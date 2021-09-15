You are here

  • Home
  • Indian Premier League 2021 to welcome cricket fans back to stadiums in the UAE

Indian Premier League 2021 to welcome cricket fans back to stadiums in the UAE

Indian Premier League 2021 to welcome cricket fans back to stadiums in the UAE
Mumbai Indians’ Kieron Pollard plays a shot during the VIVO IPL T20 cricket final match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, May 12, 2019. (AP Photo]
Short Url

https://arab.news/v8ft3

Updated 56 sec ago
Arab News

Indian Premier League 2021 to welcome cricket fans back to stadiums in the UAE

Indian Premier League 2021 to welcome cricket fans back to stadiums in the UAE
  • Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings on Sunday as VIVO IPL 2021 resumes across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi
  • It will be first time that fans return to the stadiums in the IPL after a hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 56 sec ago
Arab News

The VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 will resume in front of a live audience when five-time champions and current title holders Mumbai Indians take on three-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 19, the official IPL reported on Wednesday.

It will be first time that fans return to the stadiums in the IPL after a hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans can buy tickets from Thursday for the remainder of the tournament.

Matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, with limited seating available as Covid protocols and UAE government regulations will still apply.

Topics: Indian Premier League (IPL) Dubai international cricket stadium Mumbai Indians CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

Related

Special International cricket’s cluttered calendar facing disruptions beyond game’s control
Sport
International cricket’s cluttered calendar facing disruptions beyond game’s control
Indian Premier League postponed until April 15 over coronavirus
Sport
Indian Premier League postponed until April 15 over coronavirus

5 things we learned as Al-Wahda overcame Sharjah in an all-UAE AFC Champions League clash

5 things we learned as Al-Wahda overcame Sharjah in an all-UAE AFC Champions League clash
Updated 15 September 2021
Wael Jabir

5 things we learned as Al-Wahda overcame Sharjah in an all-UAE AFC Champions League clash

5 things we learned as Al-Wahda overcame Sharjah in an all-UAE AFC Champions League clash
  • Henk ten Cate got his tactics spot on against Abdulaziz Al-Anbari's tiring Sharjah
Updated 15 September 2021
Wael Jabir

The all-UAE AFC Champions League round of 16 clash between Sharjah and Al-Wahda went all the way to a penalty shootout before Al-Wahda secured the quarter-final ticket late on Tuesday night.

A goalless opening period gave way to an action-packed second half. Syrian striker Omar Kharbin opened the scoring for the Abu Dhabi team, only for former Everton midfielder Bernard to peg them back two minutes later, bringing Sharjah back into the game.

Here are five things we learned from the match that put Al-Wahda through to the last eight of the continental competition for the first time in 14 years.

1. Ten Cate wins the battle of the pragmatists

When the line-ups were announced an hour before kick-off at Sharjah Stadium it was clear that this was going to be a cagey affair. Al-Wahda’s Dutch manager Henk ten Cate set up his side with a defensive three central midfielders, while his opposite number, Abdulaziz Al-Anbari, opted for his usual conservative interpretation of 4-2-3-1.

Both coaches had found success in the past playing a pragmatic style of play, with the Dutchman winning the UAE Pro League title in 2016-17 and reaching the 2017 FIFA Club World Cup semi-final while in charge of Al-Jazira, and Al-Anbari guiding his boyhood club Sharjah to the league title in 2018-19 and adding the 2019 UAE Super Cup.

On the night it was Ten Cate who emerged superior, with his side looking well-prepared for the eventuality of penalties. Despite momentum going Sharjah’s way after they had equalized, Al-Wahda were able to sit deep and break all opposition attacks.

It was a memorable game for the veteran Dutchman, while Al-Anbari will be left to reflect on what went wrong after Sharjah’s best run in the competition since they reached the quarter-final in his playing days in 2004.

2. Al-Shamsi is the future of UAE goalkeeping

Both sides featured UAE international goalkeepers in their ranks. While neither keeper is currently first choice for national team coach Bert van Marwijk – that spot is reserved for Al-Jazira captain Ali Khaseif – they both staked a claim to be considered with their displays on Tuesday.

Sharjah’s Adel Al-Hosani denied Kharbin from point-blank late in the second half and saved the first penalty in the shootout from Spanish midfielder Jose Angel Jurado to give Sharjah the advantage.

