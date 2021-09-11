Australian toddler rescued in wilderness may have survived due to autism

You are here

Autistic Australian toddler Anthony Elfalak may have survived because his condition prevented him from panicking. (@AlanHashem)
  • Investigators: Anthony Elfalak did not realize he was in danger so did not panic
  • He was found drinking from a creek after being spotted by a rescue helicopter
LONDON: An autistic Australian toddler who went missing for three days may have survived because his condition prevented him from panicking.
Anthony Elfalak, 3, spent three days wandering in the Australian Outback before being spotted by a helicopter drinking from a creek.
Elfalak, known as AJ, was wearing nothing but a t-shirt and nappy, but investigators believe that his autism meant he did not understand that he was lost or in any danger.
“The reality is (Elfalak) didn’t know he was lost … so he wasn’t scared, he didn’t panic,” the investigator told Daily Mail Australia. “If he was tired, he slept … He had access to water, which is a big thing for survival in the bush.”
The organization Autism Tasmania told Daily Mail Australia that autistic children often have an “impaired sense of danger” when engaged in activities they find stimulating or enjoyable, which in Elfalak’s case might include exploring.
The Australian Outback is known to be a hostile environment, with temperatures ranging as high as 39 degrees centigrade in the daytime in summer, and dropping as low as -2 degrees at night.
Elfalak was returned to his family, who live in a rural community 90 miles north of the city of Sydney where, a paramedic said, he “guzzled” water and a whole pizza.
The family subsequently threw a party for the community to celebrate his safe return, with his father telling local media anyone was welcome to join.
Jonathan Smith, the pilot who spotted the toddler, said: “We’ve been involved in many jobs that don’t turn out like this and it’s been the other end of the spectrum, and it’s just really nice to have a positive outcome like this for once.”

Superstitions keep Leylah Fernandez’s dad/coach from US Open

Superstitions keep Leylah Fernandez’s dad/coach from US Open
Updated 11 September 2021
AFP

Superstitions keep Leylah Fernandez’s dad/coach from US Open

Superstitions keep Leylah Fernandez’s dad/coach from US Open
  • Jorge Fernandez, a former footballer from Ecuador, is the tennis coach for his daughter
  • Says he will watch from home in Florida when his daughter meets 18-year-old qualifier Raducanu for the title
Updated 11 September 2021
AFP

NEW YORK: Jorge Fernandez won’t attend his daughter Leylah’s all-teen US Open final showdown Saturday with Britain’s Emma Raducanu over fears about messing with routines that are working.
Fernandez, a former footballer from Ecuador who became a tennis coach for his daughter, will watch from home in Florida as he has for two weeks when 19-year-old Fernandez meets 18-year-old qualifier Raducanu for the title.
“No, I’m not going to be there,” Fernandez told US Open reporters on a conference call. “I’m extremely superstitious. My daughter is as well.
“I’ve been using the same shampoo on game day, kind of using the same jeans on game day, I think the same socks and underwear — it’s taken to a completely different level.
“It’s nothing new. You do your shoelaces a certain way. Leylah and I have always when we figured out what’s working, we don’t mess with it.
“It’s working, so let’s not ruin it.”
Raducanu is the first qualifier to ever reach a Grand Slam final while Fernandez ousted three of the world’s top five to reach the final.
“You’re playing another warrior in front of you. I don’t think the age, who it is or the ranking should even matter,” Fernandez said.
“It’s a finals. Let’s leave it all on the table. Let’s sweat it all out. Let’s make sure that no matter how it finishes, there are no regrets.”
He painfully recalls the last time he watched Leylah in a final.
“It was Acapulco when she made it to the finals and she lost it,” Jorge Fernandez said. “I was hating myself for a good two months afterwards. I didn’t really want to talk about it.
“They say, ‘C’mon, it’s just a game, she made it to the finals.’ But inside me it’s like, ‘No, I shouldn’t have shown up. I shouldn’t have been there.’
“It’s really about superstition. She knows I’m supporting her from afar. I’m in her heart and she’s in mine.
“Everybody who has seen it from the stadium, fantastic. But I’m going to look at her right across the kitchen table when we’re going to have dinner and we’re going to be OK.”
They’re also in touch often, with Leylah getting calls on a schedule, the night before a match for plans, the next morning for workout needs and for the pre-match pep talk.
“It’s more based on sentiments and emotions,” he said. “It’s almost like a virtual hug and a kiss. ‘Good luck, you know what to do.’ It’s more of a motivating conversation. What I say is what I’m feeling in the moment, what I’m feeling from her.”
It’s a final boost for the mental fortitude Fernandez shows on court.
“She’s just unbelievable with her mindset right now. She shows so much fight,” he said. “But she is human, and she does feel those emotions.”
The teen Fernandez has developed her toughness being a student of tennis.
“That poise has come from her watching a lot of tennis, watching some of the big names, the YouTube clips, watching the matches,” her father said.
“She’s constantly analyzing what happened. She’s a great student of the game. I think that brings that poise that we see in her, able to do what she’s doing because she has watched it so much.
“She’s kind of acting with the same poise that past champions have done. She has learned how they recuperate and keep their poise. That’s what we’re seeing.”
Both finalists have Asian heritage, Fernandez from the Philippines on her mother’s side.
“Those two ladies are touching a lot of young girls. This can only be good for tennis,” Jorge Fernandez said.
“They bring a flair that is very unique for them. I’m glad that they’re touching the Asian community. That’s a huge opportunity in the women’s game just to be able to expand and have a new style.”
He thanked a Filipino-Canadian group for their support of Leylah.
“I truly appreciate the Filipino community backing up Leylah,” he said. “It’s so beautiful. I’m glad that they’ve embraced her. I hope that relationship can only grow between her and her community.”

