Syrian journalist released early from Heathrow quarantine over PTSD

Zaina Erhaim is an award-winning Syrian journalist who was forced to quarantine upon her arrival in the UK. (AFP/File Photo)
Zaina Erhaim is an award-winning Syrian journalist who was forced to quarantine upon her arrival in the UK. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 45 sec ago
Arab News

Syrian journalist released early from Heathrow quarantine over PTSD

Zaina Erhaim is an award-winning Syrian journalist who was forced to quarantine upon her arrival in the UK. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Zaina Erhaim said her ordeal brought back memories of her kidnapping by pro-Assad militias
  • She and her family granted exemption when barrister intervened on her behalf
Updated 45 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: An award-winning Syrian journalist who was forced to quarantine upon her arrival in the UK has been allowed to leave early after suffering symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Zaina Erhaim said her experience in Heathrow Airport has brought back painful memories of her kidnapping, imprisonment and bombing in the Syrian war.

Britain has implemented a mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine for arrivals from “red-list” countries — those with high rates of COVID-19 — but Erhaim told The Times that she had taken steps to avoid this.

She had stayed in green-listed Croatia for 10 days after leaving Turkey, which is on Britain’s red list, so she would not have to quarantine.

But Erhaim was told by the border force that she had miscalculated her trip by one hour and was still within the relevant 10-day period.

Along with her partner Mahmoud and her 5-year-old daughter Zara, Erhaim, who lives in Britain as a refugee, was forced into a London hotel to quarantine for 10 days, costing her family a total of £4,500 ($6,245).

She described having panic attacks and flashbacks of her detention at the hands of pro-Assad militias while working for the BBC in Syria.

Erhaim said she had been “unfairly imprisoned” on her return to Britain, and on Tuesday she tweeted that she had experienced her worst three days “since I was hiding in the corridor of my Aleppo home from barrel bombing.”

Erhaim said she felt like she was “suffocating,” and had called Britain’s healthcare service for mental health support but was told to meditate.

She added that she and her family had 20 minutes of “breathing time” outside per day, but that the small compound was watched over by many guards, triggering flashbacks of her kidnapping. “My daughter is seeing all this, which makes everything much harder,” Erhaim wrote.

The family was granted an exemption when a barrister saw her tweets and intervened on her behalf.

Within hours, the Department of Health granted Erhaim an exemption from the rest of her quarantine on the basis of her PTSD. She is now isolating at home.

“I was so happy but also so angry,” Erhaim said on Friday. “It took one email from a lawyer, but I had made at least six hours of phone calls and wrote two very detailed emails with no response.”

Erhaim, who is fully vaccinated and presented two negative COVID-19 tests, said she had been subjected to extra scrutiny because of her refugee status.

“Had I had a British passport, I could have passed through the electronic gates without the stamps in my passport even being checked,” she added.

Topics: media journalism Syria UK Coronavirus COVID-19 Quarantine

Twitter reveals brand & audience insights ahead of #SaudiNationalDay

Twitter reveals brand & audience insights ahead of #SaudiNationalDay
Updated 1 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Twitter reveals brand & audience insights ahead of #SaudiNationalDay

Twitter reveals brand & audience insights ahead of #SaudiNationalDay
  • Ahead of Saudi National Day, Twitter presents case studies for brands to better connect with audiences
Updated 1 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The upcoming #SaudiNationalDay (#اليوم_الوطني_السعودي_91) celebrates the Kingdom’s culture, heritage and achievements, but also gives brands a chance to connect with audiences.

In the lead up to Saudi National Day, Twitter held a virtual event unveiling audience insights from a recent survey for brands to better connect with audiences.

It showed that 69 percent of respondents believe it’s important for local brands to communicate around Saudi National Day, and 56 percent believe the same for multinational brands. Moreover, 46 percent of people found National Day celebrations to be “more special” on Twitter.

Research also found that conversation around the day kicked off at the beginning of September on Twitter, with 50 percent of it happening between Sept. 1 and Sept. 21.

As users start celebrating early, they believe brands should do the same. 76 percent believe brands should kick off celebrations in the lead up to the day, as opposed to solely communicating on the day, with 58 percent preferring several tweets around the celebration, as opposed to a single tweet of acknowledgement.

