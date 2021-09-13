You are here

Abraham Accords key to countering regional threats: Ex-US Iraq envoy

date 2021-09-13
James Jeffrey — Chair of the Wilson Center’s Middle East Program — said the accords are ‘a significant step forward for the region.’ (Wikimedia Commons)
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

  • Arab states, Israel face common threat from Iranian missiles, James Jeffrey tells briefing attended by Arab News  
  • ‘I don’t think there will be any further (US) withdrawals’ after Afghanistan
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: The Abraham Accords are an important tool for countering regional threats such as Iran and should be celebrated, former US Ambassador to Iraq James Jeffrey said on the first anniversary of the deal.

In a press briefing hosted on Monday by the Woodrow Wilson Center and attended by Arab News, Jeffrey — chair of the think tank’s Middle East program — said the accords are “a significant step forward for the region.”

They established diplomatic, cultural and economic ties between the UAE and Bahrain on one side and Israel on the other. Morocco and Sudan later joined the accords following US diplomatic overtures.

The accords “give both the (Biden) administration and, more importantly, the states in the region, another tool to use to build common positions and deal with problems that are shaking the entire region, and have for decades now,” said Jeffrey, whose decades-long diplomatic career spanned postings in Iraq, Syria, Turkey, the Balkans and more.

Among the most important threats shared by Arab countries and Israel are Iranian-made missiles, he added.

“When you look at the threats to the region from a military-violence standpoint, it’s rocket missile systems of Iranian origin and various terrorist movements,” he said. For Arab states, “Israel is seen as a highly effective partner on both of those issues,” he added.

“Frankly, rockets flying into your capitals or your airports isn’t just something Israel faces these days, and the source of all those rockets ultimately is Iran.”

Saudi Arabia, Jeffrey said, is “the big win” for any such rapprochement between the Israelis and the Arab world, but the Kingdom has made clear that any agreement between it and Israel is contingent upon a just and lasting solution for the Palestinian people.

Earlier this year, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan said: “Overall, the Abraham Accords have had a positive effect on relations in the region, and we must build on that by finding a solution for the Palestinians.”

Jeffrey also tackled the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, expressing his belief that for the first time in 50 years, America had “lost the struggle.”

He said: “When I say the struggle or the conflict, in the end all conflicts are political. Our political effort there was morphed into a 20-year campaign to take one side in a civil war, the side that we’d created, and have it triumph culturally, economically, politically and militarily over the insurgent side, which was the Taliban. The problem was, the Taliban were stronger.”

However, the American withdrawal from Afghanistan should not be seen as an indication of future US policies vis-a-vis its allies in the Middle East, said Jeffrey.

“Any American withdrawal we do from any place sends shivers through a collective security system with many-score of countries that rely on America,” he acknowledged, but Afghanistan “was a very special case both for Joe Biden and for the United States, and I don’t think there will be any further withdrawals. In fact, I don’t think there’s any intention to pull out of any other place.”

Mohammed Abu Zaid

  Nile River flooding higher than average this year
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian Minister of Irrigation Mohamed Abdel-Aty has said that the flooding of the Nile River this year has been higher than average, with the rainfall rates continuing to rise at the source of the river during September.

At the meeting of the Permanent Committee for Regulating Nile River Revenue he said the relevant ministry agencies are continuing to follow up on rainfall rates at the source in order to determine the quantities of water reaching the High Dam lake.

He said the process of gradual water disposal will continue in order to meet the water needs of all beneficiaries.

The minister was reassured about the water situation in the various governorates, and about the progress in all irrigation and drainage departments to enable the water system to provide water needs for all uses.

He ordered a high alert state for all ministry departments and directed them to continue preparing to take all necessary measures to meet water needs during the monsoon season.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, Mohamed Ghanem, said that the committee in the ministry usually follows up on Nile flooding periodically, but at present it is meeting every few days to monitor the situation.