Arab American woman in strong position to become Boston mayor

Arab American woman in strong position to become Boston mayor
Updated 09 September 2021
RAY HANANIA

Arab American woman in strong position to become Boston mayor

Arab American woman in strong position to become Boston mayor
  • Since its founding in 1630, Boston has only elected white males as its chief executive officer
  • Currently, 65 percent of Boston’s population identifies as “people of color”
Updated 09 September 2021
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Tunisian American politician Annissa Essaibi George is in a tight race to become a run-off finalist as the first female mayor of the US city of Boston, recent polling has shown.

Her late father, Ezzeddine, a Tunisian, met her Polish mother, Barbara, when they were studying in Paris. George said that the election season marked a critical moment for Boston not just in terms of electing its first woman mayor, but also possibly its first Arab American mayor.

Since its founding in 1630, Boston has only elected white males as its chief executive officer. That ended when Boston Mayor Marty Walsh left office in March to become labor secretary in US President Joe Biden’s administration.

Currently, 65 percent of Boston’s population identifies as “people of color,” and the four leading candidates to succeed Walsh are all women who are serving as members of the 11-member Boston City Council.

George was first elected as a citywide delegate-at-large to the council in 2015. Rival Michelle Wu, also a citywide delegate-at-large, held a slight lead over George in recent polling. The two other council members leading in the race are Kim Janey, the city council’s president who was named to fill Walsh’s vacancy, and Andrea Campbell.

In the Sept. 14 election, the top two vote-getters will continue on to the Nov. 2 general election. That election will be a critical turning point in Boston politics, as it is extremely likely that the next mayor will be a woman and possibly an Arab American.

 

George said: “Women are coming into their own power here in the city of Boston. Obviously the four of us come from the city council. It is about building bench strength and that is the bench, the city council in many ways has become the bench for the mayor’s office although mayors have come from the state legislature.

“Our former mayor, now Secretary Walsh, was a state representative prior to becoming mayor of the city. Before him, mayor (Thomas) Menino actually came from the city council. So, there is a little bit of a pipeline that we are able to cultivate.

“But women are becoming more involved in political life running for office and winning. And that has been a real shift especially over the last five years or so, or if you look a little further back 10 years you saw that tide begin to change.

“This is about women in public life. Women sort of taking the lead which is so important for women to do. But also, high-quality women candidates, that is also really important.

“You want the women in office because that is important. Representation in office. But you want the right woman in office. You want the woman that has the skillset and experiences to lead, and I believe that’s me. I think the voters of Boston, the residents of Boston, see that as well and that is why I have done so well in the polls,” she added.

