Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

President Joe Biden on Sept. 9, 2021, called on unvaccinated Americans to submit themselves to inoculation to help stem the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Joe Biden on Sept. 9, 2021, called on unvaccinated Americans to submit themselves to inoculation to help stem the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Updated 25 sec ago
AP

Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Updated 25 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: In his most forceful pandemic actions and words, President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered sweeping new federal vaccine requirements for as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant.
Speaking at the White House, Biden sharply criticized the tens of millions of Americans who are not yet vaccinated, despite months of availability and incentives.
“We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” he said, all but biting off his words. The unvaccinated minority “can cause a lot of damage, and they are.”
Republican leaders — and some union chiefs, too — said Biden was going too far in trying to muscle private companies and workers, a certain sign of legal challenges to come.
Gov. Henry McMaster of South Carolina said in a statement that “Biden and the radical Democrats (have) thumbed their noses at the Constitution,” while American Federation of Government Employees National President Everett Kelley insisted that “changes like this should be negotiated with our bargaining units where appropriate.”
On the other hand, there were strong words of praise for Biden’s efforts to get the nation vaccinated from the American Medical Association, the National Association of Manufacturers and the Business Roundtable — though no direct mention of his mandate for private companies.
The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. And the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.
Biden is also requiring vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government — with no option to test out. That covers several million more workers.
Biden announced the new requirements in a Thursday afternoon address from the White House as part of a new “action plan” to address the latest rise in coronavirus cases and the stagnating pace of COVID-19 shots.
Just two months ago Biden prematurely declared the nation’s “independence” from the virus. Now, despite more than 208 million Americans having at least one dose of the vaccines, the US is seeing about 300 percent more new




Despite the availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the US, the number of new cases in the past 28 days hit over 4.26 million and 33,985 deaths. (Screen grab from John Hopkins University of Medicine coronavirus tracking center)

COVID-19 infections a day, about two-and-a-half times more hospitalizations, and nearly twice the number of deaths compared to the same time last year. Some 80 million people remain unvaccinated.
“We are in the tough stretch and it could last for a while,” Biden said.
After months of using promotions to drive the vaccination rate, Biden is taking a much firmer hand, as he blames people who have not yet received shots for the sharp rise in cases killing more than 1,000 people per day and imperiling a fragile economic rebound.
In addition to the vaccination requirements, Biden moved to double federal fines for airline passengers who refuse to wear masks on flights or to maintain face covering requirements on federal property in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
He announced that the government will work to increase the supply of virus tests, and that the White House has secured concessions from retailers including Walmart, Amazon, and Kroger to sell at-home testing kits at cost beginning this week.
The administration is also sending additional federal support to assist schools in safely operating, including additional funding for testing. And Biden called for large entertainment venues and arenas to require vaccinations or proof of a negative test for entry.
The requirement for large companies to mandate vaccinations or weekly testing for employees will be enacted through a forthcoming rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that carries penalties of $14,000 per violation, an administration official said.
The rule will require that large companies provide paid time off for vaccination.




An American man receives a COVID-19 test at a Blue Med Consultants facility on September 09, 2021 in North Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP)

Meanwhile, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will extend a vaccination requirement issued earlier this summer — for nursing home staff — to other health care settings including hospitals, home-health agencies and dialysis centers.
Separately, the Department of Health and Human Services will require vaccinations in Head Start Programs, as well as schools run by the Department of Defense and Bureau of Indian Education, affecting about 300,000 employees.
Biden’s order for executive branch workers and contractors includes exceptions for workers seeking religious or medical exemptions from vaccination, according to press secretary Jen Psaki. Federal workers who don’t comply will be referred to their agencies’ human resources departments for counseling and discipline, to include potential termination.
An AP-NORC poll conducted in August found 55 percent of Americans in favor of requiring government workers to be fully vaccinated, compared with 21 percent opposed. Similar majorities also backed vaccine mandates for health care workers, teachers working at K-12 schools and workers who interact with the public, as at restaurants and stores.
Biden has encouraged COVID-19 vaccine requirements in settings like schools, workplaces and university campuses. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Board of Education v oted to require all students 12 and older to be fully vaccinated in the the nation’s second-largest school district.
Walmart, the nation’s largest private employer, said in late July it was requiring that all workers at its headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, as well as its managers who travel within the US be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 4. But the company had stopped short of requiring shots for its frontline workers.
CVS Health said in late August it would require certain employees who interact with patients to be fully vaccinated by the end of October. That includes nurses, care managers and pharmacists.
In the government, several federal agencies have previously announced vaccine requirements for much of their staffs, particularly those in health care roles like the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Pentagon moved last month to require all servicemembers to get vaccinated. Combined, the White House estimates those requirements cover 2.5 million Americans. Thursday’s order is expected to impact nearly 2 million more federal workers and potentially millions of contractors.
Biden’s measures should help, but what’s really needed is a change in mindset for many people, said Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, vice dean at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore.
“There is an aspect to this now that has to do with our country being so divided,” said Sharfstein. “This has become so politicized that people can’t see the value of a vaccination that can save their lives. Our own divisions are preventing us from ending a pandemic.”
More than 177 million Americans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, but confirmed cases have shot up in recent weeks to an average of about 140,000 per day with on average about 1,000 deaths, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Most of the spread — and the vast majority of severe illness and death — is occurring among those not yet fully vaccinated. So-called breakthrough infections in vaccinated people occur, but tend to be far less dangerous.
Federal officials are moving ahead with plans to begin administering booster shots of the mRNA vaccines to bolster protection against the more transmissible delta variant. Last month Biden announced plans to make them available beginning on Sept. 20, but only the Pfizer vaccine will likely have received regulatory approval for a third dose by that time.
Officials are aiming to administer the booster shots about eight months after the second dose of the two-dose vaccines.
 

