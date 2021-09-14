You are here

Militia leader gets 53 years in Minnesota mosque bombing

In this Aug. 7, 2017, file photo, Asad Zaman stands at the site of the bombing in the Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn. (AP)
In this Aug. 7, 2017, file photo, Asad Zaman stands at the site of the bombing in the Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn. (AP)
Acting U.S. Attorney Anders Folk, center, speaks outside the U.S. Courthouse Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. following the sentencing of the leader of an Illinois anti-government militia group. (AP)
AP

In this Aug. 7, 2017, file photo, Asad Zaman stands at the site of the bombing in the Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn. (AP)
  • Authorities say Hari, 50, led a group called the White Rabbits that included McWhorter, Morris and others and that Hari came up with the plan to attack the mosque
ST. PAUL, Minnesota: The leader of an Illinois anti-government militia group who authorities say masterminded the 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque was sentenced Monday to 53 years in prison for an attack that terrified the mosque’s community.
Emily Claire Hari, who was previously known as Michael Hari and recently said she is transgender, faced a mandatory minimum of 30 years for the attack on Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington. Defense attorneys asked for the minimum, but prosecutors sought life, saying Hari hasn’t taken responsibility for the attack.
No one was hurt in the bombing, but more than a dozen members of the mosque community gave victim impact statements Monday about the trauma it left behind. US District Judge Donovan Frank said evidence clearly showed Hari’s intent was to “scare, intimidate and terrorize individuals of Muslim faith.”
“Diversity is the strength of this country,” Frank said. “Anyone who doesn’t understand that doesn’t understand the constitutional promise of this country that brings a lot of people here.”
“Anything less than 636 months would (be) disrespect to the law,” the judge added.
Hari made a brief statement before she was sentenced, saying, “For how blessed my first 47 years of life were, I can’t complain about what the last three have looked like ... considering my blessed and fortunate and happy life, I can’t ask the judge for anything further.”
She also said the victims who testified during Monday’s hearing have been through a “traumatic ordeal” and she wished them “God’s richest blessings in Christ Jesus.”




Frank said he was prepared to recommend Hari go to a women’s prison, but said the Bureau of Prisons would decide.
Hari was convicted in December on five counts, including damaging property because of its religious character and obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs.
Members of the mosque asked the judge on Monday to impose a life sentence, describing their shock and terror at the attack. Some were afraid to pray there afterward and have not returned. Mothers were scared to bring their kids to the mosque, which also serves as a charter school and community center.
“I felt really scared because I was going to start school in the same building soon and we lived like six blocks away from the mosque,” said Idris Yusuf, who was 9 when the bombing happened. “I was scared because if these people could do this to our mosque, what’s stopping them from coming to Muslim people’s homes too?”
Afterward, community members said they saw 53 years as justice for an attack that has rattled worshippers for more than four years.
“We were looking for life (in prison), but this is something we can settle for today,” said Khalid Omar, a community organizer and Dar Al Farooq worshipper.
Several men were gathered at Dar Al-Farooq for early morning prayers on Aug. 5, 2017, when a pipe bomb was thrown through the window of an imam’s office. A seven-month investigation led authorities to Clarence, Illinois, a rural community about 120 miles (190 kilometers) south of Chicago, where Hari and co-defendants Michael McWhorter and Joe Morris lived.
Authorities say Hari, 50, led a group called the White Rabbits that included McWhorter, Morris and others and that Hari came up with the plan to attack the mosque. Prosecutors said at trial that she was motivated by hatred for Muslims, citing excerpts from Hari’s manifesto known as The White Rabbit Handbook.
McWhorter and Morris, who portrayed Hari as a father figure, each pleaded guilty to five counts and testified against her. They are awaiting sentencing.
It wasn’t initially clear how the White Rabbits became aware of Dar Al-Farooq, but the mosque was in headlines in the years before the attack: Some young people from Minnesota who traveled to Syria to join the Daesh group had worshipped there. Mosque leaders were never accused of any wrongdoing. Hari’s attorneys wrote in court filings that she was a victim of online misinformation about the mosque.
Assistant federal defender Shannon Elkins also said gender dysphoria fueled Hari’s “inner conflict,” saying she wanted to transition but knew she would be ostracized, so she formed a “rag-tag group of freedom fighters or militia men” and “secretly looked up ‘sex change,’ ‘transgender surgery,’ and ‘post-op transgender’ on the Internet.”
Prosecutors said gender dysphoria is not an excuse and said using it “to deflect guilt is offensive.”
Prosecutors asked for several sentencing enhancements, arguing the bombing was a hate crime led by Hari. They also say Hari committed obstruction when she tried to escape from custody during her transfer from Illinois to Minnesota for trial in February 2019. Hari denied trying to flee.
Hari, a former sheriff’s deputy and self-described entrepreneur and watermelon farmer, self-published books including essays on religion, and has floated ideas for a border wall with Mexico. She gained attention on the “Dr. Phil” talk show after she fled to the South American nation of Belize in the early 2000s during a custody dispute. She was convicted of child abduction and sentenced to probation.
Before her 2018 arrest in the mosque bombing, she used the screen name “Illinois Patriot” to post more than a dozen videos to YouTube, most of them anti-government monologues.
Hari, McWhorter and Morris were also charged in a failed November 2017 attack on an abortion clinic in Champaign, Illinois. Plea agreements for McWhorter and Morris say the men participated in an armed home invasion in Indiana, and the armed robberies or attempted armed robberies of two Walmart stores in Illinois.