George said her Tunisia-born father objected to her pursuing politics and encouraged her to become an educator and she was an educator and teacher at East Boston High School for 13 years before entering politics.

“When I was in high school here in Boston, I got engaged in student government. I became a member of my school student council. We have a citywide Boston student advisory council that does a lot of work, especially around education and student voice and all of that work,” she added.

 

“I said to my parents, and I said to my father specifically, that I am going to run for mayor of Boston. I’m 15, 16 years old at this point. My father was very direct and said an Arab girl with an Arab name will win nothing in this city. Consider a life in law. Go to business school. Do something else.

“And he was always my biggest cheerleader, my biggest supporter. He always encouraged me to strive and set high goals. But he just didn’t see a future for me in politics because of the city that he had come to. And his experience was not always an easy one being an immigrant to the city, being a foreigner, being an Arab, being a Muslim.”

The three male candidates in the race, Richard Spagnuolo, Robert Cappucci, and John Barros are all trailing far behind the four women, who also represent a wide racial diversity. George is Tunisian and Polish, Wu is Asian, and Campbell and Janey are African American.

George is recognized as the first and only Tunisian American to hold public office.

 

“The Arab population here in Boston is growing, but it is growing slowly. We see it in certain parts of our city. We don’t have a critical mass here in the city,” George said.

“So being an Arab comes up in some conversations that are more of an inquisition, an education, and an introduction to the Arab community, to the Tunisian population, and to the culture and the religion.

“We do have in Boston a very large Lebanese population and again in parts of our city they tend to be really great supporters in this race. As an Arab woman, engaging with them has been a lot of fun, sort of reconnecting in my own roots,” she added.

George’s husband Doug is part Albanian, and they have four sons.

George made her comments during an appearance on “The Ray Hanania Radio Show” which is broadcast on the US Arab Radio Network in Detroit and Washington, D.C., and is sponsored by Arab News. The interview is available in podcast format online at ArabNews.com.

Donkey milk soap soaking up fans in Jordan as customers bray for more

Donkey milk soap soaking up fans in Jordan as customers bray for more
Updated 09 September 2021
AFP

Donkey milk soap soaking up fans in Jordan as customers bray for more

Donkey milk soap soaking up fans in Jordan as customers bray for more
Updated 09 September 2021
AFP

MADABA, Jordan: Friends and family initially mocked one Jordanian family’s new venture making soap from donkey milk. But now, a year on, the company is cleaning up as customers bray for more.
Atan Donkey Milk Soaps produces 100 percent natural soaps from its farm in Madaba, 35 km southwest of Amman, where it keeps 12 donkeys, and a small manufacturing workshop in the Jordanian capital.
Although other regions around the Mediterranean produce soap from donkey milk, this is the first for Jordan.
“At the beginning, many laughed at the idea,” said Emad Attiyat, 32, co-founder of the project which takes its name from the Arabic for a jenny or female donkey, “atan.”

Skeptics scoffed they “would use nothing on (their) skin related to donkeys,” added Attiyat who has a degree in management information systems.
But “after trying the soap, all that changed, and now we produce more than 4,500 bars of soap per month to meet the demand,” he said, standing next to the barn where the animals are housed.
Donkey’s milk is said to be rich in minerals and proteins that can help moisturize the skin. It also has high levels of antioxidants, which protect the skin from sunlight and the effects of aging, according to beauticians.
One liter of milk produces around 30 bars of soap, but milking each female is a painstaking task done with the help of a hand-held electronic pump.
Each donkey has to be milked three times a day in order to get about a liter of fluid, and leaving about another liter for its foal. The milk is frozen and then transferred to the company’s workshop in Amman to be turned into soap.
Research has shown donkey milk can “help regenerate skin cells, reduce signs of aging and help cure some skin diseases such as eczema,” said Attiyat’s mother Salma Al-Zubi.

