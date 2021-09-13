You are here

  • Home
  • Future of global cooperation at stake as UN gathers for 76th session

Opinion

Alistair Burt

UN must have uncomfortable conversation on extremism

Author
Read article

Future of global cooperation at stake as UN gathers for 76th session

Future of global cooperation at stake as UN gathers for 76th session
The president-elect of the UNGA, Maldives’ Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, has vowed not to take part in any panel that is not gender-balanced. (Twitter Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4jc6u

Updated 30 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

Future of global cooperation at stake as UN gathers for 76th session

Future of global cooperation at stake as UN gathers for 76th session
  • Uncertainty as to who will attend, with KSA and UAE represented on ministerial level
  • Report by secretary-general warns of risk of ‘serious instability and chaos’
Updated 30 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: As his one-year tenure as the president of the UN General Assembly comes to an end, Volkan Bozkir spoke of the necessity for diplomatic talks to be held “over coffee,” with “handshaking and eye contact” if they are to be successful.

“Nothing can replace this kind of communication,” said the Turkish diplomat in his final briefing to reporters at the UN headquarters in New York. “It helps people to understand what others think and (to gauge) whether there’s a possibility for a compromise.”  

His statement came at the closure of a year during which UNGA organizers tirelessly negotiated health guidelines with authorities of their host city in hopes of avoiding a repeat of last year’s gathering, which took place entirely online.  

New York, the pandemic’s epicenter in the US last year, saw a 90 percent decline in visitors, causing untold economic losses, especially in the city’s bottom line.

Its hotels, which usually reap about $20 million from UNGA attendees’ room rentals alone, were instead hosting essential workers, offering them more than 17,000 free nights.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

This year, although on the outside everything seems to have gone back to normal in the city — with its traffic congestion, deafening noise, and thriving restaurants and bars — the delta variant of COVID-19 still looms large, and the recent rise of infections is keeping both city officials and federal authorities on their toes.

“I hope that with the support of technology, we’ll be able to minimize the negative dimension of a General Assembly that isn’t done in the full presence of full delegations from all over the world,” said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“This is what I believe is the best way to serve diplomacy, the best way to create contacts, to forge forms of dialogue. The presence of everybody, here, together, during a meaningful period, is a very important instrument that nothing can replace,” he added.

“We’ll be … mobilizing all our resources to allow for a maximum of interaction among member states.”

And so, on the eve of the UNGA’s 76th session, with the signature high-level debate only one week away, there is still lingering uncertainty as to who will come to New York — a stark reminder that the pandemic is far from over.

Although the UN has made vaccination mandatory for its staff, it has issued no such requirement for foreign diplomats, triggering condemnation from New York City Council, which said the decision will expose foreign delegations and the city to serious risk.

The US mission to the UN urged heads of delegation to send a pre-recorded video message to avoid turning the UNGA into a “superspreader event.”

The mission said in a letter: “The United States needs to make clear our call, as the host country, for all UN-hosted meetings and side events, beyond the General Debate, to be fully virtual.”

The UNGA had already decided that only four delegates, including the head of state or government, could attend the debate in the Assembly Hall during the high-level week.

This, however, has added to the hesitation of world leaders who tend to travel with a large entourage.

It is not even clear whether the president of the host country, Joe Biden, will come to Manhattan or will send a link from Washington, DC.

Last year, then-President Donald Trump spurned the UNGA, sending a video shortly before the beginning of the session.

According to a very provisional list of speakers issued by the UN, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will be represented in person on a ministerial level, whereas Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Morocco’s King Mohammed VI will send pre-recorded messages.

Palestinian President Mahmood Abbas will travel to New York, as will his Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied, Jordan’s King Abdullah and Lebanese President Michel Aoun. The prime ministers of Iraq and Sudan will also attend in person.

Whether world leaders will gather online or in person, however, the stakes could not be higher this year for the world body: The pandemic rages on amid a continuing politicization of vaccine distribution.

