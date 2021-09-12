Lucky cat: US flag used to save falling feline at football game

You are here

The Miami Hurricanes take the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida for a game in which the most notable catch was not a ball, but a falling cat. (AFP)
MIAMI GARDENS, Florida: The most notable catch in Saturday in during the game between No. 22 Miami and Appalachian State didn’t even happen on the field.
Wasn’t even a football. It was a cat.
The animal somehow got into Hard Rock Stadium, then got caught by one of its paws off the facade of the upper deck. It eventually fell to the lower level of the stadium, where fans using an American flag as a makeshift net of sorts were able to safely catch it before it was carried off to safety.
“They were trying to grab it from above and they couldn’t reach it but they were scaring it downward,” said Craig Cromer, a facilities manager at the University of Miami and season-ticket holder who with his wife Kimberly brings the flag to each home game. “It hung there for a little while with its two front paws, then one paw, then I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s coming soon.’”
That’s when the Cromers unhooked the flag from the ties they use to keep it on a railing and hoped for the best. The petrified cat fell, bounced a bit off the flag and eventually was secured by some in the nearby student section before being brought away by stadium security workers.
The cat was not showing any signs of injury. The Cromers, other than a spilled beverage and getting sprayed by the dangling cat, were otherwise fine.
“Strangest thing that’s ever happened at a game,” Kimberly Cromer said.
 

Topics: cat Miami Hurricanes