Al-Wahda’s Mohammed Al-Shamsi showed impressive reflexes to tip over Ben Malango’s header in the second half. The 24-year-old looked confident as the pressure mounted. With Congolese striker Malango stepping up to take the fifth spot kick that would have won it for Sharjah, Al-Shamsi produced a heroic save and backed it up minutes later by saving from substitute Khalil Khamis to send his team into the quarter-finals.

3. Sharjah unlucky with injuries

In a knockout game of 120 minutes, the difference is often made by the depth of a squad as fresh legs come on late. Despite a busy summer transfer window for Sharjah, injuries left coach Al-Anbari with limited options.

Sharjah were without the services of midfield enforcer Majed Suroor, who underwent surgery in the summer and continues his recovery, while winger Saif Rashid was only fit enough to make the bench.

To make matters worse for the home team, full-back Ali Al-Dhanhani was stretchered off and sent to hospital with a broken nose in the second half, and club captain Shahin Abdulrahman suffered a muscular injury in extra time.

“My plan was to introduce a fresh striker off the bench to replace Ben Malango but we were forced to take off centre-back Shahin Abdulrahman due to his injury,” said Al-Anbari after the match. He could not follow through with his plan, and a jaded Malango was left on the pitch, going on to miss the decisive fifth penalty.

4. Kharbin back to his clinical best

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, pressure was mounting on Syrian striker Omar Kharbin. The 2017 Asian Player of The Year has been on a goal drought, by his own high standards, failing to find the back of the net in his last four games for club and country.

Against Sharjah, the odds seemed stacked against him, with his manager ditching the 4-2-3-1 system that provided additional attacking support in terms of an attacking midfielder; with skipper Ismael Matar suspended, the Syrian was played out on the left in a 4-3-3 formation.

Kharbin responded to doubters with a man of the match performance, scoring his side’s only goal with a blend of shrewd positioning and emphatic finishing to convert Joao Pedro’s through pass. He also worked tirelessly throughout the 120 minutes, leading from the front to earn a standing ovation from the travelling fans.

5. Al-Wahda will not be easy to beat

Al-Wahda rounded off the four-team contingent of West Asian sides in the quarter-finals, joining Saudi Arabian pair Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr and Iran’s Persepolis in the next stage.

With the draw set to take place on Friday morning, Al-Wahda will be the least experienced of the quartet. Al-Hilal won the title in 2019, Al-Nassr are in the quarter-finals for the third year in a row and Persepolis made the final twice in the past four years. Al-Wahda’s last appearance in this stage was 2007.

But Tuesday’s performance showed that Al-Wahda will not be easy to beat, with coach Ten Cate declaring his side ready for battle.

“We are not afraid of any team, we showed respect to Sharjah but we were not afraid of them,” said the 66-year-old.

“Maybe some teams play better, maybe some teams have better players, but we have a way of playing that makes it difficult for other teams to play us. We are well organised, and we don’t give many chances. This is our way.”

Topics: football

Related

Al-Wahda coach Henk ten Cate ‘a proud man’ after team’s dramatic AFC Champions League comeback against Al-Rayyan
Sport
Al-Wahda coach Henk ten Cate ‘a proud man’ after team’s dramatic AFC Champions League comeback against Al-Rayyan
5 things we learned from Al-Nassr’s win over Tractor in AFC Champions League
Sport
5 things we learned from Al-Nassr’s win over Tractor in AFC Champions League

Dubai Duty Free International Weekend attracts strong field at Newbury Racecourse

Dubai Duty Free International Weekend attracts strong field at Newbury Racecourse
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

Dubai Duty Free International Weekend attracts strong field at Newbury Racecourse

Dubai Duty Free International Weekend attracts strong field at Newbury Racecourse
  • Highlight of weekend will be Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes, one of 3 Group races on Saturday’s program
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Dubai Duty Free International Weekend at Newbury Racecourse on Friday and Saturday has attracted 17 high-class two-year-olds at the five-day confirmation stage.

The highlight of the weekend will be the Group 2 Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes, which will include Weatherbys Super Sprint winner Gubbass, the John and Thady Gosden-trained Dhabab, and three of the first four home in last month’s Group 2 Al-Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes, namely Gis a Sub, Twilight Jet, and Fearby.

The Free Mill Reef Stakes is one of three group races on Saturday’s program backed by the weekend’s title sponsor this year celebrating 26 years of sponsorship at the Berkshire course.

Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and chief executive officer of Dubai Duty Free, said: “We are delighted that many of the sport’s leading owners and trainers continue to support the feature races at the Dubai International Weekend providing us with a valuable platform for the promotion of our brand.

“We wish them all the very best as we look forward once again to enjoying top-quality racing at Newbury.”

Entries for the Group 3 Dubai International Airport World Trophy are headed by Khaadem who carries the Shadwell Estate Co. colors made famous by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

Khadeem was last seen winning the Listed Scarborough Stakes at Doncaster over the same five furlongs trip earlier this month for trainer Charlie Hills and is likely to be joined in the line-up by Tis Marvellous, winner of the Shergar Cup Dash at Ascot in August, and the British Queen’s horse King’s Lynn who won the Listed Achilles Stakes at Haydock in May.

Shadwell also look set to be represented in the Group 3 Legacy Cup with Al-Aasy who returns to Newbury having won the Group 3 Finest Surprise Stakes in April and the Group 3 Aston Park Stakes at the same venue the following month.

Friday’s card is headlined by the Dubai Duty Free Cup, a Listed contest for three-year-olds and over, run over a distance of seven furlongs. Among the entries are Al-Suhail and D’Bai for trainer Charlie Appleby who will be hoping to continue his run of big race successes for Godolphin after winning last Saturday’s St Leger, the final Classic of the season, with the Irish Derby winner Hurricane Lane.

The Dubai Duty Free International Weekend concludes the 2021 racing season for Dubai Duty Free in Britain and Ireland which began with the Free Spring Trials Weekend at Newbury in April ahead of the Free Irish Derby at The Curragh in June before heading to Ascot for this year’s renewal of the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup last month.

Topics: horseracing

Related

Horse racing authorities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain are set for talks in the coming months about enhanced coordination for the sport in the region. (Facebook/The Saudi Cup)
Sport
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain to discuss strategy for horse racing in region
Prince Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Saud passed away peacefully on January 12. (Juddmonte Farms)
Sport
Tributes paid as Saudi horse racing owner Prince Khalid dies aged 83

Mubadala World Tennis Championship returns to Abu Dhabi with live audiences

Mubadala World Tennis Championship returns to Abu Dhabi with live audiences
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

Mubadala World Tennis Championship returns to Abu Dhabi with live audiences

Mubadala World Tennis Championship returns to Abu Dhabi with live audiences
  • 13th edition to take place on Dec. 16-18 with 6 of the world’s top male players, 2 leading female players
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Mubadala World Tennis Championship returns to Abu Dhabi’s International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City on Dec. 16-18, organizers Flash Entertainment have announced.

Six of the world’s top male tennis players, and two leading female players, are lined up to compete.

The 13th edition of the championship will welcome spectators back with a reduced capacity in line with the UAE government’s regulations.

The tournament is now also accessible to international visitors after Abu Dhabi’s announcement to lift quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travelers from all countries.

“Since its inception, the Mubadala World Tennis Championship has proven to be incredibly popular with people from Abu Dhabi and around the world, so to be able to announce its return, with fans in attendance, is a very special moment for us,” said John Lickrish, CEO of Flash Entertainment.

“We challenge ourselves with each edition to provide an unmissable experience for all our audiences, from tennis fans and live-event loyalists to families and international visitors. The 13th edition is shaping up to be one of the best to date, with the opportunity for everybody to reconnect, in person, in a safe environment. We look forward to announcing another world-class line-up and welcome the world’s best tennis players back to Abu Dhabi,” he added.

“The health and wellbeing of fans, players and officials is our priority, and we are working closely with government entities, key championship partners and stakeholders to ensure a safe and successful event for all.”

Homaid Abdulla Al-Shimmari, deputy group CEO and chief corporate and human capital officer at Mubadala, said: “We are proud to continue our support for the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, one of the most highly anticipated sports events in Abu Dhabi. This world-class tournament is an unmissable sporting and social event for the people of the UAE that also helps to promote an active lifestyle in line with our commitment to positively impact the communities in which we operate.”

He added: “As Abu Dhabi resumes events with people in attendance in a safe environment, we are delighted to be welcoming some of the biggest names in tennis to the city and helping to bring world-class entertainment to the UAE.”