The pandemic has fueled new conflicts, exacerbated older ones, caused an unprecedented wave of displacement and humanitarian disasters, and widened the inequality gap between nations.

A recent spike in natural disasters — from fires to hurricanes, droughts and floods — has also prompted UN officials to sound the alarm yet again, urging those listening to immediately begin reducing emissions and speeding up the transition to clean energy.  

It is becoming more and more clear that women are disproportionately affected by such disasters, and the call for women’s rights, inclusion and gender parity across all levels will be loud this year.

The president-elect of the UNGA, the Maldives’ Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, has vowed not to take part in any panel that is not gender-balanced.

Guterres released a landmark report on Friday titled “Our Common Agenda,” setting out his vision for the future of global cooperation.

He gave a severely critical overview of the plight of the world, and warned of the risk of a future of “serious instability and chaos.”

He added: “From the climate crisis to our suicidal war on nature and the collapse of biodiversity, our global response is too little, too late. Unchecked inequality is undermining social cohesion, creating fragilities that affect us all.”

The UN chief offered two visions of the future: One in which rising temperatures will make the planet inhabitable and COVID-19 will perpetually mutate because rich countries hoard their vaccines, or one where vaccines are shared, recovery is sustainable, and the global economy is reconfigured to become more resilient and inclusive.

Guterres called for a new era of multilateralism in which countries come together to achieve a vision of a world at peace; where terrorism, crime and human trafficking are kept at bay; and where the world comes together to end poverty, protect the vulnerable and create a sustainable economy.

UNGA highlights include a high-level meeting on Yemen, a high-level dialogue on energy — the first of its kind since the early 1980s — and a food system summit.

Topics: UN General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozkir Abdulla Shahid UNGA 2021

Related

Iran and Central African Republic lose voting rights in UN General Assembly
Middle-East
Iran and Central African Republic lose voting rights in UN General Assembly
Emotional scenes as UN General Assembly hears of human rights abuses in Syria
World
Emotional scenes as UN General Assembly hears of human rights abuses in Syria

UN receives hundreds of millions in pledges for Afghan humanitarian aid

A general view ahead of an aid conference for Afghanistan at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on September 13, 2021. (Reuters)
A general view ahead of an aid conference for Afghanistan at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on September 13, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 13 September 2021
ALI YOUNES

UN receives hundreds of millions in pledges for Afghan humanitarian aid

A general view ahead of an aid conference for Afghanistan at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on September 13, 2021. (Reuters)
  • Western governments call on Taliban to honour commitments to women, diversity
  • Guterres: Afghanistan facing one of world’s worst humanitarian crises
Updated 13 September 2021
ALI YOUNES

ATLANTA: Pledges and donations from countries around the world are on track to surpass the UN appeal to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

At a conference held on Monday in Geneva and attended by Arab News, the UN called on the international community to donate $606 million in a “flash appeal” to help Afghans with urgent economic and financial assistance to offset the dire humanitarian situation in the country, in the aftermath of the Taliban taking control last month.

the UN asked the international community to donate generously to help around 18 million people in Afghanistan, and Afghan refugees in neighboring countries, to find food, shelter and medicine.

Representatives of European countries, Japan, Australia and the US pledged several hundred million dollars in immediate cash donations.

Other countries in the Middle East pledged to help the UN facilitate its work in Afghanistan and donate humanitarian supplies, medicine and foodstuffs. Qatar and the UAE pledged $50 million each in addition to other humanitarian donations.

Pakistan’s foreign minister emphasized his country’s readiness to provide logistics and aid to the UN mission, while referring to Pakistan’s historic role in sheltering 3 million Afghan refugees still in the country today.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the event with an appeal to step up efforts to help the poor, girls and women, who represent the most vulnerable segments of Afghan society.

He also called on the Taliban to ensure aid is delivered to those who need it, and to safeguard the UN’s humanitarian operations in Afghanistan.

