Misk Art Institute to unveil new flagship exhibition in Riyadh titled ‘Here, Now’

DUBAI: Curated by British critic and writer Sacha Craddock, Saudi Arabia’s Misk Art Institute is set to showcase its thirs annual flagship exhibition from Oct. 3- Jan. 31.
Titled “Here, Now,” the show’s theme is “culture” and both Saudi and international artists will be showcased.
The exhibition will feature a mix of mediums, including paintings, textiles, sculptures, immersive installations, and digital works. It was curated by Craddock, as well as assistant curators Alia Ahmad Al-Saud and Nora Algosaibi.
The participating artists include Ayman Yossri Daydban (Saudi Arabia/Palestine); Filwa Nazer (Saudi Arabia); Manal AlDowayan (Saudi Arabia); Piyarat Piyapongwiwat (Thailand); Salah ElMur (Sudan); Sami Ali AlHossein (Saudi Arabia); Sheila Hicks (USA); Vasudevan Akkitham (India); Young In Hong (South Korea) and Yousef Jaha (Saudi Arabia).
The exhibition will be housed at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Arts Hall in Riyadh and is also accessible online via the Misk Art Institute’s website.
Model Imaan Hammam ends New York Fashion Week on a high
Updated 12 September 2021
DUBAI: Dutch-Moroccan-Egyptian model Imaan Hammam pulled off a jam-packed schedule at New York Fashion Week, which wraps up on Sunday.
The model walked in a number of shows, including hitting the runway for designer Peter Dundas, Moschino and Michael Kors.
Late last week, the 24-year-old catwalker showed off multiple looks during a showcase of Dundas and online fashion retailer Revolve’s new collaboration. The show featured 46 ready-to-wear looks, with Hammam showing off a floor-grazing gold lame dress with cut out details and braided rope accents, as well as a jet-black ensemble with a flowing poncho and lace tights.
Oslo-born Dundas, who was previously at Italian fashion houses Roberto Cavalli and Emilio Pucci, offered up a line of slinky dresses, chunky knits, high-waisted shorts and jackets with lots of black and metallic colors. There were also dabs of hot pink, red and orange on trouser suits and frocks, Reuters reported.
New York Fashion Week saw a return to in-person catwalk shows after 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the last two seasons, designers turned to digital video releases to present their collections.
Next up, Hammam got more colorful at designer Jeremy Scott’s Moschino show and slipped into his collection of bright baby blues, pastel pinks, greens, purples and brilliant yellows — fitting for a line inspired by children’s toys and cartoon animals.
The model strutted down the runway in a body-hugging gown with a large rabbit cartoon figure emblazoned across the torso — its ears cascading off the bodice.
The dozens of outfits to come hewed to the same concept — women in baby-themed dresses and suits, adorned with safety-pin earrings or teething rings, with whimsical matching handbags and gloves. There were glasses with heart-shaped lenses and slouchy belts that looked like giant little-girl charm bracelets.
Love and romance were the dreamy threads that bound together Michael Kors’ Spring/Summer 2022 collection, presented in Central Park on Friday.
Hammam showed off a slinky, leopard print number, which was belted at the waist and accessorized with a cylindrical black bag. The look harkened back to the 1990s with his deep neckline and figure-hugging cut.
“I think everyone just wants to feel good about themselves, wants to have fun, and also wants to buy something that makes them feel great but lasts, something that stands the test of time,” Kors said in a statement about his new line, according to The Associated Press.
Spain’s film queen Penelope Cruz wins best actress in Venice
Penelope Cruz won for her starring role in "Parallel Mothers"
She described Spanish director Pedro Almodovar as "my safety net"
Updated 12 September 2021
VENICE: Penelope Cruz took home the best actress award at the Venice Film Festival, the latest success for the all-conquering queen of Spanish cinema.
Cruz won for her starring role in “Parallel Mothers,” her latest collaboration with legendary Spanish director Pedro Almodovar.
It was a surprisingly political turn for the flamboyant filmmaker, exploring the trauma of the 1930s Spanish civil war alongside the tale of two mothers sharing a maternity ward.
It marks a departure into dark historical territory for the director, while still focusing on the themes of motherhood and female relationships that have been central to many of his films.
Cruz described Almodovar as “my safety net” in a press conference ahead of their red carpet appearance in Venice.
“He can ask me to do something that can really scare me but I know he will be there waiting to sustain me,” she said, adding that she was grateful to the director for giving her “so many different, challenging characters.”
Cruz has appeared in seven of Almodovar’s movies, including “All About My Mother” and “Volver.”
She had a busy fortnight in Venice, also starring in the well-received “Official Competition,” a comedy about ego-maniacs in the film business that saw her in a rare appearance alongside her Spanish megastar Antonio Banderas.