Topics: Mubadala World Tennis Championship

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Maryam Al-Muraisel out of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after loss in Table Tennis Women’s Singles
Sport
Saudi Arabia’s Maryam Al-Muraisel out of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after loss in Table Tennis Women’s Singles
How Saudi Omar Abdo carved out a PR career among world's best tennis players
Sport
How Saudi Omar Abdo carved out a PR career among world's best tennis players

5 things we learned from Al-Nassr’s win over Tractor in AFC Champions League

5 things we learned from Al-Nassr’s win over Tractor in AFC Champions League
Updated 15 September 2021
John Duerden

5 things we learned from Al-Nassr’s win over Tractor in AFC Champions League

5 things we learned from Al-Nassr’s win over Tractor in AFC Champions League
  • Mano Menezes’ team join Al-Hilal in last eight after narrow 1-0 over their Iranian opponents
Updated 15 September 2021
John Duerden

Just 24 hours after Al-Hilal defeated Esteghlal 2-0 to head into the last eight of the AFC Champions League, Al-Nassr on Tuesday beat Tractor 1-0 to make it two wins out of two for Saudi Arabian clubs against Iranian opposition. 

The only goal of the game came after 11 minutes, when Vincent Aboubakar slotted home from inside the area.

Here are five things we learned from the game in Doha. 

Pressure off Menezes — for now

While the scoreline was only 1-0, it was as comfortable a 1-0 win that you will ever see in the knockout stages of a major club competition. There had been a lot of talk in the past couple of weeks that a bad result in Asia would be bad news for coach Mano Menezes. There has been some disquiet over what has been seen as erratic domestic form by the team this season, which seems a little harsh, as the nine-time champions have won two out of their first three games, even if their performances have not been the slickest.

Tuesday’s was a competent performance and a case of job done. Al-Nassr were dominant in the first half and should have sealed the deal earlier. It was only in the last few minutes that the Iranian team caused a few problems for the Riyadh club. When the shots did start to head toward the Saudi net, Waleed Abdullah, who had not had much to do for most of the match, was alert to any danger. 

Menezes has saved some of his best moments so far in Saudi Arabia — admittedly the former Brazil boss has not been here too long — for the Champions League. As his team are now in the quarter-finals, there will be growing excitement. 

Talisca and Aboubakar linking well

While Tractor were missing a number of their stars, Al-Nassr had three suspended players of their own, including star striker Abderrazak Hamdallah. The Moroccan is always missed, but this was a good game for him to serve his suspension heading into the last eight. There are not many teams in Asia that could be without such a gifted goal-getter and still have a talent like Aboubakar on the pitch, along with a creator like Talisca behind.

The Cameroonian striker was found inside the area by the Brazilian and, with just the goalkeeper to beat, it seemed inevitable that the net was going to bulge and so it did. It was reminiscent of the Al-Hilal opener from the previous day: A simple but perfect pass from a Brazilian and a simple but perfect finish by the forward.

Aboubakar should have had another but his movement and the timing of his runs meant that he was a constant threat to the Iranian defense. 

It was always going to be tough for Tractor

The Iranians started brightly but struggled to really get into the game until late on. Given their circumstances, it was always going to be a tough task. A number of injuries and COVID-19 sufferers meant that there had even been a request to postpone the game. This was obviously not granted by the Asian Football Confederation and so it was that an understrength and younger than usual team made the journey to Doha.

Tractor, who finished fourth and well off the pace in the recently finished Iranian season, competed for the whole match but Al-Nassr just had that little bit of extra class. A full team, two legs and 90 minutes in front of their passionate home crowd and it may have been a different story, but the odds were stacked against them even before they arrived in Qatar.

Super September for Saudi Arabia in Asia

The first week of this month saw the national team win their first two qualifiers in the final round of qualification for the 2022 World Cup to put themselves in a strong position in Group B. And the second week has been just as good, with Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr both winning their Champions League round of 16 clashes to move into the quarter-finals. 

Having two teams in the last eight means there is a real chance of another Saudi Arabian triumph in Asia, as both have what it takes to lift the trophy in November. Don’t forget that the rest of the games in the western zone will be held in the Kingdom, including the final. There may never be a better chance for one of the two Riyadh clubs to take the continental title.

Al-Nassr have to use this as a springboard going forward

When you are a team competing on multiple fronts the action never stops and Al-Nassr on Saturday have a huge Saudi Professional League game against the current league leaders Al-Ittihad. Defeat against the resurgent Jeddah club would leave Al-Nassr six points off the pace early in the season and put the pressure back on the shoulders of Menezes.

