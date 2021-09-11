3 injured as train derails in Egypt

You are here

File image shows Egyptian police officers standing guard at the site where train carriages derailed in Qalioubia province, north of Cairo, Egypt April 18, 2021.
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  Train schedules were disrupted until authorities removed the derailed carriages
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Three train carriages in Egypt’s Sharkia governorate have derailed, injuring three passengers.

One of them has been discharged from Zagazig Hospital while the other two are still being treated there, said Asmaa Abdel Azim, spokeswoman for the governorate.

Train schedules were disrupted until authorities removed the derailed carriages.

Egypt has witnessed several train accidents this year, including a collision in Sohag governorate in March that resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

Accidents in Banha, Sharkia, Alexandria and Helwan also resulted in deaths and injuries.

Topics: Egypt

Unaccompanied Afghan evacuee children in Qatar limbo

Evacuees from Afghanistan arrive at Hamad International Airport in Qatar's capital Doha on September 10, 2021.
Evacuees from Afghanistan arrive at Hamad International Airport in Qatar's capital Doha on September 10, 2021.
Updated 11 September 2021
AFP

Unaccompanied Afghan evacuee children in Qatar limbo

Evacuees from Afghanistan arrive at Hamad International Airport in Qatar's capital Doha on September 10, 2021.
  Qatar Charity and other agencies are now taking care of the group who are mostly aged between eight and 17 years old, with the youngest housed at a separate facility
Updated 11 September 2021
AFP

DOHA: The daily life of unaccompanied Afghan refugee children in Qatar is punctuated by recurring questions, “where are we going?” and “can I have some chips.”
About 200 uprooted young Afghans arrived in Doha aboard flights from Kabul in recent weeks and are being hosted at a reception center, where they grapple with the trauma of their ordeals.
They are now being cared for by Qatar Charity, a humanitarian organization that has sought to protect them from prying eyes and keep them out of the reaches of people traffickers.
Officials are picking a path for the future of the children who have adopted new routines, playing football, exercising and enjoying arts and crafts.
“It’s very hard to imagine the trauma that they’ve been through,” said an aid worker based in the Middle East who declined to be named.
“All of them are in a state of shock and trauma, similar to what we’ve seen in places like Iraq or Syria with kids who have lived in (Daesh group) areas.”
The Taliban’s shock takeover rekindled fears among Afghanistan’s people of a return to the hard-line rule between 1996 and 2001 which was marked by public executions, floggings and amputations for misdemeanours.
Many fled, including the youngsters, some of whom cannot recall the circumstances of their abrupt departure from their homeland, while others give contradictory accounts of how they came to be in Qatar.
According to the UN children’s agency UNICEF, around 300 unaccompanied children were evacuated from Afghanistan to Qatar, Germany and other countries after August 14.

Questions are swirling about how they came to be at Kabul’s airport and then embark on planes bound for Qatar, and drastically different lives, but answers are in short supply.
The US Embassy in Doha did not comment on the specifics of the children’s case.
A French police officer who was present at the Kabul airport gates described seeing a woman “desperately throw her baby into the barbed wire toward the French special forces who recovered and handed the child to American medics.”
“The baby was treated and evacuated to Doha. He was really tiny. His mother just disappeared into the crowd,” he added.
The officer witnessed other dramatic scenes.
“One man arrived at the gate with three young children who he passed off as his own. They were orphans, he probably used them to get the gate open, but they were also evacuated.
“Stories like that highlight the chaos. They’ll be part of the history of this fiasco.”
Qatar Charity and other agencies are now taking care of the group who are mostly aged between eight and 17 years old, with the youngest housed at a separate facility.
In Doha, children were settled at accommodations, to which AFP was not granted access, and grouped by age or family group if they arrived together.
As far as possible they were also grouped according to the friendships and bonds forged during their respective journeys.

“They can get attached to other children very quickly. They feel things stronger than anyone,” Fatima-Zahra Bakkari, a Moroccan in charge of international cooperation for Qatar Charity.
She singled out two children aged 12 and 13 who had become inseparable in just over a week.
When the older child learnt that they were soon to move on, he offered to move out of the younger child’s bedroom so they could prepare for possibly never seeing one another again.
“We all cry a lot,” Bakkari said about the aid workers. “We laugh a lot too,” she added recounting the occasional child waking up to “steal” a packet of crisps.
Despite their homely surroundings, the youngsters still face uncertainty.
“We tell them the time will come, we don’t know when but it will come,” for them to move on, said Bakkari.
Children separated from their parents are “among the most vulnerable children in the world,” according to Henrietta Fore, head of UNICEF.
“It is vital that they are quickly identified and kept safe during family tracing and reunification processes.”
Qatar has provided shelter, physical and psychological care, food and emotional attention.
“Then comes the delicate part,” said the humanitarian official who requested anonymity.
“The-best case scenario is we manage to find first-degree relatives, a grandmother, an aunt, an uncle. But in many cases we might not be able to do that.”
Qatar Charity has set up a hotline for the children to call their relatives, but for those with no one to call their carers will need to ensure they are looked after in the long-term.
“Then eventually the child can integrate in a safe community so they are equipped with the things they need to become a normal adult,” the aid worker added.