Educators struggle to adapt as Taliban say new policy based on Islamic law

Educators struggle to adapt as Taliban say new policy based on Islamic law
Educators struggle to adapt as Taliban say new policy based on Islamic law

Educators struggle to adapt as Taliban say new policy based on Islamic law
  • The Taliban announced their all-male interim setup last week after retaking Kabul in a bloodless siege on Aug. 15
KABUL: The Taliban said on Monday their latest order making head coverings mandatory and for classrooms to be gender-segregated was to safeguard women from “unnecessary harassment” and ensure their “mental well-being.”
This came a day after the Taliban introduced its new education policy based on Islamic law.
The move, however, has prompted outrage from rights groups, elicited mixed reactions from women students while educators said they were struggling to adapt.
On Sunday, the interim government’s newly installed Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani told a news conference that women in Afghanistan could continue to study in universities, including at post-graduate levels, provided they adhered to a compulsory Islamic dress code.
“We will not allow coeducation,” he said, adding that hijabs or headscarves were a must as per the new policy.
Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi reiterated the stance on Monday, saying that the decision was based on the Islamic Emirate’s new policies and “no group could oppose” it.
“Islamic law has commanded that women should wear the hijab and that their classes should be separate,” he told Arab News.
“Educating girls in separate classes will provide mental well-being. From now on, no one can cause them unnecessary harassment,” he said.
The Taliban announced their all-male interim setup last week after retaking Kabul in a bloodless siege on Aug. 15. Since then, the group’s rise to power has stoked fears that their new government will not be different from the first time in power in the late 1990s when girls and women were barred from education and work, among other harsh policies.
After ruling Afghanistan for five years, the Taliban were ousted in a US-led invasion in 2001, ushering in a new era for the war-battered country where women students did not have to abide by a dress code and could study alongside men.
Still, most women students opted to wear hijabs in keeping with their religious and personal choices, while boys and girls were taught separately in elementary and high schools before the Taliban came to power.
Haqqani acknowledged the shift in policy in his address but said that the Taliban did not want to turn the clock back 20 years. “We will start building on what exists today,” he said.
Women students, however, said that the latest directive could threaten their hard-won rights and overshadow freedom.
“Imagine, in the 21st century, instead of thinking about quality education we go back to the ’90s. I think it’s toward the rear. We’re actually wasting 20 years of achievements,” Wahida Jabbari, a law student at Fanoos University in Kabul, told Arab News.
Jabbari’s collegemate Vida Darvaish, a journalism student, implored the Taliban “to make progress instead of repeating our historical mistakes.”
“Making hijab compulsory in the classroom is a clear violation of women’s freedom. It should not be forgotten that today’s generation is not the generation of the 1990s,” she told Arab News.
Other students, however, welcomed the policies introduced by Afghanistan’s new rulers.

