Israeli defenses intercept rocket launched from Gaza

A fireball rises following an air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip early Monday. Israel launched airstrikes against Gaza, a source inside the enclave said. (Photo by Said Khatib / AFP)
Updated 41 sec ago
AP

Israeli defenses intercept rocket launched from Gaza
  • The launch came at a time of heightened tensions following an escape by six Palestinian militants from an Israeli prison last week
JERUSALEM: Palestinian militants launched a rocket into Israel from the Gaza Strip on Sunday night, the Israeli military said, adding that the rocket was intercepted.
The launch came at a time of heightened tensions following an escape by six Palestinian militants from an Israeli prison last week and lingering hostilities from an 11-day war last May.
Israel over the weekend captured four of the six escaped prisoners and stepped up its search for the two remaining fugitives.
In response, Gaza militants have fired rockets into Israel for three consecutive nights. Israel typically responds to rocket fire with airstrikes on targets connected to Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group.
The tensions have been worsened by ongoing difficulties in reaching a long-term cease-fire between Israel and Hamas following the war in May.
Egypt has been trying to broker an agreement. Hamas has demanded that Israel lift a painful economic blockade of Gaza, while Israel wants Hamas to release two Israeli civilians and return the remains of two dead Israeli soldiers it is holding.
Israel and Hamas have also not been able to agree upon a system for allowing Qatar to deliver welfare payments to thousands of Gaza families.
Israel says it is seeking guarantees that Hamas does not divert any of the funds for military use.

Topics: Gaza strip

Lebanese take refuge in sarcasm over ‘handsome’ new ministers

Amin Salam
Amin Salam
Updated 13 September 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese take refuge in sarcasm over ‘handsome’ new ministers

Amin Salam
  • Amid the ongoing economic, living standards and security crises, the Lebanese seemed to find refuge in using irony to alleviate the tragic reality they live in
Updated 13 September 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The good looks of Lebanon’s new Economy Minister Amin Salam and Energy Minister Walid Fayad have caught the eye of many on social media, especially Lebanese women. After the ministers’ biographies and pictures were published, they went viral.
Lebanese singer Nawal Al-Zoghbi admired Salam’s handsomeness and hoped that he would be “up to the task.”
The admiring comments disregarded the ministers’ political affiliations, all the debate about their supposed independence from the ruling authority, and the observations about their ability to carry out reforms and gain the confidence of the international community.
Some said that, should Salam or Fayad commit any mistakes in light of the stifling economic crisis, they would be forgiven. “He can do whatever he wants to the price of a bundle of bread,” one woman commented on a picture of Salam.
Another woman commented: “How can we insult these two handsome men whenever the electricity goes out and the price of a bundle of bread rises?” A third complimented Fayad’s blue eyes, saying: “Your beautiful eyes are enough for us, we don’t need electricity. I am warning everyone; from now on no one can insult this minister.”

Walid Fayad

Some shared Fayad’s picture with the caption: “For a second there I thought Minister Fayad was James Bond.”
An Egyptian woman posted: “Why do our ministers come with big bellies, while Lebanon’s are so handsome?”
Some very sarcastic comments were also made. “They can always apply to Mr. Lebanon,” one man wrote under a picture of four good-looking ministers.
Amid the ongoing economic, living standards and security crises, the Lebanese seemed to find refuge in using irony to alleviate the tragic reality they live in. “No need to apply for immigration anymore; we have ministers who are nice to look at,” one man mockingly said.

HIGHLIGHT

Amid the ongoing economic, living standards and security crises, irony is being used to alleviate the tragic reality of life in Lebanon.

