Saudi Aramco to split gas business to prepare for hydrogen future: Bloomberg

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco is to split its gas production division into two as it looks to make greater use of the fuel in power generation and the production of so-called blue hydrogen, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the plans.
Saudi Aramco declined to comment to Bloomberg.
The two new divisions will be called Southern Area Gas Operations and Northern Area Gas Operations, and will be run by Wail Al Jaafari and Jumaan Al Zahrani, the people said.
Saudi Arabia is looking to convert its power stations to natural gas, allowing it to divert as much as 1 million barrels of crude oil a day for export, Bloomberg said.
The Kingdom is also preparing for growth in demand for blue hydrogen, which is created from natural gas while capturing the emissions.
Aramco’s gas production reached a record 10.7 billion standard cubic feet a day in August last year, according to the company’s 2020 annual report, Bloomberg said.
Two decades after 9/11, the global economy is still living with the consequences
From finance and aviation to trade and energy, Al-Qaeda’s assault on the global capitalist system was transformational
Fearing sanctions or for reasons of pure xenophobia, many Americans were reluctant to do business with the Middle East after 9/11
Updated 11 September 2021
Frank Kane
DUBAI: The Al-Qaeda conspirators who selected the Twin Towers of New York’s World Trade Center for the main focus of their 9/11 attack knew what they were doing. The towers represented American power and bravura, but also symbolized the global dominance of the US financial system.
The banks, investment firms and stock brokers in the Twin Towers ran the global capitalist system; bring them down and it would be a body blow to US financial hegemony, paving the way for an “Islamic caliphate.”
The effect when the towers fell was immediately apparent in downtown Manhattan, where they had stood since 1973. Three years after the attacks, Mike Bloomberg, then mayor of New York, told an investigating commission: “The 9/11 attacks took an enormous toll on New York City and New York state. They contributed to a decline in tax revenues totaling almost $3 billion in 2002.”
Inside the towers, the human carnage was terrible. In one investment firm, Cantor Fitzgerald, which occupied floors 101 to 105 of the North Tower, every employee who reported to work that day died in the attack. Other blue-blooded Wall Street banks, notably Morgan Stanley, also suffered terribly.
In such circumstances, the immediate economic and financial fallout was grim. The US financial system did indeed grind to a halt, as the attackers had intended. American financial markets, including the New York Stock Exchange just a few blocks away from “ground zero,” closed immediately.
Huge chunks of American and global economic life simply stopped working. The aviation industry was grounded in the US for days, and elsewhere was subject to the tightest restrictions imaginable to prevent further attacks. Global trade and commerce dipped as a result. The insurance and financial industries were especially badly hit.
Oil markets, which had been healthy for the period before the attacks, nearly halved in the week after, amid growing fears for oil demand at a time of huge economic uncertainty. It would take until spring 2002, and worries for oil supply from the Middle East as America’s military response to the attacks became apparent, for oil to regain pre-9/11 levels.
When financial markets did reopen after a week of forced closure, they suffered a 10 percent crash in early trading, and took nearly two months to get back to pre-9/11 levels. In the circumstances of the worst terrorist attack in history, the fact that markets recovered in such a short space of time can probably be viewed as testimony to the system’s resilience.
But the longer-term repercussions were to be more serious. Nearly eight years after 9/11, the Department of Homeland Security conducted an in-depth analysis of the economic effect of the attacks, and concluded: “In addition to the direct impacts of fatalities and injuries, destroyed property, and business interruption in New York City, there was the emergence of the ‘fear factor’ and the range of fiscal and monetary policy responses undertaken by the US government that sustained economic activity.”
The “fear factor” had direct repercussions for Saudi Arabia and for the economies of the Middle East. “The uneasy but mutually beneficial political and economic relationship between the US and the Gulf Arab states was shaken to its core” by the attacks, said a prominent Middle East banker who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the events even two decades later. Furthermore, as he pointed out, there was a “discernible rise in anti-Arab sentiment in the US.”
There was certainly a witch-hunt in the US to identify the backers of the Al-Qaeda terrorists, which had the effect of casting blame far and wide, including Saudi and other Gulf financial institutions that were deemed to be responsible for funding the hijackers.
