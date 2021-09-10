US Soccer president asks men, women to equalize FIFA money

Jeddah sees world’s largest lego brick build of Formula 1 car for charity

JEDDAH: The Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation — promoter of the 2021 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix — has announced its plan to assemble the world’s largest lego brick build of a Formula 1 car.

This is in aid of Ehsan, Saudi Arabia’s national platform for charitable work. On successful completion, the official attempt will see Guinness World Records certify the SAMF as an official record holder.

To celebrate Formula 1 coming to Jeddah between Dec. 3-5, SAMF has announced its intention to launch the record-breaking fundraising event for Ehsan.

The charity platform was founded in April 2020 as part of efforts to support giving in the Kingdom across areas including social, educational, health care, relief, environmental, economic and technical care.

The assembly process will take place at Jeddah’s Red Sea Mall and will take about one week to construct, starting on Sept. 15.

The first brick will be placed by Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, adviser to Makkah governor and Jeddah acting governor, and Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the SAMF.

The last brick will be placed on Sept. 23, Saudi National Day, when Guinness World Records representatives will be on hand via livestream to record and certify the lego brick as the world’s largest.

The 2021 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is offering people the chance to personally participate in the world record attempt, brick by brick.

Formula 1 fans in the Kingdom will be able to become a part of this world record-breaking attempt by visiting saudiarabiangp.com/en/lego, where they can register to purchase a brick that will be part of the final assembled lego brick build of an F1 car, with each donation going directly — and in full — to Ehsan.

The final construction is expected to be made up of 500,000 bricks.

Participant names will be displayed on a digital screen as they write their names in history.

The world record-breaking activity will take place less than three months before the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix makes its long-awaited debut in Jeddah. The activation site will reflect the growing excitement that is taking hold of the region as the race draws closer.

The site will also feature display boards depicting a live percentage bar of the car’s completion status, historic F1 race statistics, driver interviews and Formula 1 content to help educate and engage the people of Saudi Arabia.

In raising money for such a good cause, SAMF is using this initiative to merge its ambition for a brighter future for all Saudi citizens with the values of the 2021 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, all of which are in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“It is with great pleasure that I announce our plan to build the largest lego brick build of a Formula 1 car the world has ever seen,” said Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.

“The 2021 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is all about breaking records and we are therefore delighted to have another record breaker on our hands, with the Jeddah Corniche Circuit also set to become the longest and fastest street circuit in the world.”

“This exciting project is all about giving back to our community and truly reflects our Kingdom’s true ingenuity and commitment to improving the lives of all our citizens. I could not be prouder to be a part of building a better future for our nation’s youth and I am very excited to see the outcome of this ground-breaking activity.”

The 2021 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will mark its arrival in style with the newest circuit in the sport estimated to see drivers reach average speeds of 250km/h, making it the fastest street circuit in the world — and in the top five fastest F1 circuits.

Superstars of F1 are projected to reach top speeds of up to 322km/h as they race toward Turn 27.

Featuring no less than 27 corners, the Jeddah Corniche Circuit stretches to 6.175km in length, making it the second longest circuit on the current F1 calendar behind the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, and the longest street circuit in the sport.

Additionally, three consecutive sections of the circuit have been marked out as potential DRS Zones, ensuring plenty of overtaking opportunities for the drivers throughout the race.