On Saturday, a group mainly comprised of women students held protests in Kabul to support the rules on dress and separate classrooms.
“Hijab is actually a protector for women. Having a hijab while learning is never a bad thing. It is the decision of the Islamic Emirate to bring true Islam back to Afghanistan,” Aziza Iftekhar, a Sharia law student at Al-Azhar University in Kabul, told Arab News.
She added that separate classes would “help calm minds” and ensure “psychological security.”
“We need peace of mind while studying. Women’s hijab and taking classes in separate classes will bring us psychological security, and our sisters will be safe,” Iftekhar said.
While laying out the new education policy, Haqqani said that the subjects being taught would also be reviewed, with women teachers required for female students “wherever possible.”
Where no women teachers were available, “special measures” would have to be adopted to ensure separation.
Educators, however, lamented the move, saying that the Taliban’s decision to separate classes had led to a “logistical and financial nightmare” because universities did not have the resources to provide separate classes.
“This decision has been a big headache for us because, in some classes, we have only one girl studying, but if we create a separate class for them, we will actually incur additional costs,” Ruhollah Wahab, head of the journalism department at Fanoos University, told Arab News.
He said that the initiative would “pose many challenges” for educational institutes. “Many private universities are not able to hire female professors because it creates organizational inflation and makes it difficult for the university to pay their lecturers.”
Since returning to power, the Taliban has maintained that their attitude, particularly toward women, had shifted in the past two decades.
Still, in recent days, the group’s officials have sent out mixed signals, while several members have used violence against women protesters demanding equal rights at small-scale demonstrations in the country.
While the Taliban have not officially ruled out women’s participation in their government, in a recent interview with popular TV channel TOLO News, Taliban spokesman Syed Zekrullah Hashmi said that “it’s not necessary that women be in the cabinet,” and should, instead, “give birth and raise children.”
Afghanistan had made massive progress in improving its literacy rates, particularly for girls and women, in the 17 years after Taliban control.
According to a recent report by the United Nation’s education branch, UNESCO, the number of girls in primary school had increased from “almost zero to 2.5 million” during that period, while the female literacy rate had nearly doubled in a decade to 30 percent.
Human rights groups, however, said that the Taliban’s latest policies “will make it much harder for women to study.”
“It will push many women out of higher education, and will reduce the quality of education for both women and men,” Heather Bar, associate director of women’s rights at Human Rights Watch, told Arab News.
“These restrictions violate the obligation any Afghan government has to ensure gender equality under the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women, which Afghanistan ratified in 2003, and the world is taking note of that,” she said.

Pakistan nuclear scientist A.Q. Khan says he is recovering from COVID-19

Pakistan nuclear scientist A.Q. Khan says he is recovering from COVID-19
Pakistan nuclear scientist A.Q. Khan says he is recovering from COVID-19

Pakistan nuclear scientist A.Q. Khan says he is recovering from COVID-19
  • His health deteriorated last week, prompting rumors about his passing
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani nuclear scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, often referred to as AQ Khan, said on Sunday his health was improving after he was hospitalized with the coronavirus disease.
Khan is often dubbed the “father of Pakistan’s nuclear program,” having founded the Engineering Research Laboratory to help the South Asian country develop uranium enrichment capability.
It was renamed Khan Research Laboratory in 1981.
Khan was taken to KRL hospital’s COVID-19 ward in Islamabad on Aug. 26 after testing positive for the disease.
His health deteriorated last week, prompting rumors about his passing. “Am better today than yesterday,” Khan said in a message to Arab News. “May God be with you and protect you.”
Born in 1936 in the Indian city of Bhopal, Khan graduated in metallurgy from the University of Karachi in 1960. He pursued higher studies in West Berlin and the Netherlands, and was awarded a doctorate in metallurgical engineering by the Catholic University of Leuven in Belgium in 1972.
Pakistan placed him under house arrest in 2004 after he confessed to selling nuclear secrets to foreign countries. Several of his collaborators in Europe have been arrested in Germany, Switzerland and South Africa. Khan was released in 2009.

Updated 13 September 2021
ALI YOUNES

UN receives hundreds of millions in pledges for Afghan humanitarian aid

A general view ahead of an aid conference for Afghanistan at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on September 13, 2021. (Reuters)
  • Western governments call on Taliban to honour commitments to women, diversity
  • Guterres: Afghanistan facing one of world’s worst humanitarian crises
ATLANTA: Pledges and donations from countries around the world are on track to surpass the UN appeal to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

At a conference held on Monday in Geneva and attended by Arab News, the UN called on the international community to donate $606 million in a “flash appeal” to help Afghans with urgent economic and financial assistance to offset the dire humanitarian situation in the country, in the aftermath of the Taliban taking control last month.

the UN asked the international community to donate generously to help around 18 million people in Afghanistan, and Afghan refugees in neighboring countries, to find food, shelter and medicine.

