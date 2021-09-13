You are here

Medvedev wins US Open, ending Djokovic's calendar Grand Slam bid

Daniil Medvedev celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic in the 2021 US Open on Sunday in New York. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/AFP)
Daniil Medvedev celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic in the 2021 US Open on Sunday in New York. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/AFP)
Reuters

  • Russian beats world number one in straight sets
  • Djokovic fails to win all four majors in the same year
NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic’s quest for a record 21st major title that would have completed the calendar year Grand Slam collapsed at the final hurdle in a stunning 6-4 6-4 6-4 defeat by Russian Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final on Sunday.
Medvedev, playing in his third major final, at last hoisted a Grand Slam trophy while avenging a straight sets defeat by Djokovic earlier this year in the Australian Open final.
The 34-year-old Serb was trying to become the first man in over a half-century to win all four majors (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, US Open) in the same year.
It would have made him only the third man to achieve the feat after Don Budge (1938) and Rod Laver (1962 and 1969), who was watching from a courtside seat.
“It’s a tough one to swallow, this loss, considering everything that was on the line,” said Djokovic.
“I was glad it was over because the build up for this tournament and everything that mentally, emotionally I had to deal with throughout the tournament in the last couple of weeks was just a lot.
“It was a lot to handle.”




Novak Djokovic smashes his racket on the court after losing a point to Daniil Medvedev during the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

For the fifth consecutive match, Djokovic found himself playing catch-up after dropping the first set.
But this time there would be no way out as the rampaging Russian kept up the pressure with a barrage of aces while allowing Djokovic a single break.
In the second set Medvedev stepped up the pressure further and Djokovic showed the first signs of cracking, the Serb destroying his racquet in a fit of frustration after missing two break chances.
With Djokovic on the ropes Medvedev moved in with the knockout punch, breaking to clinch the second then racing to a double break 4-0 lead in the third.
Such was Medvedev’s domination that the only tiny bit of suspense came late in the third when the Russian was suddenly hit by a bout of nerves trying to close out the match.
Serving at 5-2 Medvedev double faulted on match point, allowing Djokovic to secure his break.
After the top seed held serve to trim the deficit to 5-4 Medvedev again had match point and again double faulted.
But the 25-year-old did not squander another chance, gathering himself to clinch the title on his third attempt.
Medvedev later revealed there might have been more drama had the match gone any further. He said he was starting to cramp up just as he began to close out the third and feared Djokovic would pounce if he saw any sign of vulnerability.
“At 5-4, my left leg, I almost couldn’t walk,” said Medvedev. “When I walked to the towel, my leg was just going behind.
“I was trying not to show it. If Novak feels it, it’s not good.”




Daniil Medvedev (R) and Novak Djokovic talk at center court after Medvedev won their final match of the 2021 US Open on Sept. 12, 2021. (Al Bello/Getty Images/AFP)

Weight of history
Djokovic arrived on Arthur Ashe Stadium court with the weight of history on his shoulders.
An extraordinary women’s final on Saturday between teenagers Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez had softened the spotlight’s glare on Djokovic but there was no shirking from it on Sunday with tennis fans around the world tuned in to witness history.
The women’s final was the first Grand Slam to feature two unseeded players but the men’s followed the form book to the letter with number one Djokovic meeting number two Medvedev.
The New York crowd had never really embraced Djokovic the way it wrapped its arms around Swiss Roger Federer and Spaniard Rafa Nadal, who have also won 20 Grand Slam titles.
It had also shown no real love for Medvedev, the lanky Russian who relished the role of US Open villain on his way to the 2019 final.
Perhaps sensing they were about to witness something special, the crowd rallied behind Djokovic from the moment he stepped on court, showering him with cheers and chants of his nickname: “Nole, Nole, Nole.”
“I felt something I never felt in my life here in New York,” said Djokovic. “The crowd made me (feel) very special.
“The emotion, the energy was so strong. I mean, it’s as strong as winning 21 Grand Slams.
“That’s how I felt, honestly.”
But no amount of support could lift Djokovic’s game.
The Serb had said he would treat the final as if it were the last match of his career but never came close to finding his best.
Medvedev was also keenly aware there was a line in the history books for him if he were the player to deny Djokovic the coveted calendar year Grand Slam.
“It definitely makes it sweeter,” said Medvedev. “He was going for huge history and knowing that I managed to stop him it definitely makes it sweeter and brings me confidence for what is to come.” 