Topics: Coronavirus Joe Biden

Spain arrests former Venezuelan spymaster wanted on US drug charges

Spain arrests former Venezuelan spymaster wanted on US drug charges
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

Spain arrests former Venezuelan spymaster wanted on US drug charges

Spain arrests former Venezuelan spymaster wanted on US drug charges
  • Hugo Carvajal faces charges in the US for allegedly working with Colombian rebels to “flood” the US with cocaine
  • Carvajal claimed his only contact with the FARC, authorized by then President Hugo Chávez, was limited to securing the release of a kidnapped businessman
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

MADRID: Police in Madrid on Thursday arrested a former Venezuelan spymaster wanted on US narcoterrorism charges, capturing him in a hideout apartment nearly two years after he defied a Spanish extradition order and disappeared.
Gen. Hugo Carvajal, who for over a decade was late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez’s eyes and ears in the Venezuelan military, was arrested in the small apartment in which he had been holed up.
“He lived totally enclosed, never going outside or getting close to the window, always protected by people he trusted,” Spain’s police said in a statement on social media in which they posted a short video the moment heavily-armed officers put handcuffs on Carvajal.
Spain’s leftist government last year approved Carvajal’s extradition to the US, where he faces federal charges for allegedly working with guerrillas from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia to “flood” the US with cocaine.
The extradition order followed a back-and-forth legal battle in which Spain’s National Court reversed an earlier ruling by a high court magistrate throwing out the US warrant for being politically motivated. In the interim, Carvajal was released and never heard from again except when he said last year that he was going underground to protest what he viewed as political interference in his case.
He resurfaced on social media earlier this month, posting with little notice what could be a preview of his eventual defense: a statement accusing former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe, who was for years the US’ main caretaker in the war on drugs, of “fabricating” evidence against him and the Chávez government even as it was cooperating with US prosecutors to arrest Colombian narcos hiding inside Venezuela
“It’s a lie that will eventually collapse,” Carvajal wrote. “I’ve always trusted that the truth will prevail.”
It’s not clear when Carvajal could be sent to the US But his extradition may be slowed down by an asylum request he previously submitted to Spanish authorities.
“I’m prepared for either situation, the good or the bad,” Carvajal’s wife, Angélica Flores, told The Associated Press when contacted by phone with the news. “It’s up to him and others to give statements. This case will continue and we’ll see how it ends.”
Nicknamed “El Pollo” (“The Chicken”), Carvajal has bete noire of the US Drug Enforcement Administration for over a decade.
First indicted in 2011, he narrowly escaped extradition when he was arrested in Aruba in 2014 while serving as Venezuela’s consul general to the Dutch Caribbean island. President Nicolás Maduro’s government successfully applied pressure on Aruba, which sits just miles off Venezuela’s coast, to release Carvajal and when it did he received a hero’s welcome upon his return to Caracas.
But he was never a confidant of Maduro and in the complicated internal politics of Venezuela’s ruling socialist party was relegated to a minor role as a backbench parliamentarian.
In 2019, after opposition leader Juan Guaidó led a street uprising and quickly won the US’ recognition as Venezuela’s legitimate leader, Carvajal then openly rejected the government, urging members of the military to break with Maduro.
While on the run, both from the DEA and Maduro, Carvajal traveled to the Spanish capital from the Dominican Republic under a disguised identity. He was greeted at Madrid’s airport by two Spanish intelligence officials, the AP has previously reported.
From Europe, Carvajal had hoped to leverage contacts and knowledge of the Venezuelan deep state to mount a military-backed rebellion against Maduro.
But to the frustration of many in Venezuela’s opposition who have secretly tried to flip senior members of the military, he was arrested on the US warrant days before a failed barracks rebellion on April 30, 2019.
There was no immediate comment from Maduro’s government.
The case against Carvajal in New York centers on a DC-9 jet from Caracas that landed in southern Mexico in 2006 with 5.6 tons of cocaine packed into 128 suitcases. Carvajal said that judicial probes in Venezuela and Mexico never linked him to the incident and that the alleged plane owner backs his alibi.
But he faces incriminating evidence from phone records, drug ledgers and the testimony of at least 10 witnesses, according to an affidavit from a DEA special agent. Those witnesses include members and associates of the “Cartel of the Suns,” former high-ranking Venezuelan officials, according to the affidavit.
The US indictment also repeats an accusation that Carvajal provided Colombian rebels with weapons and protection inside Venezuela.
The former general has scoffed at the allegations. He says his contacts with the FARC — designated by the US as a terrorist organization — were authorized by Chávez and limited to securing the release of a kidnapped Venezuelan businessman and paving the way for peace talks with the Colombian government.