Representatives of European countries, Japan, Australia and the US pledged several hundred million dollars in immediate cash donations.

Other countries in the Middle East pledged to help the UN facilitate its work in Afghanistan and donate humanitarian supplies, medicine and foodstuffs. Qatar and the UAE pledged $50 million each in addition to other humanitarian donations.

Pakistan’s foreign minister emphasized his country’s readiness to provide logistics and aid to the UN mission, while referring to Pakistan’s historic role in sheltering 3 million Afghan refugees still in the country today.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the event with an appeal to step up efforts to help the poor, girls and women, who represent the most vulnerable segments of Afghan society.

He also called on the Taliban to ensure aid is delivered to those who need it, and to safeguard the UN’s humanitarian operations in Afghanistan.

Guterres said Afghanistan was facing one of its worst crises even before the Taliban took over due to poverty. He urged the Taliban government to cooperate with the UN in the country and ensure the safety of staff and aid workers.

“Even before the dramatic events of the last weeks, Afghans were experiencing one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world,” he said.

“Today, one in three Afghans do not know where their next meal will come from. The poverty rate is spiraling — and basic public services are close to collapse.”

He added “many people could run out of food by the end of this month, just as winter approaches,” and said the UN has allocated $20 million from its Emergency Response Fund to support humanitarian operations in Afghanistan.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas pledged $100 million in aid.

Maas added the “Taliban will be judged by deeds not words,” and that “Afghanistan must not become a base for terrorism.”

UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said his country was doubling its aid to Afghanistan, and that the Taliban must honor commitments to diversity.

US representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the audience during the conference that “words are not good enough, and we must see actions.”

Thomas-Greenfield said her country was donating another $64 million in the flash aid appeal on top of $300 million the US has pledged in the current fiscal year.

Martin Griffiths, UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs and its emergency relief coordinator, urged the international community to come forward to help the Afghan people, adding the UN was committed to protecting women rights and the rights of minorities, as well as freedom of expression in Afghanistan.

Griffiths said he held direct talks with the Taliban last week in which he obtained a signed agreement from them to help the UN carry out its mission in Afghanistan.

Updated 13 September 2021
Arab News

Afghan man in UK faces Austria extradition on suspicion of rape, murder of girl

Afghan man in UK faces Austria extradition on suspicion of rape, murder of girl
  • Rasuili Zubaidullah arrived in UK 2 weeks after body of 13-year-old found in Vienna
  • He gave false name to immigration officials; 3 others detained in Austria
LONDON: An Afghan refugee who claimed asylum in the UK has been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Austria.

The victim, known only as Leonie, was drugged and gang-raped by a group of men, all believed to be Afghans, before she was suffocated. Her body was discovered rolled up inside a carpet in Vienna on June 26.

Rasuili Zubaidullah, 22, was arrested two weeks after he arrived in Britain on July 18, under a fake name, on a boat carrying refugees.

He applied for asylum and was housed in a London hotel before Austrian police contacted their UK counterparts.

He was detained on July 29 by the UK National Extradition Unit and faces being sent back to Austria, where three other Afghan men have also been arrested in connection with the murder.

Extradition proceedings are likely to begin in January, after Zubaidullah appeared in court via video link from prison on Sept. 3. He is scheduled to appear again in court on Oct. 1.

Future of global cooperation at stake as UN gathers for 76th session

Future of global cooperation at stake as UN gathers for 76th session
Updated 13 September 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

Future of global cooperation at stake as UN gathers for 76th session

Future of global cooperation at stake as UN gathers for 76th session
  • Uncertainty as to who will attend, with KSA and UAE represented on ministerial level
  • Report by secretary-general warns of risk of ‘serious instability and chaos’
NEW YORK: As his one-year tenure as the president of the UN General Assembly comes to an end, Volkan Bozkir spoke of the necessity for diplomatic talks to be held “over coffee,” with “handshaking and eye contact” if they are to be successful.

“Nothing can replace this kind of communication,” said the Turkish diplomat in his final briefing to reporters at the UN headquarters in New York. “It helps people to understand what others think and (to gauge) whether there’s a possibility for a compromise.”  

