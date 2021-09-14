Pakistan nuclear scientist A.Q. Khan says he is recovering from COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani nuclear scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, often referred to as AQ Khan, said on Sunday his health was improving after he was hospitalized with the coronavirus disease.
Khan is often dubbed the “father of Pakistan’s nuclear program,” having founded the Engineering Research Laboratory to help the South Asian country develop uranium enrichment capability.
It was renamed Khan Research Laboratory in 1981.
Khan was taken to KRL hospital’s COVID-19 ward in Islamabad on Aug. 26 after testing positive for the disease.
His health deteriorated last week, prompting rumors about his passing. “Am better today than yesterday,” Khan said in a message to Arab News. “May God be with you and protect you.”
Born in 1936 in the Indian city of Bhopal, Khan graduated in metallurgy from the University of Karachi in 1960. He pursued higher studies in West Berlin and the Netherlands, and was awarded a doctorate in metallurgical engineering by the Catholic University of Leuven in Belgium in 1972.
Pakistan placed him under house arrest in 2004 after he confessed to selling nuclear secrets to foreign countries. Several of his collaborators in Europe have been arrested in Germany, Switzerland and South Africa. Khan was released in 2009.
