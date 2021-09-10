You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese journalist attacked under eye of Internal Security Forces

Lebanese journalist attacked under eye of Internal Security Forces

Riad Kobeissi. (Twitter: @riadkobaissi)
Riad Kobeissi. (Twitter: @riadkobaissi)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2z8xf

Updated 3 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Lebanese journalist attacked under eye of Internal Security Forces

Riad Kobeissi. (Twitter: @riadkobaissi)
  • The reporter is one of the most prominent investigative journalists in Lebanon, specializing in uncovering corruption cases
Updated 3 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A Lebanese investigative journalist has been attacked while covering a story involving the country’s Internal Security Forces (ISF).

Riad Kobeissi’s car windscreen was smashed as he reported on traffic chaos outside a gas station in the coastal town of Jiyeh, south of Beirut.

The incident took place on Wednesday despite the ISF being present at the scene and Kobeissi later said he held the ISF’s director general, Imad Osman, fully responsible for any injuries he might have sustained.

The reporter is one of the most prominent investigative journalists in Lebanon, specializing in uncovering corruption cases.

Since last year’s devastating Beirut port explosion, he has published a number of documents exposing individuals allegedly responsible for storing the ammonium nitrate that caused the dock blast.

Investigations into the explosion have continually been stalled by the Lebanese authorities.

Wednesday’s attack was not the first time Kobeissi has been assaulted and harassed over his journalistic work.

The Alternative Press Syndicate in Lebanon said: “The attack on our colleague, who raised his voice in the face of flagrant violations, is nothing but thuggery against people first and journalists second, and against everyone who sheds light on cartels of all kinds.”

 

Topics: Riad Kobeissi

Related

Zaina Erhaim is an award-winning Syrian journalist who was forced to quarantine upon her arrival in the UK. (AFP/File Photo)
Media
Syrian journalist released early from Heathrow quarantine over PTSD
Right-wing media painted President Biden as an evil tyrant on Thursday following his address to the nation announcing new vaccine mandates. (Screenshot)
Media
Fox News and other right-wing media outlets slam US President Joe Biden after vaccination speech

Fox News and other right-wing media outlets slam US President Joe Biden after vaccination speech

Right-wing media painted President Biden as an evil tyrant on Thursday following his address to the nation announcing new vaccine mandates. (Screenshot)
Right-wing media painted President Biden as an evil tyrant on Thursday following his address to the nation announcing new vaccine mandates. (Screenshot)
Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News

Fox News and other right-wing media outlets slam US President Joe Biden after vaccination speech

Right-wing media painted President Biden as an evil tyrant on Thursday following his address to the nation announcing new vaccine mandates. (Screenshot)
  • Host Rachel Campos-Duffy on Fox News Primetime called the president’s new COVID-19 mandates “authoritarian.”
Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Fox News and other right-wing media outlets painted US President Joe Biden as an evil tyrant on Thursday following his address to the nation announcing new vaccine mandates.

“Biden is an authoritarian,” a banner on Fox declared. “Biden declares war on millions of Americans,” another banner read.

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy on Fox News Primetime called the president’s new COVID-19 mandates “authoritarian.”

Other right-wing media took a similar line. Breitbart wrote: “Full totalitarian,” on its homepage, the far-right Gateway Pundit news outlet ripped the “Biden regime” for its “tyrannical mandates” and the Federalist described it as a “fascist move.”

In his speech on Thursday, Biden said that the Department of Labor will issue an emergency rule requiring all employers with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccination or weekly testing for their employees.

While Fox News took a stance against the newly announced mandate, the company has implemented its own COVID-19 policy.

Fox Corporation requires all of its employees to submit their vaccination status to the company and all unvaccinated employees must wear a mask and social distance at all times while working in the offices.

However, immediately after Biden finished his speech, Fox News opinion host Jesse Watters called the president “bitter” and “upset” and said that he’s “taking that anger out” on unvaccinated Americans.

Topics: media Fox News US US President Joe Biden Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine COVID-19 vaccine

Related

Fox has hired other members of the Trump orbit in recent months. (File/AFP)
Media
Former secretary of state Mike Pompeo to join Fox News
Is Trump’s love affair with Fox News fading?
Media
Is Trump’s love affair with Fox News fading?