Guterres said Afghanistan was facing one of its worst crises even before the Taliban took over due to poverty. He urged the Taliban government to cooperate with the UN in the country and ensure the safety of staff and aid workers.

“Even before the dramatic events of the last weeks, Afghans were experiencing one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world,” he said.

“Today, one in three Afghans do not know where their next meal will come from. The poverty rate is spiraling — and basic public services are close to collapse.”

He added “many people could run out of food by the end of this month, just as winter approaches,” and said the UN has allocated $20 million from its Emergency Response Fund to support humanitarian operations in Afghanistan.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas pledged $100 million in aid.

Maas added the “Taliban will be judged by deeds not words,” and that “Afghanistan must not become a base for terrorism.”

UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said his country was doubling its aid to Afghanistan, and that the Taliban must honor commitments to diversity.

US representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the audience during the conference that “words are not good enough, and we must see actions.”

Thomas-Greenfield said her country was donating another $64 million in the flash aid appeal on top of $300 million the US has pledged in the current fiscal year.

Martin Griffiths, UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs and its emergency relief coordinator, urged the international community to come forward to help the Afghan people, adding the UN was committed to protecting women rights and the rights of minorities, as well as freedom of expression in Afghanistan.

Griffiths said he held direct talks with the Taliban last week in which he obtained a signed agreement from them to help the UN carry out its mission in Afghanistan.

Topics: UN Afghanistan Antonio Guterres

Related

Afghan man in UK faces Austria extradition on suspicion of rape, murder of girl

Afghan man in UK faces Austria extradition on suspicion of rape, murder of girl
Updated 13 September 2021
Arab News

Afghan man in UK faces Austria extradition on suspicion of rape, murder of girl

Afghan man in UK faces Austria extradition on suspicion of rape, murder of girl
  • Rasuili Zubaidullah arrived in UK 2 weeks after body of 13-year-old found in Vienna
  • He gave false name to immigration officials; 3 others detained in Austria
Updated 13 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: An Afghan refugee who claimed asylum in the UK has been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Austria.

The victim, known only as Leonie, was drugged and gang-raped by a group of men, all believed to be Afghans, before she was suffocated. Her body was discovered rolled up inside a carpet in Vienna on June 26.

Rasuili Zubaidullah, 22, was arrested two weeks after he arrived in Britain on July 18, under a fake name, on a boat carrying refugees.

He applied for asylum and was housed in a London hotel before Austrian police contacted their UK counterparts.

He was detained on July 29 by the UK National Extradition Unit and faces being sent back to Austria, where three other Afghan men have also been arrested in connection with the murder.

Extradition proceedings are likely to begin in January, after Zubaidullah appeared in court via video link from prison on Sept. 3. He is scheduled to appear again in court on Oct. 1.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Austria Rasuili Zubaidullah

Related

Abdirahim Mohamed, 18, was allegedly stabbed to death on Wednesday by a 58-year-old man. (Leicestershire Police)
World
Family of murdered UK teen Abdirahim Mohamed ‘left to clean up his blood’
Family of British car crash victim urges extradition from Turkey
World
Family of British car crash victim urges extradition from Turkey

Malaysia’s new leader wins opposition support as Parliament resumes

Malaysia’s new leader wins opposition support as Parliament resumes
Updated 13 September 2021
AP

Malaysia’s new leader wins opposition support as Parliament resumes

Malaysia’s new leader wins opposition support as Parliament resumes
  • Move comes after Ismail Sabri Yaakob offered reforms including new laws to prevent party defections and limiting the prime minister’s tenure to 10 years
Updated 13 September 2021
AP