Media academic Dr. Ragheb Jaber said: “Social media provided an expressive space for a people whose opinion the ruling authority never cared about. Although these platforms do not make a fundamental change in the governance, sarcasm allows people to say their piece through hidden messages.”
Prominent TV presenter George Kordahi, who was assigned the Ministry of Information brief, also got his share of sarcastic comments. Kordahi is known for hosting the Arabic version of the TV show “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?” and some people wrote that it would now be called “Who Will Steal A Million?” in reference to the ruling authority’s corruption.
Some criticized the digitally edited photographs of the ministers, saying: “Altering pictures on Photoshop will soon turn into fraud in political action.”
Meanwhile, an interview with Minister of Social Affairs Hector Hajjar raised controversy, ridicule and resentment at what the new government might do. Hajjar, who is affiliated with the Free Patriotic Movement, stated that “the crisis as a whole is a foreign economic conspiracy against Lebanon.”
He explained: “So what if people cannot find diapers in stores, they can replace them with pieces of cloth. I just got back from China, where the people use neither diapers nor tissues; they replaced everything with washable pieces of cloth. Why don’t we follow the Chinese model?”
Hajjar’s interview sparked a storm of angry comments, with singer Elissa tweeting: “A sample of our new government.”
MP Wehbe Katicha tweeted: “After hearing the statement of the ‘Minister of Diapers,’ I knew he was going to take us to hell and beyond. Is this guy serious?”
The government is expected to draw up its ministerial statement — based on which it will hope to gain a vote of confidence in parliament — once the new ministers return from abroad.
Meanwhile, the never-ending queues in front of gas stations continue. Georges Brax, a member of the gas station owners’ syndicate, warned: “Stocks will soon run out. Many gas stations will close in the next few days and the country will be paralyzed by midweek.”
Prime Minister Najib Mikati had warned, minutes after the formation of his government, that fuel subsidies “will be completely lifted because our money has dried up.”

Topics: Lebanon

Hamas likely to oppose Palestinian municipal elections

The Palestinian Local Elections Law stipulates that ‘elections shall be held every four years by a decision of the Council of Ministers.’ (Reuters/File)
The Palestinian Local Elections Law stipulates that ‘elections shall be held every four years by a decision of the Council of Ministers.’ (Reuters/File)
Updated 13 September 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Hamas likely to oppose Palestinian municipal elections

The Palestinian Local Elections Law stipulates that ‘elections shall be held every four years by a decision of the Council of Ministers.’ (Reuters/File)
  • Political splits emerge over decision to host separate votes in West Bank and Gaza
Updated 13 September 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: The Palestinian Authority is preparing to hold municipal elections, but Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, has yet to officially respond to the authority’s request to host elections in conjunction with the West Bank.

Analysts say that the delays are a Hamas strategy to deny an election, which are said to be in planning as a result of European pressure.
After municipality council terms expired at the beginning of June, the Palestinian government, headed by a member of the Central Committee of the Fatah, Mohammad Shtayyeh, decided to dissolve them.
Shtayyeh informed the consuls and representatives of European countries that “work is underway to bring about comprehensive changes, in addition to organizing the union elections and local elections before the end of the year.”
The Palestinians have not held unified elections since the last legislative polls in 2006, in which Hamas won a majority, followed by a split in mid-2007. Since then, local elections have been held only in the West Bank, excluding Gaza.
Unified local elections were supposed to be held in October 2016, but the Palestinian High Court of Justice, the highest judicial body in the Palestinian territories, decided to postpone them until further notice, justifying the decision because Jerusalem was not set to be included.
Local government minister Magdi Al-Saleh said that the Palestinian Authority informed Hamas of its intention to hold local council elections in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, but that it had not received any official response.

FASTFACT

The Palestinians have not held unified elections since the last legislative polls in 2006, in which Hamas won a majority, followed by a split in mid-2007. Since then, local elections have been held only in the West Bank, excluding Gaza.