A decent result would be welcome as there are then three very winnable games against teams in the bottom half of the table before the next international break and then the quarter-finals. These next few weeks could determine just how serious Al-Nassr are about challenging for the league title. If they take their eyes off the domestic ball, then they may find there is suddenly too much to do.

Topics: Al-Nassr football

Related

Al-Hilal eye Asian glory: 5 things we learned from the AFC Champions League victory over Iran’s Esteghlal
Sport
Al-Hilal eye Asian glory: 5 things we learned from the AFC Champions League victory over Iran’s Esteghlal
Al-Ain top, Sharjah heroic: 5 things we learned from the third round of the 2021-22 UAE Pro League season
Sport
Al-Ain top, Sharjah heroic: 5 things we learned from the third round of the 2021-22 UAE Pro League season

Ronaldo scores but Man United beaten 2-1 at Young Boys

Ronaldo scores but Man United beaten 2-1 at Young Boys
Updated 14 September 2021
AP

Ronaldo scores but Man United beaten 2-1 at Young Boys

Ronaldo scores but Man United beaten 2-1 at Young Boys
  • Jordan Siebatcheu, the United States forward on as a substitute, struck in the fifth and last minute of stoppage time
  • Ronaldo’s record-extending 135th Champions League goal in 13th minute was the first of his — and United’s — only two shots of the game
Updated 14 September 2021
AP

BERN, Switzerland: Cristiano Ronaldo’s early goal could not save Manchester United from another Champions League loss in Switzerland, 2-1 on Tuesday against a sharp and robust Young Boys team.
Jordan Siebatcheu, the United States forward on as a substitute, struck in the fifth and last minute of stoppage time when the ball broke into space behind the United defense.
Ronaldo’s record-extending 135th Champions League goal in the 13th minute was the first of his — and United’s — only two shots of the game. He was substituted in the 72nd.
It was created by Bruno Fernandes’ clever pass with the outside of his right foot into the path of Ronaldo for a low shot that squirmed under goalkeeper David von Ballmoos.
Reduced to 10 men in the 35th minute after a red-card foul by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the Premier League co-leader struggled to create any more scoring chances against the unheralded Swiss champion.
United was already under regular pressure before Wan-Bissaka’s rash challenge on Christopher Martins deep in the Young Boys half.
Young Boys deservedly leveled in the 66th when midfielder Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu met a low cross into a crowded goalmouth with a shot that beat goalkeeper David de Gea at his near post.
It proved to be another tough Swiss trip for United after losing in the group stage at Basel twice in the past decade.
Ronaldo claimed a share of more Champions League history just by playing his first United game in the competition since the 2009 final. His 177th career appearance in the Champions League tied the record held by Iker Casillas, his longtime teammate at Real Madrid.
The Champions League qualifying rounds seemed to have prepared Young Boys well for facing a star-studded United team playing just its fifth competitive game of the season.
The Swiss team was sharp and physical in its 13th game of a season that started in mid-July with the first of six Champions League qualifiers.
Also in Group F on Tuesday, Villarreal was hosting Atalanta in a later kickoff.
United hosts Villarreal on Sept. 29 — a rematch of last season’s Europa League final the Spanish club won. Atalanta hosts Young Boys on the same date.

Topics: Man United champions league Cristiano Ronaldo Young Boys Berne

Related

Ronaldo double sinks Newcastle on Man Utd return, Arsenal ease Arteta pressure
Sport
Ronaldo double sinks Newcastle on Man Utd return, Arsenal ease Arteta pressure
Maguire calls on Man United to ‘stand up and be counted’
Sport
Maguire calls on Man United to ‘stand up and be counted’

Latest updates

Dubai’s DP World to invest $414.8m in London Gateway port
Dubai’s DP World to invest $414.8m in London Gateway port
Taliban seize $12.4 million from former top Afghan officials
Taliban seize $12.4 million from former top Afghan officials
Indian Premier League 2021 to welcome cricket fans back to stadiums in the UAE
Indian Premier League 2021 to welcome cricket fans back to stadiums in the UAE
Proof of vaccine or PCR test required to enter Expo 2020 Dubai
Proof of vaccine or PCR test required to enter Expo 2020 Dubai
Syrian photographer shows refugees in new light at Brussels show
Running until Sept. 29, a selection of Dukhan’s recent photographs on refugees in Belgium is currently on view in a free exhibition. (Supplied)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.