You are here

  • Home
  • Gaza beach cafe with green credentials

Gaza beach cafe with green credentials

Al-Ghoul said her team used theatrical, musical, and lyrical performances to put across their message. (Supplied)
1 / 2
Al-Ghoul said her team used theatrical, musical, and lyrical performances to put across their message. (Supplied)
Gaza beach cafe with green credentials
2 / 2
Al-Ghoul said her team used theatrical, musical, and lyrical performances to put across their message. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wukup

Updated 21 min 52 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Gaza beach cafe with green credentials

Al-Ghoul said her team used theatrical, musical, and lyrical performances to put across their message. (Supplied)
  • The cafeteria was damaged during the Israeli Gaza conflict in May and a library featuring several plants and a children’s books section was hit
Updated 21 min 52 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA: A seaside cafe lounge built entirely from recycled materials has become the first of its kind in Gaza.

Hana Al-Ghoul, a Palestinian woman in her 30s, and a team of young entrepreneurs are the inspiration behind the eco-friendly Al-Bahar Elna (The Sea is For Us) venture.

Through the cafeteria, Al-Ghoul and her volunteer helpers urge visitors to Sheikh Ajleen beach, southwest of Gaza City, not to pollute the area.

Cafe seats are made either of used tires or wooden cargo boxes, ornamental plants are potted in old plastic fuel boxes, and the walls are constructed from recycled waste containers and adorned with artworks produced using pieces of cloth.

Al-Ghoul, born in the coastal Egyptian city of Alexandria, told Arab News that the idea to set up the cafeteria was aimed at urging people, indirectly and in a fun way, to preserve the seashore and was part of an integrated environment-friendly project to keep the beach clean.

She said her team also used theatrical, musical, and lyrical performances to put across their message.




Cafe seats are made either of used tires or wooden cargo boxes

“We are waiting for a large number of people to gather on the seashore to enjoy our theatrical performances that carry the message of preserving the beach and the environment,” she added.

The cafeteria was damaged during the Israeli Gaza conflict in May and a library featuring several plants and a children’s books section was hit.

Cafe manager Ali Muhanna, 33, one of Al-Ghoul’s friends, said they started the initiative in 2019 after Gaza’s municipality granted them a plot to launch the project.

They also gained funding from the Abdul Mohsen Al-Qattan Foundation and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation.

“We started at that time by training a group of young people on the methodology of community organization, which allows using the available resources to make necessary changes and finding alternatives. The training covered areas such as stand-up comedy, theater skits, singing, drawing, music, and recycling,” Muhanna added.

The number of participants in the initiative has fallen from 45 to seven due to deteriorating economic conditions in the area.

Topics: Gaza beach cafe

Related

Israel hits Hamas targets as Gaza militants fire rockets
Middle-East
Israel hits Hamas targets as Gaza militants fire rockets
Qatar says agreement reached on grant for Gaza rebuilding, opening of crossings
Middle-East
Qatar says agreement reached on grant for Gaza rebuilding, opening of crossings

Egypt’s COVID-19 cases jump 72% in fortnight

Egypt’s COVID-19 cases jump 72% in fortnight
Updated 14 September 2021
Muhammad Abu Zaid

Egypt’s COVID-19 cases jump 72% in fortnight

Egypt’s COVID-19 cases jump 72% in fortnight
  • Mohamed Taj El-Din warned Egyptians about new COVID-19 mutations and said the country is witnessing the fourth wave of the pandemic
  • Taj El-Din stressed the importance of following precautionary measures and getting vaccinated so as to curb the spread of the virus
Updated 14 September 2021
Muhammad Abu Zaid

CAIRO: COVID-19 infections in Egypt have jumped by 72.4 percent since the start of September, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Population.

Its latest figures show 491 new cases, up from 279 at the beginning of the month.

Mohamed Taj El-Din, adviser to the president on health and preventive affairs, warned Egyptians about new COVID-19 mutations and said the country is witnessing the fourth wave of the pandemic.

He stressed the importance of following precautionary measures and getting vaccinated so as to curb the spread of the virus.