Topics: US Open Daniil Medvedev Novac Djokovic

Salah reaches 100 EPL goals, Elliott hurt in Liverpool win

Salah reaches 100 EPL goals, Elliott hurt in Liverpool win
Salah reaches 100 EPL goals, Elliott hurt in Liverpool win

Salah reaches 100 EPL goals, Elliott hurt in Liverpool win
  • Only four other players have scored 100 Premier League goals quicker than Salah
  • Leeds substitute Pascal Struijk given red card for the tackle that led to a severe injury for Harvey Elliott
LEEDS: Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal to set Liverpool on its way to a 3-0 win over Leeds that was marred by a serious ankle injury to Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott on Sunday.
Salah converted a cross by Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 20th minute to become the 30th player to reach the milestone, with only four getting there quicker than the Egypt winger’s 162 appearances.
Fabinho poked in a second goal at a corner in the 50th and Sadio Mane added a third in stoppage time, extending Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the season after four games. The Reds are on 10 points along with Chelsea and Manchester United, one more than defending champion Manchester City.
Liverpool looks set to be without Elliott for a considerable period, though, after he hurt his left ankle following a tackle by Leeds substitute Pascal Struijk that earned the defender a red card in the 60th minute.
The 18-year-old midfielder was in a lot of pain and Salah immediately beckoned Liverpool’s medical staff to come onto the field and treat Elliott, who was eventually taken off on a stretcher while receiving oxygen.
Elliott posted a picture of himself with thumbs up on Instagram before the full-time whistle, writing: “Thank you for the messages guys! Road to recovery.”

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the match against Leeds. (AP)


Elliott has forced his way into Liverpool’s starting lineup this season, ahead of much-heralded midfielders like Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara, and is one of the most highly rated youngsters in English soccer.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp looked emotional as he spoke about Elliott’s injury, which revived memories of a serious knee injury sustained by Virgil van Dijk that kept the defender out for most of last season.
“I heard it was dislocated and they couldn’t put it back and he is now in hospital,” Klopp said
“I saw the situation. I could see his foot was not in the right place. That is why we were all shocked.”
Leeds’ players, roared on by an expectant full house at Elland Road, played their part in a pulsating match but could have lost by a bigger margin as the visitors missed a hatful of chances, with Mane culpable in particular.
Leeds has yet to win a league game this season and is on two points from four games.
Liverpool, unbeaten in its eight previous top-flight away games, was undeterred by an intimidating atmosphere and there was an air of inevitability when Salah side-footed Liverpool into the lead from right in front of goal.
Only Alan Shearer, Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero and Thierry Henry have scored 100 Premier League goals quicker than Salah, who is in his fifth season at Liverpool and has won the Golden Boot award twice.
Mane then dragged a low shot wide, Illan Meslier saved again to keep out Elliott’s thumping effort, and Van Dijk was wayward with a free header as Leeds was opened up time and again.
Struijk, a 32nd-minute replacement for the injured Diego Llorente, somehow denied Salah a second goal with a last-gasp challenge soon after the interval but Liverpool did eventually double the lead when Alexander-Arnold’s corner was headed goalward by Van Dijk. Leeds failed to clear and Fabinho shot through Luke Ayling’s legs and beyond Meslier.
Leeds substitute Tyler Roberts headed straight at Alisson and then fired wide as the home side rallied, but all hopes of a fightback were extinguished by Struijk’s straight red card in the 60th minute.
Struijk was tracking back alongside Elliott and they collided in a full-blooded challenge, leaving the Liverpool player in agony. He was treated at length on the field before being taken off to applause by both sets of fans.
“I am sure my player did not have the intention to harm him in any way,” Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa said. “Perhaps what happened after he recovered the ball caused the injury. The tackle was clear but clearly the acceleration at how our player moved caused it.
“In no way did he provoke any harm to the opponent.”
Leeds’ new signing, Daniel James, replaced Jack Harrison for his club debut after joining from Man United, but made little impact.
Another last-ditch tackle from Ayling denied Salah after Mane broke clear, and the latter pulled another effort wide with the goal at his mercy.
Bamford lifted the home fans with a brilliant 50-meter effort that had Alisson scrambling to push over but Leeds conceded a third when Mane turned after collecting Thiago’s ball inside and drove home a low finish.