With regards to content, Twitter advised using multiple formats – text, image, video – to communicate citing a Nielsen Brand Effect study, which showed that using more than 3 ad formats increases the probability of campaign success.

Similarly, a study by Tubular Labs revealed that video content is driving the conversation for Saudi National Day, with 134 million video views generated on related content.

FASTFACTS

* 46 percent of Saudis on Twitter believe National Day celebrations are more special on the platform.

* 69 percent believe it is important for local brands to communicate around Saudi National Day.

* 56 percent believe it is important for multinational brands to communicate around Saudi National Day.

* 76 percent believe brands should kick off celebrations in the lead up to the day.

* 58 percent prefer several tweets from brands around the celebration, as opposed to a single tweet of acknowledgement.

Twitter also presented case studies of successful campaigns from last year, including those by Saudi Aramco, Mobily and Visit Saudi.

Saudi Aramco’s 2020 campaign celebrated the best of Saudi Arabia’s past and present. Using the hashtag انسى_توقفنا# (#Unstoppable), the campaign invited Saudis to tweet their gratitude to workers who had helped Saudi Arabia stay strong over the years. This was followed by a video that chronicled 90 years since the unification of the Kingdom and celebrated the Saudi community.

On Saudi National Day itself, the campaign engaged its audience by asking users to join their yearly tradition of raising the national flag and participate by hitting “like” to help raise the flag. This live activation was broadcast on Periscope and was amplified via a Promoted Trend Spotlight.

Lastly, the brand asked people to express what makes them proud to be a Saudi, using a dedicated hashtag, لأني_سعودي# (#IAmASaudi). These tweets were then featured in a video that concluded the campaign. Aramco’s campaign achieved mass reach with a total of 73 million impressions, 19.9 million video views and 1.4 million engagements.

Mobily wanted to engage its audiences during this day of national pride with something memorable, and so it teamed up with Saudi musicians to launch an exclusive new track. As part of a wider campaign with the انطلق_يالأخضر# hashtag (roughly translated as #GreenIsGo), the song’s lyrics were inspired by the determination of Saudis across the country. The video features hints of green as an ode to the national colours.

A short teaser video was tweeted on Sept. 14 ahead of Saudi National Day, encouraging audiences to sign up for a reminder so that they would hear the full song as soon as it dropped. As part of the reveal phase, those who opted in for a reminder were given exclusive access to the song video hours ahead of everyone else.

The final video reveal also aimed to drive further engagement with the opportunity to enter a prize draw to win smart devices. This exclusive video racked up 1.9 million views and had an engagement rate of 10 percent.

Visit Saudi launched a Twitter campaign to showcase the Kingdom’s most scenic destinations. The initial tweet featured a video created with user-generated content from Visit Saudi’s previous “Tanafas” (“breathe” in Arabic) summer campaign. This was paired with the hashtag حظنا_بالسعودية# (#LuckySaudis), which triggered its own custom-branded emoji.

To ensure a connection with their target audience, Visit Saudi partnered with various influencers who Tweeted the video in multiple languages. Twitter’s conversation settings were used to ensure that only followers of @VisitSaudiAR could reply. This enabled the tourist authority to get the best possible user-generated content. Additionally, the call-to-action Tweet buttons were used to make it easier for people to spread the #LuckySaudis message. The campaign created a buzz, reaching a total of 63 million impressions and 900,000 engagements.

With more than half of Saudi audiences believing in brand communications surrounding Saudi National Day, there is a massive opportunity for brands – local and multinational – to connect with their audiences and create brand positivity.

Topics: media social media Twitter Saudi Arabia Saudi National Day

Tinder CEO moves to Yahoo as top boss

Tinder CEO moves to Yahoo as top boss
Updated 10 September 2021
Reuters

Tinder CEO moves to Yahoo as top boss

Tinder CEO moves to Yahoo as top boss
  • Appointment comes days after Apollo Global Management Inc closed its $5 billion acquisition of Verizon Media
Updated 10 September 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Dating app Tinder’s chief executive officer, Jim Lanzone, is leaving the company to take over the top job at Yahoo, the online media company said on Friday.
The appointment comes just days after Apollo Global Management Inc. closed its $5 billion acquisition of Verizon Media, which owns Yahoo.
Lanzone replaces Guru Gowrappan, who led Verizon’s media business and has now been named Senior Adviser to Apollo’s private equity business.
Separately, Match Group, the parent of Tinder, named Renate Nyborg as CEO of the dating app to replace Lanzone.
Nyborg, who served as Tinder’s general manager in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, is also the first woman to take the job since Tinder’s inception in 2012.