Topics: Afghan evacuee children

Israel strikes Hamas sites in Gaza over a rocket firing - military

Israel strikes Hamas sites in Gaza over a rocket firing - military
Updated 11 September 2021
Reuters

Israel strikes Hamas sites in Gaza over a rocket firing - military

Israel strikes Hamas sites in Gaza over a rocket firing - military
  Rocket was intercepted by Iron Dome system, Israeli army said
Updated 11 September 2021
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli fighter jets struck Hamas sites in Gaza in response to rocket firing towards Israel on Friday evening, an Israeli army spokesman said in a twitter post early on Saturday.
Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire sounded near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip late on Friday, the Israeli military said.
The sirens were sounded just hours after police captured two militants from Gaza's Islamic Jihad group who had escaped from a maximum-security Israeli prison earlier this week.
The recent rise in cross-border violence tests a fragile truce that ended fierce fighting in May. 

 

Topics: Israel Gaza

Israel arrests 4 Palestinian fugitives who escaped prison

Israel arrests 4 Palestinian fugitives who escaped prison
Updated 35 min 12 sec ago
AP

Israel arrests 4 Palestinian fugitives who escaped prison

Israel arrests 4 Palestinian fugitives who escaped prison
  • The six men escaped early on Monday by tunnelling through a hole adjacent to their cell's toilet
  • Video on social media showed Israeli officers putting two men into the back of separate police vehicles
Updated 35 min 12 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli police on Saturday said they have arrested four of the six Palestinians who broke out of a maximum-security prison this week — including a famed militant leader whose exploits over the years have made him a well-known figure in Israel.

The arrests moved Israel closer to closing an embarrassing episode that exposed deep flaws in its prison system and turned the fugitive prisoners into Palestinian heroes. Late on Friday, Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket into Israel in an apparent sign of solidarity, drawing Israeli airstrikes in reprisal.

The four wanted men were caught in a pair of arrests in northern Israel.

Early on Saturday, police said they had caught two men, including Zakaria Zubeidi, hiding in a truck parking lot in the Arab town of Umm Al-Ghanam.

The Israeli Haaretz news site, quoting an unidentified defense official, said Zubeidi and fellow fugitive Mohammed Aradeh had been hiding outdoors for some time. The source said the two escapees appeared to have received no help following their escape and had no planned route on where to go.

Zubeidi was a militant leader during the second Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s.

While he has been linked to attacks on Israelis, he also was well known for giving frequent media interviews and for a friendship he once had with an Israeli woman. Zubeidi over the years had received amnesty and taken college courses and was active in a West Bank theater movement before he was re-arrested in 2019 on suspicions of involvement in attacks.

Photos released by police showed Zubeidi, handcuffed and wearing a white head band, being led away by two police officers.

In a statement, police said that Israeli security forces, including the military, have been working “around the clock” to catch the fugitives.

“All of the forces were deployed at full strength, searched in open areas, collected every piece of information until they succeeded in solving the puzzle to locate these two fugitivies,” including Zubeidi, police said. The search for the final two prisoners was continuing.

Earlier, two other prisoners were arrested in Nazareth, an Arab city in northern Israel just west of Umm Al-Ghanam.

A video circulating on social media showed Israeli police shackling one of the prisoners, Yakub Kadari, into the backseat of a police vehicle and asking him for his name. The man, wearing jeans and a green T-shirt, calmly identifies himself as Kadari and answers “yes” when asked whether he is one of the escapees. Kadari was serving two life sentences for attempted murder and bomb planting.

According to Israeli media reports, local residents in both towns had turned in the prisoners.

The six Palestinians tunneled out of the Gilboa prison on Monday, setting off a furious manhunt across Israel and in the West Bank.

For the Palestinians, the fugitives won praise for succeeding in freeing themselves from multiple life sentences. Fighting against Israel and taking part in attacks against the Israeli military or even civilians is a source of pride for many, and Palestinians consider prisoners held by Israel to be heroes of their national cause.

In the Gaza Strip as well as in the West Bank, Palestinians had organized sit-ins and joyful gatherings to celebrate the prison break.

While Zubeidi was a member of the secular Fatah group, the others belonged to the Islamic Jihad militant group, including four serving life sentences. All of the prisoners are from the nearby city of Jenin in the Israel-occupied West Bank.