Ricciardo wins Italian GP as Verstappen and Hamilton crash

Ricciardo wins Italian GP as Verstappen and Hamilton crash
Ricciardo wins Italian GP as Verstappen and Hamilton crash

Ricciardo wins Italian GP as Verstappen and Hamilton crash
  • Ricciardo celebrated in his traditional style on the iconic Monza podium, drinking champagne from his shoe
  • It was McLaren’s first win in nearly nine years
MONZA: Championship leader Max Verstappen and defending champion Lewis Hamilton crashed out of the Italian Grand Prix, which was won by McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo on Sunday.
Ricciardo celebrated in his traditional style on the iconic Monza podium, drinking champagne from his shoe — and then getting teammate Lando Norris to do so too.
It was McLaren’s first win in nearly nine years, since Jenson Button took the chequered flag in Brazil in 2012, and Ricciardo’s first win since Monaco in 2018. He finished 1.747 seconds ahead of Norris and 4.921 ahead of Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, who turned in a strong performance after starting from the back of the grid after a penalty for taking a new engine.
“About time. Oh wow,” Ricciardo said. "Even if we got the start it wasn’t guaranteed that we’d lead the whole race. We didn’t have mega speed but it was enough to keep Max behind.
“To lead literally from start to finish I don’t think any of us expected that. But there was something in me Friday, I knew something good was to come.”
But the biggest talking point of the race came on lap 26.
Hamilton had pitted from the lead and returned to the track just in front of Verstappen. The Red Bull driver tried to come up the inside on a turn as the seven-time champion defended his position.
As the two made contact, Verstappen’s car catapulted on to the top of the Mercedes as both slid into the gravel. The protective halo ring at the front of F1 car cockpits may have saved Hamilton from serious injury.
“That’s what you get when you don’t leave the space,” said a furious Verstappen over team radio.
Both drivers were able to walk away from their cars though Hamilton took a long time getting out of his, only clambering out after Verstappen had long gone.
The stewards are investigating the incident and talking to both drivers.
Ricciardo enjoyed a brilliant start to the race, passing Verstappen, who started from pole position, at turn one.
Behind them Hamilton, who started fourth, managed to pass Norris. But he then attempted to try and get around the outside of Verstappen heading into the second chicane and was instead forced off across the grass, allowing Norris to regain his place.
“He (Verstappen) pushed me wide!” Hamilton exclaimed over team radio.
Hamilton was then held up by Norris and could only watch in frustration as Ricciardo and Verstappen stretched their advantage lap by lap.
Ricciardo was first to pit, on lap 23, and came out seventh. Verstappen was struggling with his tires and stopped on the following lap.
But a botched pit stop that lasted 11.1 seconds saw him come out in 10th and, to make matters worse for the Dutch driver, Hamilton had in the meantime passed Norris to take the lead.
But disaster struck for both drivers shortly afterward.
Hamilton, who was on a harder tire that allowed him to stay out longer, eventually pitted from the lead but his stop was also an unusually long one and he rejoined the race behind Norris and just ahead of Verstappen setting up their coming together.
There was contrasting fortunes for Hamilton's teammate Bottas, who extended his strong weekend just days after it was reveleaved that he is to leave Mercedes at the end of the season.
Bottas had outqualified Hamilton on Friday and won Saturday's sprint with the Finnish driver showing new team Alfa Romeo just what it can expect next season with a strong drive through the field on Sunday.
He finished fourth on the track but was promoted to third after Red Bull's Sergio Pérez was given a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage while overtaking Charles Leclerc earlier.
Pérez was demoted to fifth, splitting Ferrari drivers Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Glorious Italian Baja for Saudi drivers as Al-Rajhi wins race, Akeel makes history with T3 title

Glorious Italian Baja for Saudi drivers as Al-Rajhi wins race, Akeel makes history with T3 title
Glorious Italian Baja for Saudi drivers as Al-Rajhi wins race, Akeel makes history with T3 title

Glorious Italian Baja for Saudi drivers as Al-Rajhi wins race, Akeel makes history with T3 title
  • Akeel is first ever Saudi or Arab female to claim her category’s title, while Saleh Al-Saif also wins T4 section
DUBAI: On a glorious weekend for Saudi Arabian motorsport, drivers from the Kingdom dominated the Italian Baja with Yazeed Al-Rajhi wining the race in the T1 category, Saleh Al-Saif finishing first in T4, and Dania Akeel making history to win the T3 title at the FIA World Cup for Cross Country Bajas event.