Topics: Spain Venezuela narcoterrorism Hugo Carvajal

UN officials call for dialogue, funds for Taliban-led Afghanistan to avoid collapse

UN officials call for dialogue, funds for Taliban-led Afghanistan to avoid collapse
Updated 44 min 36 sec ago
AFP

UN officials call for dialogue, funds for Taliban-led Afghanistan to avoid collapse

UN officials call for dialogue, funds for Taliban-led Afghanistan to avoid collapse
  • Biden administration has said any direct economic lifeline, including unfreezing some $9.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets, will be contingent on Taliban actions
Updated 44 min 36 sec ago
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: UN officials on Thursday called on the international community to engage the Taliban in Afghanistan and provide financial support to prevent an “economic collapse” and a historic breakdown.

“We must maintain a dialogue with the Taliban, where we affirm our principles directly — a dialogue with a feeling of solidarity with the Afghan people,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during an interview with AFP.

“Our duty is to extend our solidarity to a people who suffer greatly, where millions and millions risk dying of hunger,” he added.

Deborah Lyons, the secretary-general’s special representative on Afghanistan, said the world should at least to give a chance to the victorious Taliban as the Islamist insurgents turn to governance and confront a dire economic crisis.

“A modus vivendi must be found — and quickly — that allows money to flow to Afghanistan to prevent a total breakdown of the economy and social order,” Lyons told a Security Council meeting.

If not, the result would be “a severe economic downturn that could throw many more millions into poverty and hunger, may generate a massive wave of refugees from Afghanistan and indeed set Afghanistan back for generations.”

She warned that the new Afghan authorities cannot pay salaries and voiced alarm over a storm of crises including a plunging currency, sharply rising food and fuel prices, and a lack of cash at private banks.

Foreign donors led by the United States provided more than 75 percent of the public expenditure under Afghanistan’s 20-year Western-backed government — and quickly stopped payments as it crumbled last month amid a US military withdrawal.

President Joe Biden’s administration has voiced openness on humanitarian aid but says that any direct economic lifeline, including unfreezing some $9.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets, will be contingent on Taliban actions.

Lyons, a former Canadian ambassador to Afghanistan, agreed that “safeguards must be created to ensure that this money is spent where it needs to be spent and not misused by the de facto authorities.”

But she added: “The economy must be allowed to breathe for a few more months, giving the Taliban a chance to demonstrate flexibility and a genuine will to do things differently this time, notably from a human rights, gender and counterterrorism perspective.”

Lyons, however, said there were “credible allegations” that the Taliban has carried out reprisal killings of security forces despite promises of amnesty.

Echoing statements by Western powers, she voiced concern at the makeup of the Taliban caretaker government which includes no women and has senior ministers who are on UN watchlists over terrorism allegations.
 