Topics: Tinder Yahoo

Facebook unveils its first smart glasses

The Ray-Ban stories glasses would be an “ads-free experience,” according to Facebook. (WSJ)
The Ray-Ban stories glasses would be an “ads-free experience,” according to Facebook. (WSJ)
Updated 10 September 2021
Reuters

Facebook unveils its first smart glasses

The Ray-Ban stories glasses would be an “ads-free experience,” according to Facebook. (WSJ)
  • Facebook launches its first smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban
  • The glasses allow wearers to listen to music, take calls or capture photos and short videos and share them across Facebook’s services using a companion app
Updated 10 September 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Facebook Inc. launched its first smart glasses on Thursday in a step toward its aim of offering true augmented-reality spectacles.
The glasses, which were created in partnership with Ray-Ban maker Essilor Luxottica, allow wearers to listen to music, take calls or capture photos and short videos and share them across Facebook’s services using a companion app. Facebook said the glasses line, called “Ray-Ban Stories,” would start at $299.
The social media giant, which reported revenue of about $86 billion in 2020, makes most of its money from advertising but has invested heavily in virtual and augmented reality, developing hardware such as its Oculus VR headsets and working on wristband technologies to support augmented reality glasses.
Facebook’s chief scientist said last year the company was five to 10 years away from being able to bring to market “true” AR glasses, which would superimpose virtual objects onto the wearer’s view of the real world.
Major tech firms including Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc’s Google, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc. and Snap Inc. have raced to develop various smart glasses products, but early offerings like Google Glass proved difficult to sell to consumers put off by high price points and design issues.
Snap, which unveiled its smart Spectacles in 2016, this year launched AR glasses but they are not for sale and are offered only to AR creators. Snap’s CEO, Evan Spiegel, said in 2019 that he expected it would be a decade before consumers widely adopted AR smart glasses.
Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, recently announced the company was setting up a team to work on building the metaverse, a shared virtual environment which it is betting will be the successor to the mobile Internet.
“We’ve believed for a long time that glasses are going to be an important part of building the next computing platform,” said Zuckerberg in a video posted on his Facebook page on Thursday.
Facebook, which has been criticized over its handling of user data, said it would not access the media used by its smart-glasses customers without their consent.
The company also said it would not use the content of the photos or videos captured using the glasses and stored in the Facebook View app for personalizing ads, and said the glasses would be an “ads-free experience.”
The glasses include an optional virtual assistant so photos and videos can be captured hands-free through voice commands. Facebook said an LED light on the glasses would show when the camera is on, to make other people aware when a wearer is taking a photo or video.
It published a guide outlining how to use the glasses responsibly, for example turning them off in private spaces like public bathrooms and not using them for illegal actions like harassment or capturing sensitive information such as PIN codes.

Topics: Facebook Ray-Ban Smart glasses

MBC at 30: Stars reunite, reflect on three decades of Arab entertainment

The first private free-to-air satellite broadcasting company in the Arab World was launched in 1991 from London to show the world through an Arab perspective. (AN Photo/Sarah Glubb)
The first private free-to-air satellite broadcasting company in the Arab World was launched in 1991 from London to show the world through an Arab perspective. (AN Photo/Sarah Glubb)
Updated 10 September 2021
SARAH GLUBB

MBC at 30: Stars reunite, reflect on three decades of Arab entertainment

The first private free-to-air satellite broadcasting company in the Arab World was launched in 1991 from London to show the world through an Arab perspective. (AN Photo/Sarah Glubb)
  • First private free-to-air satellite broadcasting company in the Arab World was launched in 1991 from London and moved to Dubai in 2002
Updated 10 September 2021
SARAH GLUBB