Al-Rajhi and co-driver Michael Orr, driving in a Toyota, won the penultimate round of the FIA World and European Cups for Cross Country Bajas, to lead the championship ahead of the season-closing Baja Portalegre in Portugal on Oct. 28-30.

Akeel becomes the first Saudi or Arab woman to win the competition, completing a remarkable comeback from a serious injury suffered earlier this year.

She first took part in the competition at the Sharqiyah Baja 2021, the third round of the World Cup, under the supervision of the FIA and the Saudi Arabia Motor Federation.

Akeel told Arab News that despite sustaining three pelvic fractures while participating in the Bahrain Rally Season, she was still planning to compete in the 2022 Dakar Rally which will take place in Saudi Arabia next January.

“In the last season, I suffered an accident and sustained three pelvic fractures, affecting my spine in Bahrain in March 2020, which forced me to return to Saudi Arabia to undergo medical tests and physical therapy,” she said.

Al-Ain top, Sharjah heroic: 5 things we learned from the third round of the 2021-22 UAE Pro League season

Al-Ain top, Sharjah heroic: 5 things we learned from the third round of the 2021-22 UAE Pro League season
Al-Ain top, Sharjah heroic: 5 things we learned from the third round of the 2021-22 UAE Pro League season

Al-Ain top, Sharjah heroic: 5 things we learned from the third round of the 2021-22 UAE Pro League season
  • Al-Jazira march on despite Ali Mabkhout’s goal drought, while Al-Wahda head into AFC Champions League with doubts
After a disappointing international break for the UAE in which they drew against Lebanon and Syria, attention turned to club football as the UAE Pro League resumed with seven matches over the weekend, and there was plenty to talk about in matchweek three.

1. Al-Jazira march on despite Mabkhout drought

Three games into the 2021-22 UAE Pro League season and last season’s top scorer Ali Mabkhout is yet to get off the mark. A concern for Al-Jazira’s all-time top scorer? Perhaps, but it did not feel like an issue for the reigning champions on Saturday as coach Marcel Keizer’s men extended their unbeaten run with a comfortable 2-1 win over Al-Nasr.

Teenage winger Oumar Traore, a revelation in the second half of last season after joining in January from his native Mali, opened the scoring with a well-placed finish and new arrival from Sporting Lisbon Abdoulay Diaby demonstrated what he adds to the side with a pacey run down the left and a pinpoint drilled cross for Zayed Al-Ameri to tap in home the Pride of Abu Dhabi’s second of the night.

Sebastian Tagliabue halved the deficit with 10 seconds to go, but his goal will have more significance for him personally than to the team as he edges ever closer to Mabkhout in the race to become the UAE top division’s all-time top scorer, now sitting on 166 goals, just five behind the goal-shy Al-Jazira forward’s 171.

Seven points from nine mean that Al-Jazira’s title defense is off to a solid start and their faithful will find further solace in the fact that Mabkhout had also failed to find the back of the net in the first three matches of last season, then went on to finish as top scorer with 25 goals.

2. Al-Anbari deserves recognition after 10-man Sharjah comeback

The result of this matchweek belonged to Sharjah. The team produced a heroic second-half display against Al-Wasl to come from two goals down and continue their perfect start of the season despite playing with 10 men for all of 80 minutes.

Fabio de Lima opened Al-Wasl’s account 10 minutes in from the spot after Al-Hassan Saleh was sent off for the foul on him. The Brazilian-born UAE international then forced Sharjah defender Abdulla Ghanim to fire into his own net just before the break following a deft cross into the corridor of uncertainty.

An hour into the game, all looked to have been decided, but Sharjah coach Abdulaziz Al-Anbari had other plans. The former club captain shuffled his side, introducing striker Ben Malango for right-back Khalid Al Dhanhani and bringing Luan Pereira for a box-to-box role in midfield.

The result? Pereira made a darting run into the box minutes later, winning a penalty that was converted by Caio Lucas. The substitute then produced an assist of the season contender merely four minutes later, backheeling for Malango to power home the equalizer.

With momentum on their side, Al-Anbari’s men left it late, but delivered the goods with seconds to play after former Everton midfielder Bernard fed Malango on the counter and the Congolese drilled into the bottom corner from 30 yards out for a winner that will live long in the memory of Sharjah fans, all to the credit of their league-winning manager, who further cemented his legendary status at the Sharjah Stadium.

3. Al-Ain rebuild job nearly complete

It might be early days, and a lot will certainly change between now and the end of the season, but for the first time in a very long time, Al-Ain are top of the table and look good value for it, too.