Topics: Egypt Coronavirus (COVID-19) Mohamed Taj El-Din

Related

Egypt's Health Minister Hala Zayed speaks during a news conference announcing the details of a vaccination campaign against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Egypt COVID-19 vaccine to begin distribution in mid-August
Special Egypt COVID-19 cases could be '10 times higher' than reported figures
Middle-East
Egypt COVID-19 cases could be '10 times higher' than reported figures

Blinken to meet with Israel, three Arab states on normalization

Blinken to meet with Israel, three Arab states on normalization
Updated 14 September 2021
AFP

Blinken to meet with Israel, three Arab states on normalization

Blinken to meet with Israel, three Arab states on normalization
  • Blinken will meet foreign ministers of Israel, UAE, Bahrain and Morocco to commemorate one-year anniversary of signing the Abraham Accords
  • The meeting marks a full embrace by President Joe Biden's administration over what his predecessor’s team considered a signature foreign policy success
Updated 14 September 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet virtually Friday with his counterparts from Israel and three Arab states on the anniversary of the normalization of ties, the State Department said.
Blinken will meet the foreign ministers of Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco to “commemorate the one-year anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords and discuss ways to further deepen ties and build a more prosperous region,” a State Department spokesperson said Tuesday.
The meeting — and use of the term “Abraham Accords” — marks a full embrace by President Joe Biden’s administration over what predecessor Donald Trump’s team considered a signature foreign policy success.
The United Arab Emirates, followed quickly by Bahrain and Morocco, became the first Arab states in decades to normalize relations with Israel, which earlier reached peace treaties with Egypt and Jordan.
Notably absent from Friday’s commemoration is Sudan, whose new civilian-backed government — desperate for US support — promised Trump to move forward with Israel but has since been hesitant in the face of public opposition.
Critics of the Trump approach said that normalization was no substitute for a peace settlement between Israel and the Palestinians, with the previous administration staunchly backing the Jewish state, including its right to annex land.
The Arab states’ warming to Israel came after Trump promised state-of-the-art F-35 warplanes to the United Arab Emirates and broke longstanding US policy by recognizing Morocco’s claims to Western Sahara.
Biden has not changed either decision, although his administration says it is attaching greater oversight on sales to the Emirati military.

Topics: Abraham Accords US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Israel UAE Bahrain Morocco

Related

Special Abraham Accords key to countering regional threats: Ex-US Iraq envoy
Middle-East
Abraham Accords key to countering regional threats: Ex-US Iraq envoy
Special United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan (R) meeting with Israel's top diplomat Yair Lapid in Abu Dhabi. (AFP/WAM) photos
Middle-East
How the Abraham Accords have influenced Arab-Israeli relations, one year on

UK-UAE collaboration to drive green revolution: Ministers

UK-UAE collaboration to drive green revolution: Ministers
Updated 14 September 2021
Arab News

UK-UAE collaboration to drive green revolution: Ministers

UK-UAE collaboration to drive green revolution: Ministers
  • Panelists discuss opportunities for progress ahead of COP26, Dubai Expo 2021
  • Event, hosted by Emirates Society and attended by Arab News, raises prospect of UK-GCC free-trade deal
Updated 14 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Business between Britain and the UAE will prove pivotal for combating climate change while also driving progress in fields such as life sciences, fintech and artificial intelligence, Lord Gerry Grimstone, the UK’s minister of state for investment, said at a talk hosted by the Emirates Society and the UK-UAE Business Council, and attended by Arab News.

The talk, titled “The Emirates at 50: Accelerating UAE-UK business collaboration and investment,” was attended by Lord Edward Udny-Lister — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former chief of staff and current envoy to the Gulf — and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi.

The speakers discussed the possibility of a future free-trade agreement between the UK and the UAE, opportunities for further investment in both countries, and ways of leveraging their relationship to the benefit not just of each other but the wider region.

Al-Zeyoudi noted that over 120,000 British nationals live in the UAE, representing the strength of cultural as well as commercial ties between the two countries.

This was reinforced, Grimstone said, by the fact that the Gulf Cooperation Council represents the UK’s third-largest global export market, behind just China and the US.

“The UAE alone is the UK’s 20th-largest export market, accounting for no less than £10 billion ($13.85 billion) of exports in the four quarters to Q3 last year,” he added.

The strength of the relationship, he said, will allow greater development in the areas most important to the Green Industrial Revolution, with over 6,000 UK companies already operating in the UAE.

Udney-Lister said this is reflected in a recent strategic partnership between the UK and UAE in life sciences, with a total of over £1 billion invested by the two governments — the largest commitment, he believes, that any British government has made in such a field.

The upcoming COP26 Summit in Glasgow in November will be preceded by Johnson hosting Emirati investors in the UK in October, Grimstone said, where the prime minister will set out a 10-point plan for his vision for “Global Britain” at roughly the same time that British businesses will take part in Dubai Expo 2021.