As soon as the news about the capture of the two fugitives was confirmed Friday, a flurry of bitter posts expressing disappointment and shock filled Palestinian social media.

Israel said late Saturday that Palestinian militants in Gaza fired a rocket toward Israel that was intercepted by Israeli air defenses. The Israeli military said it responded with airstrikes on a series of Hamas targets in Gaza. Israel says it holds Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, responsible for all rocket fire emanating from the territory.

There was no immediate reaction from the Palestinian Authority, but Abdeltaif Al-Qanou, a spokesman for the Gaza-ruling Hamas movement, said despite the re-arrest, the prisoners have “scored a victory and harmed the prestige of the Israeli security system.”

The escape has exposed major flaws in Israel’s prison service and set off days of angry criticism and finger-pointing. The men escaped through a hole in the floor of their shared cell, tunneled through a hole outside the prison and according to media reports, escaped past a sleeping prison guard.

It has also increased tension between Israel and the Palestinians.

Earlier on Friday, Hamas had called for “a day of rage” to protest Israeli crackdown against imprisoned Palestinians, but the day passed without major confrontation. In Jerusalem, a Palestinian suspected attacker died shortly after being shot by Israeli police in the volatile Old City, where he had reportedly tried to stab officers. Police said one officer was lightly wounded in the leg.

Topics: Israel Palestinian prisoners

Morocco’s king names businessman Akhannouch to head government

Morocco’s king names businessman Akhannouch to head government
Updated 10 September 2021
AFP

Morocco’s king names businessman Akhannouch to head government

Morocco’s king names businessman Akhannouch to head government
  • The RNI won 102 of parliament's 395 seats, thrashing the moderate Islamist Justice and Development Party
  • Akhannouch, a billionaire businessman, has led the RNI since 2016
Updated 10 September 2021
AFP

RABAT: Morocco's King Mohammed VI on Friday named businessman Aziz Akhannouch to lead a new government after the victory of his National Rally of Independents (RNI) in parliamentary elections.

The king appointed Akhannouch "head of the government and tasked him with forming a new government", following Wednesday's polls, a statement from the palace said.

The RNI won 102 of parliament's 395 seats, thrashing the moderate Islamist Justice and Development Party (PJD), which had headed the governing coalition for a decade but took just 13 seats, according to results released by the interior ministry after all the ballots were counted.

Akhannouch, a billionaire businessman, has led the RNI since 2016.

His party is considered close to the palace and has been part of all coalition governments for the past 23 years except during a brief period between 2012 and 2013.

Akhannouch has hailed "the popular will for change", calling the results "a victory for democracy".

Changes to the voting system meant it was the first time Morocco's 18 million voters cast ballots in both parliamentary and local elections on the same day, in an effort to boost turnout.

Akhannouch's party also came first in the local elections, winning 9,995 of the 31,503 seats, and the regional poll with 196 of the 678 positions.

Topics: Morocco Aziz Akhannouch Moroccan King Mohammed VI

At least 3 officers killed in military plane crash in Sudan

At least 3 officers killed in military plane crash in Sudan
Updated 10 September 2021
Agencies

At least 3 officers killed in military plane crash in Sudan

At least 3 officers killed in military plane crash in Sudan
  • Authorities retrieved three bodies of officers, including a lieutenant colonel
  • Ivory Coast military helicopter crashes, killing five on board
Updated 10 September 2021
Agencies

CAIRO/ABIDJAN: A Sudanese military plane crashed in the White Nile south of the capital, Khartoum, killing all onboard, authorities said on Friday.
Authorities retrieved three bodies of officers, including a lieutenant colonel, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.
Search efforts were still ongoing for others who were onboard when the plane crashed near Al-Shegilab on Wednesday, according to the statement.
No further details were released, including how many people were onboard.
The crash was the latest involving a military plane in Sudan, where aircraft crashes are common mostly due to poor aviation safety record.
An Apache attack helicopter loaded with weapons and ammunition crashed in January, shortly after taking off from an airport on the eastern borders with Ethiopia. The three-person crew survived that crash.
At least 16 people, including two women and two children, were killed in January last year when a military plane, a Russian Antonov An-12, crashed in the restive West Darfur region.
In 2003, a civilian Sudan Airways plane crashed into a hillside while trying to make an emergency landing, killing 116 people, including eight foreigners. Only a small boy survived the crash.

Meanwhile in northern Ivory Coast, a military helicopter crashed while on a reconnaissance mission near the border with Burkina Faso, killing all five crew members, the defense ministry said on Friday.
An investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the crash, the ministry said in a statement.

With Reuters and AP

Topics: Sudanese military Khartoum White Nile plane crash Ivory Coast