The 13-time league champions and the UAE’s only Asian champions have struggled to find their identity over the past few seasons, slipping as low as sixth in the table by the end of last season, but things seem to have finally changed at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.

Intelligent recruitment saw enforcements across the pitch, with Tunisian international defender Yassine Meriah arriving from Greek side Olympiacos and Argentine playmaker Cristian Guanca brought on loan from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Shabab, among others.

In the absence of their top assist maker last season, Bandar Al-Ahbabi, it was one of the new recruits, Moroccan international Soufiane Rahimi, who produced an excellent cross for goal machine Laba Kodjo to score the winner against Bani Yas, ending a four-game losing run against their Abu Dhabi rivals and maintaining a perfect record in three games for coach Sergei Rebrov’s men.

4. Alarm bells ring at Al-Wahda before continental clash

While Sharjah will go into the AFC Champions League round of 16 buoyed by their victory over Al-Wasl, concern will be the order of the day at Al-Nahyan Stadium as Al-Wahda failed to win for the second game in a row.

Head coach Henk ten Cate opted to leave out the likes of solid defender Lucas Pimenta as he fielded a lineup featuring only the four foreigners registered for the continental competition in preparation for facing domestic rivals Sharjah on Tuesday.

Away at lowly Khorfakkan, playing only their third-ever season in the top division, Al-Wahda looked lackluster, needing as long as 73 minutes to get their first effort on target, a tame Joao Pedro header.

Yes, Al-Wahda remain unbeaten after three games, but their only win came against newly promoted Al-Orooba on the latter’s top flight debut, and their back-to-back draws against Bani Yas and Khorfakkan will send the alarm bells ringing ahead of arguably the biggest game of their season.

5. Bahrain’s Madan an inspired signing for Al-Orooba

Now sitting at the bottom end of the UAE Pro League table are newly promoted Emirates Club and Al-Orooba, the latter appearing in the top division for the first time in their history. It was a steep learning curve for the Fujairah-based side, who lost their opening two games 4-0 and 5-0 against Al-Wahda and Al-Nasr, respectively.

But by gameweek three, Al-Orooba looked more confident in themselves, like they had finally got the hang of what playing at this level is all about. They collected their first-ever Pro League point with a 1-1 draw against star-studded Shabab Al-Ahli.

One man who excelled on Saturday is Bahraini international midfielder Ali Madan. In the summer, Madan became the first Bahraini to play in the UAE Pro League, and it is proving to be an inspired signing already.

In Al-Orooba’s low block and counterattack system, Madan’s mazy runs and pace are a perfect fit, so much so that after three games, he tops the league charts in terms of dribbles completed. Against Shabab Al-Ahli, he delivered an end product, too, with his cross from the right resulting in Ahmed Moosa Saqer’s equalizer late in the first half. The early signs are good for Madan, and now it is time to see whether he can kick on from there and continue to impress.

Al-Ittihad hits Abha for six to go top of Saudi Pro League

Al-Ittihad hits Abha for six to go top of Saudi Pro League
Al-Ittihad hits Abha for six to go top of Saudi Pro League

Al-Ittihad hits Abha for six to go top of Saudi Pro League
  • Jeddah club’s 6-1 home win means it now has nine points from four matches
Al-Ittihad is back on top of the Saudi Professional League after thrashing Abha Club 6-1 at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah in the fourth round of the 2021-22 season on Saturday.

With three wins and a loss so far in this campaign, Al-Ittihad now leads the table with nine points, but could be overtaken after the completion of this round’s matches. Abha, meanwhile, remains on four points in 11th place.

New Brazilian signing Igor Coronado continued his fine form for Al-Ittihad by scoring the opener after 20 minutes, with compatriot Romarinho doubling the lead with five minutes of the first half left.

On 42 minutes, Saad Bguir pulled a goal back for Abha, but there was still time for Hamdan Al-Shamrani to restore Al-Ittihad’s two-goal lead before the half-time whistle.

The home team had to wait until the closing stages of the match to reassert its superiority.

With 10 minutes left, Romarinho scored his second of the night to make it 4-1, before Fahad Al-Muwallad and Haroune Camara added goals in the 89th and 91st minutes, respectively.

Al-Ittihad will next face Al-Nassr next Saturday at the Mrsool Park stadium, while Abha will be away to Al-Hazem on the same day.

In Saturday’s other match, Damac beat Al-Faisaly 2-0.

