ACWA Power won’t start other hydrogen projects before NEOM venture advanced — CEO

RIYADH: ACWA Power, the energy producer backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, sees big opportunities in the hydrogen market but the company isn’t planning to add another hydrogen project to its portfolio for some time until its venture with NEOM and Air Products is at an advanced level, its CEO said.
“The world is projecting a massive green hydrogen market ahead of us, so the market is there for us – we don’t need to worry about the market,” Paddy Padmanathan said in an interview with Arab News last week.
“For us it’s about making sure we deliver the first project to give us the confidence and then the capabilities and capacity to then start replicating it,” he said.
Air Products, in conjunction with ACWA Power and NEOM, signed an agreement last year for a $5 billion venture to produce 650 tons per day of green hydrogen by heating water using renewable energy, as well as 1.2 million tons per year of green ammonia for exporting the hydrogen to the global market. The project, which will be built in NEOM, is scheduled to be onstream in 2025.
“There is a lot of work that is going on by the three partners in order to prepare the site, get on with the engineering, and develop the design. Because it’s the first project of its kind we really want to spend the time to optimize it,” he said.
The venture has already appointed advisers, including Lazard, for the financial planning, and there are numerous other technical advisers, Padamanthan said.
Lazard, which advised Saudi oil giant Aramco on its initial public offering in 2019, approached banks early this year to sound out their appetite for the project, Reuters previously reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Why regulators are so concerned about ‘stablecoins’: crypto wrap
US Treasury Department met with industry figures this week to discuss the risks and benefits of stabelcoins
Updated 11 September 2021
MATTHEW BROWN
LONDON: The US Treasury Department met with industry figures this week to discuss the risks and benefits of stabelcoins, cryptocurrencies that are pegged to traditional currencies, Reuters reported on Friday, citing three unnamed sources.
But why are they so interested in them in the first place? With a market cap of about $125 billion, they are a tiny slither of the approximately $103 trillion of assets under management, although the wider crypto market surpassed a record $2 trillion in April.
At this stage, they are just gathering information. However, Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secretary, said in July that the government must move quickly to establish a regulatory framework for stablecoins.
One of the imminent concerns regulators have about stablecoins is that they are actually used as money. While bitcoin et al have proven great investments, not many people buy things with them, making them potentially a smaller part of the fabric of the financial system than, say, Tether, Paxos Standard or TrueUSD.
With those stablecoins and many others, you don’t have to worry about swapping them for goods for fear of missing out on a surge in the currency’s value.
Policymakers are concerned that the rise in privately-operated currencies could undermine their control of the financial and monetary systems, increase systemic risks, promote financial crime, and hurt investors.
Among the questions Treasury officials asked industry participants this week was how they could mitigate the risks of too many people trying to cash in their stablecoins at the same time. That could make it hard for the managers of the coins to maintain their peg to the dollar, or whatever currency they are linked to, and risk leaving investors nursing a loss.
Treasury officials also asked whether major stablecoins should be backed by traditional assets. Many crypto enthusiasts have been ruing the end of the gold standard for some time, so maybe this is their opportunity to bring it back.
The Treasury is expected to release a number of reports detailing its thinking in the coming months, but it is unlikely that the industry will get away with remain the unregulated domain it is today.
Saudi Aramco to split gas business to prepare for hydrogen future: Bloomberg
The two new divisions will be called Southern Area Gas Operations and Northern Area Gas Operations
Updated 11 September 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco is to split its gas production division into two as it looks to make greater use of the fuel in power generation and the production of so-called blue hydrogen, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the plans.
Saudi Aramco declined to comment to Bloomberg.
The two new divisions will be called Southern Area Gas Operations and Northern Area Gas Operations, and will be run by Wail Al Jaafari and Jumaan Al Zahrani, the people said.
Saudi Arabia is looking to convert its power stations to natural gas, allowing it to divert as much as 1 million barrels of crude oil a day for export, Bloomberg said.
The Kingdom is also preparing for growth in demand for blue hydrogen, which is created from natural gas while capturing the emissions.
Aramco’s gas production reached a record 10.7 billion standard cubic feet a day in August last year, according to the company’s 2020 annual report, Bloomberg said.
Two decades after 9/11, the global economy is still living with the consequences
From finance and aviation to trade and energy, Al-Qaeda’s assault on the global capitalist system was transformational
Fearing sanctions or for reasons of pure xenophobia, many Americans were reluctant to do business with the Middle East after 9/11
Updated 11 September 2021
Frank Kane
DUBAI: The Al-Qaeda conspirators who selected the Twin Towers of New York’s World Trade Center for the main focus of their 9/11 attack knew what they were doing. The towers represented American power and bravura, but also symbolized the global dominance of the US financial system.
The banks, investment firms and stock brokers in the Twin Towers ran the global capitalist system; bring them down and it would be a body blow to US financial hegemony, paving the way for an “Islamic caliphate.”