 

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

A war-torn land awash with guns, Afghanistan offers fertile ground for Daesh and ISIS-K 

A war-torn land awash with guns, Afghanistan offers fertile ground for Daesh and ISIS-K 
Updated 09 September 2021
Leen Fouad
Hani Nasira

A war-torn land awash with guns, Afghanistan offers fertile ground for Daesh and ISIS-K 

A war-torn land awash with guns, Afghanistan offers fertile ground for Daesh and ISIS-K 
  • ISIS-K is among several terrorist outfits in Afghanistan, each with its own relationship with the Taliban
  • Daesh claimed responsibility for Aug. 26 bombings that killed 13 US soldiers and some 170 Afghan civilians
Updated 09 September 2021
Leen Fouad Hani Nasira

LONDON/CAIRO: Only three months after the deadly attacks on New York and Washington in 2001, Osama bin Laden and a small band of followers were forced to flee Tora Bora in the mountainous east of Afghanistan as US special forces and their local allies closed in.

The Al-Qaeda leader had been in Afghanistan for five years when he oversaw the 9/11 bombings, which killed nearly 3,000 people in the US. In 1996, Bin Laden had been given protection in the country by the first Taliban regime of Mullah Omar.

Since the days of the first holy war against the Soviet Union, he had been responsible for training and arming thousands of Arab recruits in war-torn Afghanistan.

A frame grab (L) taken 29 October 2004 from a videotape aired by Al-Jazeera news channel shows Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (File/AFP)

Nearly 20 years on and under new Taliban leaders, Afghanistan remains a haven for terrorists from Central Asia and the Middle East in the form of Al-Qaeda and Daesh. Since the Taliban seized power in mid-August, hopes and promises for a newer, more peaceable Afghanistan have proved illusory.

On Aug. 26, Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) claimed responsibility for twin bombings targeting US service personnel and Afghan civilians in and around Kabul airport. In the chaos and confusion, Daesh and its competitor, Al-Qaeda, have scented new opportunities, much as Bin Laden did two decades ago.

A UN sanctions monitoring team reporting in June found that a significant part of the Al-Qaeda leadership was based in the region along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border and that ISIS-K “remains active and dangerous.” ISIS-K is the most violent of all the groups.

An Afghan security personnel inspects a residential house that was damaged in a gunbattle between security forces and Islamic State (IS) group fighters in Jalalabad on February 15, 2021. (File/AFP)

Although badly mauled by US forces and those of the old Afghan government, its ability to attract and motivate fighters from around the world make it feared from Moscow to Beijing, Tashkent to Damascus — and in Kabul. The group has an ambitious new leader in Shahab Al-Muhajir, the UN sanctions monitoring team said.

The group’s presence in Afghanistan dates back to 2015, around the time when Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi declared an Islamic State in Iraq and Syria and appointed himself as the caliph of Muslims in all parts of the world.

In Afghanistan, Hafiz Saeed Khan, a former head of the Pakistani Taliban (also known as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan or TTP), pledged allegiance to Al-Baghdadi and founded an affiliate group, ISIS-K.

At its peak in 2016, ISIS-K had an estimated 2,500 to 8,500 fighters in Afghanistan, allowing the group to carry out high-level attacks, the majority of which were concentrated in Kabul and Nangarhar in the east of Afghanistan abutting the border with Pakistan.

Afghan security officials inspect seized weapons near a damaged residential house from where Daesh gunmen were firing mortar shells while another group was raiding a prison, in Jalalabad on Aug.4 , 2020. (FILE/AFP)

Kirill Nourzhanov, senior lecturer at the Center for Arab and Islamic Studies at the Australian National University, told Arab News that while the group had been “nearly wiped out in its main areas of operation” by the end of 2019, “the return of ISIS-K to the eastern provinces of Afghanistan may be only a matter of time. Sectarian violence perpetrated by ISIS-K is set to intensify.”

In the first six months of this year, ISIS-K claimed responsibility for more than 20 attacks targeting the Hazara Shiite community, resulting in an estimated 500 deaths. Such attacks are likely to unsettle the regime in Tehran.

Moreover, according to the Daesh-issued newspaper, Al-Nabaa, since the US withdrawal got underway, ISIS-K has carried out more than 91 attacks, killing approximately 345 civilians and Afghan police officers.

In this photograph taken on Nov. 25, 2019, Afghan security forces take part in an ongoing operation against Islamic State (IS) militants in the Achin district of Nangarhar province. (File/AFP)

Shahram Akbarzadeh, convenor of the Middle East Studies Forum at Deakin University, Australia, told Arab News: “The withdrawal by the US and NATO forces has facilitated the collapse of the Afghan government and created a power vacuum.

