Saudi aid agency continues health mission in Yemen

HAJJAH: The Emergency Center for Epidemic Control has continued to provide treatment services to patients in Yemen’s Hajjah governorate with the support of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.
In one week, the center provided medical services to 2,261 patients.
Backed by KSrelief, the prosthetics center in the country’s Aden governorate is also providing medical services and prosthetic limb procedures to people injured in attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.
The center provided 661 services to 446 people in August, including the manufacturing, fitting and maintenance of prosthetic limbs for 246 patients. It also provided other treatments to 200 patients, including physical therapy and consultations.
The growth of Saudi Arabia’s food and beverage industry — from local startups to multinational chains
With a population of more than 32m, companies are now competing to enter the market in this sector
Updated 8 min 50 sec ago
Lojien Ben Gassem
RIYADH: The culture of imported foods and restaurants was limited until the early 1980s in Riyadh and most cities in Saudi Arabia.
However, the availability of sandwiches, shawarma, and hamburger meals has spread in large cities in the Kingdom such as Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah since the mid-1980s.
Mansour Al-Assaf, an expert in social history, said on his Twitter account that the first shawarma restaurant in Riyadh was called Abu Nawas Restaurant on King Faisal Road. The first broasted (fried chicken) restaurant was KFC and there was a Wimpy restaurant in the same street in the 1960s.
Mixed falafel sandwich meals have been available in Riyadh in Al-Malaz neighborhood on Zaid bin Al-Khattab Street since 1982.
Al-Assaf told Arab News that restaurants had existed in Saudi Arabia since the 1950s, but widespread growth took place in the mid-1980s and 1990s.
“High-end restaurants were present in some cities in the 1950s, especially in the Eastern Province, Jeddah and perhaps even in Riyadh. Most of them were hotel restaurants such as Al-Yamamah Hotel, Zahrat Al-Sharq Hotel and Sahara Hotel in Riyadh,” he said.
“(Hatem Tayi) restaurant in Al-Bathaa district was one of the oldest restaurants in Riyadh in the 1960s. It used to serve kebabs, ribs and kofta — and not far from it people would meet in Omar Khayyam Cafe to watch free wrestling and discuss Ahmed Saeed’s speeches,” he said.
Muhammad Al-Harbi, a government retiree, spoke of when he was a college student at King Saud University in 1975. He said that he used to go with his friends to a restaurant serving a traditional Saudi dish called bukhari.
“It was a small restaurant near the college. As college students, we mainly cooked at home. We only went to this restaurant when we have extra money to spend.”
Al-Assaf said bukhari restaurants had existed since the 1960s but increased in 1987, after which floor-seating dining became popular in Saudi traditional restaurants.
Most of the restaurants in the Kingdom were limited to male customers, Al-Harbi said. He only recalled one restaurant in a hotel called Zahrat Al-Sharq in Riyadh that had a family section.
“Back in the old days, we rarely saw families in restaurants. The majority of those who went to restaurants were male workers and students.”
Al-Assaf said that family sections in restaurants existed in the 1960s and 1970s in Riyadh, Jeddah and many other regions in Saudi Arabia. He said that the majority of restaurants with family sections were limited to open buffets or hotel lobbies. Large international fast food restaurants and multinational chains in the 1980s and 1990s contributed to the growth of family sections.
“The first Saudi restaurant to sell hamburgers was Herfy, which opened in 1981 under the Gulf Bridge on Khurais Street in Riyadh.”
Herfy was one of the first Saudi fast-food restaurants that welcomed families.
Al-Assaf said that families in the 1980s began to accept the idea of going out to eat in a restaurant as family sections provided complete privacy for them.
“The economic boom also played a role in the spread of restaurants.”
Al-Harbi said that during his childhood in the 1960s, eating out was not an option as his parents would not allow it. “There used to be a sweets store in Madinah that served all kinds of cakes and tarts called Salah Bakery. My brothers and I used to look at the tarts from the window outside because we knew our mother wouldn’t allow us to eat them.”
During the 1990s, coffee shops began to appear and Saudi families became familiar with different types of Italian coffee, donuts, tiramisu and cinnamon rolls.
The food and beverage market witnessed considerable growth in Saudi Arabia after the launch Vision 2030.
With a population of more than 32 million, international and local companies are now competing to enter the market in this sector.
The entertainment industry and the increased number of sports events and concerts in the Kingdom also positively impacts the food sector. This growth already appears in increased mobile delivery applications, food trucks, and international and local restaurants in large cities such as Riyadh and Jeddah and small towns such as AlUla.
Saudi’s first UNESCO World Heritage site, AlUla, has a wide range of temporary food trucks, and several fine dining pop-up restaurants including Anabelle’s, Sass Café and La Cantine du Faubourg.