LISBON: After 30 years of dominating the region’s entertainment airwaves, it was only fitting that a host of Arab media stars celebrated the anniversary of the Middle East Broadcasting Center at a lavish ceremony in the Portuguese capital on Wednesday.
Veteran Lebanese presenter George Kordahi hosted a special episode of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ featuring prominent celebrities from MBC’s top shows — with all winnings going to charitable organizations.
“I am the happiest man in the world because I am attending this demonstration, this manifestation of love, fidelity, belonging to this company,” Kordahi told Arab News.
“I will host eight stars and I am happy to welcome big stars in the Arab world, like Yusra and Nasser Al Qasabi, and this means a lot to me.”
Yusra spoke of the changes that have occurred in the television industry, especially over the past couple of years, which she described as “incredible.”
“I have been working on and off with MBC and it was one of my pleasures as an actress having all these facilities and having all this care while you were working,” she said. “At MBC, there was always care for you and for the world.”
Al Qasabi said that he and his colleagues are part of MBC’s development.
“We are there to influence and be influenced, we support and we are benefiting, and we are receiving a lot from this great school that is called MBC,” he said. “It is not only in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries but in the Arab world. It is the No. 1 channel among all Arab communities wherever they are in the world.”
The first private free-to-air satellite broadcasting company in the Arab World was launched in 1991 from London to show the world through an Arab perspective. It then moved its headquarters to Dubai in the UAE in 2002 but has always maintained the slogan ‘We See Hope Everywhere’ through decades of transitions.
Raya Joseph Abirached, a Lebanese TV presenter and celebrity journalist at MBC, described the huge network reunion as very emotional. She used the event to catch up with all the peers and colleagues she met throughout her career.
“I remember the 10th anniversary, 20th anniversary, 25th anniversary, but this is a big milestone and what is really amazing about tonight is it is a reunion of all the MBC faces,” she said.
Best known for her show ‘Scoop with Raya’ — a news show about Hollywood movies — and co-hosting ‘Arabs Got Talent,’ Abirached said her program has become the “flagship movie show of the Arab world” and she does not see it ending.
“Every year new movies (are released), there are new stars, and the content is always different and I never really want to change that. It is a nice combination and I do not think I would like to change the recipe,” she said.
One of the fundamental changes Abirached witnessed in the past few years is a big emergence of Arabic cinema coming to the international scene.
“Because of the presence of a flagship show like ‘Scoop with Raya,’ we are able to endorse those Arabic films in Hollywood and in European festivals,” she said. “This brings a huge flow of energy for me — to be able to support Arabic cinema abroad. So this is what is new.”
Regarding ‘Arabs Got Talent,’ Abirached said MBC’s version competed internationally and had more followers than ‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ combined as it attracted between 150 to 200 million viewers.
“The presence of a global pan-Arabic channel like MBC has shown the world how big the Arab community is and how, through MBC, the community came together,” she said.
“This is what I am most proud about. The MBC family represents every corner of the Arab world from the Saudis to the Tunisians and from the Egyptians to the Lebanese. Everyone is represented and it shows the Arab world in the best light it can.”
Media personality Lina Sawan said the channel is celebrating a beautiful milestone as it is no longer young and experimenting, but at the same time, it is not old and still has a long way to go.
“Media is opening up a lot and there will be a lot more inclusivity and diversity and more women (participation),” she said. 
“It is time to represent people in a completely different way, particularly since the language and template of social media have been integrated into the television industry. It is time for it to speed up, but also it has given the ability now to actually target your audience a little bit more specifically and this has become a lot more informative and helpful.”
Sawan said it is time for women to become executives and lead the conversation in the sector. She expects to see more female participation in all roles, from leadership to technological, creative, and managerial in the next couple of years.
Nashwa Ali Abdulhameed Al-Ruwaini, an Egyptian producer and media personality, said they used to take programs like ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ and ‘Big Brother’ and Arabize them. But now they have developed their own Arab format, including shows like ‘Prince of Poets’ and ‘Million’s Poets.’ 
From MBC, she moved on to the movie industry and has worked alongside Hollywood producers and directors while also helping cast Arab stars in international movies such as ‘Kingdom of Heaven.’
After witnessing a shift in television trends, Al-Ruwaini also worked to integrate social media with TV shows to make the experience more interactive for audiences.
“Now we got into artificial intelligence and we are using it in new media formats, which is coming out soon and hopefully one of them will be on MBC,” she said.
Razan Moughrabi, a British-Egyptian-Lebanese presenter, joined MBC at the age of 17 and her career kicked off when she began hosting the BBC version of ‘Top of the Pops.’
“We had a dream and we left our countries very young,” she said. “We went to England, the capital of information, the capital of everything, and we worked with so many nationalities — some we did not even know existed.”
Moughrabi was determined to make a difference in the way shows were presented as she pushed to change formats, set design, and brought so much energy and passion to her work.
And now, she said, “Things are changing. We are widening horizons, we are bridging the divide, and you can see in the Gulf how things are moving forward with women empowerment.”
Moughrabi also spoke of the obstacles women in the industry faced 30 years ago, but added that media has helped societies move forward and develop.
Nishan Derartinian said aside from producing good content, MBC, which operates over 17 free-to-air satellite TV channels in several languages, has always tried to be influential as much as possible.
“It has kept up with the changes and catered to the needs of all viewers, including the young generation,” he said. “To them, the world is different.”

