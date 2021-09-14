Saudi Arabia sees R&D key to push military sector to create 100k jobs

You are here

Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, governor of the General Authority for Military Industries, at the Defense and Security Equipment International trade fair, in London on Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia's pavilion at the Defense and Security Equipment International.
Saudi Arabia's pavilion at the Defense and Security Equipment International.
Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, governor of the General Authority for Military Industries, at the Defense and Security Equipment International trade fair, in London on Tuesday.
Michael Glackin
Owen Bennett and Sarah Glubb

  • The 50 percent localization goal is challenging but achievable, says GAMI chief  
LONDON: Defense spending in Saudi Arabia is to focus on acquisitions as well as research and development (R&D) over the next decade to ensure that the local military industry will create around 100,000 jobs for Saudis, the governor of the Kingdom’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) said.
Speaking in an exclusive interview at the Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) trade fair in London, Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali set out his vision for the future of domestic military spending, and talked up the importance of investing in the country’s R&D sectors.
Al-Ohali admitted that reaching the goal of domestic defense production accounting for 50 percent of the Kingdom’s military spending by 2030 was “challenging but doable,” as he argued that work undertaken to improve internal supply chains would soon see benefits.
He said: “In less than four years, we have doubled the localization rate from less than 4 percent to over 8 percent in 2020.”
“When we look at our licenses and license applications, we see great enthusiasm from local companies, which is encouraging,” he added. “The 50 percent localization goal is challenging but achievable, I would say.”

Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in its defense industries to reduce reliance on imported military hardware as well as add higher value jobs in the Kingdom.

The number of licensed companies in Saudi Arabia’s military sector rose sharply in the first half of the year, according to GAMI data.

It reported a 41 percent increase in licensed companies to reach a total of 99 — 85 percent of them local companies. More than half (55 percent) were granted to operating companies while military services providers accounted for 24 percent and product suppliers accounting for the rest.

Upskilling Saudis

Al-Ohali admitted that one of the areas that needs improvement in order to hit the 50 percent target is upskilling the domestic workforce.
“The defense industry is expected to create approximately 100,000 jobs by 2030; 40,000 of which will be directly created jobs,” he said, adding: “The success of our strategy will depend heavily on ensuring a sector that is sustainable.”
“To ensure sustainability, all our stakeholders will need to come together to form a healthy ecosystem, including research centers, universities, academic institutions, public and private institutions,” he said.
“We have a vision to establish partnerships with academic institutions to close the local skills gap in areas like engineering and skilled craftsmanship,” said Al-Ohali.

R&D spending

GAMI’s current plan sees R&D accounting for 4 percent of armaments expenditure by 2030, but Al-Ohali was relaxed about that figure growing as Saudi Arabia seeks to keep its place as “one of the top defense players in the world.”
“One of the most important aspects of R&D is that it helps nations achieve efficiency in spending,” he said. “We invest money and resources in R&D to be able to spend better.”
He added: “By enhancing a strong R&D ecosystem and utilizing our young, well-educated population, we will soon become a supplier to other nations.”


Foreign investors

Despite a desire to move 50 percent of defense spending inside the Kingdom’s borders, Al-Ohali is clear that working with other governments will help GAMI achieve its ambitions.

Last month, GAMI invited local and international companies to benefit from a number of military projects as well as launching a digital platform for investors to access local military industry.

The authority has identified 74 investment opportunities, across six domains of the military industries sector.

It has launched a digital platform called the Military Industry Marketplace (MIM) that links local industry projects with investors that are authorized and licensed by the authority.

While he was unable to give an “exact amount” of how much of the spending will be through joint ventures, he said: “The Kingdom is open to establishing strategic partnerships and joint ventures. More important is getting the right technologies.”  
“Foreign companies can now have 100 percent ownership of their investments and they will be treated with the same rights, duties, and obligations as the Saudi companies.”

Saudi Real Estate Co. proposes capital raise via priority rights issue

Saudi Real Estate Co. proposes capital raise via priority rights issue
Updated 14 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Real Estate Co. is considering issuing priority rights to raise SR1.6 billion to finance its future projects, the company said in a filing to Tadawul.

The company’s board on Monday decided to present the proposal at an extraordinary general assembly.

The board also approved the appointment of NCB Capital as financial adviser.

Saudi Ports Authority authorized to undertake projects to develop cruise industry

Saudi Ports Authority authorized to undertake projects to develop cruise industry
Updated 14 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday approved that the Saudi Ports Authority will, in agreement with the Public Investment Fund, undertake marine infrastructure projects to develop the cruise industry in the Kingdom. 

In January, the Kingdom launched a company to establish the cruise sector in the country, aiming to generate more than 50,000 jobs in the tourism industry.

Cruise Saudi, launched by the PIF, will work on putting the Kingdom on the international cruise map as a tourist destination, in line with the goals of the Vision 2030 reform plan.

It will develop routes that allow people to explore the country’s heritage and culture in a way that preserves the environment and protects natural resources.