“The Taliban found it easy to walk into Kabul, but this also offered opportunities for other groups like the ISIS-K to expand their sphere of influence. We are likely to see significant expansion of influence by this Salafi group.”

The power vacuum was not only likely to attract a stronger ISIS-K presence, but also other terrorist and extremist groups. Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri was thought to be living in the tribal areas of Pakistan but ailing. The group has strong links with the Taliban via the Haqqani network which controls Kabul’s security.

A June 11, 2014 image shows a militant of Daesh posing with the trademark flag. (File/AFP)

Al-Qaeda’s media responses, in contrast with those of the Taliban, Daesh and Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham in northern Syria, are slow, implying severely depleted capabilities. Another senior Al-Qaeda leader, Saif Al-Adel, the group’s former No. 3 after Bin Laden and Al-Zawahiri, is believed to be living in Iran with the protection and support of the regime. But the Taliban’s assumption of power should provide a boost to Al-Qaeda as well as Daesh.

Arie Kruglanski, an expert on the psychology of terrorism and political activism, said: “Al-Qaeda has a strong presence in other parts of the world including West Africa, the Maghreb, and Syria. With the takeover by the Taliban, it is likely to gain another haven to recoup and reorganize in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.”

The ease of movement that Afghanistan provides makes the country attractive to both Daesh and Al-Qaeda, especially compared with other areas where they are currently concentrated. Afghanistan’s weak borders facilitate the movement of fighters, especially from Pakistan, through mountainous areas which NATO and former Afghan government forces found difficult, if not impossible, to police.

In the west, the Iranian border also provides another passage for terrorists to cross into Afghanistan. ISIS-K offers an alternative location for fighters and sleeper cells from Iraq and Syria to recuperate and resume operations.

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the head of the Islamic Party and a former Mujahideen leader, has blamed Iran for facilitating the passage of Daesh fighters from Iraq and Syria to Afghanistan, which he says is leading to the formation of a “new Daesh version” in the region.

Nevertheless, the region presents challenges to ISIS-K, notably in the form of the Taliban, who for the moment have near-total control of Afghanistan. The new Taliban regime was quick to underline its religious credentials on Aug. 19 by declaring the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the same name that the group used when it ruled the country between 1996 and 2001.

A June 11, 2014 image shows militants of Daesh posing with the trademark flag. (File/AFP)

Many analysts think that Afghanistan will see intensified clashes between the Taliban and ISIS-K in the coming weeks.

Jonathan Goodhand, professor of conflict and development studies at the School of Oriental and African Studies, said: “There is deep enmity between Daesh and the Taliban. While the likes of Al-Qaeda, the TPP, the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan and others will celebrate the Taliban victory, it’s very unlikely that Daesh’s footprint will expand in Afghanistan.”

While the Taliban is mainly made up of Pashtuns who come only from Afghanistan and Pakistan, Daesh comprises a multitude of nationalities including Arabs, Uzbeks, Turkmens, Chechens, Kurds, Kazakhs, Tajiks and Uyghurs.

A June 11, 2014 image shows militants of Daesh hanging their flag on a pole at the top of an ancient military fort. (File/AFP)

Nourzhanov said: “The Taliban have been fighting ISIS-K consistently and robustly since 2015. In fact, it’s precisely the Taliban’s efficiency in combating what Russia, Iran, and the Central Asian republics count as enemy No. 1, that has compelled Afghanistan’s neighbors to adopt a flexible and pragmatic stance vis-a-vis the Taliban.”

Akbarzadeh expected ISIS-K to try to expand its influence, thereby exacerbating tensions with the Taliban. He said: “The Taliban and ISIS-K are rivals. ISIS-K dismisses the Taliban as fake Muslims just as it dismisses all other Muslim groups as corrupt and untrue. They have clashed in the past. And the Taliban has tried to distance itself from the overtly sectarian and violent ISIS-K.

“With the US out of the picture these tensions are likely to be exacerbated as ISIS-K moves to expand its influence and comes into direct conflict with the Taliban,” Akbarzadeh added.