Ghanem said it is the natural hydrology of the Nile that flood levels fluctuate annually. He explained that the bulk of the flood waters come from Ethiopia, heading downstream past Khartoum to Egypt, and therefore any increase of rainfall at the source causes water levels to rise in Egypt.

Ghanem stressed the importance of the Rain and Flood Forecasting Center in the Ministry of Irrigation due to its ability to predict rainfall 72 hours before it occurs through satellite images.

This allows the relevant parties in governorates that are particularly susceptible to flooding to prepare accordingly.

AFP

  • Bennett will meet El-Sisi on Monday for talks
AFP

CAIRO: Israel’s Naftali Bennett was to meet President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Monday, on the first visit to Egypt by an Israeli premier in over a decade, the presidency said.
El-Sisi was to host Bennett in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss “efforts to revive the peace process” between the Israelis and Palestinians, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said in a statement.
Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country, in 1979 became the first Arab state to sign a peace treaty with Israel, after decades of enmity.
In May, Cairo played a key role in brokering a cease-fire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas that rules the Gaza Strip after 11 days of heavy fighting.
Egypt regularly receives leaders of Hamas as well as of its political rival the Palestinian Authority led by Mahmud Abbas, while maintaining strong diplomatic, security and economic ties with Israel.
Bennett’s visit comes 10 days after Abbas was in Cairo for talks with El-Sisi.
The last meeting between an Egyptian president and an Israeli prime minister dates back to January 2011 when Hosni Mubarak received Benjamin Netanyahu.

AP

  Israeli defenses intercept rocket launched from Gaza
AP

JERUSALEM: Palestinian militants launched a rocket into Israel from the Gaza Strip on Sunday night, the Israeli military said, adding that the rocket was intercepted.
The launch came at a time of heightened tensions following an escape by six Palestinian militants from an Israeli prison last week and lingering hostilities from an 11-day war last May.
Israel over the weekend captured four of the six escaped prisoners and stepped up its search for the two remaining fugitives.
In response, Gaza militants have fired rockets into Israel for three consecutive nights. Israel typically responds to rocket fire with airstrikes on targets connected to Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group.
The tensions have been worsened by ongoing difficulties in reaching a long-term cease-fire between Israel and Hamas following the war in May.
Egypt has been trying to broker an agreement. Hamas has demanded that Israel lift a painful economic blockade of Gaza, while Israel wants Hamas to release two Israeli civilians and return the remains of two dead Israeli soldiers it is holding.
Israel and Hamas have also not been able to agree upon a system for allowing Qatar to deliver welfare payments to thousands of Gaza families.
Israel says it is seeking guarantees that Hamas does not divert any of the funds for military use.

HAZEM BALOUSHA

  Hamas likely to oppose Palestinian municipal elections
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: The Palestinian Authority is preparing to hold municipal elections, but Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, has yet to officially respond to the authority’s request to host elections in conjunction with the West Bank.

Analysts say that the delays are a Hamas strategy to deny an election, which are said to be in planning as a result of European pressure.
After municipality council terms expired at the beginning of June, the Palestinian government, headed by a member of the Central Committee of the Fatah, Mohammad Shtayyeh, decided to dissolve them.
Shtayyeh informed the consuls and representatives of European countries that “work is underway to bring about comprehensive changes, in addition to organizing the union elections and local elections before the end of the year.”
The Palestinians have not held unified elections since the last legislative polls in 2006, in which Hamas won a majority, followed by a split in mid-2007. Since then, local elections have been held only in the West Bank, excluding Gaza.
Unified local elections were supposed to be held in October 2016, but the Palestinian High Court of Justice, the highest judicial body in the Palestinian territories, decided to postpone them until further notice, justifying the decision because Jerusalem was not set to be included.
Local government minister Magdi Al-Saleh said that the Palestinian Authority informed Hamas of its intention to hold local council elections in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, but that it had not received any official response.

