will cause particles called electrons that orbit the nucleus of a specific type of atom to jump to a higher energy state, finding an orbit further away from the nucleus.
Atomic clocks generate the approximate frequency that causes atoms of the element Cesium to jump to that higher energy state.
Then, a detector counts the number of those energized atoms, adjusting the frequency if necessary to make the clock more precise.
So precise that since 1967, one second has been defined as 9,192,631,770 oscillations of a Cesium atom.
Katori’s and Ye’s labs have found ways to improve atomic clocks even further by moving oscillations to the visible end of the electromagnetic spectrum, with frequencies a hundred thousand times higher than those used in current atomic clocks -- to make them even more accurate.
Taliban government makes protests illegal over ‘security’ concerns
Demonstrations against Taliban rule have continued since last month, attracting many women protesters
No large protests were seen in Kabul on Thursday
Updated 09 September 2021
Shershah Nawabi
KABUL: Demonstrations without permission have become illegal in Afghanistan after the appointment of an interim Taliban government, which on Wednesday night cited the security of protesters as the main reason for the ban.
The Taliban unveiled their Cabinet on Tuesday, ending weeks of a power vacuum after the previous administration collapsed when the group took control of Afghanistan and seized Kabul on Aug. 15.
Despite assurances last month of their aim to form an inclusive government, the list of caretaker Cabinet members announced by the Taliban was dominated by the group’s old guard. Some of its members, including Prime Minister Mohammed Hasan Akhund, are on a UN sanctions list. No women have been included in the Cabinet.
Unthinkable during the previous Taliban regime in 1996-2001 when most freedoms were curtailed, demonstrations against their rule have continued since last month, attracting many women protesters. The protests have turned violent in recent days.
While demonstrators and journalists have accused Taliban security forces of violence, Sirajuddin Haqqani, the new interior minister, said that “some groups” were threatening the security of protesters and issued a decree making demonstrations illegal unless permission had been granted by the Justice Ministry.
“The Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Emirate informs all citizens that unless the entire legal process has been completed, no one should protest and disturb citizens,” Haqqani said. “Some groups are threatening the security of protesters to achieve their nefarious political goals.”
Journalists covering the protests said, however, that the violence had come from Taliban security forces. Two Etilaat Roz reporters covering a protest in western Kabul on Wednesday by women demanding the right to work and education said that they had been arrested by the Taliban and beaten.
“Yesterday, our colleagues went to the third district to cover the women’s protest in Karte Char,” Etilaat Roz chief editor, Zaki Daryabi, told Arab News on Thursday. “The Taliban arrested them for this issue (of) covering this protest. Two of my colleagues, Taqi Daryabi and Nemat Naqdi, were beaten. When I sent our senior editor they also detained him.”
No large protests were seen in Kabul on Thursday as internet services were cut off in parts of the city. Those planning to take to the streets despite the ban said that the partial blackout was to prevent them from mobilizing.
“Today is September 9, the day when Afghans lost Ahmad Shah Massoud. People were planning to hold a mass protest,” Atifa Mohammadi, one of the protesters, told Arab News.
Massoud was a famed Afghan commander from Panjshir who defended the region from Soviet forces, and in the 1990s led an offensive against the first Taliban regime. He was assassinated on Sept. 9, 2001.
Massoud’s son, Ahmad Massoud, was leading anti-Taliban forces in Panjshir until the region’s fall earlier this week.
While Taliban spokesmen Ahmadullah Wasiq, Bilal Karimi and Enamullah Samangani declined to comment on whether the Internet block was related to the planned protest, telecommunications provider Roshan said that the partial blackout was due to a technical glitch.
There are some technical problems with the Internet,” said Roshan customer service officer, Hekmatullah Halimi. “Our teams are working to fix it. This problem will be solved tonight.”