Born in Madrid in 1974, she appeared destined for a career in the entertainment, initially studying ballet at Spain’s National Conservatory before winning an acting competition that led to roles on TV and in music videos.
Her break into film came in Spanish director Bigas Luna’s “Jamon, Jamon” in 1992, which received critical acclaim and was notable for its erotic scenes featuring a 16-year-old Cruz and Javier Bardem, who would much later become her husband.
That was followed soon afterwards by “Belle Epoque,” which won the Oscar for best foreign film, and featured Cruz as one of four sisters vying for the love of an army deserter.
The next milestone came in 1997, when she was cast in her first film by Pedro Almodovar.
“Live Flesh” marked the beginning of a decade-long collaboration between Almodovar and the actress which has included roles in another foreign language Oscar-winner, 1999’s “All About My Mother.”
Cruz struggled to establish herself in mainstream Hollywood.
She achieved a rare but unwanted feat in 2001 when she received three nominations in the “Golden Raspberries” Oscars spoof for “Captain Corelli’s Mandolin,” “Blow” and “Vanilla Sky.”
The latter cast her alongside Tom Cruise, whom she ended up dating for three years.
Other flops followed including “Gothika” and “Sahara.”
But she bounced back, picking up an Oscar nomination for the 2006 Almodovar film “Volver.”
And she made history by becoming the first Spanish actress to win an Oscar in 2009 for her part in the Woody Allen comedy “Vicky Cristina Barcelona.”
She was again paired with Bardem in that film, triggering a romance that led to their marriage in 2010.
The fiercely independent Cruz is also wary of being type-cast simply for her striking physical beauty.
“The most difficult thing in the world is to start a career known only for your looks, and then to try to become a serious actress,” she has said.
“No one will take you seriously once you are known as the pretty woman.”
Review: ‘Blood Brothers’ charts tragic demise of Malcom X, Muhammad Ali’s friendship
Updated 11 September 2021
LONDON: Regina King’s stunning directorial debut “One Night in Miami” recounts a fictionalized meeting between Malcom X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke, speculating what the four friends might have talked about in a modest motel room after Ali — then Cassius Clay — had become the heavyweight champion of the world. The friendship between Ali and X, in particular, is one that has fascinated the world for decades, and “Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali” aims to tell the extraordinary story of the pair’s friendship and subsequent falling out.
Director Marcus A. Clarke adapts Randy Roberts and Johnny Smith’s book about the pair, and in doing so hopes to shed new light on two figures who have become so rooted in their own legacies that the notion of learning something new about their friendship is an intoxicating prospect. Clarke digs deep, sitting down with X’s daughter, as well as Ali’s brother and daughters, in a bid to cut through some of the myths that surrounded the two and discover the real sentiment behind their powerful relationship, and the devastating repercussions of the fallout.
Clarke weaves a story of incredible potential, lovingly chronicling the rise of each man and their role in black representation in a segregated US — “Blood Brothers” feels especially resonant given the recent importance of the Black Lives Matter movement. With careful, thoughtful interviews, reams of stunning archive footage, and some contextual asides, Clarke takes us beyond what we know about X and Ali’s three-year friendship, their subsequent drifting apart, and X’s assassination. “Blood Brothers” is at its most captivating when we learn what Ali’s family think the former boxer felt about the collapse of their relationship, how he regretted them drifting apart, and his attempts to reconcile with X’s family.
It is hard to imagine the kind of bond the two men shared and how their relationship changed, but thanks to Clarke’s lovingly curated movie, it is possible to wonder.
Jennifer Lopez dons Lebanese gown as she hits red carpet with Ben Affleck
Updated 11 September 2021
VENICE: After weeks of being spotted on yachts and holding hands on intimate walks, Jennifer Lopez and old flame turned new again Ben Affleck made it official Friday night on the red carpet for the premiere of Affleck’s “The Last Duel” at the Venice International Film Festival.
She was dripping in Cartier diamonds in a white mermaid body hugging gown with plunging neckline and high side slit by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika. He was dapper in a black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo. There were plenty of kisses and hugs for the cameras after a summer of love for the two, who rekindled their romance in May, 17 years after they broke up in 2004.
They were spotted out and about in Venice before their formal coming out. At the premiere, the 49-year-old Affleck waved to the crowd as he helped Lopez, 52, out of a black car and onto the red carpet.
For weeks the two haven’t been shy about PDA after coming back together not long after Lopez’s coming apart with Alex Rodriguez. Affleck’s divorce from Jennifer Garner was finalized in 2018.
Throughout the summer, they were photographed on a yacht off Saint-Tropez, cuddling on a walk in the Hamptons and nuzzling over sushi in Malibu.
Ridley Scott’s medieval drama “The Last Duel” also reunites Affleck and Matt Damon, with some Adam Driver thrown in.