He added that the local elections will take place in two phases. The first phase includes 387 local bodies. The second phase includes the municipalities, which represent the centers of governorates and large urban areas.
“The government will issue a decision on the date of holding the second phase after giving the opportunity for further consultation with the concerned parties regarding the completion of the elections in all parts of the country.” Al-Saleh told Arab News.
The Palestinian Local Elections Law stipulates that “elections shall be held every four years by a decision of the Council of Ministers.”
It was notable that Hamas did not issue any official position regarding the local elections.
However, Hamas official and former minister Muhammad Al-Madhoun said that the group “has a clear position.”
He told Arab News: “Hamas is preoccupied with major national issues, and it is not in the process of participating in the power game to keep people busy.”
While it seems that Hamas categorically refuses to participate in these elections, other factions have warned that the elections should not to be divided into two stages and should be held simultaneously in the West Bank and Gaza.
Secretary-General of the Palestinian National Initiative Mustafa Barghouti urged the “necessity of holding the elections in all municipalities and village councils on the same day.”
He said in a press release: “There is no justification for dividing the municipal elections in stages, because this carries the risk of postponing them in cities and large populations indefinitely, in addition to the fact that the division affects the principle of equal democratic practice for all citizens.”

Topics: Hamas gaza city

Clone your camel: Beauty pageants, races spur high demand

Known as ‘ships of the desert,’ and once used for transport across the sands of the Arab Peninsula, camels are symbols of traditional Gulf culture. (AFP)
Known as ‘ships of the desert,’ and once used for transport across the sands of the Arab Peninsula, camels are symbols of traditional Gulf culture. (AFP)
Updated 13 September 2021
AFP

Clone your camel: Beauty pageants, races spur high demand

Known as ‘ships of the desert,’ and once used for transport across the sands of the Arab Peninsula, camels are symbols of traditional Gulf culture. (AFP)
  • Camel milk is commonly found next to regular milk at supermarkets in the Gulf, while meat products such as camel carpaccio are served in fancy restaurants
Updated 13 September 2021
AFP

DUBAI: Cloning is in high demand in the competitive world of camel beauty pageants, leaving scientists at a Dubai clinic working round the clock to produce carbon-copy beasts.
Not every animal is blessed with sought-after drooping lips and a tall, elegant neck, but technology now allows wealthy clients to replace their most beautiful camel with one just like it.
At the Reproductive Biotechnology Center, with views of the UAE city’s towering skyscrapers, scientists pore over microscopes while dozens of cloned camels roam outside.
“We have so much demand for cloning camels that we are not able to keep up,” the center’s scientific director Nisar Wani told AFP.
Beauty pageants are not the only driver of the camel cloning industry. Many customers want to reproduce racing camels, or animals that produce large amounts of milk.
But “beauty queens” are the most popular order. Gulf clients will pay between AED200,000-400,000 ($54,500-$109,000) to duplicate a dromedary.
The camels are paraded at dusty racetracks around the region and scrutinized by judges, with occasional discoveries of Botox and cosmetic fillers adding a spice of scandal to the high-stakes contests.
Saud Al-Otaibi, who runs a camel auction in Kuwait, said customers’ judgment of the animals’ looks is key to his business.
“The price of the camel is determined according to its beauty, health, and how well known the breed is,” he told AFP.
When it comes to young animals, “customers are keen on seeing the mother to determine its beauty before buying the camel,” he added.
Twelve years ago, Dubai claimed the world’s first cloned camel.
Injaz, a female whose name means achievement in Arabic, was born on April 8, 2009, after more than five years of work by Wani and others.
From the minute Injaz was born, there was no going back.
“We are now producing plenty, maybe more than 10 to 20 babies every year. This year we have 28 pregnancies (so far), last year we had 20,” Wani said with pride.
The center is churning out “racing champions, high milk-producing animals ... and winners of beauty contests called Beauty Queens,” added Wani, sitting in a lab next to the preserved body of a cloned camel in a glass container.
Known as “ships of the desert,” and once used for transport across the sands of the Arab Peninsula, camels are symbols of traditional Gulf culture.
Now, after being replaced by gas-guzzling SUVs as the main mode of transport, they are used for racing, meat and milk.
“We have cloned some she-camels that produce more than 35 liters of milk a day,” said Wani, compared to an average of five liters in normal camels.
Camel milk is commonly found next to regular milk at supermarkets in the Gulf, while meat products such as camel carpaccio are served in fancy restaurants.
With orders flying into the cloning clinics in the UAE, the only such facilities in the Gulf, scientists have developed new techniques to keep up with the pace.
Female camels only give birth to one calf every two years, including a gestation period of 13 months.
But breeding centers use a surrogacy technique to increase the number of offspring, whether from cloning or traditional breeding.