The effect when the towers fell was immediately apparent in downtown Manhattan, where they had stood since 1973. Three years after the attacks, Mike Bloomberg, then mayor of New York, told an investigating commission: “The 9/11 attacks took an enormous toll on New York City and New York state. They contributed to a decline in tax revenues totaling almost $3 billion in 2002.”
Inside the towers, the human carnage was terrible. In one investment firm, Cantor Fitzgerald, which occupied floors 101 to 105 of the North Tower, every employee who reported to work that day died in the attack. Other blue-blooded Wall Street banks, notably Morgan Stanley, also suffered terribly.
In such circumstances, the immediate economic and financial fallout was grim. The US financial system did indeed grind to a halt, as the attackers had intended. American financial markets, including the New York Stock Exchange just a few blocks away from “ground zero,” closed immediately.
Huge chunks of American and global economic life simply stopped working. The aviation industry was grounded in the US for days, and elsewhere was subject to the tightest restrictions imaginable to prevent further attacks. Global trade and commerce dipped as a result. The insurance and financial industries were especially badly hit.
Oil markets, which had been healthy for the period before the attacks, nearly halved in the week after, amid growing fears for oil demand at a time of huge economic uncertainty. It would take until spring 2002, and worries for oil supply from the Middle East as America’s military response to the attacks became apparent, for oil to regain pre-9/11 levels.
When financial markets did reopen after a week of forced closure, they suffered a 10 percent crash in early trading, and took nearly two months to get back to pre-9/11 levels. In the circumstances of the worst terrorist attack in history, the fact that markets recovered in such a short space of time can probably be viewed as testimony to the system’s resilience.
But the longer-term repercussions were to be more serious. Nearly eight years after 9/11, the Department of Homeland Security conducted an in-depth analysis of the economic effect of the attacks, and concluded: “In addition to the direct impacts of fatalities and injuries, destroyed property, and business interruption in New York City, there was the emergence of the ‘fear factor’ and the range of fiscal and monetary policy responses undertaken by the US government that sustained economic activity.”
The “fear factor” had direct repercussions for Saudi Arabia and for the economies of the Middle East. “The uneasy but mutually beneficial political and economic relationship between the US and the Gulf Arab states was shaken to its core” by the attacks, said a prominent Middle East banker who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the events even two decades later. Furthermore, as he pointed out, there was a “discernible rise in anti-Arab sentiment in the US.”
There was certainly a witch-hunt in the US to identify the backers of the Al-Qaeda terrorists, which had the effect of casting blame far and wide, including Saudi and other Gulf financial institutions that were deemed to be responsible for funding the hijackers.
Few of these wild allegations had any truth to them, but the damage was done. Americans were increasingly reluctant to do business with the Middle East, for fear of sanctions by their own governments and for reasons of pure xenophobia as the “war on terror” began to accelerate. US exports to Saudi Arabia fell by 25 percent in the first nine months of 2002.
It was a two-way street of distrust. In August 2002, the Financial Times reported that “disgruntled Saudis have pulled tens of billions of dollars out of the US, signaling a deep alienation from the USA.”
Though these developments were worrying for global trade and financial flows, there was an immediate benefit for the economies of the Gulf. Middle East capital, which had previously looked to the US for maximum return, instead began to seek investment opportunities at home.
Despite the invasion of Afghanistan in late 2001 and the US coalition-led attack on Iraq in 2003, the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks was a boom time for financial markets in the Middle East, as capital was repatriated and oil prices surged on worries about tight supply in the tense security situation.
By the time President George W. Bush stood on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in May 2003 and declared “Mission Accomplished” in Iraq, the Saudi stock market was up nearly 12 percent on the year, and went on to greater heights later that year as the first phase of the Iraq war drew to a close.
“Arab relations with the US may have been strained but the removal of Saddam Hussein was a widely shared objective that seemingly removed the threat of wider regional conflict,” the banker told Arab News.
That hope of a US-led period of peace and liberal democracy in the Middle East proved illusory by subsequent events, and it is in these that we discern the long-term economic significance of the 9/11 attacks.
The “forever wars” in Afghanistan and Iraq that President Joe Biden is only now bringing to an end caused endless human suffering in the Middle East, destabilizing other Arab states and contributing to the chaos of the Arab Spring in 2011. But they also had a direct effect on the global economy.
“The US spent unimaginable sums trying to force its lifestyle and politics on Muslim countries,” Anthony Harris, a former British ambassador to the UAE who is now a Gulf-based businessman, told Arab News.
“The exact amounts will never be known, but the Afghan and Iraqi wars probably cost America about a trillion dollars each for each decade of these campaigns, or upwards of $4 trillion in all.
“Debts on such a vast scale have impacted financial markets and benefited those who run trade surpluses with the US, like China and some of the Arab oil producers.”
In this view of post-9/11 events, the attacks on New York and elsewhere contributed significantly to the cheap debt conditions which contributed to the global financial crisis in 2008/09, and still have a legacy in the “quantitative easing” programs virtually every central bank in the world espouses to help get their economies out of the COVID-19 recession.
They have also fed the growing trade tensions between the US and China.