Few of these wild allegations had any truth to them, but the damage was done. Americans were increasingly reluctant to do business with the Middle East, for fear of sanctions by their own governments and for reasons of pure xenophobia as the “war on terror” began to accelerate. US exports to Saudi Arabia fell by 25 percent in the first nine months of 2002.
It was a two-way street of distrust. In August 2002, the Financial Times reported that “disgruntled Saudis have pulled tens of billions of dollars out of the US, signaling a deep alienation from the USA.”
Though these developments were worrying for global trade and financial flows, there was an immediate benefit for the economies of the Gulf. Middle East capital, which had previously looked to the US for maximum return, instead began to seek investment opportunities at home.
Despite the invasion of Afghanistan in late 2001 and the US coalition-led attack on Iraq in 2003, the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks was a boom time for financial markets in the Middle East, as capital was repatriated and oil prices surged on worries about tight supply in the tense security situation.
By the time President George W. Bush stood on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in May 2003 and declared “Mission Accomplished” in Iraq, the Saudi stock market was up nearly 12 percent on the year, and went on to greater heights later that year as the first phase of the Iraq war drew to a close.
“Arab relations with the US may have been strained but the removal of Saddam Hussein was a widely shared objective that seemingly removed the threat of wider regional conflict,” the banker told Arab News.
That hope of a US-led period of peace and liberal democracy in the Middle East proved illusory by subsequent events, and it is in these that we discern the long-term economic significance of the 9/11 attacks.
The “forever wars” in Afghanistan and Iraq that President Joe Biden is only now bringing to an end caused endless human suffering in the Middle East, destabilizing other Arab states and contributing to the chaos of the Arab Spring in 2011. But they also had a direct effect on the global economy.
“The US spent unimaginable sums trying to force its lifestyle and politics on Muslim countries,” Anthony Harris, a former British ambassador to the UAE who is now a Gulf-based businessman, told Arab News.
“The exact amounts will never be known, but the Afghan and Iraqi wars probably cost America about a trillion dollars each for each decade of these campaigns, or upwards of $4 trillion in all.
“Debts on such a vast scale have impacted financial markets and benefited those who run trade surpluses with the US, like China and some of the Arab oil producers.”
In this view of post-9/11 events, the attacks on New York and elsewhere contributed significantly to the cheap debt conditions which contributed to the global financial crisis in 2008/09, and still have a legacy in the “quantitative easing” programs virtually every central bank in the world espouses to help get their economies out of the COVID-19 recession.
They have also fed the growing trade tensions between the US and China.
One other legacy of the attacks is also worth noting. The febrile atmosphere of post-9/11, when the whole Middle East was regarded virtually as an enemy by Washington, provided the first impetus to the revolution in American oil production techniques. Consequently, the US would become self-sufficient in crude production, but global energy markets would be destabilized and economies of the Middle East affected.
In economics, finance and energy, as in politics, the Al-Qaeda attacks on the US on Sept. 11, 2001, were transformational events. Two decades on, the global economy is still living with the consequences.
Oman warns of $200 oil in dig at IEA climate advice
The IEA called in May on for a halt to new investment in oil, gas and coal extraction
Recommending that we should not invest in new oil is "extremely dangerous," Oman's oil minister said
Updated 11 September 2021
AFP
PARIS: Oil producer Oman warned Thursday that crude prices could soar to $200 a barrel as it criticized the International Energy Agency’s ambitions of halting new fossil fuel projects to combat climate change.
The IEA called in May on for a halt to new investment in oil, gas and coal extraction in order to boost chances of holding down the dangerous rise in global temperatures.
But Oman’s energy minister, Mohammed Al-Rumhi, said such “unilateral recommendations” were not helpful.
“Recommending that we should not invest in new oil... I think that’s extremely dangerous,” he said at a conference jointly organized by his country with the IEA on energy transition in the Middle East and North Africa.
“If we stop investing in fossil fuel industry abruptly there will be energy starvation and the price of energy will just shoot” higher and “in the short term we could see a 100 or 200 per barrel scenario,” said Al-Rumhi.
Crude oil prices have been fluctuating around $70 per barrel recently.
“It’s very easy to sit in your comfort zone and talk about efficiency and solar and renewables... and then we forget a third of the world population is suffering from a lack of energy,” said Al-Rumhi.