Topics: Afghanistan crisis Taliban Daesh 9/11 20th Anniversary Editor's Choice

Neo-Nazi teens who planned to attack Muslims avoid prison sentence

Two Neo-Nazi teens, known as Boy A and B, admitted to terror offenses in court on Thursday but were spared custodial sentences. (Shutterstock)
Two Neo-Nazi teens, known as Boy A and B, admitted to terror offenses in court on Thursday but were spared custodial sentences. (Shutterstock)
Updated 10 September 2021
Arab News

Neo-Nazi teens who planned to attack Muslims avoid prison sentence

Two Neo-Nazi teens, known as Boy A and B, admitted to terror offenses in court on Thursday but were spared custodial sentences. (Shutterstock)
  • One of the boys possessed Islamophobic material, including footage of the Christchurch terror attack
  • The boys were said to be radicalized online during Britain’s first COVID-19 lockdown
Updated 10 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Two neo-Nazi teenagers who had plotted to bomb London “because it was not English enough” and planned attacks on Muslims narrowly avoided going to prison.

The unnamed boys, known as Boy A and B, admitted to terror offenses in court on Thursday but were spared custodial sentences.

Boy A, now 16, founded an extreme-right group called ‘The British Hand’ when he was just 14 and spoke on the encrypted messaging app, Telegram, about how he wanted to attack Muslims.

According to the Daily Mail, in one post he wrote: “I am planning an attack against the Dover coast where every Muslim and refugee has been given safety. If you are interested, tell me now.”

He was previously found guilty of planning to bomb a mosque. The teenager also possessed a video of the Christchurch mosque attacks, in which a terrorist killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand.

The boy had also made a string of calls to mosques across London and had been twice referred to the UK’s deradicalization program Prevent.

Westminster Crown Court heard that Boy A, the self-appointed leader of a group of young extremists, vetted new members in a private chat, spoke about “doing something” against ethnic minorities, and discussed weapons.

The court was told that the two boys went down a “twisted rabbit hole” during Britain’s first COVID-19 lockdown during which they spent a “concerning” amount of time online being radicalized by others.

Boy A admitted to a series of terror offenses, including preparing for acts of terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications on Telegram. He previously admitted to four charges of possessing terror documents.

The judge handed him a two-year youth referral order and a three-year criminal behavior order.

“I cannot emphasize how close you came to a further period of custody,” the judge said. “Until last night I was going to do so. I changed my sentencing reasons at about 11 p.m. last night — that is how close you came.”

Boy B pleaded guilty to sharing terrorist propaganda and was handed a 12-month youth referral order. The judge said he had not encouraged anyone to commit acts of terrorism, nor planned them himself, and that the boy had a “bright future.”

Boy B told the judge earlier: “I'm really sorry. I will never touch that aspect of belief in my life and I will stop anyone I can from even trying to touch it.”

Topics: UK Islamophobia terrorism neo-Nazis

Britain could launch drone strikes in Afghanistan, says defense secretary

Ben Wallace (L) made the comments on a visit to a British factory producing a fleet of 16 Protector drones for the UK’s military. (Reuters/File Photos)
Ben Wallace (L) made the comments on a visit to a British factory producing a fleet of 16 Protector drones for the UK’s military. (Reuters/File Photos)
Updated 10 September 2021
Arab News

Britain could launch drone strikes in Afghanistan, says defense secretary

Ben Wallace (L) made the comments on a visit to a British factory producing a fleet of 16 Protector drones for the UK’s military. (Reuters/File Photos)
  • UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace: ‘I will do whatever I have to do to protect citizens’ lives’
  • Wallace also warned that the global terror threat has increased since the US and NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan
Updated 10 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UK may be prepared to carry out lethal drone strikes in Afghanistan if the Taliban fails to live up to its commitment of preventing the war-torn country from becoming a safe haven for terrorists, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has said.

Asked if he was prepared to consider drone strikes in Afghanistan, Wallace said: “I will do whatever I have to do to protect citizens’ lives and our interests and our allies when we are called upon to do so, wherever that may be.”

He made the comments on a visit to a British factory producing a fleet of 16 Protector drones for the UK’s military — at a cost of around £260m ($360m).

The missile-capable aircraft, Wallace said, “is being acquired to ensure that the UK can continue to intervene militarily overseas without the risk of having troops on the ground.”

The defense secretary said: “One of the options is to deploy anywhere in the world where there is an imminent threat to life, British life or our allies, where international law enables us to take action.”

The use of drones is controversial, as they are often linked to civilian casualties. Last month, an Afghan family of 10, including seven children, was wiped out in a US drone strike in Kabul that had targeted a suspected suicide bomber. The Pentagon is now investigating the incident.

Wallace said that he did not believe there was a “short-term” threat emanating from Afghanistan, but the withdraw of US and NATO forces could prove an “inspiration” for other terror groups worldwide.

“The global terrorist threat has taken an uptick,” he said.

Topics: UK Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul Ben Wallace