One other legacy of the attacks is also worth noting. The febrile atmosphere of post-9/11, when the whole Middle East was regarded virtually as an enemy by Washington, provided the first impetus to the revolution in American oil production techniques. Consequently, the US would become self-sufficient in crude production, but global energy markets would be destabilized and economies of the Middle East affected.
In economics, finance and energy, as in politics, the Al-Qaeda attacks on the US on Sept. 11, 2001, were transformational events. Two decades on, the global economy is still living with the consequences.
Oman warns of $200 oil in dig at IEA climate advice
The IEA called in May on for a halt to new investment in oil, gas and coal extraction
Recommending that we should not invest in new oil is "extremely dangerous," Oman's oil minister said
Updated 11 September 2021
AFP
PARIS: Oil producer Oman warned Thursday that crude prices could soar to $200 a barrel as it criticized the International Energy Agency’s ambitions of halting new fossil fuel projects to combat climate change.
The IEA called in May on for a halt to new investment in oil, gas and coal extraction in order to boost chances of holding down the dangerous rise in global temperatures.
But Oman’s energy minister, Mohammed Al-Rumhi, said such “unilateral recommendations” were not helpful.
“Recommending that we should not invest in new oil... I think that’s extremely dangerous,” he said at a conference jointly organized by his country with the IEA on energy transition in the Middle East and North Africa.
“If we stop investing in fossil fuel industry abruptly there will be energy starvation and the price of energy will just shoot” higher and “in the short term we could see a 100 or 200 per barrel scenario,” said Al-Rumhi.
Crude oil prices have been fluctuating around $70 per barrel recently.
“It’s very easy to sit in your comfort zone and talk about efficiency and solar and renewables... and then we forget a third of the world population is suffering from a lack of energy,” said Al-Rumhi.
The criticism appeared aimed at the head of the IEA, Fatih Birol, who had urged countries in the Middle East and North Africa region to develop renewable energy.
Birol spoke about what he called a “bitter truth” that Middle East energy producing nations face: the countries which account for 70 percent of global GDP have undertaken to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
“This will have implication for oil demand and therefore for investments,” he said.
Bloovo wants to look into candidates’ souls to find the right job match
Bloovo uses AI and machine learning to find candidates that are "functionally fit" for roles
Saudi startup is soon to launch AI interviews that measure cultural fit
Updated 11 September 2021
FAHAD ABULJAYDEL
RIYADH: You might think you are good at interviewing, but you’re probably not.
Interviews, it turns out, are not a very good way of vetting candidates. According to Ron Friedman, a psychologist and author of “The Best Place To Work”, 80 percent of people lie during interviews and the person asking the questions tends to carry a whole host of biases into the meeting that they are not even aware of.
For instance, good-looking people are generally perceived as more competent, while tall candidates are seen as having greater leadership potential. Those with deeper voices are considered more trustworthy.
Dr Ahmed Khamis has experienced the pain of recruitment firsthand.
“I was a private equity professional for almost 18 years, who used to face a hard time in hiring the right talent,” he said in an interview with Arab News. “It costs time and money if things go wrong.”
Faced with few alternatives to the traditional hand-sifting of CVs and face-to-face interviews, Khamis and his partner Eyad took things into their own hands and in 2016 founded Bloovo with the aim of harnessing the growing power of artificial intelligence for the task of improving the recruitment process.
While traditional CV filters look for key words to pull out the most promising candidates – or at least get rid of the least appropriate – Bloovo focuses on the relevant experience with the aim of finding a candidate who is “functionally fit” for the role, said Khamis.
Bloovo is not stopping there. The company wants to revolutionize the hiring process from A-Z, starting from job-posting jobs to hiring, including interviews and talent evaluation, through to on-boarding.
The next product it is planning on launching, in the first quarter of 2022, is an AI-powered interview tool.
Currently in the final phases of testing, it aims to look beyond the hard skills to measure personality and emotional intelligence.
“Hard skills are easy to measure – you just give them a test or an exercise and you be able to tell whether they fit or not – but cultural fit is something different,” said Khamis.
Developing such tools does not come cheap. Bloovo has 35 technologists, including data scientists, on staff working on the AI systems that power its systems, according to Khamis.
So far, its investment in technology is paying off: in 2017, Bloovo was chosen by Forbes Middle East as one of the most promising startups in the Arab world; one year later it was ranked among the 50 most promising startups in the MENA region.
Its solutions have attracted clients across the Middle East, North Africa and the U.S., including Riyad Bank, Zamil, Tawuniya, Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority and Flynas.
“Today, the Saudi market constitutes around 70 percent of our business,” said Khamis. “Although globally we have seen some sort of down trend in hiring, Saudi has been one of a very few countries where hiring picked up, supported by Vision 2030.”
Saudization is a focal point that helped the Saudi economy progress during the pandemic unlike other countries around the world, he said. All the way through 2030, huge numbers of jobs will be created in Saudi Arabia.
“It’s all about talent,” he said. “If you have the right talent, you can do miracles.”