The criticism appeared aimed at the head of the IEA, Fatih Birol, who had urged countries in the Middle East and North Africa region to develop renewable energy.
Birol spoke about what he called a “bitter truth” that Middle East energy producing nations face: the countries which account for 70 percent of global GDP have undertaken to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
“This will have implication for oil demand and therefore for investments,” he said.
Bloovo wants to look into candidates’ souls to find the right job match
Bloovo uses AI and machine learning to find candidates that are "functionally fit" for roles
Saudi startup is soon to launch AI interviews that measure cultural fit
Updated 11 September 2021
FAHAD ABULJAYDEL
RIYADH: You might think you are good at interviewing, but you’re probably not.
Interviews, it turns out, are not a very good way of vetting candidates. According to Ron Friedman, a psychologist and author of “The Best Place To Work”, 80 percent of people lie during interviews and the person asking the questions tends to carry a whole host of biases into the meeting that they are not even aware of.
For instance, good-looking people are generally perceived as more competent, while tall candidates are seen as having greater leadership potential. Those with deeper voices are considered more trustworthy.
Dr Ahmed Khamis has experienced the pain of recruitment firsthand.
“I was a private equity professional for almost 18 years, who used to face a hard time in hiring the right talent,” he said in an interview with Arab News. “It costs time and money if things go wrong.”
Faced with few alternatives to the traditional hand-sifting of CVs and face-to-face interviews, Khamis and his partner Eyad took things into their own hands and in 2016 founded Bloovo with the aim of harnessing the growing power of artificial intelligence for the task of improving the recruitment process.
While traditional CV filters look for key words to pull out the most promising candidates – or at least get rid of the least appropriate – Bloovo focuses on the relevant experience with the aim of finding a candidate who is “functionally fit” for the role, said Khamis.
Bloovo is not stopping there. The company wants to revolutionize the hiring process from A-Z, starting from job-posting jobs to hiring, including interviews and talent evaluation, through to on-boarding.
The next product it is planning on launching, in the first quarter of 2022, is an AI-powered interview tool.
Currently in the final phases of testing, it aims to look beyond the hard skills to measure personality and emotional intelligence.
“Hard skills are easy to measure – you just give them a test or an exercise and you be able to tell whether they fit or not – but cultural fit is something different,” said Khamis.
Developing such tools does not come cheap. Bloovo has 35 technologists, including data scientists, on staff working on the AI systems that power its systems, according to Khamis.
So far, its investment in technology is paying off: in 2017, Bloovo was chosen by Forbes Middle East as one of the most promising startups in the Arab world; one year later it was ranked among the 50 most promising startups in the MENA region.
Its solutions have attracted clients across the Middle East, North Africa and the U.S., including Riyad Bank, Zamil, Tawuniya, Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority and Flynas.
“Today, the Saudi market constitutes around 70 percent of our business,” said Khamis. “Although globally we have seen some sort of down trend in hiring, Saudi has been one of a very few countries where hiring picked up, supported by Vision 2030.”
Saudization is a focal point that helped the Saudi economy progress during the pandemic unlike other countries around the world, he said. All the way through 2030, huge numbers of jobs will be created in Saudi Arabia.
“It’s all about talent,” he said. “If you have the right talent, you can do miracles.”
Friday’s order says Apple is permanently barred from prohibiting developers from including in their apps “external links or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms
Updated 11 September 2021
AFP
SAN FRANCISCO: A US judge on Friday ordered Apple to loosen control over its App Store payment system, a blow to the global tech giant sparked by its anti-trust battle with Fortnite maker Epic Games.
In a ruling with significant potential to alter the digital economy, Apple will no longer be allowed to force developers to use its tightly-controlled sales tool.
It’s a change loudly demanded by app producers because of the up to 30 percent commission on purchases, however the judge also ruled that Epic had not proved its claim of illegal monopoly — which prompted a sigh of relief from Apple.
Lawsuits, rules and probes have piled up for the iPhone maker, but it was noncommittal about challenging the ruling and instead lauded the anti-trust portion by saying: “We consider this a huge win for Apple.”