He added that the local elections will take place in two phases. The first phase includes 387 local bodies. The second phase includes the municipalities, which represent the centers of governorates and large urban areas.
“The government will issue a decision on the date of holding the second phase after giving the opportunity for further consultation with the concerned parties regarding the completion of the elections in all parts of the country.” Al-Saleh told Arab News.
The Palestinian Local Elections Law stipulates that “elections shall be held every four years by a decision of the Council of Ministers.”
It was notable that Hamas did not issue any official position regarding the local elections.
However, Hamas official and former minister Muhammad Al-Madhoun said that the group “has a clear position.”
He told Arab News: “Hamas is preoccupied with major national issues, and it is not in the process of participating in the power game to keep people busy.”
While it seems that Hamas categorically refuses to participate in these elections, other factions have warned that the elections should not to be divided into two stages and should be held simultaneously in the West Bank and Gaza.
Secretary-General of the Palestinian National Initiative Mustafa Barghouti urged the “necessity of holding the elections in all municipalities and village councils on the same day.”
He said in a press release: “There is no justification for dividing the municipal elections in stages, because this carries the risk of postponing them in cities and large populations indefinitely, in addition to the fact that the division affects the principle of equal democratic practice for all citizens.”

AFP

  Clone your camel: Beauty pageants, races spur high demand
AFP

DUBAI: Cloning is in high demand in the competitive world of camel beauty pageants, leaving scientists at a Dubai clinic working round the clock to produce carbon-copy beasts.
Not every animal is blessed with sought-after drooping lips and a tall, elegant neck, but technology now allows wealthy clients to replace their most beautiful camel with one just like it.
At the Reproductive Biotechnology Center, with views of the UAE city’s towering skyscrapers, scientists pore over microscopes while dozens of cloned camels roam outside.
“We have so much demand for cloning camels that we are not able to keep up,” the center’s scientific director Nisar Wani told AFP.
Beauty pageants are not the only driver of the camel cloning industry. Many customers want to reproduce racing camels, or animals that produce large amounts of milk.
But “beauty queens” are the most popular order. Gulf clients will pay between AED200,000-400,000 ($54,500-$109,000) to duplicate a dromedary.
The camels are paraded at dusty racetracks around the region and scrutinized by judges, with occasional discoveries of Botox and cosmetic fillers adding a spice of scandal to the high-stakes contests.
Saud Al-Otaibi, who runs a camel auction in Kuwait, said customers’ judgment of the animals’ looks is key to his business.
“The price of the camel is determined according to its beauty, health, and how well known the breed is,” he told AFP.
When it comes to young animals, “customers are keen on seeing the mother to determine its beauty before buying the camel,” he added.
Twelve years ago, Dubai claimed the world’s first cloned camel.
Injaz, a female whose name means achievement in Arabic, was born on April 8, 2009, after more than five years of work by Wani and others.
From the minute Injaz was born, there was no going back.
“We are now producing plenty, maybe more than 10 to 20 babies every year. This year we have 28 pregnancies (so far), last year we had 20,” Wani said with pride.
The center is churning out “racing champions, high milk-producing animals ... and winners of beauty contests called Beauty Queens,” added Wani, sitting in a lab next to the preserved body of a cloned camel in a glass container.
Known as “ships of the desert,” and once used for transport across the sands of the Arab Peninsula, camels are symbols of traditional Gulf culture.
Now, after being replaced by gas-guzzling SUVs as the main mode of transport, they are used for racing, meat and milk.
“We have cloned some she-camels that produce more than 35 liters of milk a day,” said Wani, compared to an average of five liters in normal camels.
Camel milk is commonly found next to regular milk at supermarkets in the Gulf, while meat products such as camel carpaccio are served in fancy restaurants.
With orders flying into the cloning clinics in the UAE, the only such facilities in the Gulf, scientists have developed new techniques to keep up with the pace.
Female camels only give birth to one calf every two years, including a gestation period of 13 months.
But breeding centers use a surrogacy technique to increase the number of offspring, whether from cloning or traditional breeding.

 