In previous years, the Kingdom has witnessed many developments in the food and beverage industry as international casual and fine dining options have entered the Riyadh market, including PF. Chang’s, Cipriani and Hakkasan. Michelin star-level restaurants are also opening across the Kingdom, such as Rasoi in Jeddah.
Coffee shops have proved popular, especially among millennials — such as Caoua, Jolt, and Dose in Riyadh. Famous local chefs are also opening their restaurants, such as chef Omar Al-Saif’s restaurant KRNSH.
Al-Harbi said that the younger generation were lucky to have so many restaurant options. “You have Italian, French, Japanese and Greek cuisines. Every day a new restaurant opens in the streets of Riyadh, and local Saudi restaurants have definitely outperformed big international ones.”
SRCA programs can be joined directly through the website training.srca.org.sa
Updated 3 min 47 sec ago
SPA
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia will join the rest of the world on Saturday in celebrating World First Aid Day to raise awareness of the importance of first aid in saving lives.
Saudi Red Crescent Authority’s head of training Dr. Mohammed Al-Suwaih said that raising awareness of common accidents and first aid methods is vital in helping members of the public save lives.
He added that the authority is keen to provide emergency and rapid medical services in both normal circumstances and disasters, and that lectures and training courses in first aid hosted by the SRCA are helping the public learn important first aid skills.
Al-Suwaih said that the programs primarily target government agency employees, the private sector, charities and school students.
He added that SRCA programs are available throughout the year and in all regions of the Kingdom, and can be joined directly through the website training.srca.org.sa.
The authority is also interested in boosting the skills of its employees by providing them with the latest scientific-based training in emergency medical services.
He called on families and community members to ensure the availability of a first aid kit at home, at work, and in their vehicles, adding that it must contain several basic items.
The items include a guidebook, medical forceps and swabs, adhesive wound tape, antibiotic ointment, gauze bandages, and an elastic lumbar band that helps treat fractures and sprained joints.
Al-Suwaih said that people administering first aid must follow important steps until the arrival of emergency teams, including reporting the accident to authorities and requesting an ambulance from the nearest hospital.
They should also provide medical responders with all the details of an accident and the patient, as this will aid in the treatment process, he added.
Who’s Who: Mansour Al-Harbi, EVP at KSA’s Advanced Electronics Co.
Updated 10 September 2021
Arab News
Mansour Al-Harbi is the executive vice president of the business division at Advanced Electronics Co., a Saudi Arabian military industries company.
He joined the AEC in its early years and has served the company for nearly three decades in various roles across the business, most notably within the defense and aerospace unit.
In his present role, Al-Harbi oversees all the activities across the company’s business units — defense and aerospace, communications and IT, security, and energy. He is responsible for the business organization, management, direction, and implementation of the long-term strategic and financial objectives of the company.
He also identifies, evaluates, and implements new business opportunities. He also leads the business development, negotiations, program management, contract management, and pricing functions.
Having joined AEC as a project support engineer in 1992 immediately after graduating, Al-Harbi rose through the ranks while handling multifarious responsibilities. He gained extensive experience across engineering, program management, integrated logistics support management, and business development in the defense and aerospace sectors.
He served the company as vice president of project management from 2015 to 2017 and was the senior vice president of the defense and aerospace unit from 2017 to 2021.
Al-Harbi’s most recent appointment as the executive vice president of business underlines his role in AEC’s sustained growth as a national leader in the field of modern electronics, manufacturing capabilities, and repair and maintenance services. He has actively supported the company’s commitment to strengthening Saudi Arabia’s military industries sector in line with Vision 2030.
Al-Harbi holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from King Saud University and has completed the Management Acceleration Program from the world-renowned INSEAD Business School.
He served as a board member at Advanced Electronics Support Services Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of AEC, and is currently the chairman of the board at Advanced Arabian Simulation Co.
Saudi food authority seizes 14 tons of illegal food products in Jeddah
The SFDA confirmed that representatives of the facility were referred to the competent authorities for legal measures
Updated 49 min 19 sec ago
SPA
JEDDAH: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority seized 14 tons of expired foodstuffs in warehouses in Jeddah during the regular tours that SFDA inspectors conduct in all regions of the Kingdom.
The warehouses stored illegal and expired food products, some of unknown origin. The products show signs of spoilage decay, as they were exposed to high temperatures, which led to their damage.
The authority said it had observed many other technical and health issues, such as the low level of hygiene in the facility, traces of rodent residue, the presence of insects and signs of damage on some packages such as rust and swelling due to poor storage. The SFDA confirmed that representatives of the facility were referred to the competent authorities for legal measures.
CAIRO: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan recently met his Mauritanian counterpart Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed on the sidelines of the Arab League’s 156th session in Cairo.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to strengthen the relations between the two countries and peoples in common cooperation fields, and discussed the topics listed on the session’s agenda and other regional and international developments.
The meeting was attended by the director general of the Saudi minister’s office, Abdulrahman Al-Daoud.