IEA sees oil demand rebounding by 1.6 million bpd in October: Market wrap

IEA sees oil demand rebounding by 1.6 million bpd in October: Market wrap
Updated 14 September 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: Global oil demand declined for third consecutive month due to a resurgence of COVID- 19 cases in Asia.

Adjusted estimates of the global oil demand in the third quarter of 2021 by a reduction of about 200 kb/d since last month, the monthly report of IEA issued on Tuesday showed.

The IEA sees a demand rebound of 1.6 million barrels per day in October and continued growth until the end of the year.

Overall, the agency lowered its 2021 global oil demand growth forecast by 105,000 bpd to 5.2 million bpd but raised its 2022 figure by 85,000 bpd to 3.2 million bpd.

These forecasts are below those of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which expects demand to grow by about 5.96 million bpd this year and 4.15 million bpd next year.

Oil prices turned negative on Tuesday after new data from the US Labor Department showed inflation cooling and the impact of tropical storm Nicholas on the energy sector began to improve.

Brent crude fell 38 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $73.13 a barrel by 1:10 p.m. EDT (1719 GMT) after hitting a session high of $74.28. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 41 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $70.04 after touching a high of $71.22.

The US consumer price index edged up 0.5 percent from last year and 0.3 percent from July, indicating slower growth than in prior months.

While Nicholas is the second major storm to threaten the US Gulf region in recent weeks, bringing heavy rains to the Deep South and causing power outages, most Texas refineries are operating normally and the number of people in Texas without electricity is falling.

The Colonial pipeline, the nation’s largest fuel pipeline, partially resumed operations after shutting earlier on Tuesday due to a power outage.

Royal Dutch Shell on Tuesday shut production at an offshore oil platform due to heavy winds from Nicholas. Vessel traffic at some energy hubs was halted due to difficult weather conditions.

Iraq set on Tuesday the October price of its Basrah Light crude to Asian customers at $0.85 a barrel above the average of the Oman and Dubai benchmark crudes, down $1.40 from the previous month, according to a pricing document from the state-oil marketer.

Protesters blocked an oil tanker from loading at the Libyan terminal of Es Sider on Tuesday, and authorities are working with the Petroleum Facilities Guards to end the blockage, the National Oil Corp. media office and an engineer at the port said.

Details on China’s plans to sell crude from its strategic reserves dampened price gains. China’s state reserves administration said it would auction about 7.4 million barrels of crude on Sept. 24, the first batch of sales in a rare release of strategic inventories.

Bitcoin, Ether bounce back after days of decline

Bitcoin, Ether bounce back after days of decline
Updated 14 September 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

  • Cryptominers’ energy usage likely to exceed 91TWh in 2021
RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded higher on Tuesday, rising by 6.28 percent to $46,868.50 at 6:17 p.m. Riyadh time while Ether traded at $3,372.72, up 5.72 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Energy usage

As bitcoin prices rise, more miners with less energy-efficient machines are joining the grid, leading to an increased energy usage worldwide.

New estimates suggest that the bitcoin network in 2021 will exceed its energy consumption compared to the last year, consuming 91 TWh of energy. In 2020, it consumed about 67 TWh of electricity.

Wall Street 

A cryptocurrency company launched by partners of a major Wall Street trading firm said on Tuesday that it has snagged the support of billionaire investor Steven A. Cohen, as big names from the traditional financial world continue to embrace the industry surrounding crypto.

Cohen, a hedge-fund manager and owner of the New York Mets, has agreed in principle to invest in Radkl, a crypto trading firm, though the deal is not final. The company is being launched by partners of GTS, a firm that trades as much as a billion shares of US stocks on a given day.

Radkl, which is pronounced like “radical,” plans to trade across cryptocurrency coins and exchanges, said Ryan Sheftel, the company’s CEO and a partner at GTS. As the crypto industry expands, Radkl plans to grow quickly with it. 

 

Digital pound

Britain will be piloting a digital version of the pound within a few years to cut the cost of money transfers, NatWest bank chairman Howard Davies said.

Central banks across the world as studying whether to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC), a digital version of their currency, to stay abreast of rapid technological developments in payments systems.

The Bank of England has yet to decide on whether to push ahead with a sterling CBDC.

“I suspect that within three to five years we will see that operating in the UK on a sort of pilot basis to start with,” Davies told a Bloomberg event.

A CBDC is a logical development, though problematic from a banking point of view, as cash gradually finds its way out of the economy, Davies said.

 

 

 

Cabinet OKs establishment of General Authority for Defense Development

Cabinet OKs establishment of General Authority for Defense Development
Updated 14 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet, chaired by King Salman, on Tuesday approved the establishment of the General Authority for Defense Development.

The body will enjoy legal personality and financial and administrative independence. The body, which will be linked to the prime minister, will focus on research and development in defense-related fields.

It will tasked with the formation of policies and strategies governing the defense technology sector in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in its defense industries to reduce reliance on imported military hardware as well as add higher value jobs in the Kingdom.

The aim is to increase this to up to 50 percent by 2030.