KUALA LUMPUR: Barely a month in office, Malaysia’s new leader has won opposition support to shore up his fragile government in exchange for a slew of reforms as Parliament reopened Monday.
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will sign an unprecedented cooperation pact later Monday with the main opposition bloc led by Anwar Ibrahim that will prevent any bid to undermine his rule ahead of general elections due in two years.
The pact will give Ismail the backing of 88 lawmakers in Anwar’s bloc, in addition to 114 that support him in the 222-member house.
The government and Anwar’s alliance said in a joint statement late Sunday that their bipartisan cooperation will “restore political stability in the country to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the economy.” They said they will focus on strengthening governance and parliamentary reforms.
The move came after Ismail last week offered reforms including new laws to prevent party defections and limiting the prime minister’s tenure to 10 years. He also pledged to immediately lower the minimum voting age from 21 to 18, ensure bipartisan agreement on any new bill and get opposition input on the country’s economic recovery. He also made it so the role of opposition leader gets the same remuneration and privileges as a Cabinet minister.
Malaysia has recorded close to two million COVID-19 infections, with more than 20,000 deaths despite a lockdown since June that has hurt the economy.
Ismail is Malaysia’s third prime minister since a historic vote in 2018 ousted the corruption-tainted United Malays National Organization, which led Malaysia since independence from Britain in 1957. But mass defections caused the collapse of Anwar’s reformist alliance.
Muhyiddin Yassin formed a new government that included UMNO in March 2020 but he resigned Aug. 16 as infighting in his coalition cost him majority support. Ismail, who is from UMNO, was Muhyiddin’s deputy in the previous government and his appointment returned the premiership to UMNO.
King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, in his opening address in Parliament on Monday, lauded the bipartisan cooperation to help the country overcome its health and economic crises. He said he has received many letters from the public, outlining the struggles they face and their pleas for change.
“It is this kind of maturity that is craved by the people,” he said. “Too many have been affected by the pandemic, and too many have lost their sources of income.”
The monarch called for a moment of silence in memory of virus victims, and warned lawmakers not to gamble the country’s future for their own political interests.

Topics: Malaysia Ismail Sabri Yaakob

Related

Update Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob sworn in as scandal-hit party reclaims leadership
World
Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob sworn in as scandal-hit party reclaims leadership
Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Yassin to resign on Monday — report
World
Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Yassin to resign on Monday — report

First foreign commercial flight since Taliban takeover lands in Kabul

First foreign commercial flight since Taliban takeover lands in Kabul
Updated 13 September 2021
AFP

First foreign commercial flight since Taliban takeover lands in Kabul

First foreign commercial flight since Taliban takeover lands in Kabul
  • ‘There was hardly anyone on the plane, around 10 people... maybe more staff than passengers’
  • Qatar Airways operated several charter flights out of Kabul last week
Updated 13 September 2021
AFP

KABUL: An international commercial flight touched down in the Afghan capital on Monday, the first since the Taliban retook power last month.

Kabul airport was left trashed after foreign forces completed their chaotic withdrawal on August 30, evacuating more than 120,000 people from the country.

The Taliban have since been scrambling to get it operating again with technical assistance from Qatar and other nations.

“There was hardly anyone on the plane, around 10 people... maybe more staff than passengers,” said an AFP journalist aboard the Pakistan International Airways (PIA) flight from Islamabad.

The resumption of commercial flights will be a key test for the hard-line Islamist group, who have repeatedly promised to allow Afghans with the right documents to leave the country freely.

Many NATO nations admitted that they had run out of time to evacuate thousands of at-risk Afghans before the withdrawal deadline — agreed between the United States and the Taliban.

A PIA spokesman said at the weekend that the airline was keen to resume regular commercial services, but it was too soon to say how frequently flights between the two capitals would operate.

Qatar Airways operated several charter flights out of Kabul last week, carrying mostly foreigners and Afghans who missed out on the evacuation.

An Afghan airline resumed domestic services on September 3.

“This is a big moment. We are very excited,” said one airport employee, dressed in a blue shalwar kameez and orange high-visibility vest.

“It’s a hopeful day. Maybe other airlines will see this and decide to come back.”

A bus painted with a “Welcome to Afghanistan” was waiting to ferry the passengers from the plane to the terminal, but in the end the new arrivals walked.