These two events, Grimstone suggested, will lay the ground for even more progress in the field of sustainability which, Al-Zeyoudi said, is increasingly being driven by the private sector. 

“It’s not any more the decision of … negotiators to decide on the slowing down of the whole process of movements on climate change. It’s becoming more business-oriented,” Al-Zeyoudi added. 

“Sustainability and green technology are becoming the norm for the new generations, and consumption is putting a lot of pressure on investors to change the way they run their businesses.

“There have been so many projects between the UK and UAE when it comes to green energy — Masdar has been investing in many wind projects in the UK and even e-mobility lately as well.

“One of the things that’s going to be announced as well later this week … is the new partnership when it comes to green hydrogen.

“We do see the commercial aspects of green investments, and we look forward to the COP26 results later this year.”

Grimstone said: “I’m well aware of some very exciting projects that are being looked at in the fields of hydrogen, of carbon capture.

“The diversification we’re seeing in the UAE economy is very exciting, and I’m expecting that the leading energy companies will want to be at the forefront of this green revolution.

“It’s very interesting that the UAE is already emerging as one of the key prospective investors there.”

The panel also discussed the possibility of future free-trade agreements between the UK post-Brexit and the GCC, with Al-Zeyoudi noting that the UAE is set to sign economic partnership agreements with eight countries in the coming weeks, including with the UK.

“Discussions have been there for the past few months,” he said, adding that topics on the table ranged went beyond trade, extending to investment and economic services. 

Grimstone said engagement with the UAE, which he said is at the “crossroads” of the Middle East, South Asia and Africa, would give the UK an opportunity to position itself to the region as a neutral, alternative partner in many fields to the US and China, given escalating economic tensions between the two powers. 

“Of course we want to see Britain as one of the great global nations, with what I like to think of as impartial and professional standards,” he added.

“I like to think that professionalism, in its widest guise, is really one of Britain’s greatest exports.

“I think our service exports to the Gulf and the UAE are only going to grow, and I think through that spreading of professionalism … real long-term power comes through these long-term influencing mechanisms.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) United Arab Emirates (UAE) climate change

Related

Special UN climate report strengthens case for wise management of Middle East groundwater reserves
Middle-East
UN climate report strengthens case for wise management of Middle East groundwater reserves
Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz Bin Salman. (REUTERS file photo)
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia reiterates its commitment to fight climate change

Syria ‘bleak’ with violence upsurge, economic woes: UN

Syria ‘bleak’ with violence upsurge, economic woes: UN
Updated 14 September 2021
AFP

Syria ‘bleak’ with violence upsurge, economic woes: UN

Syria ‘bleak’ with violence upsurge, economic woes: UN
  • The UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria said war crimes were still being committed
  • "The overall situation in Syria looks increasingly bleak," Commissioner Karen Koning AbuZayd
Updated 14 September 2021
AFP

GENEVA: The upsurge in violence in Syria, combined with its plummeting economy, is making life increasingly bleak for civilians, United Nations investigators said Tuesday.
The UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria said war crimes were still being committed and the increase in fighting was only adding to Syria’s woes and making it unsafe for refugees to return.
Syria’s war has killed an estimated 500,000 people and displaced millions since it started with the brutal suppression of anti-government protests in 2011.
“The overall situation in Syria looks increasingly bleak,” Commissioner Karen Koning AbuZayd said in a statement.
“In addition to intensifying violence, the economy is plummeting, Mesopotamia’s famous riverbeds are at their driest in decades, and widespread community transmission of Covid-19 seems unstoppable by a health care system decimated by the war and lacking oxygen and vaccines,” AbuZayd said, adding it was “no time” for refugees to return.
The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria was mandated by the UN Human Rights Council to investigate and record all violations of international law since March 2011 in the country.
Its latest report covers incidents between July 1, 2020 and June 30 this year.
The three-member panel said there seemed to be no moves to unite the country or seek reconciliation, with incidents of arbitrary detention by government forces continuing unabated.
The report said tens of thousands of Syrians were still desperately awaiting news from missing and disappeared loved ones, while tens of thousands more were being unlawfully detained.
Recent months had seen increased fighting and violence in the northwest, northeast and south of the country, it said.
Commissioner Hanny Megally called the siege of Daraa Al-Balad an unfolding tragedy.
“It’s only two or three months into it but it’s the same tactic of preventing food, medicine and other goods coming in and preventing people from leaving,” he told a press conference in Geneva.
Commission chair Paulo Pinheiro said it was “scandalous” that an estimated 40,000 children — half of them Iraqi and the rest from around 60 other countries — were still being held in Al-Hol and other detention camps for the displaced and families of defeated jihadists, because their home countries refuse to take them back in.
“Punishing children for the sins of their parents cannot be justified,” he told the press conference.
The commission will present its report to the Human Rights Council on September 23.