Topics: MBC Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Nasser Al Qasabi Yusra George Kordahi Scoop with Raya Raya Joseph Abirached Arabs Got Talent Nashwa Ali Abdulhameed Al-Ruwaini Nishan Derartinian Razan Moughrabi

Houthis torturing four abducted journalists, say families

Houthis torturing four abducted journalists, say families
Updated 10 September 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis torturing four abducted journalists, say families

Houthis torturing four abducted journalists, say families
  • Tawfiq Al-Mansouri, Abdul Khaleq Amran, Harith Hamid, and Akram Al-Walidi were among a group of 10 journalists abducted in 2015
  • Families learned from the former abductee that the Iran-backed rebels have intensified their mistreatment of the journalists over the past two months
Updated 10 September 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: The Iran-backed Houthis tortured abducted Yemeni journalists, threw them into solitary confinement, denied them life-saving medical treatment, and banned them from contacting their families for the past two months, families said on Thursday.

Tawfiq Al-Mansouri, Abdul Khaleq Amran, Harith Hamid, and Akram Al-Walidi were among a group of 10 journalists abducted by the Houthis during a raid in the capital Sanaa in 2015.

The journalists were sentenced to death for their alleged collaboration with the Arab coalition and the internationally recognized government.

Six journalists were released during the latest major successful prisoner swap between the Houthis and the Yemeni government last year.

During the past few months, relatives told Arab News the Houthis’ treatment of the remaining journalists has worsened.

Abdullah Al-Mansouri said his brother —  journalist Tawfiq Al-Mansouri — has not contacted the family for the past two months and his captors refused to allow the family to give him medicine and money. 

“He has not contacted us since before Eid (July 20),” Abdullah Al-Mansouri said.

The families later learned from a former abductee that the Houthis have been brutally mistreated their siblings for the past two months.

“They imprisoned, tortured, and put them in solitary confinement. They took away their clothes and all their belongings and deprived them of everything,” said Al-Mansouri, who added that the family had no clue as to why the Houthis are torturing the journalists.

“The Houthis should be asked why they decided to resume abusing the journalists.”

The six freed journalists previously reported being subjected to the same level of torture by the Houthi captors inside different prisons in Sanaa. They urged the international community to pressure the Iran-backed rebels to release the four journalists who face the death penalty.

Relatives said Abu Shehab Al-Murtada, a brother of Abdulkader Al-Murtada, who is the head of the Houthi prisoner affairs committee, personally tortured the journalists or incited other captors to mistreat them.

Abdullah Al-Mansouri said his brother is suffering from heart problems, diabetes, kidney problems, and recent backbone pains due to torture.

“We bribe the Houthis to allow us to send him an injection every 20 days,” he said. “We do not know if he received them or not.”

The Houthis alleged prosecution and mistreatment of the journalists have sparked local and international outrage as rights groups called upon the militia to release them and stop harassing critics.

Also in Sanaa, relatives of Younis Abdul Sallam, a young Yemeni journalist who was abducted by the Houthis last month, said they have not been allowed to visit him or have been given an explanation as to why he was abducted.

“The Houthis obstinately refuse to allow us to visit him,” a relative told Arab News on condition of anonymity for fear of Houthi reprisal.

Meanwhile, Yemen's Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani condemned the Houthi abduction of singer Youssef Al-Badji in Sanaa and the militia’s escalating crackdown on music.

“The Iran-backed Houthi militia abducted singer Youssef Al-Badji from his house in Sanaa in a systematic campaign to target art, pursue and attack artists, push dozens of them to flee outside the country, and prevent singing at weddings and public events and classify it as a taboo,” the minister said in a tweet.

Topics: Houthi atrocities Houthi militia Yemen