Epic for its part branded the judgment as essentially a loss for app developers who rely on the App Store in the multi-billion-dollar mobile gaming industry, and for consumers.
“We will fight on,” Epic CEO Tim Sweeney tweeted, and a company spokesperson later confirmed they would appeal.
Friday’s order says Apple is permanently barred from prohibiting developers from including in their apps “external links or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms.”
“Apple enjoys considerable market share of over 55 percent and extraordinarily high profit margins... (but) Success is not illegal,” California federal Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers wrote.
“Epic Games failed in its burden to demonstrate Apple is an illegal monopolizt,” she added.
The decision noted that Apple violated California’s laws against unfair competition, however.
The two firms clashed in a lawsuit over whether Apple has the right to set ground rules, control payment systems and kick out apps from its marketplace that fail to comply.
Also at stake was Apple’s slice of revenue from iPhone apps of as much as 30 percent.
Apple booted Fortnite from its online mobile marketplace after Epic released an update that dodged revenue sharing with the iPhone maker.
However, even before Friday’s decision Apple started to cede ground on its App Store dominance, including in an agreement with Japanese regulators.
It also faces the legislation adopted by South Korean lawmakers, which banned Apple and Google from forcing app developers to use the tech giants’ payment systems.
Analyst Carolina Milanesi noted the anti-trust aspect of the case was what really had Apple’s attention, with a ruling against it potentially opening the doors for challenges from lawmakers and prosecutors.
“For me, it is a win for Apple in that the judge clearly said they are not engaging in monopoliztic behavior,” she told AFP. “I don’t think it is a problem for Apple from a revenue perspective.”
Some US lawmakers also noted the anti-trust aspect of the case could not be ignored, noting courts have not tackled the issue.
“Congress must enact rules of the road to ensure free and fair competition online,” said the joint statement from representatives Jerrold Nadler and David Cicilline.
“It is clear that courts continue to narrowly interpret the antitrust laws in favor of monopolies and against consumers, workers, and small businesses,” the added.
Apple opened its App Store in July 2008, a year after the release of the first iPhone.
The shop, stocked with mobile apps tailored for devices powered by iOS mobile software, was quickly imitated by rival smartphone makers.
It ignited an entire economy where developers big or small could make money with “an app for that,” from games or social networking to summoning car rides or ordering food.
The App Store — the lone gateway onto the more than one billion iPhones in use around the world — has grown to include more than 1.8 million apps.
OPEC may cut demand forecast; US and China release oil from strategic reserves: Market wrap
About 1.4 million barrels per day of the US Gulf’s offshore oil production has remained halted since late August
China plans its first public auction of state crude oil reserves to a select group of domestic refiners
Updated 11 September 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI
RIYADH: OPEC will likely revise down its 2022 oil demand growth forecast on Monday when it publishes its monthly report, two OPEC+ sources told Reuters, as the spread of the delta coronavirus variant puts the speed of a fuel use recovery in doubt.
OPEC did not change its forecast in July and August reports.
About 1.4 million barrels per day of the US Gulf’s offshore oil production has remained halted since late August. That amount is roughly equal to what OPEC member Nigeria produces.
China plans its first public auction of state crude oil reserves to a select group of domestic refiners, the reserves administration announced, as Beijing looks to cool high raw material costs for manufacturers.
The US Department of Energy said on Thursday that it had approved a second loan of 1.5 million barrels of oil to ExxonMobil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after damage from Hurricane Ida devastated offshore oil production.
The construction of the Nord Stream 2 subsea pipeline to Germany, completing Moscow’s project to increase its gas export capability and bypass Ukraine, is finished, but flows have yet to be cleared by regulators, Gazprom said on Friday.
By constructing the pipeline, Russia has completed its plans to boost energy exporting capabilities toward Europe, both from the north in the Baltic Sea and from the south in the Black Sea, where it operates the TurkStream pipeline.
Santos sealed an agreement to buy Oil Search to create a global top 20 oil and gas company, it said on Friday, even as the Papua New Guinea government raised concerns that a takeover could harm national interests.
Brent crude rose $1.57, or 2.2 percent, to $73.02 at 1:30 p.m. GMT on Friday. US WTI crude added $1.58, or 2.3 percent, to reach $69.72.