She was the one who came up with the idea of trying the venture.
An environmental activist and retired teacher, she said donkey’s milk soap contributes to balancing the skin’s moisture levels, removing wrinkles as well as the effects of spots and acne.
Now in her 60s, she helps mix ingredients in their company’s Amman workshop in a large steel bowl, wearing a white face mask and blue gloves.
Olive oil, almond oil, coconut oil as well as shea butter are added to the donkey milk to produce the soap which is then sold via their Facebook page.
A small, 85-gram bar of soap costs eight Jordanian dinars ($11), while a large 125-gram bar of soap is sold for 10 dinars ($14).
By comparison, a liter of donkey’s milk in Europe can reach as high as 60 euros, and is used in making some expensive cheeses.
Donkey’s milk is “rich in proteins and minerals including magnesium, copper, sodium, manganese, zinc, calcium and iron, all of which are very important for the skin,” said dietician Susanna Haddad, who works at a beauty center in Amman.

International conservation organization elects Emirati woman as president

International conservation organization elects Emirati woman as president
Updated 08 September 2021
Arab News

International conservation organization elects Emirati woman as president

International conservation organization elects Emirati woman as president
  • IUCN is a union that brings together some of the world’s most influential organizations, experts to conserve nature
  • Al-Mubarak is the founding director of the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund
Updated 08 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The International Union for Conservation of Nature has named an Emirati woman as its new president at its World Conservation Congress in Marseille.
IUCN is a union that brings together some of the world’s most influential organizations and experts to conserve nature and accelerate the transition to sustainable development.
“Regional representation and scientific expertise are core to IUCN,” Enrique Lahmann, IUCN global director said. “The union’s democratic process, bringing together over 1,400 state, indigenous peoples’ organizations, and civil society members, gives incoming President Razan Al-Mubarak and the council she leads a strong mandate.”  
Al-Mubarak is the founding managing director of the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund, which under her leadership has supported more than 2,000 species conservation projects in more thsn 160 countries. 
She is also the head of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) and the managing director at Emirates Nature, an NGO affiliated with the World Wildlife Fund.
Members elect the chairs of IUCN’s commissions, which bring together 18,000 volunteer experts from around the world in a range of disciplines from species conservation to environmental law and protected area management.
The commissions assess the state of the world’s natural resources and provide the union with expert knowledge and policy advice on conservation issues.

Kuwait starts to recycle massive tire graveyard

Scrap tires are a major environmental problem worldwide due to their bulk and the chemicals they can release. (Reuters)
Scrap tires are a major environmental problem worldwide due to their bulk and the chemicals they can release. (Reuters)
Updated 08 September 2021
Reuters

Kuwait starts to recycle massive tire graveyard

Scrap tires are a major environmental problem worldwide due to their bulk and the chemicals they can release. (Reuters)
  • The EPSCO plant, which began operations in January 2021, can recycle up to 3 million tires a year, the company said
Updated 08 September 2021
Reuters

KUWAIT CITY: More than 42 million old vehicle tires dumped in Kuwait’s sands have started to be recycled, as the Gulf state tackles a waste problem that created one of the world’s largest tire graveyards.
The massive dump site was a mere 7 km from a residential suburb. Residents were bothered by periodic large fires releasing noxious black smoke.
But this month Kuwait, which wants to build 25,000 new houses on the site, finished moving all the tires to a new location at Al-Salmi, where recycling efforts have begun.
At a plant run by the EPSCO Global General Trading recycling company, employees sort and shred scrap tires, before pressing the particles into rubbery colored flooring tiles.
“The factory is helping society by cleaning up the dumped old tires and turning them into consumer products,” said EPSCO partner and CEO Alaa Hassan from EPSCO, adding they also export products to neighboring Gulf countries and Asia.
The EPSCO plant, which began operations in January 2021, can recycle up to 3 million tires a year, the company said. Scrap tires are a major environmental problem worldwide due to their bulk and the chemicals they can release.
Kuwait, an OPEC member with a population around 4.5 million, had about 2.4 million vehicles in 2019, Central Statistical Bureau data shows, up from 1.5 million in 2010.
The government hopes Al-Salmi will become a tire recycling hub, with more factories planned.
The Al Khair Group transported more than half of all the tires to the new site using up to 500 trucks a day and is planning to open a factory to burn the tires through a process called pyrolysis, its CEO Hammoud Al-Marri said.
Pyrolysis produces a type of oil which can be sold for use in industrial furnaces such as cement factories, and an ash known as carbon black that can be used in various industries.