Topics: UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria United Nations war crimes Human Rights Council

Related

Iranian tanker spotted in Syria discharging gasoil for Lebanon: report
Middle-East
Iranian tanker spotted in Syria discharging gasoil for Lebanon: report
COVID-19 cases spike in Syria’s Idlib
Middle-East
COVID-19 cases spike in Syria’s Idlib

Djibouti says rumors about president’s health are ‘poison’

Djibouti says rumors about president’s health are ‘poison’
Updated 14 September 2021
AFP

Djibouti says rumors about president’s health are ‘poison’

Djibouti says rumors about president’s health are ‘poison’
  • "All the information circulating on the networks is poison spread to disturb our fellow citizens," tweeted the foreign minister
  • The prime minister accused unnamed opponents of "spreading nauseating rumours"
Updated 14 September 2021
AFP

NAIROBI: Djibouti on Tuesday dismissed speculation about President Ismail Omar Guelleh’s health as “poison” aimed at destabilising the country and said the 73-year-old was simply taking a few days off to recover from overwork.
Re-elected for a fifth term in April, Guelleh has ruled Djibouti since 1999 and has used his country’s unique position on the Horn of Africa to lure investors and foreign military powers, all while keeping an iron grip on power.
Hours after rumors began to circulate Monday that Guelleh had flown to Paris and checked into a hospital, Foreign Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf issued a series of tweets saying the reports on social media were incorrect.
“All the information circulating on the networks is poison spread to disturb our fellow citizens,” Youssouf wrote.
“Our President is fine. A slight bout of fatigue from overwork and a lack of rest during the summer forced him to take a few days of rest and get a check-up.”
Prime Minister Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed accused unnamed opponents of “spreading nauseating rumors” and seeking to destabilize the country.
“The President of the Republic is on private travel, as was long planned on his agenda, and will be back in the next few days in Djibouti,” Mohamed wrote on Facebook.
A polyglot who speaks six languages, Guelleh, better known by his initials IOG, was the handpicked successor to his uncle Hassan Gouled Aptidon, the country’s first president after independence from France in 1977.
As Aptidon’s powerful chief of staff, he had control over security forces and the intelligence services in a role he held for 22 years.
In 1999, Aptidon stepped down, passing the torch to Guelleh, who was elected without a struggle.
Guelleh seized on Djibouti’s unique geographic location on the Red Sea to develop the tiny, arid nation of one million people into a reliable international military and maritime hub.
The third-smallest country by area on the African mainland, and sandwiched between volatile neighbors, Djibouti embarked on an infrastructure blitz, courting major investment in its quest to become the “Dubai of Africa.”
It hosts military bases for global powers including France, the United States, Japan and China.
Despite a plethora of infrastructure projects however, many Djiboutians still live in grinding poverty.
Guelleh’s government has also been accused by rights groups of cracking down on dissent, limiting free speech and suppressing opposition parties.
With an age cap prohibiting him from running a sixth time, Guelleh is expected to anoint a successor from within his own trusted circle, in much the same fashion as his own appointment.

Topics: Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh Horn of Africa

Related

Djibouti’s hidden rock art offers window to the past
Offbeat
Djibouti’s hidden rock art offers window to the past
DP World says wins ruling against Djibouti’s port company
Business & Economy
DP World says wins ruling against Djibouti’s port company

Latest updates

Saudi Ports Authority authorized to undertake projects to develop cruise industry
Saudi Ports Authority authorized to undertake projects to develop cruise industry
Turkey, Azerbaijan, Pakistan launch ‘Three Brothers’ joint military exercises
Turkey, Azerbaijan, Pakistan launch ‘Three Brothers’ joint military exercises
Ronaldo scores but Man United beaten 2-1 at Young Boys
Ronaldo scores but Man United beaten 2-1 at Young Boys
IEA sees oil demand rebounding by 1.6 million bpd in October: Market wrap
IEA sees oil demand rebounding by 1.6 million bpd in October: Market wrap
Gaza beach cafe with green credentials
Al-Ghoul said her team used theatrical, musical, and lyrical performances to put across their message. (Supplied)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.