Syrian journalist released early from Heathrow quarantine over PTSD

Zaina Erhaim is an award-winning Syrian journalist who was forced to quarantine upon her arrival in the UK. (AFP/File Photo)
Zaina Erhaim is an award-winning Syrian journalist who was forced to quarantine upon her arrival in the UK. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 11 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Syrian journalist released early from Heathrow quarantine over PTSD

Zaina Erhaim is an award-winning Syrian journalist who was forced to quarantine upon her arrival in the UK. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Zaina Erhaim said her ordeal brought back memories of her kidnapping by pro-Assad militias
  • She and her family granted exemption when barrister intervened on her behalf
Updated 11 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: An award-winning Syrian journalist who was forced to quarantine upon her arrival in the UK has been allowed to leave early after suffering symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Zaina Erhaim said her experience in Heathrow Airport has brought back painful memories of her kidnapping, imprisonment and bombing in the Syrian war.

Britain has implemented a mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine for arrivals from “red-list” countries — those with high rates of COVID-19 — but Erhaim told The Times that she had taken steps to avoid this.

She had stayed in green-listed Croatia for 10 days after leaving Turkey, which is on Britain’s red list, so she would not have to quarantine.

But Erhaim was told by the border force that she had miscalculated her trip by one hour and was still within the relevant 10-day period.

Along with her partner Mahmoud and her 5-year-old daughter Zara, Erhaim, who lives in Britain as a refugee, was forced into a London hotel to quarantine for 10 days, costing her family a total of £4,500 ($6,245).

She described having panic attacks and flashbacks of her detention at the hands of pro-Assad militias while working for the BBC in Syria.

Erhaim said she had been “unfairly imprisoned” on her return to Britain, and on Tuesday she tweeted that she had experienced her worst three days “since I was hiding in the corridor of my Aleppo home from barrel bombing.”

Erhaim said she felt like she was “suffocating,” and had called Britain’s healthcare service for mental health support but was told to meditate.

She added that she and her family had 20 minutes of “breathing time” outside per day, but that the small compound was watched over by many guards, triggering flashbacks of her kidnapping. “My daughter is seeing all this, which makes everything much harder,” Erhaim wrote.

The family was granted an exemption when a barrister saw her tweets and intervened on her behalf.

Within hours, the Department of Health granted Erhaim an exemption from the rest of her quarantine on the basis of her PTSD. She is now isolating at home.

“I was so happy but also so angry,” Erhaim said on Friday. “It took one email from a lawyer, but I had made at least six hours of phone calls and wrote two very detailed emails with no response.”

Erhaim, who is fully vaccinated and presented two negative COVID-19 tests, said she had been subjected to extra scrutiny because of her refugee status.

“Had I had a British passport, I could have passed through the electronic gates without the stamps in my passport even being checked,” she added.

Topics: media journalism Syria UK Coronavirus COVID-19 Quarantine

Related

As part of the quarantine packages, travel agencies suggest people traveling to UK from high-risk countries should spend 10 days as tourists in Turkey before arrival. (Shutterstock/File Photos)
World
Travel companies using Turkey to dodge UK quarantine rules
Britain’s Heathrow sinks to $2.8bn loss during pandemic
Business & Economy
Britain’s Heathrow sinks to $2.8bn loss during pandemic

Twitter reveals brand & audience insights ahead of #SaudiNationalDay

In the lead up to Saudi National Day, Twitter held a virtual event unveiling audience insights from a recent survey for brands to better connect with audiences. (Supplied)
In the lead up to Saudi National Day, Twitter held a virtual event unveiling audience insights from a recent survey for brands to better connect with audiences. (Supplied)
Updated 24 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Twitter reveals brand & audience insights ahead of #SaudiNationalDay

In the lead up to Saudi National Day, Twitter held a virtual event unveiling audience insights from a recent survey for brands to better connect with audiences. (Supplied)
  • Ahead of Saudi National Day, Twitter presents case studies for brands to better connect with audiences
Updated 24 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The upcoming #SaudiNationalDay (#اليوم_الوطني_السعودي_91) celebrates the Kingdom’s culture, heritage and achievements, but also gives brands a chance to connect with audiences.

In the lead up to Saudi National Day, Twitter held a virtual event unveiling audience insights from a recent survey for brands to better connect with audiences.

It showed that 69 percent of respondents believe it’s important for local brands to communicate around Saudi National Day, and 56 percent believe the same for multinational brands. Moreover, 46 percent of people found National Day celebrations to be “more special” on Twitter.

Research also found that conversation around the day kicked off at the beginning of September on Twitter, with 50 percent of it happening between Sept. 1 and Sept. 21.