His statement came at the closure of a year during which UNGA organizers tirelessly negotiated health guidelines with authorities of their host city in hopes of avoiding a repeat of last year’s gathering, which took place entirely online.  

New York, the pandemic’s epicenter in the US last year, saw a 90 percent decline in visitors, causing untold economic losses, especially in the city’s bottom line.

Its hotels, which usually reap about $20 million from UNGA attendees’ room rentals alone, were instead hosting essential workers, offering them more than 17,000 free nights.

This year, although on the outside everything seems to have gone back to normal in the city — with its traffic congestion, deafening noise, and thriving restaurants and bars — the delta variant of COVID-19 still looms large, and the recent rise of infections is keeping both city officials and federal authorities on their toes.

“I hope that with the support of technology, we’ll be able to minimize the negative dimension of a General Assembly that isn’t done in the full presence of full delegations from all over the world,” said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“This is what I believe is the best way to serve diplomacy, the best way to create contacts, to forge forms of dialogue. The presence of everybody, here, together, during a meaningful period, is a very important instrument that nothing can replace,” he added.

“We’ll be … mobilizing all our resources to allow for a maximum of interaction among member states.”

And so, on the eve of the UNGA’s 76th session, with the signature high-level debate only one week away, there is still lingering uncertainty as to who will come to New York — a stark reminder that the pandemic is far from over.

Although the UN has made vaccination mandatory for its staff, it has issued no such requirement for foreign diplomats, triggering condemnation from New York City Council, which said the decision will expose foreign delegations and the city to serious risk.

The US mission to the UN urged heads of delegation to send a pre-recorded video message to avoid turning the UNGA into a “superspreader event.”

The mission said in a letter: “The United States needs to make clear our call, as the host country, for all UN-hosted meetings and side events, beyond the General Debate, to be fully virtual.”

The UNGA had already decided that only four delegates, including the head of state or government, could attend the debate in the Assembly Hall during the high-level week.

This, however, has added to the hesitation of world leaders who tend to travel with a large entourage.

It is not even clear whether the president of the host country, Joe Biden, will come to Manhattan or will send a link from Washington, DC.

Last year, then-President Donald Trump spurned the UNGA, sending a video shortly before the beginning of the session.

According to a very provisional list of speakers issued by the UN, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will be represented in person on a ministerial level, whereas Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Morocco’s King Mohammed VI will send pre-recorded messages.

Palestinian President Mahmood Abbas will travel to New York, as will his Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied, Jordan’s King Abdullah and Lebanese President Michel Aoun. The prime ministers of Iraq and Sudan will also attend in person.

Whether world leaders will gather online or in person, however, the stakes could not be higher this year for the world body: The pandemic rages on amid a continuing politicization of vaccine distribution.

The pandemic has fueled new conflicts, exacerbated older ones, caused an unprecedented wave of displacement and humanitarian disasters, and widened the inequality gap between nations.

A recent spike in natural disasters — from fires to hurricanes, droughts and floods — has also prompted UN officials to sound the alarm yet again, urging those listening to immediately begin reducing emissions and speeding up the transition to clean energy.  

It is becoming more and more clear that women are disproportionately affected by such disasters, and the call for women’s rights, inclusion and gender parity across all levels will be loud this year.

The president-elect of the UNGA, the Maldives’ Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, has vowed not to take part in any panel that is not gender-balanced.

Guterres released a landmark report on Friday titled “Our Common Agenda,” setting out his vision for the future of global cooperation.

He gave a severely critical overview of the plight of the world, and warned of the risk of a future of “serious instability and chaos.”

He added: “From the climate crisis to our suicidal war on nature and the collapse of biodiversity, our global response is too little, too late. Unchecked inequality is undermining social cohesion, creating fragilities that affect us all.”

The UN chief offered two visions of the future: One in which rising temperatures will make the planet inhabitable and COVID-19 will perpetually mutate because rich countries hoard their vaccines, or one where vaccines are shared, recovery is sustainable, and the global economy is reconfigured to become more resilient and inclusive.

Guterres called for a new era of multilateralism in which countries come together to achieve a vision of a world at peace; where terrorism, crime and human trafficking are kept at bay; and where the world comes together to end poverty, protect the vulnerable and create a sustainable economy.

UNGA highlights include a high-level meeting on Yemen, a high-level dialogue on energy — the first of its kind since the early 1980s — and a food system summit.