 

Topics: camel Beauty pageants

Iran backs down in standoff with UN nuclear inspectors

Updated 13 September 2021
Arab News

Iran backs down in standoff with UN nuclear inspectors

  • Tehran avoids embarrassing rebuke by allowing maintenance of monitoring cameras at atomic sites
Updated 13 September 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Iran on Sunday backed down in a standoff with the UN atomic watchdog and agreed to allow continued monitoring of its nuclear sites.

The move followed talks in Tehran between Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and Iran’s nuclear research chief Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

International inspectors can now install new memory cards in surveillance cameras at Iran’s nuclear sites and continue filming there, averting a potentially embarrassing rebuke for Iran at an IAEA board meeting this week.

Tehran holds all recordings made at its sites as negotiations over the US and Iran returning to the 2015 nuclear deal remain stalled in Vienna. Iran is also enriching uranium close to weapons-grade purity and its stockpile continues to grow.

“I am glad to say that today were able to have a very constructive result, which has to do with the continuity of the operation of the agency’s equipment here," Grossi said after Sunday’s talks. The agreement was“indispensable for us to provide the necessary guarantee and information to the IAEA and to the world that everything is in order,” he said.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Sunday’s agreement buys time for Iran before the IAEA board meeting, with Western powers arguing for Tehran to be censured over its lack of cooperation with international inspectors. Eslami said Iran would take part in the meeting and its negotiations with the IAEA would continue there.

The IAEA told member states in its confidential quarterly report last week that its verification and monitoring activities had been “seriously undermined” since February by Iran’s refusal to let inspectors access their monitoring equipment.

The agency said monitoring and surveillance equipment could not be left for more than three months without being maintained. It was provided with access this month to four surveillance cameras installed at one site, but one of the cameras had been destroyed and a second had been severely damaged, it said.

In Israel, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged world powers not to “fall into the trap of Iranian deception that will lead to additional concessions” over the nuclear inspections deadlock.

“You must not give up on inspecting sites and the most important thing, the most important message, is that there must be a time limit,” Bennett said. Iran was “dragging on, we must set a clear-cut deadline that says: It stops here.

“The Iranian nuclear program is at the most advanced point ever. We must deal with this project.”

Topics: Iran IAEA Iran nuclear program

El-Sisi: Muslim Brotherhood has been eating away at Egypt for 90 years

Updated 12 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

El-Sisi: Muslim Brotherhood has been eating away at Egypt for 90 years

  • El-Sisi said groups like the Brotherhood gnawed at the state and created a culture of doubt and mistrust
  • Egypt’s National Human Rights Strategy is designed to promote social, economic, political and cultural rights
Updated 12 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said that the Muslim Brotherhood has been eating away at the mind and body of Egypt for 90 years, in a speech on the sidelines of the discussion session “Human Rights: Present and Future,” part of the National Human Rights Strategy.

El-Sisi said groups like the Brotherhood gnawed at the state and created a culture of doubt and mistrust, and he warned against allowing countries to be destroyed from within, creating millions and refugees and generations of extremists, and releasing untold damage on the wider region for decades.

Egypt’s National Human Rights Strategy is designed to promote social, economic, political and cultural rights, including the main axes of the comprehensive concept of human rights in the state, in cohesion with Cairo’s national development path, which establishes the principles of the new republic, and achieves the goals of Egypt’s Vision 2030.

The president’s spokesman said that the strategy is the first Egyptian integrated and long-term plan in the field of human rights.

He added that the strategy aims to enhance and consolidate what the state is doing in the areas of supporting the rights of women, children, the elderly, the disabled and all other marginalized segments of society.

Sameh Shoukry, minister of foreign affairs, said that the strategy embodies a serious roadmap for human rights.

In his speech, El-Sisi added that the strategy would take five years to implement.

Topics: Egypt Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Muslim Brotherhood