As users start celebrating early, they believe brands should do the same. 76 percent believe brands should kick off celebrations in the lead up to the day, as opposed to solely communicating on the day, with 58 percent preferring several tweets around the celebration, as opposed to a single tweet of acknowledgement.

With regards to content, Twitter advised using multiple formats – text, image, video – to communicate citing a Nielsen Brand Effect study, which showed that using more than 3 ad formats increases the probability of campaign success.

Similarly, a study by Tubular Labs revealed that video content is driving the conversation for Saudi National Day, with 134 million video views generated on related content.

FASTFACTS

* 46 percent of Saudis on Twitter believe National Day celebrations are more special on the platform.

* 69 percent believe it is important for local brands to communicate around Saudi National Day.

* 56 percent believe it is important for multinational brands to communicate around Saudi National Day.

* 76 percent believe brands should kick off celebrations in the lead up to the day.

* 58 percent prefer several tweets from brands around the celebration, as opposed to a single tweet of acknowledgement.

Twitter also presented case studies of successful campaigns from last year, including those by Saudi Aramco, Mobily and Visit Saudi.

Saudi Aramco’s 2020 campaign celebrated the best of Saudi Arabia’s past and present. Using the hashtag انسى_توقفنا# (#Unstoppable), the campaign invited Saudis to tweet their gratitude to workers who had helped Saudi Arabia stay strong over the years. This was followed by a video that chronicled 90 years since the unification of the Kingdom and celebrated the Saudi community.

On Saudi National Day itself, the campaign engaged its audience by asking users to join their yearly tradition of raising the national flag and participate by hitting “like” to help raise the flag. This live activation was broadcast on Periscope and was amplified via a Promoted Trend Spotlight.

Lastly, the brand asked people to express what makes them proud to be a Saudi, using a dedicated hashtag, لأني_سعودي# (#IAmASaudi). These tweets were then featured in a video that concluded the campaign. Aramco’s campaign achieved mass reach with a total of 73 million impressions, 19.9 million video views and 1.4 million engagements.

Mobily wanted to engage its audiences during this day of national pride with something memorable, and so it teamed up with Saudi musicians to launch an exclusive new track. As part of a wider campaign with the انطلق_يالأخضر# hashtag (roughly translated as #GreenIsGo), the song’s lyrics were inspired by the determination of Saudis across the country. The video features hints of green as an ode to the national colours.

A short teaser video was tweeted on Sept. 14 ahead of Saudi National Day, encouraging audiences to sign up for a reminder so that they would hear the full song as soon as it dropped. As part of the reveal phase, those who opted in for a reminder were given exclusive access to the song video hours ahead of everyone else.

The final video reveal also aimed to drive further engagement with the opportunity to enter a prize draw to win smart devices. This exclusive video racked up 1.9 million views and had an engagement rate of 10 percent.

Visit Saudi launched a Twitter campaign to showcase the Kingdom’s most scenic destinations. The initial tweet featured a video created with user-generated content from Visit Saudi’s previous “Tanafas” (“breathe” in Arabic) summer campaign. This was paired with the hashtag حظنا_بالسعودية# (#LuckySaudis), which triggered its own custom-branded emoji.

To ensure a connection with their target audience, Visit Saudi partnered with various influencers who Tweeted the video in multiple languages. Twitter’s conversation settings were used to ensure that only followers of @VisitSaudiAR could reply. This enabled the tourist authority to get the best possible user-generated content. Additionally, the call-to-action Tweet buttons were used to make it easier for people to spread the #LuckySaudis message. The campaign created a buzz, reaching a total of 63 million impressions and 900,000 engagements.

With more than half of Saudi audiences believing in brand communications surrounding Saudi National Day, there is a massive opportunity for brands – local and multinational – to connect with their audiences and create brand positivity.

Topics: media social media Twitter Saudi Arabia Saudi National Day

Related

Yas Island to go green for Saudi National Day
Corporate News
Yas Island to go green for Saudi National Day
How brands are celebrating Saudi National Day
Media
How brands are celebrating Saudi National Day

Tinder CEO moves to Yahoo as top boss

Tinder CEO moves to Yahoo as top boss
Updated 10 September 2021
Reuters

Tinder CEO moves to Yahoo as top boss

Tinder CEO moves to Yahoo as top boss
  • Appointment comes days after Apollo Global Management Inc closed its $5 billion acquisition of Verizon Media
Updated 10 September 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Dating app Tinder’s chief executive officer, Jim Lanzone, is leaving the company to take over the top job at Yahoo, the online media company said on Friday.
The appointment comes just days after Apollo Global Management Inc. closed its $5 billion acquisition of Verizon Media, which owns Yahoo.
Lanzone replaces Guru Gowrappan, who led Verizon’s media business and has now been named Senior Adviser to Apollo’s private equity business.
Separately, Match Group, the parent of Tinder, named Renate Nyborg as CEO of the dating app to replace Lanzone.
Nyborg, who served as Tinder’s general manager in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, is also the first woman to take the job since Tinder’s inception in 2012.