Around 100 passengers were waiting to catch the return flight to Islamabad — mostly relatives of staffers with international organizations such as the World Bank, according to airport ground staff.

Passenger halls, airbridges and technical infrastructure were badly damaged in the days after the Taliban rolled into Kabul on August 15, when thousands of people stormed the airport in the hope of fleeing.

Tens of thousands of Afghans fear reprisals for helping foreign powers during the 20-year US-led occupation, but the Taliban insist they have granted a general amnesty to everyone — including the security forces they fought against.

The Taliban have promised a milder form of rule this time, but have moved swiftly to crush dissent, including firing in the air to disperse recent protests by women calling for the right to education and work.

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

Related

Kabul airport women brave fears to return to work
World
Kabul airport women brave fears to return to work

Vietnam’s biggest city to keep coronavirus curbs, flight resumption sought

Vietnam’s biggest city to keep coronavirus curbs, flight resumption sought
Updated 13 September 2021
Reuters

Vietnam’s biggest city to keep coronavirus curbs, flight resumption sought

Vietnam’s biggest city to keep coronavirus curbs, flight resumption sought
  • Ho Chi Minh City authorities say an extension until the end of September necessary
  • Vietnam had until late April maintained one of the world’s best containment records
Updated 13 September 2021
Reuters

HANOI: Vietnam’s coronavirus outbreak epicenter Ho Chi Minh City will extend its restrictions, state media reported on Monday, as the capital Hanoi and several provinces sought an easing of curbs and the aviation authority proposed domestic flights resume.
Ho Chi Minh City authorities said an extension until the end of September was necessary to isolate clusters, speed up inoculations and prevent hospitals being overwhelmed in the city of 9 million people.
Although more than 1 million vaccine shots have been administered daily of late, Vietnam vaccination rate of 5.2 percent of its 98 million population is one of the region’s lowest.
“Overall, Ho Chi Minh City will still be under restrictions for another two weeks,” state-run Dan Tri newspaper quoted city vice chairman Duong Anh Duc as saying.
“Although in some districts of the city where the virus is being kept at bay, restaurants are allowed to open for takeaways and people can go out for food.”
Vietnam has recorded more than 610,000 infections and 15,000 deaths, the majority of those since May. Business hub Ho Chi Minh City accounts for half of those infections and 80 percent of fatalities.
Vietnam had until late April maintained one of the world’s best containment records. The current outbreak and movement curbs have impacted its manufacturing-led economy, with industrial output, exports and retail sales all down in August. The prime minister earlier warned of a long coronavirus battle for which lockdown and quarantine measures could not be relied on indefinitely.
The capital Hanoi, the southern industrial hub Binh Duong and some provinces in the rice bowl Mekong Delta are seeking to gradually ease curbs, authorities said.
The civil aviation authority has proposed to the transport ministry a resumption of domestic flights in three phases, state-run Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper reported, after a months-long suspension.

Topics: Vietnam Coronavirus

Related

Vietnamese man jailed for 5 years for spreading coronavirus
Offbeat
Vietnamese man jailed for 5 years for spreading coronavirus
Vietnam deploys troops to enforce COVID-19 lockdown in largest city
World
Vietnam deploys troops to enforce COVID-19 lockdown in largest city

Latest updates

Global shipping industry rakes in huge profits
Global shipping industry rakes in huge profits
Saudi champions Al-Hilal beat Esteghlal to reach last eight of AFC Champions League
Saudi champions Al-Hilal beat Esteghlal to reach last eight of AFC Champions League
Saudia repaints aircraft to recall proud history of the airline
To commemorate Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day, the plane was wholly repainted to look the same as the company’s planes of the 1980s and 1990s, which had an old green slogan – the company’s logo from 1981 to 1996. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia asks contractors to buy essential food items locally
Saudi Arabia asks contractors to buy essential food items locally
Tourists take diving in Jeddah to new height
With its constant temperature and excellent visibility, the Red Sea is one of the world’s best spots for diving. (AN photos)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.