Topics: Tinder Yahoo

Related

SoftBank tightens grip on Yahoo Japan via $2 billion deal with Altaba
Business & Economy
SoftBank tightens grip on Yahoo Japan via $2 billion deal with Altaba

Facebook unveils its first smart glasses

The Ray-Ban stories glasses would be an “ads-free experience,” according to Facebook. (WSJ)
The Ray-Ban stories glasses would be an “ads-free experience,” according to Facebook. (WSJ)
Updated 10 September 2021
Reuters

Facebook unveils its first smart glasses

The Ray-Ban stories glasses would be an “ads-free experience,” according to Facebook. (WSJ)
  • Facebook launches its first smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban
  • The glasses allow wearers to listen to music, take calls or capture photos and short videos and share them across Facebook’s services using a companion app
Updated 10 September 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Facebook Inc. launched its first smart glasses on Thursday in a step toward its aim of offering true augmented-reality spectacles.
The glasses, which were created in partnership with Ray-Ban maker Essilor Luxottica, allow wearers to listen to music, take calls or capture photos and short videos and share them across Facebook’s services using a companion app. Facebook said the glasses line, called “Ray-Ban Stories,” would start at $299.
The social media giant, which reported revenue of about $86 billion in 2020, makes most of its money from advertising but has invested heavily in virtual and augmented reality, developing hardware such as its Oculus VR headsets and working on wristband technologies to support augmented reality glasses.
Facebook’s chief scientist said last year the company was five to 10 years away from being able to bring to market “true” AR glasses, which would superimpose virtual objects onto the wearer’s view of the real world.
Major tech firms including Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc’s Google, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc. and Snap Inc. have raced to develop various smart glasses products, but early offerings like Google Glass proved difficult to sell to consumers put off by high price points and design issues.
Snap, which unveiled its smart Spectacles in 2016, this year launched AR glasses but they are not for sale and are offered only to AR creators. Snap’s CEO, Evan Spiegel, said in 2019 that he expected it would be a decade before consumers widely adopted AR smart glasses.
Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, recently announced the company was setting up a team to work on building the metaverse, a shared virtual environment which it is betting will be the successor to the mobile Internet.
“We’ve believed for a long time that glasses are going to be an important part of building the next computing platform,” said Zuckerberg in a video posted on his Facebook page on Thursday.
Facebook, which has been criticized over its handling of user data, said it would not access the media used by its smart-glasses customers without their consent.
The company also said it would not use the content of the photos or videos captured using the glasses and stored in the Facebook View app for personalizing ads, and said the glasses would be an “ads-free experience.”
The glasses include an optional virtual assistant so photos and videos can be captured hands-free through voice commands. Facebook said an LED light on the glasses would show when the camera is on, to make other people aware when a wearer is taking a photo or video.
It published a guide outlining how to use the glasses responsibly, for example turning them off in private spaces like public bathrooms and not using them for illegal actions like harassment or capturing sensitive information such as PIN codes.

Topics: Facebook Ray-Ban Smart glasses

Related

Global Witness conducted their own experiments to determine to what level Facebook’s ads were discriminatory. (File/AFP)
Media
Facebook slammed over sexist job advertising
Facebook has already invested $600 million worldwide since 2018 to support digital development in the news industry. (File/AFP)
Media
Facebook invests in new partnerships with Argentine press

Latest updates

Saudi FM meets Mauritanian counterpart
Saudi FM meets Mauritanian counterpart
Russia summons US envoy over ‘election interference’
Russia summons US envoy over ‘election interference’
Who’s Who: Mansour Al-Harbi, EVP at KSA’s Advanced Electronics Co.
Who’s Who: Mansour Al-Harbi, EVP at KSA’s Advanced Electronics Co.
Lebanese journalist attacked under eye of Internal Security Forces
Riad Kobeissi. (Twitter: @riadkobaissi)
Israeli police catch two of six Palestinian jail escapees, police say
Israeli police catch two of six Palestinian jail escapees, police say

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.